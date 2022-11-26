Student Is Called A Jerk For Putting Bacon On His Lunch So His Muslim Friend Would Stop Eating It

A story from a student went viral on the Ask Reddit community after he shared an unusual incident he had with a fellow student.

“At school for lunch, I usually get cheese fries. I know, very unhealthy,” the Redditor Mrprez180 wrote. The problem is that according to the author, one of his friends sure likes to steal not just his fries, but the food from their other friends at the table.

After being fed up with his friend leeching their meals, the author came up with an idea. “My friend who likes to snatch our food sometimes is Muslim, and he keeps halal.” Since the cafeteria has an option to add bacon on fries, you can already suspect what ‘trick’ the author pulled on the thief.

The question remains whether Mrprez180 crossed the line and acted inhumanely, or whether he was right in the given circumstances.

Image credits: mrprez180

