Matthew McConaughey And Emma Roberts Spotted Ignoring A-List Star Sitting Between Them In Viral Clip
Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts seated, appearing to ignore the A-list star sitting between them in viral clip.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Matthew McConaughey And Emma Roberts Spotted Ignoring A-List Star Sitting Between Them In Viral Clip

She was there for the fashion, but instead got an earful of chit-chat from the well-known chatter box Matthew McConaughey, and Emma Roberts, the niece of Julia Roberts.

The famous A-lister was attending the Jacquemus fashion show in Paris recently for Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

She was seated between McConaughey and Roberts, who seemed more interested in talking to each other than checking out the runway.

Highlights
  • Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts talk over another Hollywood A-lister at Paris Men’s Fashion Week
  • McConaughey and Roberts proceed to have a full conversation in front of Gillian Anderson’s face, as if she was not there
  • Netizens call foul saying McConaughey and Roberts were being rude
    Gillian Anderson was sandwiched between Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts

    Entrance of historic building with columns and arched windows, related to Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts viral clip.

    Image credits: jacquemus / instagram

    Matthew McConaughey wearing sunglasses and a white jacket, smiling indoors with a blurred person in the background

    Image credits: jacquemus / TikTok

    Gillian Anderson, the 56-year-old actor best known for her role as Dana Scully on the popular 90’s TV series The X-Files, was sporting blond locks and a high-necked sleeveless black ensemble, with a statement red handbag.

    Seated to her right was Matthew McConaughey, the Texan known for his Southern drawl and penchant for uttering the phrase: “Alright, alright alright!”

    With his wavy locks combed back, he sported a white or cream-colored blazer and black trousers.

    To Anderson’s left was Emma Roberts. The 34-year old actor is the daughter of Eric Roberts and the niece of Julia Roberts. 

    Emma Roberts in a black top and white tutu skirt, holding a phone, relating to Matthew McConaughey viral clip scene.

    Image credits: harpersbazaarus / Instagram

    She got her start in Hollywood at the young age of nine, playing the daughter of Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz’s characters in the narcotics drama Blow in 2001.

    During the fashion show, McConaughey, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of a person with AIDS in the film The Dallas Buyers Club, was engaged in what appeared to be a deep conversation with Roberts, as Anderson sat in between them with an uncomfortable look on her face.

    Anderson’s best accessory was the smirk she wore while being talked over

    Blonde woman in a black dress sitting inside a car, related to Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts viral clip.

    Image credits: gilliana / Instagram

    Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts sitting closely in a viral clip, ignoring an A-list star between them at an event.

    Image credits: jacquemus / TikTok

    As cameras panned across the row of guests, a very engaged McConaughey and Roberts stood out as they seemed to talk across Anderson to each other. 

    The fact that Anderson wasn’t involved in the conversation was apparent as she sat trying to stay out of the way with a slight smirk on her face.

    Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts sitting with an A-list star between them in a viral clip at an event.

    Image credits: jacquemus / TikTok

    Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts sitting side by side, ignoring an A-list star between them in viral clip.

    @jacquemus Front row at the #Jacquemus show. #JulesKounde#LauraHarrier#MatthewMcConaughey#GillianAnderson#EmmaRoberts#Stormzy#AyaNakamura#BBtrickz#ArmandDuplantis#BenitoSkinner♬ Mozart/Requiem “Lacrimosa”(1394506) – Mint

    Emma Roberts, in a gray top and white tulle skirt, used her hands to punctuate the conversation along with grand facial expressions.

    McConaughey, meanwhile, was turned completely toward Roberts, and completely away from his wife, Camilla Alves, the Brazilian designer and model, who was seated to McConaughey’s right.

    Netizens say McConaughey and Roberts’ behavior was rude

    The whole scene made for an awkward photo op, as Roberts and McConaughey seemed to completely ignore Anderson and everyone else in the room.

    Netizens were quick to point out the rather uncomfortable vibe, with many saying, “Those chairs are way too close together.”

    A few people seemed to infer that Anderson should have picked up and moved. But the overwhelming take-away was one of dismay.

    Woman in a black dress holding a red clutch indoors, related to Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts viral clip.

    Image credits: gilliana / Instagram

    Woman in a black sleeveless outfit holding a red clutch, smiling while sitting in an elevator near a wooden wall.

    Image credits: gilliana / Instagram

    “How can two people be so rude as to talk across anyone that way?” the person asked.

    And as always, a few McConaughey haters chimed in with one talking about his “man spreading.”

    Roberts and McConaughey have a history

    Matthew McConaughey wearing sunglasses and a white jacket holding an orange in a garden with orange trees around.

    Image credits: JACQUEMUS / Facebook

    According to the Daily Mail, it’s not the first time Roberts has spoken to, or in this case, of, Matthew McConaughey.

    In 2011, she posted on social media that McConaughey and Kate Hudson should play the leading roles in a remake of the classic 90’s film Overboard, which Hudson’s mother Goldie Hawn starred in, along with her lifelong partner, Kurt Russel.

    Woman in a black sweater and white tulle skirt, posing indoors with a stylish updo hairstyle.

    Image credits: emmaroberts / Instagram

    Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts ignoring A-list star sitting between them in a viral clip on social media.

    “Remake Overboard! Love that movie,” Roberts tweeted at the time.

    Coincidentally, Overboard did in fact get a reboot in 2018, but it starred Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez—and not Hudson.

    “Playin’ a game I’m not interested in playing”: McConaughey is known for his quips

    Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts posing in stylish outfits in a viral clip ignoring A-List star between them.

    Image credits: harpersbazaarus / Instagram

    McConaughey is well-known for his shoot-from-the-hip style of talking; slinging one liners and colloquialisms with ease.

    In one famous exchange from 2023 on ABC’s The View, he got into it with host Joy Behar while talking about gun control.

    “Do you think you can get elected in Texas, being anti-gun?” Bahaer asked McConaughey, referring to rumors he was running for political office.

    Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts posing with an A-list star in a viral clip at a stylish indoor event.

    Image credits: gilliana / Instagram

    According to an article from Entertainment Weekly at the time, the actor then paused to repeat the question to himself, then wagged his finger in Baher’s face, saying: 

    “One thing about me and politics is, to give you a direct statement right there, is me playing a game I’m not interested in playing,” apparently meaning that he did not want to go on record appearing to either support or oppose gun control.

    Netizens’ comments on McConaughey-Roberts’ apparent snub range from supportive to critical

    Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts sitting apart, ignoring A-list star between them in viral video clip.

    Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts ignoring A-List star sitting between them in a viral clip at an event.

    Comment on Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts ignoring A-list star in viral clip displayed on a web page.

    Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts ignoring A-list star sitting between them in a viral clip captured at an event.

    Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts spotted ignoring A-list star sitting between them in viral clip conversation excerpt.

    Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts sitting with an A-list star between them in a viral clip at an event.

    Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts ignoring A-List star sitting between them in a viral clip at an event.

    Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts ignoring A-List star sitting between them in a viral clip captured candidly.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
