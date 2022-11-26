Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Student Is Called A Jerk For Putting Bacon On His Lunch So His Muslim Friend Would Stop Eating It
34points
Social Issues1 hour ago

Student Is Called A Jerk For Putting Bacon On His Lunch So His Muslim Friend Would Stop Eating It

Rasa Žilinskaitė and
Liucija Adomaite

A story from a student went viral on the Ask Reddit community after he shared an unusual incident he had with a fellow student.

“At school for lunch, I usually get cheese fries. I know, very unhealthy,” the Redditor Mrprez180 wrote. The problem is that according to the author, one of his friends sure likes to steal not just his fries, but the food from their other friends at the table.

After being fed up with his friend leeching their meals, the author came up with an idea. “My friend who likes to snatch our food sometimes is Muslim, and he keeps halal.” Since the cafeteria has an option to add bacon on fries, you can already suspect what ‘trick’ the author pulled on the thief.

The question remains whether Mrprez180 crossed the line and acted inhumanely, or whether he was right in the given circumstances.

Image credits: Annie Spratt (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Yuya Tamai (not the actual photo)

Image credits: mrprez180

And this is how people reacted to this incident

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Rasa Žilinskaitė
Rasa Žilinskaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Rasa is a photo editor at Bored Panda, they have a college degree in photography and are currently studying sewing. Ever since childhood Rasa was interested in visual arts, including painting, photography, knitting and so on. When not at work or studying they like to knitting, cooking and spending quality time with their cats.

Read more »
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda