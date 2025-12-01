Woman Asks If She’s Being Paranoid Over BF’s Creepy Behavior, People Tell Her To Run While She Still Can

ADVERTISEMENT

People tend to leave blind spots towards their loved ones, excusing behavior that would make hairs stand on end if it was anything else. The stress and fear of facing the truth, that your partner might not be a good person, is so daunting most prefer to live in denial. So it’s good to at least get a second opinion.

A woman wondered if she was being paranoid when she started to notice little changes in her boyfriend’s behavior, from him suddenly “forgetting” her allergies or money going missing around the house. She and her daughter decided that something was wrong and turned to the internet for advice.

No one should have to worry about a “loved one” having a malicious plan involving them

But one woman started to piece together some signs that her BF was not being honest with her

Taking out a life insurance policy before a murder isn’t just a trope from fiction

Since we do not have a lot of extra information to go on, there has to be some speculation about the boyfriend’s activities. Some commenters (as seen further below in the article) ask if he has or is planning to take out a life insurance policy. While this sounds like a trope straight out of every murder story, the truth is that life insurance payouts are the goals of some criminals.

While it’s not as common as stories might have you believe, there have been documented cases of people starting a relationship with someone, taking out a life insurance policy, waiting until its contestability period, and then having them mysteriously die or disappear. This is exactly what happened in 2006 with two elderly LA residents.

Golay and Olga Rutterschmidt, both over the age of 60 at the time of their crimes, used this precise strategy to defraud insurance companies. The women would befriend homeless men in Los Angeles, ostensibly to help them turn their lives around. They would convince the men to allow them to take out life insurance policies in their names, as part of this improvement.

It doesn’t take an expert to realize what would happen later. Golay and Olga seemed to prefer the vehicular hit-and-run strategy, as their would-be beneficiaries would all die in accidents. It was only blind luck that investigators even caught them. This was the result of pure coincidence when detectives were chatting about cases and noticed some similarities in hit-and-runs over the years.

Some are willing to harm family in pursuit of money

An even more sinister case was that of Jack Gilbert Graham who put a bomb in a plane his mother was flying on after taking out a life insurance policy. An aircraft crash investigation determined that this was not a normal accident and the FBI got involved. Once the investigators determined that the plane was downed by a bomb, they noticed that Jack’s mother’s suitcase was nowhere to be found.

Suspecting foul play, the FBI looked into life insurance policies taken out for the flight’s passengers and discovered that Jack had recently taken out a policy for his mother. A store manager in Kremmling, Colorado recalled selling dynamite to a man who physically resembled Jack Gilbert Graham. After his arrest, he confessed to placing the bomb. He was found guilty and executed in 1957.

This story has too many red flags

This is all to say that actions speak louder than words. While OP could be imagining things, it’s a lot harder to explain why her daughter has drawn similar conclusions. Delusions and paranoia are often solitary, invisible to everyone else. The boyfriend’s comments also might be betraying his intentions.

While we don’t have any information about a life insurance policy in OP’s situation, the missing money, many close calls, and daughter suspicions raise a reasonable number of red flags. The bottom line is that if OP feels unsafe, she needs to get out. The fact that she has to legitimately wonder if this is a true-crime scenario is a good indicator of that, this is not something one should ever think about in a healthy relationship.

All in all, the commenters are absolutely correct in telling this woman that she needs to get out of this relationship. At the very least, as a person with severe allergies, having a partner who years later is that forgetful can be dangerous enough. OP has stated that she is using a burner account and will be reading the comments. Hopefully, she takes them to heart.

