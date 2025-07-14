Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Matthew McConaughey Hailed As “Gentleman” For His Gesture To British Royalty At Wimbledon Final
Matthew McConaughey dressed in a white suit and green tie, praised as a gentleman for his gesture at Wimbledon final.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Matthew McConaughey Hailed As “Gentleman” For His Gesture To British Royalty At Wimbledon Final

Matthew McConaughey, the Oscar-winning actor known for his Texan charm and laid-back charisma, has captured hearts once again, only this time not on screen, but courtside. 

The 55-year-old star was widely praised on social media after a video surfaced showing him rising to his feet in a respectful gesture as the Prince and Princess of Wales entered the Royal Box at the Wimbledon men’s singles final last Sunday (July 13).

  • Matthew McConaughey stood respectfully as Prince and Princess of Wales entered Wimbledon’s Royal Box.
  • Fans hailed McConaughey as a true gentleman, admiring his display of respect.
  • The royal couple attended Wimbledon amid reports of King Charles’s incurable cancer.

Viewers applauded McConaughey’s display of manners and grace, hailing him as a prime example of southern hospitality.

“He’s a gentleman… Matthew was raised right. Always something I have always admired,” one fan wrote.

    Matthew McConaughey was praised by fans for a respectful gesture towards British royalty

    Matthew McConaughey dressed sharply at Wimbledon final, praised as gentleman for respectful gesture toward British royalty.

    Image credits: Tim Clayton/Getty Images

    “Good manners never go out of style,” another said.

    McConaughey, who was seated near actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, attended the final with his wife, Brazilian model and designer Camila Alves

    The couple were spotted chatting warmly with fellow attendees in the star-studded Royal Box, including tennis legend Andre Agassi and London mayor Sadiq Khan.

    British royalty attending Wimbledon final, with Matthew McConaughey praised as gentleman for his respectful gesture.

    Image credits: Wimbledon

    The pair were dressed appropriately for the occasion, with the actor wearing a white suit paired with a green tie, while Camila opted for a chic ensemble of white flared trousers and a structured jacket, accessorized with a brown hat and layered gold necklaces.

    Matthew McConaughey hailed as gentleman shaking hands with British royalty at Wimbledon final in formal outdoor setting.

    Image credits: Wimbledon

    Though Americans are not required to observe royal protocol, such as bowing or curtsying—something explicitly stated by the Etiquette School of New York—McConaughey’s choice to stand up as the royals arrived was widely interpreted as a mark of deep respect.

    “Yes sir! Representing all of us Southerners,” one viewer wrote. “Class, style, manners. I absolutely agree on showing respect to The Prince & Princess of Wales.”

    Viewers couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

    Matthew McConaughey in a blue blazer greeting British royalty at Wimbledon final with onlookers applauding nearby.

    Image credits: sarah_delore

    The moment sparked comparisons among some viewers, who contrasted Matthew McConaughey’s quiet show of respect with past behavior from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

    Matthew McConaughey wearing white suit and sunglasses at Wimbledon final, hailed as gentleman for his gesture to British royalty.

    Image credits: sarah_delore

    Some viewers drew comparisons, suggesting that McConaughey’s Southern upbringing reflects values long associated with royal settings, particularly when it comes to etiquette and social decorum.

    “I always thought that if Harry would have married someone from the South, regardless of race, she would have fit in with the royal family without a doubt,” one commenter wrote.

    British royalty and children interacting at Wimbledon final, highlighting gentlemanly gesture by Matthew McConaughey.

    Image credits: Wimbledon

    Another user seemed to recall a specific instance involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “I remember when Prince Harry was a guest somewhere and he stood while he waited for the ladies to be seated and Meghan Markle pulled him down to sit next to her before they had all entered the room.” 

    The public appearance at Centre Court came at the end of a particularly difficult week for the royal family

    Crowd including Matthew McConaughey applauding British royalty at Wimbledon final during a sunny outdoor event.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    Prince William and Princess Catherine were joined by their children 11-year-old Prince George, and 10-year-old Princess Charlotte, for the final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz.

