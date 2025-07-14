Matthew McConaughey Hailed As “Gentleman” For His Gesture To British Royalty At Wimbledon Final

ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew McConaughey, the Oscar-winning actor known for his Texan charm and laid-back charisma, has captured hearts once again, only this time not on screen, but courtside.

The 55-year-old star was widely praised on social media after a video surfaced showing him rising to his feet in a respectful gesture as the Prince and Princess of Wales entered the Royal Box at the Wimbledon men’s singles final last Sunday (July 13).

Fans hailed McConaughey as a true gentleman, admiring his display of respect.

The royal couple attended Wimbledon amid reports of King Charles’s incurable cancer.

Viewers applauded McConaughey’s display of manners and grace, hailing him as a prime example of southern hospitality.

“He’s a gentleman… Matthew was raised right. Always something I have always admired,” one fan wrote.

Image credits: Tim Clayton/Getty Images

“Good manners never go out of style,” another said.

McConaughey, who was seated near actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott, attended the final with his wife, Brazilian model and designer Camila Alves.

The couple were spotted chatting warmly with fellow attendees in the star-studded Royal Box, including tennis legend Andre Agassi and London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Image credits: Wimbledon

The pair were dressed appropriately for the occasion, with the actor wearing a white suit paired with a green tie, while Camila opted for a chic ensemble of white flared trousers and a structured jacket, accessorized with a brown hat and layered gold necklaces.

Image credits: Wimbledon

Though Americans are not required to observe royal protocol, such as bowing or curtsying—something explicitly stated by the Etiquette School of New York—McConaughey’s choice to stand up as the royals arrived was widely interpreted as a mark of deep respect.

“Yes sir! Representing all of us Southerners,” one viewer wrote. “Class, style, manners. I absolutely agree on showing respect to The Prince & Princess of Wales.”

Viewers couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Image credits: sarah_delore

The moment sparked comparisons among some viewers, who contrasted Matthew McConaughey’s quiet show of respect with past behavior from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Image credits: sarah_delore

Some viewers drew comparisons, suggesting that McConaughey’s Southern upbringing reflects values long associated with royal settings, particularly when it comes to etiquette and social decorum.

Matthew McConaughey standing to applaud the Prince & Princess of Wales. What a lovely southern gentleman. pic.twitter.com/0OlywoAmtw — Sarah Delore (@sarah_delore) July 13, 2025

“I always thought that if Harry would have married someone from the South, regardless of race, she would have fit in with the royal family without a doubt,” one commenter wrote.

Image credits: Wimbledon

Another user seemed to recall a specific instance involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “I remember when Prince Harry was a guest somewhere and he stood while he waited for the ladies to be seated and Meghan Markle pulled him down to sit next to her before they had all entered the room.”

The public appearance at Centre Court came at the end of a particularly difficult week for the royal family

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Catherine were joined by their children 11-year-old Prince George, and 10-year-old Princess Charlotte, for the final match between Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz.

Just days earlier, reports surfaced stating that the King’s cancer, first diagnosed in February 2024, is now considered incurable.

Image credits: Wimbledon

While Buckingham Palace has maintained that the monarch’s condition is “manageable,” the revelation reignited fears about the King’s long-term prognosis. According to the report, Charles is expected to live “with” the disease rather than die of it, a distinction that has done little to calm public anxiety.

Image credits: Shi Tang/Getty Images

Despite his health, the 76-year-old has continued with many of his royal duties, even pausing treatment at times to maintain his schedule, including a historic visit to Canada in May and an earlier tour of Australia and Samoa.

“Very polite!” Netizens took to social media to congratulate the actor

Image credits: DailyDoseofManu

Image credits: Silviafrenc

Image credits: MagellanAtlas

Image credits: adoniiissO

Image credits: ccfcegan

Image credits: SantanaBonetti1

Image credits: ConnieScouts

Image credits: benonwine

Image credits: amazingsophia__

Image credits: Tennisgirl43996

Image credits: DanyRaeArras

Image credits: omacolt

Image credits: hpekk

Image credits: Silviafrenc

Image credits: PurseFlashlight

Image credits: GeorgeP25398365

Image credits: Jmgkaw

Image credits: JimWheelbarrow

Image credits: LynnePelser

Image credits: abigailtaylor50