ADVERTISEMENT

Picking a fight online is generally pretty silly, but that doesn’t stop folks from running their mouths (or keyboards) in comments sections or via poorly-thought out posts. Everything on the internet is there forever, so it’s important to not be too confident or aggressive if you’ve posted something questionable in the past.

Don’t believe me? We’ve gathered some hilarious examples of folks calling out others with “this you?” screenshots. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Someone Bring This Guy A Liquid Nitrogen

Screenshot of social media posts showing words used against someone with a video titled why my wife left me.

Upper-Place7900 Report

14points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Pretty Sure He’s The King Of This Sort Of Thing

    Twitter exchange showing a loan debt tweet used against Ben Shapiro on social media with loan details screenshot.

    Kosta7785 Report

    13points
    POST
    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a pathetic loser he's always been

    8
    8points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Parler Markets Themselves As A Bastion Of Free Speech, But Disables The Comments On Their Reddit Ads…🤔

    Screenshot of a social media post about free speech and censorship with comments disabled on Parler.

    devilsbard Report

    11points
    POST

    The digital world has a funny way of making us feel like we’re shouting into a void when, in reality, we’re etching our thoughts into a block of granite that never erodes. This phenomenon often begins with what psychologists call the online disinhibition effect, a term coined by Dr. John Suler to describe how the lack of eye contact and physical presence makes us feel shielded from the consequences of our words.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When you’re sitting on your couch in your pajamas, the internet feels like a cozy, private living room rather than a global stage with a front-row seat for your future employer. This sense of invisibility acts as a psychological cloak, leading people to drop their social filters and post things they would never dream of saying during a face-to-face meeting. We trade our long-term reputation for the quick dopamine hit of a few likes or a clever retort, forgetting that every keystroke contributes to a permanent digital footprint.
    #4

    Does This Count? Nefltix CEO Ama

    Twitter exchange showing words used against someone on social media involving Netflix password sharing debate.

    rohithkumarsp Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Ouch

    Social media post where someone's words about paying off debts are used against them with a GoFundMe plea.

    Bitbatgaming Report

    9points
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don't deserve a dog you lying hypocrite.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #6

    Esto Tu?

    Politician’s controversial tweet violated laws, sparking social media backlash and words used against them online.

    thewholedamnplanet Report

    9points
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Verguenza Latina.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Part of the issue lies in the way our brains are wired to prioritize the now over the later, a cognitive quirk known as present bias. We are naturally inclined to value immediate rewards, like the satisfaction of winning an argument or trending for an hour, far more than the abstract threat of a screenshot surfacing five years down the line.

    #7

    Alpha-Males Don't Need To Say They Are Alpha-Males

    Screenshot of a social media post showing words being used against the author in a viral self-own comment thread.

    ARoughGo Report

    9points
    POST
    jools_md avatar
    Wyrdwoman
    Wyrdwoman
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a parody account. A very good one, apparently.

    7
    7points
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    This You Marxist Rubio?

    Screenshot of a social media exchange showing words used against the original poster in a political context.

    thewholedamnplanet Report

    7points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Little Marco. What a joke.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cereal-Themed This You?

    Social media screenshot showing Kylie Jenner corrected by a user proving her words were used against her online.

    SylTop Report

    7points
    POST
    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    W*F was she having it with before? Water? Was it just dry cereal? Both would be evidence (sorry, further evidence) that we should be ignoring everything she says...

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to research on digital behavior from the Pew Research Center, many internet users feel a sense of anonymity that emboldens them, even when their real names are attached to their profiles . This disconnect creates a false sense of ephemerality, where a post feels like a passing thought rather than a stored file.

    #10

    Cheater Complains That His Girlfriend Is "Falsely" Accusing Him Of Cheating, Gets Exposed By His Own Comment History

    Reddit post showing a relationship argument example where words were used against someone on social media.

    ShinkenRed48 Report

    7points
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wouldn't suprise me if he himself is going fat and bald. Girl should loose weight by dropping this loser man baby.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    This You Saying No One Is Above The Law?

