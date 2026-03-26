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Friends Ignore Woman’s One Request, So She Solves The Problem Herself, Now They Are Furious
Worried woman in a pink blouse sitting indoors with hands clasped near her mouth, showing stress and boundary concerns.
Friends, Relationships

Friends Ignore Woman’s One Request, So She Solves The Problem Herself, Now They Are Furious

rokas.l Rokas Laurinavičius Senior Writer
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Traveling with other people can be tricky—especially if you don’t know all of them.

So when Reddit user Rosy-Whispersx was invited to go on a trip for her friend’s birthday and presented with a survey about things like budget and activities, she thought it was a good first step toward making sure everyone’s needs were actually taken into account.

But as those notes were put into practice, the situation changed. The one thing our Redditor had asked for was completely ignored, leaving her with a tough choice: either make yourself uncomfortable or confront the entire group.

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    Traveling with strangers is already a tough ask

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But this woman’s friend also wanted her to share a bed with them

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    Eventually, the woman decided to go behind everyone’s back and book her own room

    Image credits: gzorgz / freepik (not the actual photo)

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    But everyone else got mad that their stay became $35 more expensive

    Image credits: pvproductions / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: rosy-whispersx

    As awkward as this situation sounds, it’s actually pretty common

    Traveling with friends often sounds nice in theory, but once money enters the picture, the fun starts to dissipate.

    According to a survey from Experian, more than half of Gen Z and millennial travelers say they’ve had a money-related disagreement with friends while on a trip—and about 1 in 5 say those disagreements have even ended the friendship. That’s quite the risk for what’s supposed to be a fun getaway.

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    While groups prioritize experiences—dinners, activities, and making the trip “worth it”—the exact details don’t always line up. In a case like this, where one person values comfort and another focuses on keeping costs low, conflict is almost inevitable.

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    Image credits: Yunus Tuğ / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The survey found that the top stress points in group travel are unexpected costs (52%) and figuring out how to split expenses fairly (44%). It’s easy to agree to “just split everything evenly” until someone feels like they’re paying for something they don’t really need or want.

    There’s also the issue of pressure. Many travelers report feeling pushed to spend more than they’re comfortable with just to keep the group happy (36%). Even small costs can matter, which is why communicating concerns early helps to contain the budget and make it a deliberate effort.

    But not everyone gets it. Paradoxically, only about a quarter of groups actually set a clear budget upfront, leaving ample room for assumptions. People go in thinking they’re on the same page, only to realize later that “affordable” can mean very different things depending on who you ask.

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    Which is why overspending is also common. Four-in-ten (40%) travelers go between 11% and 25% over budget on group trips, while one-in-five (21%) hit the 26%-50% category.

    Conflicts like this one are rarely about a single choice, and at the end of the day, all you can hope is that people show up with the best intentions.

    Most people who read the woman’s story said she didn’t do anything wrong

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    Some, however, thought she needed to be more considerate

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quite a few unhinged YTAs. Share a bed with a stranger? Fück that for a game of soldiers.

    17
    17points
    reply
    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only one I'd ever share a room/bed with is my husband and besides that, you can find me in my own room.

    5
    5points
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I too would be booking my own hotel room if my request to not share a bed with a stranger was ignored. Hell, I don't even share a bed with some of my closest friends because I sleep "weird". I also have PTSD nightmares and have lashed out in my sleep. Imagine thumping a stranger in your sleep?

    2
    2points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quite a few unhinged YTAs. Share a bed with a stranger? Fück that for a game of soldiers.

    17
    17points
    reply
    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only one I'd ever share a room/bed with is my husband and besides that, you can find me in my own room.

    5
    5points
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I too would be booking my own hotel room if my request to not share a bed with a stranger was ignored. Hell, I don't even share a bed with some of my closest friends because I sleep "weird". I also have PTSD nightmares and have lashed out in my sleep. Imagine thumping a stranger in your sleep?

    2
    2points
    reply
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