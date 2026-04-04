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Kate Beckinsale Says Mark Ruffalo Benefits From Having A Manhood After His Surprising Comments On Her Firing
Kate Beckinsale with dramatic earrings and makeup, speaking about Mark Ruffalo and his manhood comments.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kate Beckinsale Says Mark Ruffalo Benefits From Having A Manhood After His Surprising Comments On Her Firing

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Kate Beckinsale has sparked online debate after calling out Mark Ruffalo in a series of now-deleted comments about being dropped by their shared agent.

On April 3, the 51-year-old spoke about a personal experience involving her career, bringing up Ruffalo while making a broader point about Hollywood.

The remarks quickly spread beyond her usual audience and sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with many questioning what she had said and to whom it was directed.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Kate Beckinsale alleged she was fired by her agent of 12 years after liking a social media post calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
    • The actress called out Mark Ruffalo, claiming he faced no professional consequences for similar activism.
    • Beckinsale revealed she privately messaged Ruffalo about the situation months ago but was ignored.
    • Alongside the career setback, Beckinsale shared that she was simultaneously caring for her mother and stepfather during their respective battles with cancer.

    Kate Beckinsale blasted Ruffalo after claiming their agent fired her

    Kate Beckinsale posing at an event with elegant earrings and a strapless dress, related to Mark Ruffalo comments.

    Image credits: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

    Beckinsale left her comments under Ruffalo’s Instagram post promoting the film Palestine ’36. The historical drama is set during the Arab revolt against British rule in the 1930s and follows characters navigating political conflict and resistance.

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    In her remarks, Beckinsale alleged she was dropped by their mutual agent after liking a social media post calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, per Entertainment Weekly.

    Mark Ruffalo in a close-up portrait with gray hair and beard, wearing a black jacket and white shirt at a red event.

    Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

    Tweet from Wade Frazee responding to a discussion about Mark Ruffalo’s manhood and Kate Beckinsale firing comments.

    Image credits: wade_frazee

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Mark Ruffalo's comments related to Kate Beckinsale and her firing controversy.

    Image credits: BagmanCFO

    “It must be so nice not to be fired by your agent for liking a post about a ceasefire and not supporting the m*rdering of children,” she wrote.

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    She added that the decision came shortly after the 2023 Screen Actors Guild strike ended, despite having a 12-year relationship with the agent.

    “I liked a post about a ceasefire and I’ve got fired on the same day as Susan Sarandon was fired, two days after the end of the strike after nine months of none of us being able to work at all,” she added.

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    Kate Beckinsale and Mark Ruffalo at the 2004 Movie Awards presenting on stage in formal black attire.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Tweet comment on Kate Beckinsale and Mark Ruffalo discussing her firing and public reactions in an online conversation.

    Image credits: fankayeali

    Beckinsale further pointed out that Ruffalo, who has publicly supported similar causes, did not face the same outcome.

    “I guess having a p*nis in Hollywood really counts for a lot,” she wrote, suggesting that gender played a role in how the situation unfolded.

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    Beckinsale also revealed she reached out to Ruffalo but was ignored

    Mark Ruffalo in a black suit gesturing a peace sign, linked to Kate Beckinsale comments on firing and manhood benefits.

    Image credits: JC Olivera/Getty Images

    The Underworld star revealed that she had contacted the Now You See Me star privately months before posting the comments, but did not receive a reply.

    “I DM’d you about this months ago, but you ignored me,” she wrote.

    She later clarified that she was not directly blaming him, but added that the situation highlighted what she called “male privilege even in the good guys.”

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    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Mark Ruffalo’s comments related to Kate Beckinsale and her firing controversy.

    Image credits: TattedIrishGuy

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    “It is such a given that of course I did not get a response, and I really and truly support Mark Ruffalo and everything he is doing,” she added.

    At the same time, she acknowledged that she did not expect a response.

    “I sent a message to Mark months ago, and he ignored it. There is absolutely no reason why he would respond to it now,” she wrote in a follow-up comment.

    Apart from lashing out at Ruffalo, she also shared personal struggles at the time she was fired by her agent

    Kate Beckinsale at a red carpet event, wearing a jeweled high-neck dress and posing with one hand on her hip.

    Image credits: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

    In the same set of comments, Beckinsale explained the personal circumstances she was dealing with when she was fired by her agent.

    She revealed her mother had been diagnosed with brain cancer and was given only weeks to live. At the same time, her stepfather suffered a catastrophic stroke while also battling cancer.

