And with the internet being full of contradictory advice, Reddit user Misha2468 asked people to share their tested-and-approved fat loss tips. Below, you will find some of the most upvoted and insightful responses we've picked to help everyone on their journey toward a healthier body.

These numbers have been increasing for the past few decades now. Worldwide adult obesity has more than doubled since 1990, and adolescent obesity has quadrupled.

Many of us are struggling to stay in shape. According to the World Health Organization , in 2022, 2.5 billion adults (43%) aged 18 years and older were overweight, including over 890 million (16%) who were obese. At the same time, over 390 million children and adolescents aged 5–19 years were overweight, including 160 million who were obese.

#1 Don't let one slip-up mess up the whole day. "Ugh, I already ate that donut, might as well get pizza! I'll start fresh tomorrow!".



aslfingerspell:



I once heard someone phrase this as "Don't let a slip turn into a slide."

#2 Water. Lots of water. Any time you think you feel hungry and it's not mealtime, grab some water.



(Weighed almost 300 lbs this time last year, currently 177 lbs).



b2q:



Cucumbers also work. They are cheap, basically just water and you still get the feeling you are eating something.

#3 Walk, I don’t care if it’s half a mile or 10k steps. Just go walk and it will become easier and you can go further and do more little by little. Do it every day.



Emlashed:



I finished dead last in a 10k race. It wasn't my first 10k but it was much harder than the prior one. Unfortunately, I knew I was last before I even finished because I started being tailed by a golf cart and volunteers opening the road back up behind me as I went. I was really struggling with it emotionally for that last half mile, I was pretty overweight and not a natural runner and the realization that I was actually last crushed me. I was almost in tears by the time I saw the finish line.

The crowd was gone, it was just volunteers waiting for my fat ass to get over there so they could start breaking down the finish line area. Then I saw one lady standing in the middle of the road just over the line, holding a medal, and cheering for me.

When I crossed the line, she congratulated me, gave me that medal, and when she saw I was indeed now crying, told me to remember that no matter what, I still beat everyone at home on the couch.

I will always appreciate that nice woman and that sentiment still helps me power through sometimes.

#4 Stop thinking about it as a "diet" or temporary thing. Think about it as " this is how I eat now" and the temporary thing is eating junk or sweets once in a while.



lilsmudge:



Consequently, it’s really, really, really important to find food you genuinely enjoy that fits into that. It doesn’t need to be perfect, but a small indulgence will be better than a big one and help you sustain that diet.

I love salt. I love it. I love potatoes with butter and cheese; fucking delicious, fucking terrible for me. I discovered that a great swap for me is an unseasoned baked potato (truly an underrated health food, potatoes have fiber and super high satiety) with super, violently garlicky homemade hummus, black beans, and kale. The garlic makes everything taste really indulgent and despite having no cheese or butter it tastes like it does. With the beans and kale it’s got shit loads of fiber and protein and keeps me full for most of the day for relatively few calories.

#5 Don't drink your calories.



badexcelmonkey:



This is such a good tip. Soda, sauces, dressings, and other liquid foods have way more calories than it looks. I lost a lot of weight just by cutting out soda with no changes to my physical activities.



be_american_get_shot:



Alcohol was double trouble for me. I would out aside a bunch of calories so I could drink. Drink to end the day. Then often I'd get k**ler munchies and not care so just eat something terrible after drinking late.

Worst. Diet. Ever.

Stopped drinking and everything else fell into place.

#6 It’s okay to go to bed a little hungry. Drink water and go to sleep.



binglybleep:



Just in general it’s okay to BE a little hungry. You won’t die if you’re hungry for a bit, and if you want to lose weight you’re probably going to have to be a little hungry at least sometimes, because the whole point is that you’re eating less than you were.

Eating every time you think you might be hungry (which for a lot of people isn’t a true signal of needing food, it can be boredom, just wanting to eat etc) is frankly how a lot of us get to the point where we need to lose weight.

#7 Being honest with yourself and tracking your calories. Get a calorie tracker, and run your meals for a week. Don’t change anything, eat and drink like normal for a week, but track it all. It’ll blow your mind how that handful of nuts/4 sodas/couple extra dinner rolls with butter/etc. all add up and you’re staring at a mind-bending daily caloric intake. It shows you where you’re REALLY starting from, and you can make real adjustments to get started.

#8 Swimming.



Easy on joints already struggling with extra weight, who would otherwise find cardio hard.



