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Pandas, March is almost over, and we’ve got to ask—how are those New Year’s resolutions for 2026 holding up? Have you stuck to them, or are they slowly drifting away? Either way, it’s important to pause, take a deep breath, and enjoy a good laugh. That’s why we’ve rounded up some hilarious memes from a popular Instagram page that are completely absurd, random, and downright funny. Keep scrolling to see messages that will make you chuckle, scratch your head, and maybe even read twice because they’re just that wild!

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#1

Screenshot of a funny text conversation showing humorous and playful texting in a casual chat.

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    #2

    Funny text message conversation with a typo about a two carrot ring and a photo of a ring on a finger.

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    #3

    Text message conversation showing a funny exchange about fear in humorous real or fake texts.

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    While we often think of memes as mere pixels on a screen, evolutionary biologists actually view them as a form of cultural DNA. The concept was famously introduced by Richard Dawkins in 1976 to describe how ideas (much like biological genes) compete for survival in the human mind. In 2025, this "survival of the fittest" has shifted into overdrive. A study published in Nature Human Behaviour suggests that the most successful memes aren't necessarily the funniest, but the ones that possess "high fitness," meaning they are optimally structured to be remembered and replicated with minimal effort.

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    #4

    Funny texts conversation on phone screen with humorous exchange about moving on and trash reminders.

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    29points
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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Blue said it backwards. It should have been "things that remind me of you." Blue turned it around and compared themself to garbage.

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    #5

    Text message conversation showing a funny and possibly real conversation featuring humorous texting mistakes.

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    29points
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    wingsong91 avatar
    Dread Pirate Roberts
    Dread Pirate Roberts
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WOW 😂 that is another level of drunk

    10
    10points
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    #6

    Text message conversation showing a funny exchange about good and bad news in a humorous texting scenario.

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    28points
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    karenevans avatar
    AuntKaren12
    AuntKaren12
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    let me fix that for you..."worked"...

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    This structural efficiency allows memes to act as a neurological bridge, moving beyond simple entertainment to become a tool for psychological processing. Because they are so easy to consume and share, they have evolved into our primary defense mechanism against the overwhelming nature of modern life. They bypass the heavy lifting of traditional logic, instead providing a shared visual language that helps us navigate complex emotions and global events in real-time.

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    #7

    Funny text message conversation about flat-earthers with a clever joke and playful replies on a smartphone screen.

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    28points
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    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess you could say this joke came full circle.

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    #8

    Text conversation showing a funny exchange about laying in bed and eating cereal, illustrating humorous texts and real conversations.

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    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Correct. My boyfriend approves, only he doesn't like cereal.

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    #9

    Text conversation between dad and son showing a funny message mix-up, part of funny texts and real conversations collection.

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    Interestingly, this has turned memes into a primary tool for collective mourning and trauma. When major global events occur, the internet no longer reacts with traditional prose; it reacts with "dark humor" templates. This is a form of "Collaborative Coping" by turning a stressful event into a reproducible joke; the community strips the event of its power to cause individual panic. This decentralizes the weight of the news, spreading it across millions of screens until it becomes a manageable, shared absurdity rather than an isolated, overwhelming fear.

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    #10

    Screenshot of a funny text conversation about being drunk, illustrating humorous and real conversations in text form.

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    21points
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    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These ones are always fake, but it must be fun making them up.

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    #11

    Funny text conversation screenshot with playful misunderstanding about missing letters in a message thread.

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    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Putting the se*xy in dyslexia perhaps?

    10
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    #12

    Text message conversation showing a funny dad joke, illustrating one of 45 funny texts in real or fake conversations.

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    Beyond our emotions, memes are literally remapping the human language. We’ve reached a point where "meme-speak"—the use of specific acronyms, intentional typos, and audio-based catchphrases—is becoming the world's first truly global dialect. Because these symbols rely on visual cues rather than complex grammar, they transcend traditional language barriers. We are now seeing younger generations from different continents communicate through emoji-strings and reaction GIFs more accurately than they ever could through a shared second language.

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    #13

    Funny text message conversation showing a humorous exchange about going on a date in a casual chat format.

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    #14

    Funny text conversation between mum and child about a misunderstood emoticon in a humorous real or fake chat.

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    19points
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    #15

    Text message conversation showing a funny chat about making up the word plagiarism in humorous texts.

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    19points
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    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey i made up that word how dare they! ;)

    2
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    This linguistic shift has created a massive headache for the advertising industry. Brands have tried to pivot away from traditional commercials toward "Stealth Memetics," paying creators to sneak products into viral trends. However, this often fails because the internet has developed a highly sensitive "authenticity filter." The moment a community feels like a brand is trying to "buy" a meme, they often turn it into an "anti-meme," mocking the company until the marketing campaign becomes an embarrassing liability.

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    #16

    Text conversation screenshot showing a funny exchange about an employee possibly fired for worst posture.