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    “I was dealing with the fact that… my mother [was] told she had six weeks to live with brain cancer, and being a carer for both of them,” she wrote.

    Tweet from Duchess of Geeks responding to PageSix about hypocrisy and Mark Ruffalo’s comments on Kate Beckinsale firing.

    Image credits: DuchessofGeeks

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    Tweet mentioning Mark Ruffalo and Kate Beckinsale discussing his comments on her firing and manhood benefits.

    Image credits: blahbybb

    She added that her stepfather’s condition worsened quickly and led to his passing.

    “Which led to his d*ath and I was preparing to fly to England to bring him back so that I could take full care of him,” she said.

    According to Beckinsale, she was fired in just “two sentences” after 12 years of working with the same agent.

    As soon as her comments went viral, netizens’ reactions split over her remarks

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    Mark Ruffalo at a public event, dressed in a black suit, surrounded by photographers and fans.

    Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

    As screenshots of her comments spread online, reactions were divided.

    “She’s not wrong, but this is on the agent and not Mark,” one user wrote. Another added, “Why isn’t she firing all this blame at the agent? All Mark did was agree with her.”

    Some supported her claims, with one writing, “Tbh Ruffalo prob would back her on this. He’s pretty politically active… She’s prob right.”

    Kate Beckinsale posing in a black strapless dress with gold earrings against a green hedge background.

    Image credits: Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images

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    Meanwhile, others questioned her approach. “So you’re mad at someone for something someone else did… Can we start making sense again?” one user commented.

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    “If this is true, I really am sorry for her,” another added.

    Some responses were more sarcastic. “She’s being far too kind. No one has ever accused Mark Ruffalo of having g*nitals,” one comment read.

    “He does seem to be the only dude that can’t be canceled,” wrote one user

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Mark Ruffalo’s manhood in relation to Kate Beckinsale’s firing comments.

    Image credits: Fenton_Mulley

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Mark Ruffalo and Kate Beckinsale’s firing with controversial comments on manhood.

    Image credits: the1101

    Tweet mentioning Kate Beckinsale’s response to Mark Ruffalo’s comments on her firing, highlighting manhood benefits.

    Image credits: dotsoula

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Kate Beckinsale and Mark Ruffalo’s comments on her firing and manhood benefits.

    Image credits: Gobekid08096

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    Tweet from DrakeN discussing career issues and anatomy, referencing Mark Ruffalo and Kate Beckinsale’s firing remarks.

    Image credits: draken1721

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing Mark Ruffalo and Kate Beckinsale’s comments about her firing and manhood benefits.

    Image credits: PartyChambers

    Tweet discussing Kate Beckinsale’s firing and Mark Ruffalo's comments on her acting roles and career struggles.

    Image credits: Windspiriteagle

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Kate Beckinsale’s struggles and referencing Mark Ruffalo’s comments on her firing.

    Image credits: MartinPhd10044

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    Tweet from Pepper Stein criticizing Mark Ruffalo, referencing his comments related to Kate Beckinsale and her firing.

    Image credits: Pepper_Stein

    Tweet discussing Kate Beckinsale and Mark Ruffalo involving firing and agent decisions amid political statements.

    Image credits: TheHungerer

    Tweet by user Moosey commenting on Mark Ruffalo not being cancelable, related to Kate Beckinsale firing controversy.

    Image credits: 0nlyMeez

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the Hollywood industry and gender disadvantages between men and women.

    Image credits: LeninPosso1981

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    Tweet from user El Notso responding to Kate Beckinsale firing controversy involving Mark Ruffalo’s comments.

    Image credits: El_Notso

    Screenshot of a social media reply referencing Mark Ruffalo with a blurred expletive and a comment on appearance.

    Image credits: peter80sz

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    Samridhi Goel

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    Michael Fernandez
    Michael Fernandez
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    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am angry that Abe Lincoln didn’t send me a birthday card in 1998, and am blaming him for that weird sound my refrigerator makes sometimes.

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    keighleyluna avatar
    Keighley Luna
    Keighley Luna
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

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    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
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    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another glorification of the toxic side of the internet.

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    mfernandez avatar
    Michael Fernandez
    Michael Fernandez
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    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am angry that Abe Lincoln didn’t send me a birthday card in 1998, and am blaming him for that weird sound my refrigerator makes sometimes.

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    0points
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    keighleyluna avatar
    Keighley Luna
    Keighley Luna
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do...................................... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

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    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
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    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another glorification of the toxic side of the internet.

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