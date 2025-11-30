Man Prioritizes Work To The Point He Pretends To Not Have A Family, Wife Knows It And Wants To Stay

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine being married for 15 years only to discover that you’ve been the “secret family” all along… That’s exactly what happened to one woman who has given up much of her life to be a stay-at-home mom while her husband spends most of his time working.

The woman has shared how it only dawned on her recently that something wasn’t right. Her husband even told her and the kids to pretend not to know him while on vacation. He claims the family will ruin his professional reputation, but netizens are urging the wife to open her eyes and see things for what they are.

On the surface, they seem like a happy family with a wonderful life and financial stability

But in reality, the mom and kids are being kept a secret, and “work” always takes priority in the dad’s life

Woman shares struggles with husband who prioritizes work, pretending not to have a family, while she wants to stay in marriage.

Text excerpt about a man prioritizing work over family, highlighting sacrifices and financial comfort for kids and spouse.

Text excerpt about a man prioritizing work over family, highlighting wife’s perspective on time and attention.

Text about managing mental health and the impact of prioritizing work over family in a personal reflection.

Text showing a man prioritizes work to the point he pretends not to have a family, expressing love for kids but feeling unrecognized.

Text about a man prioritizing work over family while his wife knows and struggles to stay in the relationship.

Text describing a man prioritizing work over family while his wife knows and wants to stay despite it.

Text excerpt describing a man prioritizing work and pretending not to have a family, while his wife is aware and wants to stay.

Text about a man prioritizing work while maintaining family and wife’s understanding despite challenges.

Text excerpt showing a man struggling with prioritizing work over family, feeling shaken and needing to open up.

Text showing a wife expressing feelings about her husband prioritizing work over family and feeling like a secret in his life.

Text about trust and intimacy issues from a bipolar and manic depressive parent influencing prioritizing personal well-being.

Text about a man prioritizing work over family while his wife wants to stay and maintain their marriage and family life.

Text excerpt highlighting husband prioritizing work over family, causing marriage struggles with trust and lies.

Text about counseling and a man prioritizing work, highlighting workaholic behavior affecting family life.

Text about a man in sales with gaslighting skills who prioritizes work and pretends not to have a family.

Text about man prioritizing work over family during vacations, highlighting family challenges and wife’s decision to stay.

Text about a man prioritizing work with client emergencies, ignoring family time while his wife wants to stay.

Text about a man prioritizing work over family, scheduling conflicts with trips and conferences revealing work focus.

Text discussing a man prioritizing work during a conference, ignoring his family despite his wife wanting to stay connected.

Man prioritizes work over family, pretending to have no family while wife understands and wants to stay.

Text excerpt from an employee explaining the need to pretend not to know a man who prioritizes work over family.

Text excerpt discussing a man prioritizing work over family, while wife observes his behavior and wishes to stay.

Text excerpt showing a man describing caring for family despite prioritizing work and feeling exhausted and sick.

Text describing a man prioritizing work so much he pretends not to have a family while his wife wants to stay.

Man prioritizes work, neglects family time, wife aware yet chooses to stay despite his busy schedule.

Text about man prioritizing work, pretending no family, wife aware and wanting to stay despite his behavior.

Text describing a man prioritizing work heavily, pretending not to have family while his wife knows and wants to stay.

Text describing a man prioritizing work over his sick wife, ignoring her needs and focusing on emails late into the night.

Text excerpt about a man who prioritizes work over family, causing strain with his wife who wants to stay despite it.

Text excerpt discussing a man prioritizing work over family, with the wife feeling unimportant despite his role as a dad.

Text excerpt showing a woman describing how her husband prioritizes work over family and is self-focused.

Text on a white background expressing doubt about giving up on a relationship and losing intimacy due to work prioritization.

Text excerpt about a man prioritizing work and pretending to not have a family while his wife wants to stay.

Text about a man prioritizing work, causing emotional distance and marriage challenges, with counseling efforts noted.

Text expressing frustration over a man prioritizing work and pretending not to have a family, causing strain on relationships.

Text excerpt showing a man expressing exhaustion and feeling overlooked, highlighting work-life balance challenges.

Text expressing frustration about a man prioritizing work over family, affecting mental health and relationships.

Text showing a wife canceling planned couple activities as her man prioritizes work and pretends not to have a family.