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    #17

    Funny text conversation showing a humorous exchange about acting immature and banishing a wife from a fort.

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    #18

    Text message conversation showing a funny exchange about being drunk in a humorous and relatable text conversation.

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    On a deeper level, this constant stream of content is warping our perception of time. Because the lifecycle of a trend has shrunk from months to mere hours, we are living in a state of "Hyper-Presentism" to a frequent scroller, an event that happened just two weeks ago feels like it belongs to a distant historical era. This rapid turnover creates a constant pressure to stay plugged in, forcing us to keep up with a digital world that resets its entire personality every single morning.

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    #19

    Funny texts conversation with playful insults and emojis in a casual iMessage exchange on a phone screen.

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    16points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Helluva way to ask for a date.

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    #20

    Text message conversation between a dad and child showing a funny real conversation about a school fight and excuses.

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    16points
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    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dad doesn't f*ck around.

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    #21

    Text conversation showing a funny and sarcastic exchange between Mum and child, illustrating humorous texts.

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    15points
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    #22

    Funny texts conversation on a phone screen showing playful and humorous message exchanges between two people.

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    Yet, despite this dizzying speed and the occasional "brain rot," there is something deeply human about our obsession with memes. They represent our unfiltered creativity and our refusal to be mere passive consumers of information. In a world that can often feel cold and automated, memes are the way we reclaim the narrative, finding humor in the chaos and connection in the void. They prove that no matter how much the technology changes, our instinct to laugh together and share our stories remains the ultimate constant.
    #23

    Screenshot of a funny text conversation showing playful banter about being single and relationship jokes.

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    #24

    Text message conversation showing a humorous exchange about the number of y's in hey indicating interest in funny texts.

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    13points
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    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are they all Kyle? My poor dude is catching all the strays...

    4
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    #25

    Text conversation showing a funny message about throwing up in the toilet with a DVD case inside, depicting funny texts.

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    12points
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    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    14 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, maybe that's why Rick Astley won't give us his...

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    #26

    Funny text conversation with ocean puns showing witty and humorous real conversations between friends in a text message format.

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    Well, memes like these definitely have us rolling! Imagine receiving a text like this—it would definitely catch you off guard, wouldn't it? Now, we want to hear from you! Did these memes make you chuckle? Share this post with the person you text the most, and let’s see if they’re as meme-literate as you are!
    #27

    Text conversation showing a funny and confusing exchange about breaking a leg and car accidents in real conversations.

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    11points
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    #28

    Funny text message conversation on a smartphone screen showing a humorous exchange about phone texts getting through.

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    10points
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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll fax you a screen shot.

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    #29

    Funny texts conversation showing a playful ninja joke with clever wordplay in casual text message format.

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    10points
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    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Student, I didn't see you at the ninja practice!" "Thank you, Master!"

    0
    0points
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    #30

    Text conversation with humorous interpretations of common acronyms, showcasing funny texts and real conversations.

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    10points
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    #31

    Screenshot of a funny text conversation mocking lack of conversation skills in humorous real conversations.

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    10points
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    #32

    Text conversation showing a funny cliffhanger joke in a humorous exchange of messages.

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    7points
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How do you keep an idiot in suspense?

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    7points
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    #33

    Funny texts screenshot showing a humorous and confusing conversation with funny text message exchanges.

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    7points
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    #34

    Screenshot of a funny text conversation with humorous complaints about slow replies, illustrating funny texts.

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    6points
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    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Keep sending all-caps and you'll be waiting even longer.

    8
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    #35

    Funny texts conversation with repeated messages and playful copying between two people in a casual chat.

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    6points
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    #36

    Text conversation showing a funny exchange about being good at sleeping with eyes closed in humorous texts.

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    6points
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    #37

    Text message conversation showing a cheesy pizza joke followed by a humorous reply in funny texts and real conversations.

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    5points
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    atkinsdan avatar
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    3 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone is not a ham. Or that joke was grate. They can’t meat the standard of a good pun.

    1
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    #38

    Screenshot of a funny text conversation titled My Crush with humorous and playful messages between two people.

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    #39

    Text message conversation humor with a witty reply, showcasing funny texts from real or fictional conversations.

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    4points
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    #40

    Text message conversation between a mom and child with a funny exchange about cleaning a room before guests arrive.

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    4points
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    #41

    Screenshot of a funny text conversation about cheap green beans from an unknown number in humorous texts

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    #42

    Text message conversation showing a funny exchange about a breakup and borrowing money for a burrito in real conversations.

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    3points
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    #43

    Funny text message conversation showing a savage and humorous exchange in funny texts that may or may not be real conversations.

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    2points
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    #44

    Funny text conversation screenshot showing a playful pun about atoms being untrustworthy in a humorous chat.

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    2points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fun, but I doubt that changed any opinions.

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    0points
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    #45

    Funny texts showing a humorous conversation about understanding and creating emoticons in text messaging.

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