ADVERTISEMENT

Cats have a reputation for being graceful and elegant, but anyone who’s ever lived with them know they can also be the silliest little chaos machines. So when it comes to tuxedo cats who are fancy felines dressed in their permanent black-and-white suits, the difference between their elegance and goofiness is even more hilarious.

This is because despite their appearance, tuxedo cats are just as prone to dramatic poses, ridiculous sleeping positions, and moments of pure clumsiness as any other feline. Fun fact, there's an entire community on the internet dedicated to showing off their tuxedo cats. As usual, we’ve gathered some of the funniest, goofiest, and most endearing pictures of tuxedo cats caught in their most ridiculous moments.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Show Me Your Tuxedo’s Weird Pose. Here Is Juni

Tuxedo cat lounging in a yellow bed, looking both sophisticated and playful.

HappyDPO Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Molly And Lemmy Are Turning 10!

    Two tuxedo cats sitting on a gray couch looking sophisticated and slightly comical.

    NightProwler197 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    My New Kitty Has A Skull Face, Perfect For Halloween

    Tuxedo cat lounging on cat tree, wearing a pink collar with a bell, looking sophisticated and playful.

    Suspicious_Review_73 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    According to The Spruce Pets, tuxedo cats aren’t a specific breed but are named for their distinctive bi-colored, or piebald, coat patterns that resemble formal wear. However, they add that while they’re often black and white, they can come in other color combinations, too.

    They explain that, unlike calico or tortoiseshell cats, their spots are not due to genetics. Instead, their coat colors are thought to have been formed by slow-moving pigment cells that failed to distribute evenly during development, leaving behind their distinctive white patches.
    #4

    I Can’t Stop Laughing

    Tuxedo cat sitting next to a matching Lego sculpture on a table.

    RussianStoner24 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Big Marley And Little May Says Hi 🤍🖤

    Two tuxedo cats lying on a black mat, one comfortably lounging and the other sitting alertly.

    microsporks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Little Man Sleeping Like He Pays The Bills

    Tuxedo cat lounging humorously in a relaxed posture on a pet bed.

    Icy-Arm-3816 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Catster highlights that tuxedo cats have been admired for centuries, with depictions dating back to Ancient Egypt, where cats were highly revered. But the fascination with these dapper felines didn’t stop there because historical figures like Beethoven, Shakespeare, and Sir Isaac Newton also had tuxedo cats as companions.

    While these cats may not have achieved fame themselves, their presence in the lives of such well-known figures highlights just how beloved tuxedo cats have been throughout history.
    #7

    Our Indoor Boy Escaped Outside, This Was 30 Seconds Later. He Is Definitely Regretting His Life Choices

    Tuxedo cat climbing a tree, looking playful and curious amidst pine branches.

    Doyouevenpedal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Put A Screen Door On Your Foster Room, They Said

    Tuxedo cat playfully climbing a screen door, looking humorous and animated.

    catsnbeavers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Little Guy Followed My Boyfriend Home From The Bar

    Tuxedo cat lounging on a sofa, looking relaxed and sophisticated.

    RedditUser28947 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Tuxedo cats are adored not just for their striking black-and-white coats but also for their standout personalities. Relax My Cat explains that these felines are often intelligent, curious, and highly sociable, earning them the nickname "people cats".

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They thrive on interactive play, are very agile, and show a lot of acrobatic skills. Confident and bold, tuxedo cats are rarely intimidated and aren’t known for being quiet, but they love to communicate with their humans through a variety of vocalizations.
    #10

    Our Extra Special Tuxie 😻

    Tuxedo cat looking sophisticated yet amusing with a quirky expression, sitting indoors.

    Delicioso_smack Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    I've Been Worried Sick For Him And He Comes Back Like Nothing Happened

    Tuxedo cat lying playfully on stairs, exuding a humorous yet sophisticated charm.

