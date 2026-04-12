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“How Old Are We?”: McDonald’s CEO Blames His Mom For His Viral Big Arch Burger Reaction
McDonald's CEO tasting the viral Big Arch Burger, showing a surprised reaction during a casual indoor setting.
Food, Lifestyle

“How Old Are We?”: McDonald’s CEO Blames His Mom For His Viral Big Arch Burger Reaction

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samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski has finally addressed his now-viral reaction to the food chain’s new Big Arch Burger, and his explanation has caught many off guard.

The moment, which first went viral in February, showed him taking a noticeably small bite during a promotional video. Weeks later, when fans asked about his tiny bite, he pointed to something unexpected- his mother’s advice.

Highlights
  • McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski faced massive online mockery after a promotional video showed him taking an extremely small bite of the new Big Arch Burger.
  • Kempczinski jokingly blamed his mother’s advice for the small bite.
  • The awkward moment prompted rival chains like Burger King and Wendy’s to post their own "big bite" videos.

“What a terrible excuse, how old are we lol?!!” one user wrote.

RELATED:

    McDonald’s CEO addressed backlash over his small bite of Big Arch Burger.

    Smiling McDonald’s CEO in a dark suit sitting against a red background, linked to viral Big Arch Burger reaction discussion.

    Image credits: Chicago Tribune/Getty Images

    The clip, posted on February 3, showed Kempczinski trying the newly launched Big Arch Burger. While describing it as “a delicious product,” viewers quickly focused on how little he actually ate.

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    “Not a single calorie was consumed in this video,” one user wrote, while another joked, “Is the BIG BITE in the room with us??”

    Many also pointed out his repeated use of the word “product,” saying it made the moment feel more like a corporate demo than someone enjoying food.

    The reaction spread quickly, with the video racking up 16 million views and becoming a talking point across platforms.

     

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    Wendy's Instagram comment joking about McDonald’s CEO viral Big Arch Burger reaction, viewed on a mobile screen.

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    The Big Arch Burger, introduced in the U.S. on March 3, is being positioned as McDonald’s ‘biggest’ burger.

    It features two quarter-pound beef patties, three slices of white cheddar cheese, crispy onions, raw onions, lettuce, pickles, and a signature Big Arch sauce, all inside a sesame and poppy seed bun.

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    Kempczinski learned about the backlash from his children

    McDonald's CEO holding Big Arch burger box, sitting at a table with fries and a drink in an office setting.

    Image credits: chrisk_mcd

    Kempczinski later revealed that he didn’t initially realize how widely the video had spread.

    “I got a call from one of my kids, and they said, ‘Dad, you’ve gone viral—and not in a good way,’” he said.

    He added that soon after, he began receiving a flood of messages. “Texts, emails, calls… by the thousandth time, it was like, yeah, I’ve seen it.”

    McDonald’s CEO reacting humorously to the viral Big Arch Burger with a close-up animated character expression.

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    Close-up of McDonald’s Big Arch burger with sesame bun, lettuce, cheese, and sauce in a cardboard box.

    Image credits: mcdonalds

    Comment from KitKat Canada saying The CEO needs a break with a shushing face emoji on social media post.

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    Screenshot of KFC Deutschland’s Instagram comment referencing a viral reaction to the Big Arch Burger.

    Despite the backlash, he said he understood how these moments work online.

    “When you go onto social media, you have to have a thick skin,” he explained, adding that the attention still got people talking about the Big Arch.

    Following the backlash, Kempczinski explained why he took such a small bite

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    Person holding a Big Arch Burger with sesame seed bun and a drink, related to McDonald’s viral reaction discussion.

    Image credits: chrisk_mcd

    McDonald’s CEO taking a bite of a Big Arch burger, reacting to the viral sensation in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: chrisk_mcd

    In an interview with the Wall Street Journal shared on April 6, Kempczinski explained why he took such a small bite.

