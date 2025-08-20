ADVERTISEMENT

The year 2025 has (so far) been one for the history books. Simmering conflicts have escalated into wars, while ongoing wars have seen more casualties than ever. Politics was shaken up even further by Trump taking office again and implementing a long list of policies that have had far-reaching consequences. Mother Nature has also been less than kind, with natural disasters sweeping across the globe and raising more concerns about our relationship with the world around us. It hasn't been all doom and gloom, though! There have been some incredible breakthroughs in science, medicine, and technology that give us renewed faith in what humanity is capable of. From shocking attacks to moments of peace, here’s a look at the major events that shaped a truly unforgettable year.