The 28 Headlines That Rocked The World In 2025
The year 2025 has (so far) been one for the history books. Simmering conflicts have escalated into wars, while ongoing wars have seen more casualties than ever. Politics was shaken up even further by Trump taking office again and implementing a long list of policies that have had far-reaching consequences. Mother Nature has also been less than kind, with natural disasters sweeping across the globe and raising more concerns about our relationship with the world around us. It hasn't been all doom and gloom, though! There have been some incredible breakthroughs in science, medicine, and technology that give us renewed faith in what humanity is capable of. From shocking attacks to moments of peace, here’s a look at the major events that shaped a truly unforgettable year.
Pope Leo XIV Beocmes The First American Pope
Following the passing of Pope Francis in April 2025, a papal conclave convened at the Vatican to elect his successor. On May 8, the cardinals chose American-born Cardinal Robert Prevost, who took the papal name Leo XIV. His election marked a historic moment for the Catholic Church as he became the first pope from North America.
Volodymyr Zelensky's Meeting With Donald Trump And JD Vance
On February 28, 2025, a high-stakes meeting in the Oval Office between President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was held to negotiate aid for the war with Russia. The discussions became contentious, reportedly after the U.S. leaders questioned Ukraine’s position in the war, and concluded early without an agreement. A subsequent lunch and press conference were abruptly canceled, leaving the future of American support for Ukraine uncertain.
Iran Is Attacked By Israel Because Of Their Alleged Nuclear Efforts
On June 13, 2025, Israel launched a major assault on Iran's nuclear program, targeting sites and key personnel in an effort to prevent the development of an atomic weapon. Iran retaliated the same day with its own missile and drone attacks, sparking a ten-day period of direct conflict with escalating casualties on both sides. A fragile ceasefire was brokered on June 23 following military intervention by the United States, though the situation remained highly volatile.
Facebook And Instagram Announces The End Of Fact-Checking
On January 7, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a pivotal change in content policy, declaring the company would remove third-party fact-checking from Facebook and Instagram. The decision dismantled the platforms' long-standing system of using independent organizations to verify the accuracy of posts. This move signaled a major shift in how the social media giants would handle the spread of information and immediately sparked global debate.
A Largescale Drone Attack Known As Operation Spiderweb Launched By Ukraine
On June 1, 2025, Ukraine carried out a major drone attack called "Operation Spiderweb," hitting five air bases located deep inside Russia. In a surprising tactic, the drones were launched from trucks that had been secretly moved into Russian territory. The attack was a success, destroying ten Russian military aircraft and damaging many others, dealing a significant blow to Russia's air force.
Pope Francis Passes Away On Easter
On April 21, 2025, Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88, following a period of hospitalization for respiratory issues. His death on Easter Monday came as a surprise, as he had appeared to be recovering. Following a globally televised funeral on April 26, the pontiff was laid to rest at his chosen site, the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.
The Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Starts To Make Major Cuts
Upon taking office, President Donald Trump created the temporary Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), appointing Elon Musk to lead an aggressive effort to cut federal spending. By May 2025, the department had enacted sweeping layoffs across numerous agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and USAID. While the administration claimed savings of $180 billion, the figures and the long-term consequences of the cuts were met with considerable skepticism from outside analysts.
Astronauts Stranded In Space For Months Return Home
After what was planned as a short, eight-day mission, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore became stranded aboard the International Space Station following their arrival in June 2024. Persistent safety issues with their return spacecraft led to multiple postponements of their journey home. The two astronauts finally completed their unexpectedly long mission, returning safely to Earth on March 18, 2025.
The First Pig To Human Kidney Transplant
On February 4, 2025, physician-scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital achieved a major medical milestone by successfully transplanting a genetically edited pig kidney into a human patient. This first-of-its-kind operation, led by a team from Harvard Medical School, was hailed as a groundbreaking step forward in the field of xenotransplantation. The procedure offered new hope for solving the chronic shortage of human organs for transplant.
19 Countries Are Restricted Or Banned From Entering The USA At The Order Of Trump
Fulfilling a policy objective outlined in his inaugural address, President Donald Trump's administration announced a sweeping travel order restricting entry for nationals from 19 countries. The directive placed a full ban on individuals from 12 nations, including Afghanistan, Iran, and Somalia. An additional seven countries, such as Cuba and Venezuela, were placed under partial restrictions as part of the new border security measures.
The Dalai Lama Speaks Out About His Successor
A major point of contention over Tibetan spiritual leadership emerged on July 2, 2025, when the 14th Dalai Lama confirmed his lineage would continue through a reincarnated successor. The declaration was immediately rejected by Chinese officials, who publicly countered that the next Dalai Lama must be born in China and be officially approved by their government. This set the stage for a future conflict over who will be recognized as the next spiritual leader.
A Peace Agreement Is Struck Between The DRC And Rwanda
A landmark peace agreement, known as the Washington Accord, was signed to end the long-running conflict between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda. The treaty, finalized on June 27, 2025, after mediation by the U.S. and Qatar, requires the withdrawal of Rwandan troops from the eastern DRC. In return, the Congolese government agreed to end its support for anti-Rwanda militias, with both nations also committing to greater economic cooperation.
The Successful Axiom Mission 4
The era of private spaceflight took another major step forward with the successful launch of Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station. The mission, which lifted off on June 25, 2025, was historically significant for carrying the first Polish and Indian astronauts in decades as part of its four-person crew. This collaboration between Axiom Space, SpaceX, and NASA also marked the maiden flight of the new Crew Dragon capsule, "Grace."
