Man Thinks He Developed A Solid Relationship With GF’s Dad, Discovers His Ugly Cover-Up

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Most men want a solid relationship with their partner’s father. It’s the ultimate sign of approval from the head of the family, which essentially marks his welcome into the clan.

This was what a man felt when he began hanging out with his girlfriend’s father. Little did he know that it was all part of a plan to conceal an ugly truth. He eventually discovered what the deal was, which only caused more friction.

You will find the story below, along with an update from the author that revealed how messy things actually got.

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Having a special bond with a partner’s father is something most men aspire to

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

This man began developing a close friendship with his girlfriend’s father

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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However, that friendship became a problem all of a sudden

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Image credits: simonapilolla / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Given the difficulty of his situation, the man sought advice from the internet

Image credits: throwawayweirdissue

Controlling behaviors are often rooted in unaddressed fears

The author’s girlfriend appeared to have shown controlling tendencies when she asked him to no longer spend time with her father. According to clinical psychologist Dr. Hal Shorey, such behaviors are often a sign of unaddressed issues.

“Controlling behaviors often come about because of underlying fears and anxiety,” Dr. Shorey wrote, noting that there is typically a “spectrum” of control, where the lower end is more about expressing opinions about your choices, and the higher end is where dictating happens.

For the most part, people who show controlling behaviors are unaware of what they are doing. As renowned psychologist Dr. Elinor Greenberg explains, they tend to ignore another person’s boundaries outright.

“They either fail to notice when they are being too intrusive or justify their behavior as necessary,” she wrote.

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According to the author, tension erupts between him and his girlfriend whenever he brings up hanging out with her dad. He has since asked the internet for advice, especially since he feels he is in no place to pry about what is going on with her family.

According to Psych Central, assertive communication is one way to address a partner’s controlling behavior. Then there is negotiation with compassion.

“You may acknowledge how they feel while also acknowledging what’s important to you outside of the relationship,” an excerpt from the article reads.

The author may need to sit down with his partner for a calm conversation about why she made her seemingly unreasonable request. She may have a deeper, more valid reason that could make things make sense.

People in the comments had varying opinions

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The author shared a bombshell of an update

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Image credits: kitzcorner / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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As it turned out, he was being used as a cover-up for the dad’s infidelity

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Image credits: Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: throwawayweirdissue

Many readers were surprised by the turn of events

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While others had stronger opinions

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