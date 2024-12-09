To Guess The Trivia Or Not To Guess The Trivia, That’s The Question: 20 Questions About Shakespeare

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not your typical Shakespeare trivia. Get ready to struggle to remember Shakespeare’s plays that did not get as much screen (or stage) time as Romeo & Juliet, Othello, or Macbeth have gotten. You might know a lot of things about the popular plays of Shakespeare which are also listed in the questions, but do you really know much about The Taming of the Shrew? Timon of Athens? Coriolanus?

Get ready to dive into Shakespeare’s rich and magical literary world!