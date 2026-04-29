“Which Franchise Is Jason Voorhees From?”: Test Your Horror Film Knowledge With 14 Questions

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From iconic scares to terrifying plots, step into the ultimate horror film quiz and test your movie knowledge across the genre’s most unforgettable moments. We’re about to challenge your knowledge of horror film trivia and cinema altogether.

In this horror film quiz, you’ll face questions on scenes, directors, plots, and characters from classic and modern movies. Ready to test your recall, attention to detail, and genre expertise? Let’s see just how morbidly curious you really are!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Nathan J Hilton