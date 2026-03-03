Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Video Of Burger King Boss Biting Into Whopper Sparks Comparison To McDonald’s CEO’s Viral Disaster
Burger King boss bites into Whopper in video sparking comparison to McDonald's CEO's viral moment.
Video Of Burger King Boss Biting Into Whopper Sparks Comparison To McDonald's CEO's Viral Disaster

Seema Sinha
A video of Burger King president Tom Curtis sampling the company’s revamped Whopper has gone viral, earning favorable comparisons to a video of McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski tasting the chain’s new launch, the Big Arch.

Curtis appeared to take a more enthusiastic bite of the fast food item than Kempczinski, and the difference had social media users offering unrestrained commentary.

Highlights
  • A viral video of Burger King president Tom Curtis enthusiastically biting into the revamped Whopper sparked online comparisons with McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski.
  • Social media users mocked Kempczinski’s reserved reaction to the new Big Arch, while applauding Curtis for appearing confident and genuinely excited about his company’s burger.
  • Burger King’s Whopper revamp, the first major change in nearly a decade, includes upgraded ingredients and improved packaging, with no price increase for customers.

“This dude knows how to take a bite,” one user wrote in Curtis’s support, while a critic of the McDonald’s boss said they felt as though he “was repulsed by his own food.”

Burger King has changed the Whopper for the first time in nearly 10 years following customer feedback.

    Burger King’s president has earned praise from netizens, while McDonald’s CEO faced intense online mockery

    Burger King boss biting into Whopper in video sparking comparisons to McDonald's CEO viral moment.

    Image credits: Instagram/chrisk_mcd TikTok/burgerking

    The fast food chain’s new Whopper includes a more premium bun and is served in a box to ensure it reaches customers exactly as it left the kitchen.

    Stacked with fresh slices of onions and tomatoes, crisp lettuce, tangy pickles, and better-tasting mayonnaise, the Whopper, according to the restaurant’s promotional pitch, still retains what guests love most: more than a quarter pound of 100 percent flame-grilled beef.

    Burger King and McDonald's logos displayed outdoors with focus on Burger King sign against clear sky.

    Image credits: Getty

    As Curtis, who had asked customers to call or text him directly with suggestions on improving the signature item, tasted the revamped recipe, it immediately reminded viewers of the McDonald’s chief doing the same last month.

    Burger King boss holding a Whopper burger while sitting at a table with McDonald's fries and drink visible.

    Image credits: Instagram/chrisk_mcd

    “He took a decent bite, unlike the McDonald’s CEO,” one commentator wrote, while another added, “Wow, their CEO is not a robot.

    “That is how you do it,” a third added.

    Burger King boss biting into Whopper, wearing light sweater, with a drink on the table, sparking viral CEO burger comparison.

    Image credits: Instagram/chrisk_mcd

    “Yes, the McDonald’s CEO did not even eat his,” noted a fourth.

    “This is a CEO who trusts and believes in his food, unlike the other CEO who sees his burger as a product,” remarked a fifth, pointing out that Kempczinski introduced the Big Arch as a “product.”

    Comment saying That’s a big bite with over 48,000 likes in response to Burger King boss biting into Whopper video.

    @nyourfacetvMcDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski goes viral after seeming reluctant to eat his own burgers—he takes a tiny bite, looks uncomfortable, and calls the food ‘product.’ 👀 🍔 😳♬ original sound – Nyourfacetv

    “Yes, he never once used the word ‘product,’” a sixth agreed.

    Netizens then pointed to how the Whopper and Big Arch tasting videos featured the CEO’s of each company as centerpieces. 

    “CEOs competing in the most corporate way possible. The marketing team definitely had this one locked and loaded,” one user said, while another added, “The CEO war has begun.”

    Burger King was cautious with its changes, according to Curtis

    Cartoon character holding a burger with a large open mouth and teeth, illustrating Burger King boss Whopper comparison.

    Image credits: eyeDoge

    Speaking to CNN on February 26, Curtis said the changes to the Whopper were mostly driven by complaints that the burgers were being “smushed.”

    A customer on Facebook compared the Whopper in its current form to a “sandwich,” alleging it happened because there was no structural packaging holding the whole thing together, while another added that the paper wrapping “dried out” the burger.

    Comment on social media post discussing Burger King CEO biting into Whopper, sparking comparisons to McDonald's CEO viral moment.

    Burger King boss biting into a Whopper, wearing apron with Flame Grilling Since 1954 in a kitchen setting.

    Image credits: TikTok/burgerking

    “We improvised packaging that holds it together,” Curtis told CNN, before adding that the idea of “creamier mayonnaise frankly came from some franchisees.”

