Matthew McConaughey Goes Pantless In Racy Recreation Of ‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days’ Poster

Matthew McConaughey certainly wasn’t shy about providing a cheeky little twist as he reimagined an iconic film.

The actor paired up with his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, to reenact the original poster for the movie How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days — but this time, his pants were nowhere to be seen.

The unexpected look was inspired by the cocktail campaign he was shooting for, titled: How to Lose Your Pants in 10 Ways.

Matthew McConaughey and his wife put an NSFW twist on a poster for the iconic film How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Image credits: Kevin Winter / Getty

The actor was leaning back, looking as he did in the original poster — save for the very casual look down there — while Camila donned a silky yellow dress, resembling the one worn by Kate Hudson.

Alongside the poster, their joint alcohol brand, Pantalones Organic Tequila, paid homage to the movie by launching 10 cocktail recipes inspired by the comedy.

A few of them included Love Fern Margarita, Benny Boo Boo, You’re So Vain, Yellow Dress, and Frost Yourself.

Their liquor brand officially launched last October and was meant to allow consumers to “celebrate having fun, doing good, and not take life too seriously.”

Image credits: officiallymcconaughey

Its press release described it as “an award-winning, smooth and flavorful agave-forward tequila that is perfect for sipping, shooting, or mixing up in your favorite cocktails.”

The pair’s raunchy twist on the movie’s poster seemed to provide a good laugh for the whole family as well.

Camila and Matthew share three kids: Levi, 16, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11, and they were quick to join in on the fun.

Image credits: Pantalones Tequila

“They thought they were hilarious,” Camila revealed to People in September. “What’s not to like? It is meant to be fun and silly… getting the wink on the joke!”

She jokingly added, “It’s safe to say you may see Matthew and I pantsless again. With some Pantalones in-hand.”

Matthew and Camila’s love story began all the way back in 2006

Image credits: TV Guide

The lovebirds met one another 18 years ago at a club, and it was clear Camila immediately captured the movie star’s attention.

“That’s when she showed up, and she moved right to left in front of my eyes across that club,” Matthew told People. “It was as if she was floating. And I did not say, ‘Who is that?’ I said, ‘What is that?’ And then introduced myself.”

Image credits: Pantalones Tequila

The 55-year-old hasn’t looked back since.

“Since that evening I have not wanted to spend time with any other woman, definitely have not wanted to sleep with anyone else,” he said to the outlet. “I’ve not wanted to have children with anyone else other than her. We have a love that we never question.”

Image credits: Pantalones Tequila

The couple made their official red carpet debut in 2008 at the premiere of Matthew’s film Fool’s Gold and welcomed their first baby later that same year.

Four years later, after the birth of another child, the two tied the knot.

Image credits: Pantalones Tequila

Recently, Camila gushed over her husband as she shared a sweet birthday tribute.

“Today we celebrate you,” she wrote on Instagram on November 4. “Well technically we celebrated you all weekend! Hoo you bring so much joy Matthew… but I am stopping here before I get all sentimental…!”

Viewers seemed to be fans of the couple’s hilarious recreation

