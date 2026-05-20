The longer she photographs wildlife, the more fascinated she becomes by both the animals and the ecosystem surrounding them. “They still make me smile and giggle and be curious and in awe,” she said when asked what continues to surprise her after all these years. That sense of wonder has gradually expanded into a deeper connection with the environment itself.

“I love experimenting with timelapses for flowers, the night sky or, a cool thing that happened recently, insects,” Lisa explained. One of her most rewarding recent experiences involved a Black Swallowtail butterfly she found as a caterpillar late last summer on a dill plant. Knowing winter temperatures were approaching too quickly, she carefully moved it into an enclosure inside her sunroom and spent months documenting its transformation through timelapse photography. “I've been doing timelapses all winter to watch it wiggle and grow, and it was very satisfying to see this come to a good end yesterday,” she said after the butterfly finally emerged from its chrysalis.