Matthew McConaughey And Emma Roberts Spotted Ignoring A-List Star Sitting Between Them In Viral Clip

She was there for the fashion, but instead got an earful of chit-chat from the well-known chatter box Matthew McConaughey, and Emma Roberts, the niece of Julia Roberts.

The famous A-lister was attending the Jacquemus fashion show in Paris recently for Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

She was seated between McConaughey and Roberts, who seemed more interested in talking to each other than checking out the runway.

Highlights Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts talk over another Hollywood A-lister at Paris Men’s Fashion Week

McConaughey and Roberts proceed to have a full conversation in front of Gillian Anderson’s face, as if she was not there

Netizens call foul saying McConaughey and Roberts were being rude

Gillian Anderson was sandwiched between Matthew McConaughey and Emma Roberts

Image credits: jacquemus / instagram

Image credits: jacquemus / TikTok

Gillian Anderson, the 56-year-old actor best known for her role as Dana Scully on the popular 90’s TV series The X-Files, was sporting blond locks and a high-necked sleeveless black ensemble, with a statement red handbag.

Seated to her right was Matthew McConaughey, the Texan known for his Southern drawl and penchant for uttering the phrase: “Alright, alright alright!”

With his wavy locks combed back, he sported a white or cream-colored blazer and black trousers.

To Anderson’s left was Emma Roberts. The 34-year old actor is the daughter of Eric Roberts and the niece of Julia Roberts.

Image credits: harpersbazaarus / Instagram

She got her start in Hollywood at the young age of nine, playing the daughter of Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz’s characters in the narcotics drama Blow in 2001.

During the fashion show, McConaughey, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of a person with AIDS in the film The Dallas Buyers Club, was engaged in what appeared to be a deep conversation with Roberts, as Anderson sat in between them with an uncomfortable look on her face.

Anderson’s best accessory was the smirk she wore while being talked over

Image credits: gilliana / Instagram

Image credits: jacquemus / TikTok

As cameras panned across the row of guests, a very engaged McConaughey and Roberts stood out as they seemed to talk across Anderson to each other.

The fact that Anderson wasn’t involved in the conversation was apparent as she sat trying to stay out of the way with a slight smirk on her face.

Image credits: jacquemus / TikTok

Emma Roberts, in a gray top and white tulle skirt, used her hands to punctuate the conversation along with grand facial expressions.

McConaughey, meanwhile, was turned completely toward Roberts, and completely away from his wife, Camilla Alves, the Brazilian designer and model, who was seated to McConaughey’s right.

Netizens say McConaughey and Roberts’ behavior was rude

The whole scene made for an awkward photo op, as Roberts and McConaughey seemed to completely ignore Anderson and everyone else in the room.

Netizens were quick to point out the rather uncomfortable vibe, with many saying, “Those chairs are way too close together.”

A few people seemed to infer that Anderson should have picked up and moved. But the overwhelming take-away was one of dismay.

Image credits: gilliana / Instagram

Image credits: gilliana / Instagram

“How can two people be so rude as to talk across anyone that way?” the person asked.

And as always, a few McConaughey haters chimed in with one talking about his “man spreading.”

Roberts and McConaughey have a history

Image credits: JACQUEMUS / Facebook

According to the Daily Mail, it’s not the first time Roberts has spoken to, or in this case, of, Matthew McConaughey.

In 2011, she posted on social media that McConaughey and Kate Hudson should play the leading roles in a remake of the classic 90’s film Overboard, which Hudson’s mother Goldie Hawn starred in, along with her lifelong partner, Kurt Russel.

Image credits: emmaroberts / Instagram

“Remake Overboard! Love that movie,” Roberts tweeted at the time.

Coincidentally, Overboard did in fact get a reboot in 2018, but it starred Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez—and not Hudson.

“Playin’ a game I’m not interested in playing”: McConaughey is known for his quips

Image credits: harpersbazaarus / Instagram

McConaughey is well-known for his shoot-from-the-hip style of talking; slinging one liners and colloquialisms with ease.

In one famous exchange from 2023 on ABC’s The View, he got into it with host Joy Behar while talking about gun control.

“Do you think you can get elected in Texas, being anti-gun?” Bahaer asked McConaughey, referring to rumors he was running for political office.

Image credits: gilliana / Instagram

According to an article from Entertainment Weekly at the time, the actor then paused to repeat the question to himself, then wagged his finger in Baher’s face, saying:

“One thing about me and politics is, to give you a direct statement right there, is me playing a game I’m not interested in playing,” apparently meaning that he did not want to go on record appearing to either support or oppose gun control.

Netizens’ comments on McConaughey-Roberts’ apparent snub range from supportive to critical

