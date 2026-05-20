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Person’s Lunch Keeps Disappearing, They Finally Find Out Why: “You Should Take It As A Compliment”
Young woman looking thoughtfully at a fridge, puzzled why their lunch keeps disappearing at work.
Relationships, Work

Person’s Lunch Keeps Disappearing, They Finally Find Out Why: “You Should Take It As A Compliment”

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Every place has its etiquette, even workplaces. One common rule in many of them – don’t eat someone else’s food. Unfortunately, some people think it doesn’t apply to them. Research shows that about 18% of American employees admit to eating someone else’s lunch from the office fridge.

But some employees come up with ways to fight it. This worker caught their lunch thief red-handed on camera and had definitive proof that the lunch wasn’t disappearing into thin air for three years straight. After going to HR, the office food burglar had to issue an apology and pay for the meals she had stolen over the years.

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    An office food burglar was exposed when her victim caught her on camera

    Image credits: zinkevych  (not the actual photo)

    After HR got involved, she had to pay up for her misdemeanors and suffer the shame of what she did

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    Image credits: DC Studio  (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: GlobeCoder

    Some commenters felt the thief deserved a harsher punishment: “She should have been fired”

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    Others shared similar stories about their office lunch burglars

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fortunately I never encountered this in over 40 years of work. It just seems bizarre that anyone would be so selfish. Perhaps we're just too polite in the UK.

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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fortunately I never encountered this in over 40 years of work. It just seems bizarre that anyone would be so selfish. Perhaps we're just too polite in the UK.

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