Also great for strengthening lungs, for overweight people (or any people, really!) struggling with breathing issues.



Helped me lose 20% of my body weight some years ago.

#9 Don't go 0 to 100% immediately.



If you switch from a poor diet and no work-out to an insane diet and intense regimen in one day, you are never going to stick to it.



It's okay to progress slowly.



Stop looking for shortcuts. The time you waste looking for a magic diet fad, supplement or pill could have been used to actually do the work and get you half way there.



Take advice from people who have never been fat with a massive grain of salt. A lot of gym rats, bodybuilders and extremely in-shape people actually give atrocious advice to fat people ; recommanding exercises that are going to murder your joints and failing to recognize that losing fat for them and losing fat for you are two very different things. They also completely ignore the psychological aspect of getting fat in the first place because they've never experienced it.



Motivation is good but discipline is what is going to get you there.



Don't give up after one bad day, or week-end or even month. Getting healthy is a journey.

#10 Stop drinking sugary drinks. You'll lose a s**tload of weight if you stop drinking soda as a main liquid intake.

#11 Don't put so much pressure on yourself and take it a day at a time, the more you fixate on it, the more it takes over your mind and will cause all or nothing. Find distractions and keep busy. Slowly at first and then you'll see the weight drop and it will become natural.

#12 Eating disorders can make you big, too. For me, weight loss didn’t start with the gym or counting calories or cutting soda. It started with a really great therapist. I’m down 120lbs and haven’t dieted at all, just fixed my relationship with food. .

#13 A lot of people will tell you eat less calorie dense foods(veggies and such), or to avoid this and that (trans/polyunsaturated fats,this or that carb, everything under the sun(including the sun)).



The truth is (outside of EXTREMELY RARE circumstances) that it is CICO and self-control. Some of these tips can help a lot. I did lots of vegetables and keto at different points, but I wouldn’t say that did it alone. The best thing you can do is give yourself is better habits.



You can force yourself into fasting, buy apps/books/programs, order expensive meal prep boxes, etc. all day; but if you choose an unsustainable “fix”, you will often either crash or regain weight when you meet your target.



Some people are cursed with bad genetics. Some have not learned healthy habits. Some don’t have self control. The truth is, the answer is the same for most people: develop reasonable, healthy habits. Change 1% every day/week etc and it will compound.



There is no magic bullet. And for gods sake you are human. It took time and small effects adding up to get here. It will take time and small changes to reverse it.

#14 The law of buying new clothes. I don’t know why this is. But when I accept myself heavy and go spend a ton of money on nice new clothes for that size, it never fails…the weight melts off and that money on clothing was wasted.

#15 My opinion is that advice people give that requires entirely cutting things you love, or making you do things that make you feel bad, are bound to fail. But this is just my experience, and everyone is different.



For me it started with calorie counting, and trying to be honest with myself about those estimates, while recognizing that I was probably under counting things. From the calorie counting and watching my progress, I came to several realizations/tips:



1) Reduce your portions. Especially eating at restaurants in the US, portion sizes are huge. Start off by just leaving a little on your plate instead of cleaning it, and gradually reduce further. After a while you won’t be able to finish the plate at a lot of places even if you try. When making things at home, measure out a serving instead of guessing.



2) You don’t have to entirely quit sweets or snacks but be aware of what you’re eating. Some desserts might be 800 calories and not really much more satisfying than eating something with 200 calories. There are lots of things that you can have a little treat for 100-200 calories if you seek them out, you don’t have to go cold turkey!



3) Don’t beat yourself up over “cheat days” or whatever. It’s about building better, sustainable habits, not strictly following some rule book. If you treat yourself once in a while, or decide not to track things for a few days during holidays, it’s not going to matter in the long run. And feeling like you’re allowed to do things like that will help you keep the habits.



4) Don’t keep things in the house which you don’t want to eat. If you’re trying to reduce ice cream, or chips, or alcohol, or whatever, don’t buy it. It is so, so, so much easier to have willpower once a week at the store than 24/7 at home.



5) Give yourself milestones and rewards to work towards. For me at least, losing the weight was rewarding on its own, but having additional things to work toward (like, buying myself something I’d been wanting at certain milestones) was an extra motivation to keep going.

#16 Lift weights as you lose weight. You will probably lose weight slower, but you will hang on to your muscle mass while you’re in a calorie deficit.



I took up biking and running and didn’t start lifting until I had lost about 45 pounds. I would do it differently if I had to start over. However I will say, it was fun to be able to see the muscle as I put it back on.