    “I’m definitely not a vegetarian,” he said, responding to online theories, before adding, “I blame it all on my mom because she told me, ‘Don’t talk with your mouth full.’”

    He also admitted that, in hindsight, he should have handled it differently. “I probably should have just said, ‘You know what? To hell with it, I’m gonna talk with my mouth full.’”

    Comment from Family Dollar on social media saying this is very convincing with eyes emoji about viral Big Arch Burger reaction.

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    Screenshot of a social media exchange featuring McDonald’s CEO and a user discussing the viral Big Arch Burger reaction.

    McDonald’s CEO tasting a Big Arch burger, reacting to the viral sandwich with a focused expression indoors.

    Image credits: chrisk_mcd

    The explanation didn’t land well with everyone.

    “Bro is grown, and he’s gonna blame his mom?” one comment read. Another added, “Throwing his mom under the bus doesn’t seem like a great PR move either.”

    Others were more blunt. “At almost 60, he’s still blaming his mom,” one user wrote.

    Not only viewers, but also record-breaking eaters and rival brands roasted the CEO

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    Screenshot of a TikTok comment about McDonald’s CEO’s viral Big Arch Burger reaction discussing eating the whole burger.

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    Record-breaking eater and rival brands added to the conversation

    The discussion around the Big Arch Burger didn’t stop with the CEO’s explanation.

    Donald Gorske, the Guinness World Record holder for eating the most Big Macs, also shared his thoughts after trying the burger.

    Comment from Jack in the Box CEO replying to McDonald’s CEO about his viral Big Arch Burger reaction.

    Instagram comment from thekristalondon saying she can take a bigger bite with a winking emoji about Big Arch Burger reaction.

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    “I wasn’t really crazy about it,” he told The Guardian, adding that he still prefers the Big Mac.

    At the same time, rival chains used the moment to their advantage.

    Burger King shared its own taste-test video featuring a much larger bite, while Wendy’s followed with a similar clip that included subtle jabs at McDonald’s.

    “It’s always the mother’s fault,” wrote one user

    Comment bubble showing a viral reaction about McDonald’s Big Arch Burger mentioning Fear Factor in a light blue chat box.

    Comment saying Always blame the mom in a casual social media post about McDonald’s CEO viral Big Arch Burger reaction.

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    Comment bubble with text about blaming mom, featuring laughing emojis, related to McDonald’s CEO viral Big Arch Burger reaction.

    Comment text on social media about needing a big boy to take over, related to McDonald’s CEO viral Big Arch Burger reaction.

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    Social media comment stating "It’s always the mother’s fault" related to McDonald’s CEO viral Big Arch Burger reaction.

    Screenshot of a social media comment blaming mom for viral Big Arch Burger reaction discussed by McDonald’s CEO.

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    Text comment about enjoying a burger, related to McDonald’s CEO’s viral Big Arch Burger reaction discussion.

    Comment on social media about McDonald’s CEO blaming his mom for his viral Big Arch Burger reaction, with laughing emojis.

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    Person reacting with amusement in a blue chat bubble, expressing disbelief related to McDonald’s viral Big Arch Burger reaction.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to McDonald’s Big Arch Burger, mentioning the CEO's mom influence.

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    Comment about millionaires and billionaires sharing a controversial opinion on social media regarding new lows.

    Person reacting with an eye-roll emoji and text saying how old are we in response to McDonald’s viral Big Arch Burger.

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    Comment on social media expressing concern about a viral Big Arch Burger reaction involving McDonald’s CEO.

    Social media comment jokingly blaming mom for trauma, related to McDonald's CEO’s viral Big Arch Burger reaction.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

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    Text message saying "He just needs to shut up already lol" displayed in a chat bubble with a user icon.

    Comment bubble with text about McDonald’s CEO blaming his mom for viral Big Arch Burger reaction.

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    Text message bubble with the words nobody even cares about this except him on a light blue background.

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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