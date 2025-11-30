Man Prioritizes Work To The Point He Pretends To Not Have A Family, Wife Knows It And Wants To Stay

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Imagine being married for 15 years only to discover that you’ve been the “secret family” all along… That’s exactly what happened to one woman who has given up much of her life to be a stay-at-home mom while her husband spends most of his time working.
The woman has shared how it only dawned on her recently that something wasn’t right. Her husband even told her and the kids to pretend not to know him while on vacation. He claims the family will ruin his professional reputation, but netizens are urging the wife to open her eyes and see things for what they are.
On the surface, they seem like a happy family with a wonderful life and financial stability
Woman in red nightwear sitting on bedroom floor, looking distressed, reflecting on family and work priorities.
Workaholism is “the best-dressed problem of the twenty-first century” – an expert’s opinion
Just like many of the other “isms,” workaholism is an addiction. Being married to your job, obsessed with your work, and unable to see past the thing that brings in the money. But it often comes at the expense of other important things in your life, like your family, friends, and sometimes even your mental health.
At least one study has found that couples dealing with workaholism have more stress and lower relationship satisfaction. That research revealed that workaholics are less involved in family duties, provide less support to their partners, and this, in turn, causes more interpersonal conflict. Partners of workaholics might often feel lonely, neglected, unseen, and disconnected.
Bryan E. Robinson is a psychotherapist and author of ‘Chained to the Desk in a Hybrid World.’ He calls workaholism “the best-dressed problem of the twenty-first century.” But Robinson says that because it’s become such a big problem, it requires more understanding and less judgment.
“If I fight my workaholism, that’s like fighting the fire department when your house is on fire,” he explains. “You add stress. You don’t fight yourself. You don’t attack yourself. You bring compassion to it.”
Robinson admits to once being a workaholic himself back when he was a college professor. He’s said that his anxiety would rise when he wasn’t working. “His work compulsion — even while on vacation — led to frayed relations with his spouse,” reported NPR.
There are several symptoms of being a workaholic, according to the expert. “One is the internal signs, and those can be physical, physiological, stress-related symptoms, such as gastrointestinal issues, anxiety, and headaches. And psychosomatic illnesses,” he says.
The other is from the outside, adds the expert. “I’m kind of amazed at some of the employers that I work with, actually,” revealed Robinson during a podcast. “They don’t want workaholics working for them because they feel like they’re really not as productive — they’re so busy manufacturing work that they don’t get done what needs to get done.”
He advises treating workaholism like any other addiction. It takes much introspection and self-awareness to get your power back.
“One of the ways is paying attention to what’s going on inside,” Robinson explains. “We have parts or protectors that take over, and they eclipse us. They eclipse who we really are sometimes. And recovery, healthy living, and happiness are about not allowing these aspects of us to run the show and pull us around by the nose.”
He adds that none of us are passengers in our bodies, and therefore, we shouldn’t let things drive us. “We want to get out of the steering wheel, and whatever is driving us, we want to put it in the passenger seat and fasten the seat belt. But everybody wants to be driving their own life.”
“Get checked for STDs”: not everyone believed the ‘workaholic’ excuse
Text excerpt from online advice forum discussing a man prioritizing work over family with wife aware and wanting to stay.
Text excerpt showing a man prioritizing work to the point he pretends to not have a family while his wife wants to stay.
Alt text: Man prioritizes work over family, pretending not to have one, while wife is aware and wants to stay in the marriage.
Text from online comment discussing a man prioritizing work over family, with wife aware and conflicted about divorce.
Comment discussing a man prioritizing work and hiding his family, highlighting a workaholic mindset and relationship concerns.
Text excerpt discussing a man prioritizing work over family and the wife's awareness of his behavior.
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a man prioritizing work and pretending to not have a family, with concerns raised by his wife.
Man prioritizes work over family, wife aware and choosing to stay despite emotional distance.
Text advice about a man prioritizing work over family with suggestions for setting boundaries and seeking support.
Text post discussing a man prioritizing work over family while his wife knows and wants to stay.
Text post discussing feelings of not being a priority and making a plan to leave by gaining job experience.
Text post discussing a man prioritizing work over family and his wife's awareness while wanting to stay in the relationship.
Comment discussing a man prioritizing work and pretending not to have a family, while his wife knows and wants to stay.
Comment about a man prioritizing work over family, wife aware and wanting to stay despite his behavior.
Man prioritizes work over family, pretending not to have a wife, while she knows and wants to stay in the marriage.
Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."
I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.