    Tweet screenshots showing how people had their words used against them on social media in a political context.

    thewholedamnplanet Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #12

    Oof

    Example of social media posts showing words used against people with student loan forgiveness details.

    Particular-Mission-5 Report

    6points
    POST
    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A) illegal immigrants don't get student loans. How could they? They'd have to be registered with the Government/universities to qualify. B) People WITH families would probably be even more in favour of loan forgiveness, since children are famously quite expensive to keep alive. C) What have pronouns got to do with anything, you dog-whistling chucklehead?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We treat our social media feeds like a conversation that will disappear into the wind, but the internet operates more like the Wayback Machine, which tirelessly archives the web for posterity. Even if you hit the delete button, the ghost of your opinion often lingers in a cache or a stranger’s gallery.
    #13

    So, Is That A No To Dignity?

    Tweet exchange showing words used against a person on social media with high engagement and critical replies.

    ShinkenRed48 Report

    6points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The way she whined and carried on showed what a loser she is

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #14

    When Did Pronouns Become Such A Big Thing?

    Screenshot of a social media exchange where words are used against someone with a political video thumbnail included.

    Nolimitsolja Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #15

    This You Garbage?

    Tweet about Trump’s inner circle with a photo showing a large group wearing red "Keep Iowa Great" hats on a plane.

    thewholedamnplanet Report

    5points
    POST
    elishaoloyede82 avatar
    Sea Bunny
    Sea Bunny
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The ratio is the cherry on top.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The rise of the "this you?" comeback has turned this forgetfulness into a spectator sport, highlighting the gap between who people claim to be today and who they were on social media years ago. This happens because the internet collapses our social contexts. A joke intended for your friends is suddenly being read by a stranger in a different country with zero context.

    #16

    Who Still Buys Iphones???? 🤣🤣

    Social media replies show people having their words used against them with humorous iPhone comments.

    TheMiningD Report

    5points
    POST
    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok BUT technically those would’ve been free, so she still didn’t buy one

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Knives Out For Liz Truss

    Screenshot of social media post showing a prediction and later criticism used against the user on social media.

    Buttoneer138 Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    #18

    This You Linus?

    Screenshot of social media posts showing a warranty dispute highlighting words used against someone on social media.

    tpradez12 Report

    5points
    POST
    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair, Linus is partly right - all commerce and contracts are based on an element of mutual trust. Without that, it's not possible to do business. So, you have to trust that Amazon will mail you the product they said they would in exchange for the money you gave them - if they just take it and say "What are you gonna do about it, we've got more lawyers than you?" then you are probably going to have a hard time even if you win. Equally, they have to trust that the majority of their customers won't try to do chargebacks and so on. Linus is trusting that the company will honour their warranty - they might not even if that's unlikely.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It is a concept called context collapse, and it explains why a comment that felt "safe" in a specific niche can become toxic when it hits the mainstream. We often forget that the internet is a public square with a perfect memory, and while we evolve as people, our digital history remains frozen in time.

    #19

    Imagine Getting Called Out By The Official White House Account

    Tweet showing news anchors and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene discussing student debt forgiveness on social media.

    WhiteHouse46 Report

    5points
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't she one of the very few trying to hold Trump accountable for the Epstein files?

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    "Body Shaming" Of Theresa Coffey

    Screenshot of tweets showing people having their words used against them on social media with fat-shaming and body image comments.

    ThatAdamsGuy Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Jeremy Clarkson, A Man Who Has Made A Whole Career Out Of Being As Offensive As Possible About Pretty Much Anything, Is Sad That People Are Making Jokes About His Queen

    Twitter exchange showing people having their words used against them on social media featuring Jeremy Clarkson.

    elzmuda Report

    5points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And to be clear, his mate, Camilla, not the late queen.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    This creates a trap for anyone who hasn't scrubbed their past, as the searchability of our digital lives makes it incredibly easy for others to perform a "vibe check" against our previous statements. Furthermore, the user interface of most platforms encourages speed over reflection.

    #22

    Severe Mental Health Condition

    Screenshot showing social media posts where words were used against the poster in viral social media moments.