    Ok_Nebula_481 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    It's Mabel's Gotcha Day And Three Years Later This Is Still The Cutest Picture I've Ever Taken Of Her. She's Just As Sweet As She Looks

    Tuxedo cat sitting on carpet, looking up with a curious expression by a door.

    aberrantmeat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    According to Base Paws, cats were highly revered in ancient Egyptian culture, often seen as symbols of good luck and prosperity. Tuxedo cats, with their distinctive markings, were no exception as many believed their presence brought positive energy into households. Their striking appearance and association with fortune only added to their appeal, making them cherished companions throughout history.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Guess Who Is Back At It 🤣😂

    Tuxedo cat humorously clinging to tree branches, showcasing its playful and sophisticated charm.

    Doyouevenpedal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Does Your Tux Have Black Beans, Pink Beans, Or A Mix?

    Tuxedo cat lounging playfully on a bed, showing off its cute belly and paws.

    Livology_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Last Day Of 2024, Post The Best Picture You Took Of Your Cat This Year!

    Tuxedo cat with striking yellow eyes and a sophisticated expression.

    ThorGambinoson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Tuxedo cats may look like they’re ready for a black-tie event, but as we've seen, they're just as likely to be caught in the most ridiculous situations. Whether they’re striking dramatic poses, causing chaos, or simply being their charming, mischievous selves, these fancy felines never fail to entertain.

    If you’ve got a dapper little troublemaker at home, we're sure you just might be able to relate! And don’t fur-get to scroll through the rest of this list because every tuxedo kitty here deserves every bit of admiration!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    She Won't Calm Down Unless We Put Her In Her Washing Basket Prison

    Tuxedo cat playfully sitting under an orange basket, showcasing its humorous side.

    AprilBelle08 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Our New Kitten, Jinx

    Tuxedo cat sitting on a green surface, looking amused and sophisticated.

    Alita_999 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    My Boy Caught A Huge Rat Today. He Deserves Treats And Love

    Tuxedo cat with striking green eyes looking sophisticated and playful.

    fumat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    My Beautiful Daughter Has Survived Fip As Of Today 😊

    Tuxedo cat with curious eyes and white paws peeking over a couch.

    peculiarca Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    She Bolted Into My Apartment As I Was Leaving For Work Yesterday So I Guess She Lives Here Now. Meet Stella!

    A tuxedo cat looking up while sitting on a patterned mattress, creating a comical and sophisticated impression.

    kindayeehaw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Hello R/Tuxedocats, Let Me Introduce You To Paul

    Tuxedo cat sitting on a patterned tablecloth, exuding a sophisticated yet humorous charm in a cozy room.

    SoulRhythm89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    We Just Moved, And Couldn't Find The Cats For A Bit

    Three tuxedo cats huddling under a piece of furniture, showcasing their adorable and sophisticated markings.

    Ireallyhatepunsalot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    I Can't Believe No One Wanted This Precious Boy

    Tuxedo cat lounging on a patterned blanket, displaying a sophisticated yet playful look.

    blckhead423 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Neighbors Abandoned This Sweet Boy But He Showed Up At The Right House

    Tuxedo cat looking sophisticated on a wooden porch.

    McStickBurner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    We Found These Two Little Brothers In The Bushes With Mum Not To Be Seen For Days. Guess I Have Two Cats Now!

    Two tuxedo cats sitting snugly in a cardboard box on a colorful carpet.

    aylzb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Our First Fur Babies!!

    Two people smiling while holding two tuxedo cats, showcasing their sophisticated yet hilarious appearance.

    browneyedvixens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Merry Christmas Eve From Me And My Girl Eve 😻

    A tuxedo cat wearing a festive outfit sits next to a smiling person in a wheelchair.

    Financial-Compote-48 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Nobody Wanted Him At The Shelter Because He Was 5-Month Old And Undersocialized. Turn Out To Be The Sweetest Goofball

    Tuxedo cat sitting next to a plush doll, looking sophisticated and playful.

    Significant_Air_552 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    What Is Your Cat’s Actual Name vs. What You Call Them?

    Tuxedo cat with a fluffy white chest poses humorously in front of a screen showing a superhero.

    VikDamnedLee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Went To The Shelter To Get A Kitten, But Came Home With This Gorgeous, Mostly Blind Eight Year Old Named Hugo

    Tuxedo cat lying on a soft gray blanket, looking up with an amusing expression.

    insanewriter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    This Little Guy Just Turned 3 🎊

    A tuxedo cat lying on a blanket, playfully interacting with a person's hand.

    plantiechick Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Jiggles Was The Star Of My Wedding

    Tuxedo cat photo inside a white tie, held by a couple; a sweet wedding keepsake.

    WannabeDogMom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    I’m So Obsessed With Him. First Time Cat Mom! This Is My Baby Child, The Light In My Life, My Burt

    Tuxedo cat with a curious expression sitting on a black and white tiled floor.

    hofficespace Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    This Is Jeff The Cat. I Found Him On A Park Bench In Queens, NY Last Year And He's The Best Thing That's Happened To Me In A Long Time

    Tuxedo cat sitting on a table, playfully licking its lips in a cozy room setting.

    LazyComet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    This Is Jimi Hendrix. He Was Found Abandoned Last Month Near A Busy Road By My Girlfriend. He Seems Pretty Happy With His New Home

    Tuxedo cat getting a head scratch, looking playfully sophisticated with its tongue slightly out.

    thestonefree Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    My Beautiful Oscar! We Rescued Him Two Years Ago And Still Cannot Believe How Lucky We Got

    Tuxedo cat with wide eyes peeking curiously from behind a wall indoors.

    That_Engineering6795 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    What Would You Name This Fella? Just Got Him From The Spca And I'm Stumped

    Tuxedo cat nestled in a laundry basket filled with towels, looking up adorably.

    One_Bluejay6823 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Today My Fiance Left Me Randomly After 7 Years, And I Also Got Fired. At Least I Have Her

    Tuxedo cat lounging on a bed, showcasing its fluffy black and white fur with an amusingly sophisticated expression.

    SwizzlestT Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Boots The Neighborhood Stray Stopped By For Some Food This Morning, And Brought His Girlfriend Stella Along With Him. These Two Do Almost Everything Together. Don't Worry, They Are Both Fixed

    Two tuxedo cats standing in the snow, looking playful and curious.

    Legend_of_the_Wind Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Always Kissing, Always Hugging

    Two tuxedo cats lying together on a soft pink blanket, creating a sophisticated and adorable scene.

    SayNoToColeslaw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    I Don’t Care If She’s 18 Years Old, She’s Still My Baby 🩵

    Tuxedo cat sitting on a plush blanket, looking sophisticated with a blue collar, against an upholstered chair background.

    plussizedtwink Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Anyone Else Have A Gang Of Tuxies??

    Two tuxedo cats sitting together by a window, looking alert and sophisticated.

    ZestycloseChip6990 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Please Enjoy This Slideshow Of Photos I Think Really Capture Norman's ✨vibe✨

    Tuxedo cat sitting humorously on a bed with paws up, looking at the camera.

    Specialist-Map-8952 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Introducing: Bender, The 6.5 Pound Beast

    Tuxedo cat lounging on a bed, looking up with a curious expression.

    EducatorEconomy8342 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    We Went Into The Shelter 2 Years Ago Looking For A Dog

    Tuxedo cat sitting inside a cardboard box, looking curious and playful.

    mjcbordador Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    She Loves To Chew My Grandma’s Crocs. She Has No Regrets

    Tuxedo cat lying on its back with a playful expression on a patterned carpet.

    revlikestangy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    What Do You Call A Group Of Tuxedos?

    Tuxedo cats looking sophisticated and humorous, perched together on a cabinet.

    DrawAnna666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!