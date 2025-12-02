Woman Rethinks Her Engagement After Fiancé’s Lie About Her Family Blows Up During Holiday Dinner

ADVERTISEMENT

Marrying someone does often mean coming to peace with their family one way or another. So one woman asked the internet if she was wrong to blame her fiancé for making their joint Thanksgiving a “disaster” when she discovered that he never told his own parents that hers were polyamorous.

As it turns out, lying and refusing to take any responsibility isn’t a good look. She also posted a sizable update later. We reached out to the woman who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

It can be tiring to explain one’s parents unconventional living arrangements sometimes

Image credits: Pressmaster / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

But one woman learned on Thanksgiving that her fiancé never told his folks about her parents polyamory

Text excerpt about a woman reflecting on her family and engagement after a fiancé’s lie disrupts holiday dinner.

Image credits: GroundPicture / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Zinkevych_D / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: oneinchpunchphotos / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: HeroImages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: PreferenceOk449

She gave some more info later

Comments discussing a woman rethinking her engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family during a holiday dinner.

Reddit discussion about a woman rethinking her engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family causes tension at holiday dinner.

Woman rethinks engagement after fiancé lies about her family during tense holiday dinner conversation.

Woman rethinks engagement after fiancé’s family lie causes tension during holiday dinner conversation.

Many readers were surprised by the fiancé not being honest with his parents

Commenter warns woman rethinking engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family causes conflict during holiday dinner.

Woman rethinks engagement after fiancé’s family-related lie causes conflict during holiday dinner discussion.

Comment discussing doubts about fiancé’s honesty after lying about woman’s family during holiday dinner.

Text conversation criticizing a fiancé’s lie about family, highlighting issues with trust and engagement doubts.

Comment about woman rethinking engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family causes holiday dinner conflict.

Woman reflects on engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family causes tension during holiday dinner conversation.

Commenter expressing disappointment in fiancé’s lie about woman’s family during holiday dinner conflict.

Screenshot of an online comment stating Your boyfriend is a fool NTA, relating to woman rethinking engagement after fiancé’s family lie.

Comment discussing a woman rethinking her engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family causes conflict during holiday dinner.

Comment discussing fiancé’s lie about family causing woman to rethink engagement after holiday dinner conflict.

Woman reconsiders engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family causes conflict during holiday dinner conversation.

Reddit comment discussing a woman rethinking her engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family during holiday dinner.

Text discussing a woman rethinking her engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family is revealed during holiday dinner.

Woman rethinking engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family causes tension during holiday dinner gathering.

Woman rethinks her engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family causes tension during holiday dinner conversation

Comment about a man dealing with major conflicts for the rest of his life after an engagement lie at holiday dinner.

Screenshot of a comment warning about a man who lied, related to a woman rethinking her engagement after family issues.

Forum comment discussing issues of trust and honesty after fiancé’s lie about family causes relationship doubts.

Woman rethinks engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family causes conflict during holiday dinner conversation.

Reddit comment discussing blame and suspicion involving son’s in-laws and family dynamics during a tense holiday dinner.

Screenshot of online forum post discussing a woman rethinking her engagement after fiancé’s family lie at holiday dinner.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a holiday dinner where a woman rethinks her engagement after fiancé’s family lie.

Comment discussing stress and lies in marriage, reflecting on woman rethinking her engagement after fiancé’s family lie at dinner.

Alt text: Woman rethinking her engagement after fiancé lies about her family during holiday dinner conflict.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman rethinking her engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family is revealed.

Alt text: Woman rethinks engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family causes tension during holiday dinner conversation

Screenshot of an online comment about a woman rethinking her engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family causes conflict.

Alt text: Online comment about trust and reliability in relationships after fiancé’s lie causes a rethink during holiday dinner.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to confront fiancé’s lie about family after holiday dinner conflict during engagement.

Comment on social media post questioning understanding of woman rethinking engagement after fiancé’s family lie during holiday dinner.

Woman rethinks engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family causes tension during holiday dinner.

Text of a social media comment discussing personal responsibility and family impact after a fiancé’s lie causes tension during holiday dinner.

Woman rethinks engagement after fiancé lies about her family causing conflict during holiday dinner conversation.

She posted an update later

Image credits: shotprime / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: gpointstudio / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Text image showing a woman expressing feelings of hurt and understanding about acceptance of her family during a difficult holiday dinner.

Text excerpt showing a woman reconsidering her engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family causes conflict at holiday dinner.

Woman rethinks engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family causes tension during holiday dinner conversation.

Woman rethinks her engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family causes tension during holiday dinner conversation

Woman rethinks engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family causes tension during holiday dinner conversation.

Woman rethinks engagement after fiancé’s family lie causes tension during holiday dinner and family drama unfolds.

Woman rethinking engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family causes tension during holiday dinner conversation.

Image credits: seventyfourimages / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Woman rethinks engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family causes tension at holiday dinner with relatives.

Image credits: maksymiv / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt discussing a woman confronting her fiancé’s lie about her family during a holiday dinner.

Text excerpt showing a woman rethinking her engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family during a holiday dinner.

Alt text: Woman rethinks her engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family causes conflict during holiday dinner conversation

Text excerpt describing a woman rethinking her engagement after her fiancé's lie about her family is revealed.

Text excerpt showing a woman expressing doubt about trust and mentioning rebuilding trust after a fiancé’s lie.

Text excerpt showing a woman questioning her fiancé’s honesty about her family dynamics before rethinking engagement.

Text from a woman rethinking her engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family causes conflict during holiday dinner.

Woman rethinking her engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family causes tension during holiday dinner conversation.

Woman rethinks engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family causes conflict during holiday dinner conversation.

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Text showing a woman rethinking her engagement after her fiancé’s lie about her family causes conflict during a holiday dinner.

Text excerpt showing a person mentioning fiancé apologized to their parents and Rose after a family lie caused tension.

Woman rethinks her engagement after fiancé’s family lie causes tension during holiday dinner gathering.

Text message on a white background about rethinking life decisions during the holidays after a fiancé’s family lie incident.

Image credits: PreferenceOk449

People thought his excuses were ridiculous

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman rethinking her engagement after fiancé’s lie about family revealed during holiday dinner.

Reddit discussion about woman rethinking engagement after fiancé’s prolonged lie about her family revealed at holiday dinner.

Text conversation discussing a woman rethinking her engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family emerges during holiday dinner.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman rethinking her engagement after fiancé’s lie about her family surfaces.

Comment section excerpt discussing a woman rethinking engagement after fiancé lies about her family during holiday dinner.

Commenter expressing sympathy for woman rethinking engagement after fiancé's family lie causes conflict during holiday dinner.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a fiancé’s lie about a woman’s family causing tension during holiday dinner.