    OMGLMAOWTF_com Report

    5points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fell ALL the way down the rabbit hole, clearly

    1
    1point
    reply
    #23

    Missouri Governor Mike Parson Lights Up The Mansion For Hunger Action Month After Being The Only Governor To Take Away School Lunches

    Tweet exchange showing Missouri Capitol lit orange for hunger awareness, with social media backlash over summer meals program cuts.

    vrphotosguy55 Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Charlie Is Very Selective About Free Speech

    Twitter exchange showing words used against their author in social media, highlighting contradictions and free speech debate.

    NicholasHomann Report

    5points
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Charlie Kirk! Dealing with Satan himself now! 😂

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We are prompted to "share what's on our mind" the moment a thought occurs, bypassing the part of the brain that weighs the risks of public scrutiny. This "post first, think later" culture is fueled by the algorithmic demand for engagement, which rewards high-emotion content. When we are angry or excited, our prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain responsible for impulse control, often takes a backseat to the amygdala.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    A Proper “This You” Comeback

    Tweet about men not wearing dresses or drinking from straws with a photo used to contradict the statement on social media.

    NastyNateRTS Report

    5points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Displacement. Probably doesn't want to be seen as sucking c**k...

    4
    4points
    reply
    #26

    Steven Crowder On The Feminization Of Men

    Social media post showing feminism debate with men in dresses and text about feminizing men.

    supersirj Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Well Well Well… How The Turntables Have…

    Screenshot of a social media exchange where words are used against someone in a viral tweet conversation.

    Embarrassed-Spend831 Report

    5points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not enough info here.

    0
    0points
    reply

    This biological hijack is why so many people find themselves frantically deleting a post thirty minutes after the adrenaline wears off, only to realize that the "this you?" crowd has already hit the Print Screen key. The illusion of a "delete" button provides a safety net that doesn't actually exist, giving us the confidence to be reckless while the architecture of the web ensures that nothing is ever truly lost.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Cheetos And Hot Dogs

    Screenshot of a social media roast where words are humorously used against someone with a snack photo reply.

    Br0mine Report

    5points
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you call this shīt a snack then you lost the right to complain about brownies, just stick to your hobo snack and leave the rest of us with our brownies.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Hypocrisy Is A Like A National Sport For Conservatives

    Screenshot of a social media post showing words used against someone with highlighted text about forced participation and compliance on social media.

    ShinkenRed48 Report

    5points
    POST
    vmblessing avatar
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You have no idea how HJ and BDM this pledge thing sounds to Europeans, especially Germans. (Edit: Both were boys/girls organizations, type scouts, run by the Näzis. If you did not send your kid there, it was suspicious. However, not everybody was accepted, it was to be seen as an honour to belong to an selected elite group)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #30

    Misinformation

    Screenshot of a social media exchange highlighting words used against someone in popular posts on social media.

    Nolimitsolja Report

    5points
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it just in the USA that people can call themselves doctor and NOT be a medical doctor?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments

    The internet denies us that natural decay of information. By treating the web as a casual conversation rather than a formal publication, we set ourselves up for those awkward moments of public accountability. The "this you?" phenomenon serves as a sharp reminder that our digital shadows are often longer than we think, stretching across years to meet us just when we thought we had moved on. Awareness of this digital reality is the only way to navigate the web without leaving a trail of regrettable receipts that might one day return to greet us.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Well Would You Look At That

    Screenshot of a social media post showing words used against Elon Musk in a charity controversy.

    PirateJohn75 Report

    5points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Spent it on his latest hairplugs

    0
    0points
    reply
    #32

    Buttery Males

    Social media screenshot showing users using words against each other in a sarcastic email exchange.

    Not_A_Wrapper Report

    4points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A parade of the deplorables. Corrupt Clarence's whackjob wife.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Never Say Never

    Screenshot of Twitter thread showing people having their words used against them on social media with basketball player images.

