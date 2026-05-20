Person’s Lunch Keeps Disappearing, They Finally Find Out Why: “You Should Take It As A Compliment”

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Every place has its etiquette, even workplaces. One common rule in many of them – don’t eat someone else’s food. Unfortunately, some people think it doesn’t apply to them. Research shows that about 18% of American employees admit to eating someone else’s lunch from the office fridge.

But some employees come up with ways to fight it. This worker caught their lunch thief red-handed on camera and had definitive proof that the lunch wasn’t disappearing into thin air for three years straight. After going to HR, the office food burglar had to issue an apology and pay for the meals she had stolen over the years.

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An office food burglar was exposed when her victim caught her on camera

Image credits: zinkevych (not the actual photo)

After HR got involved, she had to pay up for her misdemeanors and suffer the shame of what she did

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Image credits: DC Studio (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: GlobeCoder

Some commenters felt the thief deserved a harsher punishment: “She should have been fired”

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Others shared similar stories about their office lunch burglars

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