Text about man prioritizing work and pretending not to have a family, with wife aware and wanting to stay.

Text discussing a man prioritizing work over family while his wife wants to stay despite challenges.

Text excerpt discussing emotional needs and challenges in marriage and relationships.

Text expressing refusal to marry again and desire for personal freedom by relying only on oneself for happiness.

Text expressing struggle with vulnerability, seeking advice on handling work and family priorities without judgment.

Text discussing a man prioritizing work over family, reflecting on experiences and decision-making from both sides.

Workaholism is “the best-dressed problem of the twenty-first century” – an expert’s opinion

Just like many of the other “isms,” workaholism is an addiction. Being married to your job, obsessed with your work, and unable to see past the thing that brings in the money. But it often comes at the expense of other important things in your life, like your family, friends, and sometimes even your mental health.

At least one study has found that couples dealing with workaholism have more stress and lower relationship satisfaction. That research revealed that workaholics are less involved in family duties, provide less support to their partners, and this, in turn, causes more interpersonal conflict. Partners of workaholics might often feel lonely, neglected, unseen, and disconnected.

Bryan E. Robinson is a psychotherapist and author of ‘Chained to the Desk in a Hybrid World.’ He calls workaholism “the best-dressed problem of the twenty-first century.” But Robinson says that because it’s become such a big problem, it requires more understanding and less judgment.

“If I fight my workaholism, that’s like fighting the fire department when your house is on fire,” he explains. “You add stress. You don’t fight yourself. You don’t attack yourself. You bring compassion to it.”

Robinson admits to once being a workaholic himself back when he was a college professor. He’s said that his anxiety would rise when he wasn’t working. “His work compulsion — even while on vacation — led to frayed relations with his spouse,” reported NPR.

There are several symptoms of being a workaholic, according to the expert. “One is the internal signs, and those can be physical, physiological, stress-related symptoms, such as gastrointestinal issues, anxiety, and headaches. And psychosomatic illnesses,” he says.

The other is from the outside, adds the expert. “I’m kind of amazed at some of the employers that I work with, actually,” revealed Robinson during a podcast. “They don’t want workaholics working for them because they feel like they’re really not as productive — they’re so busy manufacturing work that they don’t get done what needs to get done.”

He advises treating workaholism like any other addiction. It takes much introspection and self-awareness to get your power back.

“One of the ways is paying attention to what’s going on inside,” Robinson explains. “We have parts or protectors that take over, and they eclipse us. They eclipse who we really are sometimes. And recovery, healthy living, and happiness are about not allowing these aspects of us to run the show and pull us around by the nose.”

He adds that none of us are passengers in our bodies, and therefore, we shouldn’t let things drive us. “We want to get out of the steering wheel, and whatever is driving us, we want to put it in the passenger seat and fasten the seat belt. But everybody wants to be driving their own life.”

“Get checked for STDs”: not everyone believed the ‘workaholic’ excuse

Text excerpt from online advice forum discussing a man prioritizing work over family with wife aware and wanting to stay.

Text excerpt showing a man prioritizing work to the point he pretends to not have a family while his wife wants to stay.

Alt text: Man prioritizes work over family, pretending not to have one, while wife is aware and wants to stay in the marriage.

Text from online comment discussing a man prioritizing work over family, with wife aware and conflicted about divorce.

Comment discussing a man prioritizing work and hiding his family, highlighting a workaholic mindset and relationship concerns.

Text excerpt discussing a man prioritizing work over family and the wife's awareness of his behavior.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a man prioritizing work and pretending to not have a family, with concerns raised by his wife.

Man prioritizes work over family, wife aware and choosing to stay despite emotional distance.

Text advice about a man prioritizing work over family with suggestions for setting boundaries and seeking support.

Text post discussing a man prioritizing work over family while his wife knows and wants to stay.

Text post discussing feelings of not being a priority and making a plan to leave by gaining job experience.

Text post discussing a man prioritizing work over family and his wife's awareness while wanting to stay in the relationship.

Comment discussing a man prioritizing work and pretending not to have a family, while his wife knows and wants to stay.

Comment about a man prioritizing work over family, wife aware and wanting to stay despite his behavior.

Man prioritizes work over family, pretending not to have a wife, while she knows and wants to stay in the marriage.