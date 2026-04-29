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“Which Franchise Is Jason Voorhees From?”: Test Your Horror Film Knowledge With 14 Questions
Jack Nicholson's intense face peering through a broken door, iconic horror film scene for Jason Voorhees fans. Trivia banner in corner.
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Entertainment, Movies & tv

“Which Franchise Is Jason Voorhees From?”: Test Your Horror Film Knowledge With 14 Questions

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From iconic scares to terrifying plots, step into the ultimate horror film quiz and test your movie knowledge across the genre’s most unforgettable moments. We’re about to challenge your knowledge of horror film trivia and cinema altogether.

In this horror film quiz, you’ll face questions on scenes, directors, plots, and characters from classic and modern movies. Ready to test your recall, attention to detail, and genre expertise? Let’s see just how morbidly curious you really are!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    A shadowy figure in a Ghostface mask holding a knife, seen through a green textured glass, evoking horror film knowledge.

    Image credits: Nathan J Hilton

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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