#17 My wife lost it through us just walking and eating healthy. It took time, but portion size was more important than what foods she ate. Think "how you eat, not what you eat." And every day after dinner we walked for a few blocks, working up on distance and pace. Now we walk more and hike on weekends. But in the beginning, it starts slow. But then 6 months later, she was a different human. One year later even more. Nothing is instant.

#18 A little surprised I haven’t seen this yet: BE NICE TO YOURSELF.



Think of yourself with nice words, don’t bad talk and insult yourself!! Accept that you who you are *right now* is valuable and worthy of the changes you’re working towards. *When* you slip up, do not berate and malign yourself—just say “oops” and then promise yourself to try again at the next opportunity.

#19 Eat the same s**t everyday. Same breakfast lunch and dinner. Slight switch but nothing too drastic. It becomes your norm and you start not missing the s**t you used to eat. Used to love eating out, now I enjoy my simple a*s meals at home. Only took 5 years to get it together 😂😂.

#20 Get the food you are addicted to out of your house.

#21 As someone who went from 485 to 233 lbs. The biggest thing for me was cutting out soda and sweet tea. And as much as people dont wanna admit it having that one a*s hole friend who always picked on you calling you fat and such (also one of the best workout partners I have ever had.) Once you start seeing progress its like a d**g you won't wanna stop.

#22 I upped my protein and fiber intake, 2 liters of water a day. All that kept me from feeling hungry so I didn’t eat as much. I’m still kind of fat, but I’m working it down. Just gotta get into a decent exercise routine.

#23 Eat less. Sorry, but that's what it comes down to. You have to find a way to eat less.

#24 At my doughy-est, I was 265. My wife wouldn’t tell me hers. While I was doing our taxes, I calculated how much we were spending on cigarettes every year. It was close to $10,000. So we quit. It was a b***h quitting after 24 years. But after 2 weeks, our sense of smell and taste returned, and we realized what s****y food we were stuffing ourselves with. So we got gym memberships and started exercising. At first, I couldn’t even do 15 minutes on the exercise bike. But after awhile we both got into great shape. We ran marathons and climbed mountains. .

#25 You can’t outrun a bad diet. The simple fact is you simply must eat nutritious and filling food and maintain a calorie deficit. Never cut more than 500 calories a day. Work with a doctor if you need to lose more than ten pounds, make sure there aren’t other reasons inhibiting weight loss.

#26 Treat it like an a*******n. I ate like an alcoholic drinks. Bad day at work? Stop at Sonic on the way home. I'll feel better. Good day at work? Celebrate with Whataburger. I deserve it.



Probably can't cure/defeat the depression or anxiety that s****y eating helps you cope with, but understanding it is a great start.



Also, while exercise is important, it's not effective without changing your eating. Eat like s**t but exercise every day? No real weight loss. Eat less, eat better and don't exercise at all? You'll lose significant weight. Do all three and lose all the weight.



Good place to start: try doing something dietary for a month, but something simple. I went meatless for a month just to see if I could. I still had things like pasta and other things not great, but going without burgers etc really showed me I could give something up and change. Give up sugar for a month. Give up any beverage with calories. Something. Great start.

#27 Get tested for sleep apnea. If you're not getting good sleep (there's more than just getting 8ish hours), your body may not be metabolizing your food properly. I'm down 25 pounds in 6 months after starting to use a CPAP, and I feel so much better now that I'm getting good sleep.





Also eat a ton of veggies. I've started getting lots of potatoes, carrots, squash, and onions do chop up and roast as a side dish or the base of a meal. I'm new to roasting veggies and was astonished by how much seasoning I needed to add, but I can eat that mix for meals, snacks, and mindless grazing everyday. Bonus if you're able to get fresh produce from a farmers market!





Lastly, find fun ways to move. Good habits have to be enjoyable. I love square and contra dancing, and go at least once a week. Walk around your neighborhood while listening to music or taking pictures. My friends and I will go on leisurely walks when we're hanging out sometimes. .

#28 I’ve lost and kept 100lbs off for 10 years as of this Nov. here are my best take aways :

1. Have to make it your focus , it’s your new hobby.

2. Learn nutrition from calories to macro and what they do

3. Exercise is a terrible way to lose weight. You lose weight from eating less not working out. I just trained and finished a half marathon and I’m the same weight as when I started. Exercise also makes you hungry. understand this but still be active , start with steps and body weight anything. I lost my first 50lbs not working out at all.