    Addressing how the company was careful with the changes, he said, “You do not want to just tear up the playbook and start all over.”

    User Red commenting on a social media post, stating never using the word product, with 6398 likes shown.

    Comment on social media reacting to Burger King boss biting Whopper, sparking comparison with McDonald's CEO viral disaster.

    He described the revamped Whopper as their “iconic burger in a tuxedo instead of a leisure suit.”

    People seem to agree with him, with the new version of the Whopper drawing reviews like: “My Whoppers from today were picturesque and delicious.” 

    Customers will not have to pay extra for the enhanced Whopper, despite increased production costs for Burger King

    Burger King boss biting into Whopper on left, McDonald's CEO eating burger on right in side-by-side comparison video.

    Image credits: TikTok/burgerking

    According to CNN, Burger King franchisees will spend an extra $4,000 a year while continuing to sell the Whopper at its current price.

    Robert Byrne, senior director of consumer research at Technomic, a data company for the food service industry, described the move as “very tricky,” noting that local store owners may argue that labor costs are not getting any cheaper.

    Burger King CEO character biting into a Whopper compared to McDonald's CEO character with a messy burger bite.

    Image credits: mypethooligan

    However, he said it is an essential step in improving the business.

    Burger King is the eighth-largest fast food chain in America by sales, according to Technomic.

    The company lost customers around 2023, Byrne said, with many complaining about outdated stores, cold food, and an overall lackluster experience.

    Comment praising Burger King's clever marketing referencing McDonald's without mentioning it, sparking viral comparisons.

    Burger King boss wearing blue shirt and gray sweater enjoying a Whopper with a drink visible on the table.

    Image credits: Sindikate12

    The company had to tackle those problems before updating the menu, Curtis told CNN, adding that sales are finally on the upswing in the United States, with some stores registering a 3.2 percent rise in profit in the most recent quarter.

    Curtis confirmed that the recipe upgrade will not stop with the Whopper, saying, “There are a lot of people saying, ‘Can you work on your French fries?’”

    “Burger King CEO is elite. It was always the best burger anyway,” a netizen expressed 

    Comment on viral video of Burger King boss biting into Whopper, sparking comparisons to McDonald's CEO disaster.

    Comment reading the product referred to as "the product" on a social media post about Burger King Whopper and McDonald's CEO viral comparison.

    Comment reading does he know we can see him with 49775 likes on a social media post about Burger King boss biting Whopper video.

    Social media comment reacting to Burger King boss biting into Whopper, sparking comparison to McDonald's CEO viral moment.

    Comment about Burger King boss biting into Whopper sparking comparisons to McDonald’s CEO viral disaster on social media.

    Comment on social media saying Take another bite Chris with 19189 likes about Burger King boss biting into Whopper.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the Burger King boss biting into a Whopper video.

    Comment reading is the big bite in the room, referencing video of Burger King boss biting into Whopper sparking comparisons.

    Comment praising Burger King CEO and Whopper, mentioning it as a better burger compared to rivals.

    Comment from Jessica emphasizing the difference between testing and tasting a Whopper in a viral video discussion.

    Comment on a social media post, expressing that the content looks AI generated with a crying emoji.

    Comment on a social media post criticizing food by calling it a product, with 776 likes visible.

    User comment on social media about Burger King boss biting into Whopper and comparison to McDonald's CEO's viral video disaster.

    Comment on social media by Jake/François Dupré discussing a viral video related to Burger King boss biting into Whopper.

    Comment on social media mentioning Burger King CEO biting Whopper, sparking comparisons to McDonald's CEO viral incident.

    Burger King boss biting Whopper in video, sparking comparison to McDonald's CEO viral moment in social media discussion.

    Comment on social media from Omega Deals mentioning barely eating the bread, related to Burger King boss biting Whopper video.

    Comment text on social media by user mindofkodi reacting to Burger King boss biting into Whopper.

    Comment by David Sammon highlighting Burger King boss biting Whopper compared to McDonald's CEO's viral moment with eye emojis.

    Comment by Lawrence Brewer about Burger King boss biting into Whopper, highlighting CEO in commercial usage and viral comparison.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the Burger King boss biting into a Whopper.

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    One is looking like he's eating a a nice burger and enjoying it. The other one looks like he's held by a burger-CEO-napper and is told to eat a burger infront of a camera to show he's alive and he doesn't know if there is hidden needles in it?

    One is looking like he's eating a a nice burger and enjoying it. The other one looks like he's held by a burger-CEO-napper and is told to eat a burger infront of a camera to show he's alive and he doesn't know if there is hidden needles in it?

