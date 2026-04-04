Kate Beckinsale Says Mark Ruffalo Benefits From Having A Manhood After His Surprising Comments On Her Firing

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Kate Beckinsale has sparked online debate after calling out Mark Ruffalo in a series of now-deleted comments about being dropped by their shared agent.

On April 3, the 51-year-old spoke about a personal experience involving her career, bringing up Ruffalo while making a broader point about Hollywood.

The remarks quickly spread beyond her usual audience and sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with many questioning what she had said and to whom it was directed.

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Highlights Kate Beckinsale alleged she was fired by her agent of 12 years after liking a social media post calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The actress called out Mark Ruffalo, claiming he faced no professional consequences for similar activism.

Beckinsale revealed she privately messaged Ruffalo about the situation months ago but was ignored.

Alongside the career setback, Beckinsale shared that she was simultaneously caring for her mother and stepfather during their respective battles with cancer.

Kate Beckinsale blasted Ruffalo after claiming their agent fired her

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Beckinsale left her comments under Ruffalo’s Instagram post promoting the film Palestine ’36. The historical drama is set during the Arab revolt against British rule in the 1930s and follows characters navigating political conflict and resistance.

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In her remarks, Beckinsale alleged she was dropped by their mutual agent after liking a social media post calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, per Entertainment Weekly.

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“It must be so nice not to be fired by your agent for liking a post about a ceasefire and not supporting the m*rdering of children,” she wrote.

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She added that the decision came shortly after the 2023 Screen Actors Guild strike ended, despite having a 12-year relationship with the agent.

“I liked a post about a ceasefire and I’ve got fired on the same day as Susan Sarandon was fired, two days after the end of the strike after nine months of none of us being able to work at all,” she added.

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Beckinsale further pointed out that Ruffalo, who has publicly supported similar causes, did not face the same outcome.

“I guess having a p*nis in Hollywood really counts for a lot,” she wrote, suggesting that gender played a role in how the situation unfolded.

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Beckinsale also revealed she reached out to Ruffalo but was ignored

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The Underworld star revealed that she had contacted the Now You See Me star privately months before posting the comments, but did not receive a reply.

“I DM’d you about this months ago, but you ignored me,” she wrote.

She later clarified that she was not directly blaming him, but added that the situation highlighted what she called “male privilege even in the good guys.”

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“It is such a given that of course I did not get a response, and I really and truly support Mark Ruffalo and everything he is doing,” she added.

At the same time, she acknowledged that she did not expect a response.

“I sent a message to Mark months ago, and he ignored it. There is absolutely no reason why he would respond to it now,” she wrote in a follow-up comment.

Apart from lashing out at Ruffalo, she also shared personal struggles at the time she was fired by her agent

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In the same set of comments, Beckinsale explained the personal circumstances she was dealing with when she was fired by her agent.

She revealed her mother had been diagnosed with brain cancer and was given only weeks to live. At the same time, her stepfather suffered a catastrophic stroke while also battling cancer.

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“I was dealing with the fact that… my mother [was] told she had six weeks to live with brain cancer, and being a carer for both of them,” she wrote.

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She added that her stepfather’s condition worsened quickly and led to his passing.

“Which led to his d*ath and I was preparing to fly to England to bring him back so that I could take full care of him,” she said.

According to Beckinsale, she was fired in just “two sentences” after 12 years of working with the same agent.

As soon as her comments went viral, netizens’ reactions split over her remarks

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As screenshots of her comments spread online, reactions were divided.

“She’s not wrong, but this is on the agent and not Mark,” one user wrote. Another added, “Why isn’t she firing all this blame at the agent? All Mark did was agree with her.”

Some supported her claims, with one writing, “Tbh Ruffalo prob would back her on this. He’s pretty politically active… She’s prob right.”

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Meanwhile, others questioned her approach. “So you’re mad at someone for something someone else did… Can we start making sense again?” one user commented.

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“If this is true, I really am sorry for her,” another added.

Some responses were more sarcastic. “She’s being far too kind. No one has ever accused Mark Ruffalo of having g*nitals,” one comment read.

“He does seem to be the only dude that can’t be canceled,” wrote one user

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