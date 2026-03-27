45 Funny Texts So Good People Couldn’t Keep Them To Themselves
Pandas, March is almost over, and we’ve got to ask—how are those New Year’s resolutions for 2026 holding up? Have you stuck to them, or are they slowly drifting away? Either way, it’s important to pause, take a deep breath, and enjoy a good laugh. That’s why we’ve rounded up some hilarious memes from a popular Instagram page that are completely absurd, random, and downright funny. Keep scrolling to see messages that will make you chuckle, scratch your head, and maybe even read twice because they’re just that wild!
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While we often think of memes as mere pixels on a screen, evolutionary biologists actually view them as a form of cultural DNA. The concept was famously introduced by Richard Dawkins in 1976 to describe how ideas (much like biological genes) compete for survival in the human mind. In 2025, this "survival of the fittest" has shifted into overdrive. A study published in Nature Human Behaviour suggests that the most successful memes aren't necessarily the funniest, but the ones that possess "high fitness," meaning they are optimally structured to be remembered and replicated with minimal effort.
Blue said it backwards. It should have been "things that remind me of you." Blue turned it around and compared themself to garbage.
This structural efficiency allows memes to act as a neurological bridge, moving beyond simple entertainment to become a tool for psychological processing. Because they are so easy to consume and share, they have evolved into our primary defense mechanism against the overwhelming nature of modern life. They bypass the heavy lifting of traditional logic, instead providing a shared visual language that helps us navigate complex emotions and global events in real-time.
Correct. My boyfriend approves, only he doesn't like cereal.
Interestingly, this has turned memes into a primary tool for collective mourning and trauma. When major global events occur, the internet no longer reacts with traditional prose; it reacts with "dark humor" templates. This is a form of "Collaborative Coping" by turning a stressful event into a reproducible joke; the community strips the event of its power to cause individual panic. This decentralizes the weight of the news, spreading it across millions of screens until it becomes a manageable, shared absurdity rather than an isolated, overwhelming fear.
Beyond our emotions, memes are literally remapping the human language. We’ve reached a point where "meme-speak"—the use of specific acronyms, intentional typos, and audio-based catchphrases—is becoming the world's first truly global dialect. Because these symbols rely on visual cues rather than complex grammar, they transcend traditional language barriers. We are now seeing younger generations from different continents communicate through emoji-strings and reaction GIFs more accurately than they ever could through a shared second language.
This linguistic shift has created a massive headache for the advertising industry. Brands have tried to pivot away from traditional commercials toward "Stealth Memetics," paying creators to sneak products into viral trends. However, this often fails because the internet has developed a highly sensitive "authenticity filter." The moment a community feels like a brand is trying to "buy" a meme, they often turn it into an "anti-meme," mocking the company until the marketing campaign becomes an embarrassing liability.
On a deeper level, this constant stream of content is warping our perception of time. Because the lifecycle of a trend has shrunk from months to mere hours, we are living in a state of "Hyper-Presentism" to a frequent scroller, an event that happened just two weeks ago feels like it belongs to a distant historical era. This rapid turnover creates a constant pressure to stay plugged in, forcing us to keep up with a digital world that resets its entire personality every single morning.
Yet, despite this dizzying speed and the occasional "brain rot," there is something deeply human about our obsession with memes. They represent our unfiltered creativity and our refusal to be mere passive consumers of information. In a world that can often feel cold and automated, memes are the way we reclaim the narrative, finding humor in the chaos and connection in the void. They prove that no matter how much the technology changes, our instinct to laugh together and share our stories remains the ultimate constant.
Why are they all Kyle? My poor dude is catching all the strays...
Oh, maybe that's why Rick Astley won't give us his...
Well, memes like these definitely have us rolling! Imagine receiving a text like this—it would definitely catch you off guard, wouldn't it? Now, we want to hear from you! Did these memes make you chuckle? Share this post with the person you text the most, and let’s see if they’re as meme-literate as you are!
"Student, I didn't see you at the ninja practice!" "Thank you, Master!"
Keep sending all-caps and you'll be waiting even longer.
Someone is not a ham. Or that joke was grate. They can’t meat the standard of a good pun.
These are just tired jokes put into fake texts to look like they were actual texts.🙄
Not only that, they are from well over a decade ago.Load More Replies...
That being true, still, I laughed out-loud at most of them!
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These are just tired jokes put into fake texts to look like they were actual texts.🙄
Not only that, they are from well over a decade ago.Load More Replies...
That being true, still, I laughed out-loud at most of them!
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do....... LIVEJOB1.COM