4. Learn to cook. You’ll never lose weight eating out . Restaurants want to give you the most calories for the best profit

5. Keto . It’s not cliche. Carbs make me hungry. Really any restriction diet works so if you’re anti keto so be it but for me it’s what I go back to time and time again

6. Fasting, you eat too much too many times. The fat on your body is stored energy. Also fasting makes you mindful of how many times you just want to eat for the sake of Boredom.

7. Weight yourself and track everything every day but don’t let 1 day throw you off . 2 days is a trend.

8. Don’t plan your social life around food. You can always meet someone after dinner etc

9. Don’t drink. It’s useless calories but also throws off your digestion

10. You burn the most fat at night. Sleep on an empty stomach. Personally I know I am on track when I start dreaming of food.

11. You’re fat and not healthy face it and fix it. “A healthy person wants many things a sick person only wants one”.

#29 Measuring out things like dressing and sauces. Don't eyeball your portion you're over serving. Get a tablespoon and measure it out.

#30 This doesn’t apply to everyone but may be true for some. Face the psychological aspects of what has caused you to gain weight. You can’t run from that and keep the weight off. Don’t start the process feeling disgusted or ashamed of yourself as that mindset will perpetuate the issues that cause you to binge.

#31 Eat slowly and stop when full.

#32 Lost 85 lbs and kept it off for 20 years.



1. Stop all soda, sweetened coffee and tea and energy drinks. Drink water, unsweetened tea, black coffee.



2. Walk. At least 20 minutes daily. More is better but, 20 is easy and it makes a difference.



3. Stop snacking. Or, if you really need a snack, try a handful of grapes, an apple or orange, melon. Salty snacks, half cup of nuts, pretzels, even chips. But, only 1 half cup and at least 8oz water.



4. Protein fast every third day. Cottage cheese, eggs, tuna, nuts, high protein shakes or drinks, fish, sardines, lean steak, chicken. Nothing but protein and water. All day.



5. Eat slowly. Don't eat while driving. Drink water between every bite. Feel full faster.



6. Stand. Don't look for a seat when waiting in line. Standing burns more calories than sitting.



7. Take your time. It took awhile to get fat, it's not going away any faster. Make a plan and stick to it.

#33 When you first start to think you’ve had enough. Stop. Full stop. I don’t care if there’s more on your plate. Drink some more water and save the rest for later. Even if it’s only a few hours later.

#34 This can't be for everybody, but if you're already being a sloth, and have no job, find something manual labor and actually SHOW UP and do the work. I was a fat teen all through high-school. First job was manual labor intense and I melted.



Now I comfortably sit in an office all day, but I take care of my body and it's all thanks to being forced to move around and move heavy s**t for a while. It gave me a real good baseline to work off of and get paid while doing it.

#35 Take your time, and walk like more than you think. I’m almost at my goal weight, 65 pounds down in 3 years.

#36 GET ENOUGH SLEEP



Not sleeping a full 8 hours every night affects your ability to make good decisions. Plus, being tired makes it easier to justify the easy route - the frozen TV dinners / take out rather than a homemade meal or skipping the gym. If you want to set yourself up for success, sleep is critical.

#37 Only water, no alcohol.

#38 Low carb/sugar, increased protein . Lost 15lbs in 3 months just by reading labels and being mindful of carbs and sugar.

#39 You don't need as much food as you think you do.

#40 Modify your life over walking everywhere.

#41 Intermittent fasting took off 80 lbs in 15 months. It’s just being disciplined. Every two months o broke down and ate my entire refrigerator but I kept going.

#42 I dropped over a 100kg over the space of 2 and a half years and I've kept it off for 10 years. I did it on a low carb diet. There were only 3 main rules:



1) NO SUGAR - EVER



2) Get rid of ANYTHING in the house at the start that isn't part of your diet. For me it was to get rid of rice, pasta, starch and especially sugar.



3)Every Sunday, plan the week's menu ahead. Write down the ingredients you need for every meal and buy only those ingredients. By being structured, you form a habit and once you'te habitually eating right, the weight keeps coming off.



I started in 2014 at over 200kg, by mid 2016 I was a healthy 93kg (I am a big guy anyway) and I am still in the healthy range in 2025.



There are many other things, but those 3 main rules is the place to start.

#43 The mental lag after you lose weight. I still scan rooms for chairs without arms, avoid booths, and brace before clicking a seatbelt even though everything fits now. Your brain keeps living in the old body long after the body changes.