Los Angeles Wildfires Cause Widespread Devastation
Throughout January 2025, a series of devastating wildfires swept across Los Angeles County, burning nearly 50,000 acres and forcing mass evacuations. The disaster resulted in approximately 30 fatalities and caused an estimated $150 billion in economic losses. Experts attributed the fires' severity to a dangerous combination of drought, powerful Santa Ana winds, and the broader impacts of climate change.
Myanmar's Second-Largest City Is Hit By A Magnitude 7.7 Earthquake
A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake devastated Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, on March 28, 2025. The quake caused widespread destruction, leading to the deaths of over 3,700 people and injuring thousands more. The international humanitarian response was significantly hindered, in part due to recent funding cuts that limited the aid capacity of groups like USAID.
While military conflicts and political shake-ups took center stage for much of the year, they weren't the only forces shaping 2025. The planet itself made headlines with devastating natural disasters that impacted millions of lives. At the same time, other events were unfolding that would change society in quieter, but no less profound, ways.
Blatten Glacier Collapse
A catastrophic glacier collapse in the Swiss Alps devastated the village of Blatten on May 28, 2025, burying it under a massive landslide of ice and rock. The disaster was triggered when the Birch Glacier gave way after being destabilized by millions of cubic meters of debris from earlier rockfalls. A timely evacuation of the village days earlier prevented mass casualties, though one shepherd outside the evacuation zone was killed.
The USA Further Escalated The Attack On Iranian Nuclear Facilities
The United States directly intervened in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran on June 21, 2025, by bombing three of Iran's nuclear facilities. The strike came just two days after President Trump stated he would wait before deciding on American involvement. While the administration initially claimed the attack had "completely obliterated" the sites, later reports suggested it only set back Iran's nuclear program by a few months.
The Texas Floodings
Devastating flash floods swept through parts of Texas in early July 2025, following intense rainfall over the Fourth of July weekend. The Guadalupe River rose with catastrophic speed, overwhelming communities like Kerr County, where a summer camp was tragically engulfed. The disaster resulted in more than 120 deaths, with over 150 adults and children still reported missing in the aftermath.
A Military Helicopter And A Passenger Plane Collide
A catastrophic mid-air collision occurred over the Potomac River on January 29, 2025, involving an American Airlines passenger plane and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. The airliner, carrying 64 people on its final approach to Reagan National Airport, and the military helicopter with three service members aboard both crashed into the water.
The "Renaming" Of The Gulf Of Mexico
In a controversial move in early 2025, President Donald Trump issued an executive order officially renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. The administration stated the change was meant to honor the body of water's economic importance to the United States. The decision prompted immediate international criticism, particularly from Mexico, and created a divisive public reaction, though some digital platforms like Google Maps quickly adopted the new name.
Justin Trudeau Resigns As Canada's Prime Minister
After facing months of mounting political pressure from rivals and within his own party, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation in January 2025. Citing a desire for Canada to have "a real choice in the next election," he did not seek re-election. Trudeau officially left office on March 14, the same day his successor, Mark Carney, was sworn in.
Hungary Leaves The International Criminal Court
Hungary officially withdrew from the International Criminal Court (ICC) in a politically charged move on the 3rd of April. The decision was announced as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was wanted under an active ICC arrest warrant, arrived for a state visit. This effectively allowed Hungary to host the Israeli leader without being legally obligated to detain him under the court's statute.
Conflict Erupts On The Border Of Thailand And Cambodia
A dormant border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia erupted into armed conflict in July 2025, following an initial skirmish in late May. The direct fighting was brief, lasting only a few days before both nations agreed to an unconditional ceasefire on July 28. The incident marked a serious but short-lived escalation of long-standing territorial tensions between the two countries.
Federal Troops Are Deployed In L.A. Against Anti-Ice Protestors
A major conflict over federal authority erupted in Los Angeles in early June 2025 after protests against ICE raids were met with a federal military response. President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard and Marines to the city, overriding strong opposition from California's governor and LA's mayor. This sparked a national backlash, including widespread "No Kings" protests, and raised significant legal questions about the domestic use of military force.
'Liberation Day' Marks The Announcement Of Trump's New Tariffs
Trump declared April 2, 2025, to be "Liberation Day," marking the occasion with a massive increase in tariffs described as America's "declaration of economic independence." The new policy imposed a 10% tariff on all imported goods, with even higher reciprocal tariffs placed on specific targets like China and the European Union. This was the largest announcement of its kind since the 1930s, triggering a wave of international negotiations as countries sought to lower the new duties.
Pakistan Is Hit By Indian Missiles
A brief but intense military conflict erupted between India and Pakistan in early May 2025 after India launched missile strikes against its neighbor. India claimed the attack was in retaliation for a Pakistan-supported terrorist incident in the disputed Kashmir region. The four-day confrontation caused dozens of casualties in Pakistan before the two nuclear-armed nations agreed to a ceasefire on May 10.
Donald Trump Takes Office For The Second Time
On January 20, 2025, Donald Trump was inaugurated for his second non-consecutive term, becoming only the second U.S. president in history to do so. He took immediate and decisive action upon returning to office, issuing a series of executive orders to reverse his predecessor's policies. Among his first acts were pardoning individuals connected to the 2021 Capitol attack and instituting a federal hiring freeze.
Anti-Corruption Protests Erupt In Ukraine
The first major anti-government protests since the start of the war erupted across Ukraine on July 22, 2025. The demonstrations were a direct response to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signing a controversial new law that placed two key anti-corruption agencies under the control of the Prosecutor General.