    ___blade___ Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    “Only I Am Allowed To Tell Black Entertainers To Shut Up.” —candace, More Or Less

    Tweet exchange showing social media hypocrisy with words used against people in viral posts and replies.

    ImOnlyHereForTheCoC Report

    4points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Howling loudmouth loon.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Evidence Presented

    Screenshot of Twitter conversation showing words being used against someone on social media with contrasting opinions.

    xTimeKey Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    This You Telling Dopes To Get The Vaccine That You're Suddenly Questioning?

    Tweet showing a social media example where people's words about vaccines were used against them in a viral exchange.

    thewholedamnplanet Report

    4points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Musk Is Not Having A Good Time

    Twitter exchange showing Elon Musk's tweets used against him in social media with sarcastic replies.

    FennekinFlames Report

    4points
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Assasination coordinates, lol i wish.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Scott Adams Loves Body Shaming, Then Hates It

    Twitter exchange showing people having their words used against them on social media in a controversial conversation.

    Recyart Report

    4points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Scott Adams another unmissed MAGA.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #39

    That's A Lot Of Words To Say He Can't Get A Date

    Screenshot of social media posts showing words used against their authors in viral comment exchanges.

    KurtUrgent Report

    4points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is it always the dorks?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #40

    One Of The Most Savage "This You" I've Seen On The Bird App, Which Includes The Classic Excuse "Uhm Actually, It's Ok When I'm Doing It"

    Screenshot of social media posts showing words used against people with images of groups raising fists in protest.

    Tie8773 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    This You?

    Screenshot of social media posts highlighting contradictions about international law and violations, using words against them on social media.

    TORUKMACTO92 Report

    4points
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This from the country actively commiting genocide, are you really suprised?

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    When Corporate Virtue Signaling Goes Wrong

    Social media post showing words used against a politician with a tweet highlighting political donations controversy.

    Kenyalite Report

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    #43

    This You Deleting Your Support Of The Thing You Say You Don't Support?

    Screenshot of a social media post showing words used against someone in a political argument on Twitter.

    thewholedamnplanet Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Liz Truss Has A Change Of Mind

    Liz Truss speaking outside 10 Downing Street with words used against her on social media in political context.

    hansreddit9 Report

    3points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She was a effing joke. A sick one. Not voted in by the public. Foisted on us by a weak party. She has gone full MAGA since. Nasty piece of work.

    6
    6points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    This Didn’t Age Well

    Screenshot of tweets showing Elon Musk’s words about Twitter’s comedy policy used against him on social media.

    BelleAriel Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    “Well That Was Antifa”

    Tweet shows a political debate with Ukrainian flag and U.S. Capitol protests highlighting words used against them on social media.

    ShinkenRed48 Report

    3points
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BuT tHey aRe aMerIcan! 🙃

    1
    1point
    reply
    #47

    The Internet Will Always Find Out

    Social media post where words are used against a woman shaming EBT users while owning a Cadillac dealership.

    smartwaterofficiel Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Empathy Is A Fickle Thing. It Can Blow Away With The Wind

    Tweet screenshots showing controversial statements used against people on social media with critical political comments.

    Rolltop Report

    2points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one makes sense, actually. Doesn't say he shows empathy.

    5
    5points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    This You Nbc? Helping Musk Suppress Reporting On Him?

    Tweet showing Elon Musk silhouette with comments about journalist suspension and words used against them on social media.

    thewholedamnplanet Report

    2points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Musk should be suspended. Preferably from a lamp post. Like Mussolini.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Socialism For The Rich

    Tweet exchange showing words used against someone on social media involving crisis and government support debates.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only when MY money isn't at risk!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #51

    It's Only Okay When They're The Ones Doing The Mocking

    Screenshot of a social media post showing words used against someone after a public fall on stairs.

    c-k-q99903 Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    This You Applying Different Standards To Different Players For Some... Reason?

    Screenshot of tweets showing words used against a person on social media with a viral baseball bat flip debate.

    thewholedamnplanet Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Stan Twitter Accounts Always Have The Best This U Comebacks

    Social media exchange showing words used against someone about a music album's chart success and reactions.

    SneakySquid5 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!