    Just days earlier, reports surfaced stating that the King’s cancer, first diagnosed in February 2024, is now considered incurable. 

    Matthew McConaughey showing gentlemanly gesture to British royalty during Wimbledon final trophy presentation.

    Image credits: Wimbledon

    While Buckingham Palace has maintained that the monarch’s condition is “manageable,” the revelation reignited fears about the King’s long-term prognosis. According to the report, Charles is expected to live “with” the disease rather than die of it, a distinction that has done little to calm public anxiety.

    Matthew McConaughey attending Wimbledon final, recognized as a gentleman for his respectful gesture toward British royalty.

    Image credits: Shi Tang/Getty Images

    Despite his health, the 76-year-old has continued with many of his royal duties, even pausing treatment at times to maintain his schedule, including a historic visit to Canada in May and an earlier tour of Australia and Samoa.

    “Very polite!” Netizens took to social media to congratulate the actor

    Screenshot of a tweet praising a woman’s appearance and support after challenges, highlighting Matthew McConaughey Wimbledon gesture.

    Image credits: DailyDoseofManu

    Tweet showing user praising Matthew McConaughey hailed as gentleman for his gesture to British royalty at Wimbledon final.

    Image credits: Silviafrenc

    Tweet from Cameron praising Matthew McConaughey hailed as gentleman for his gesture to British royalty at Wimbledon final.

    Image credits: MagellanAtlas

    Matthew McConaughey praised as gentleman for kind gesture to British royalty during Wimbledon final event.

    Image credits: adoniiissO

    Tweet praising Matthew McConaughey hailed as gentleman for his gesture to British royalty at Wimbledon final.

    Image credits: ccfcegan

    Matthew McConaughey at Wimbledon final, praised as gentleman for his polite gesture toward British royalty.

    Image credits: SantanaBonetti1

    Tweet screenshot showing Connie Carberg sending prayers and support for princess Kate's health and wellbeing.

    Image credits: ConnieScouts

    Tweet praising Matthew McConaughey as a gentleman for his kind gesture towards British royalty at the Wimbledon final.

    Image credits: benonwine

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Matthew McConaughey as a gentleman for his gesture to British royalty at Wimbledon.

    Image credits: amazingsophia__

    Tweet from user Tennisgirl20 praising Matthew McConaughey as a gentleman for his gesture toward British royalty at Wimbledon.

    Image credits: Tennisgirl43996

    Twitter comment praising the formality of an event related to Matthew McConaughey and British royalty at Wimbledon.

    Image credits: DanyRaeArras

    Tweet praising Matthew McConaughey’s gentlemanly gesture towards British royalty at Wimbledon final.

    Image credits: omacolt

    Tweet text showing a user commenting on manners with a gentle man pun, related to Matthew McConaughey and Wimbledon.

    Image credits: hpekk

    Tweet screenshot showing a user praising Matthew McConaughey as a gentleman for his gesture to British royalty at Wimbledon final.

    Image credits: Silviafrenc

    Matthew McConaughey praised as a gentleman for his respectful gesture towards British royalty at the Wimbledon final.

    Image credits: PurseFlashlight

    Tweet praising Matthew McConaughey as a gentleman for his gesture to British royalty at the Wimbledon final.

    Image credits: GeorgeP25398365

    Tweet praising Matthew McConaughey as a gentleman for his kind gesture towards British royalty at Wimbledon final.

    Image credits: Jmgkaw

    Tweet screenshot showing user praising Matthew McConaughey as a gentleman for his gesture towards British royalty at Wimbledon final.

    Image credits: JimWheelbarrow

    Matthew McConaughey dressed in a suit showing a gentlemanly gesture to British royalty at Wimbledon final event.

    Image credits: LynnePelser

    Twitter reply from user Abi appreciating a post about Matthew McConaughey hailed as gentleman at Wimbledon final.

    Image credits: abigailtaylor50

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It bothers me that a man behaving decently is now so extraordinary it makes headlines. This is the minimum accepted in polite society and should NOT be unusal.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Read his autobiography, "Greenlights" in book club. He has an interesting background and look on life. He totally believes in respect and politeness so this is not surprising.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
