Every time you decide to get a tattoo, everybody and their uncle will remind you that if you want the experience to be meaningful, it has to be something that is really important to you. But then, if you practically live within the Marvel universe, getting a Marvel tattoo would make so much sense, wouldn’t it? Keeping your heroes close to your skin doesn’t get any closer than getting an actual superhero tattoo.

Of course, an Avengers tattoo is the first thing that comes to mind, but your choice is definitely not limited to that. With a whole array of Marvel characters to cater to every taste (to say nothing of all the artifacts), your options are unlimited or at least very close to that. 

You might think that unless you do an entire Marvel tattoo sleeve, similar to their opening studio logo, it will not have a spectacular effect. But in fact, small Marvel tattoos work just as well and will draw the attention of every superhero and ink art connoisseur alike. 

Did we get you interested? Then scroll down to take a look at all the — ahem — marvelous Marvel tattoo ideas we assembled from the multiverse of the World Wide Web. Get inspired for your own superhero-related piece of ink art, share this article with your MCU-loving friends, and once you get that tattoo design done, come back and let us see it in the comments.

#1

Groot Tattoo

Groot Tattoo

abigail_artofeternity Report

#2

Groot

Groot

kozo_tattoo Report

#2
Angelina Petrich
Community Member
14 minutes ago

thats a really good artist who did that tat

#3

Black Panther

Black Panther

ikostattoo Report

#4

Wanda

Wanda

dannyelliott_ink Report

#5

Miles Morales Spiderman

Miles Morales Spiderman

marveltattooart Report

#6

Awesome Mix

Awesome Mix

hudds_tattoo Report

#7

Stan Lee Tattoo

Stan Lee Tattoo

agustinmontedorotattoo Report

#8

Deadpool Tattoo

Deadpool Tattoo

AlexGibson1998 Report

#9

Time

Time

niglix.s Report

#10

Iconic Characters

Iconic Characters

florink_tattoo Report

#11

Which Is Your Favorite Marvel Hero?

Which Is Your Favorite Marvel Hero?

baltapaprocki Report

#12

Cute Little Groot

Cute Little Groot

yagasara Report

#13

Flash Made Today

Flash Made Today

changomalhuetattoo Report

#14

Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch

stik.ink Report

#15

My Star-Lord & Gamora Tattoo

My Star-Lord & Gamora Tattoo

gsurfin Report

#16

Ironman

Ironman

alex_rattray_ink Report

#17

Vision

Vision

thedavidcote Report

#18

Gauntlet

Gauntlet

tattoosnob Report

#19

Shield

Shield

tyler_wrong97 Report

#20

Avengers

Avengers

nekotattoos Report

#21

Another Piece Of My Abstract Marvel Sleeve In The Books

Another Piece Of My Abstract Marvel Sleeve In The Books

SSGGambit Report

#22

Silver Surfer

Silver Surfer

boldhousetattoo Report

#23

Magic Circle

Magic Circle

illang_tattoo Report

#24

Moon Knight

Moon Knight

tattoos_by_pigpen Report

#25

Strange Cape

Strange Cape

texas.tattoos Report

#26

Favorite Marvel Characters

Favorite Marvel Characters

medovaya_tattoo Report

#27

Tattoo By @jean54640

Tattoo By @jean54640

venturetattoo Report

#28

Spiderman Tattoo

Spiderman Tattoo

frankingstattoo Report

#29

Godspeed Spiderman

Godspeed Spiderman

vegetavio_tattoo Report

#30

Groot And Rocket Raccoon

Groot And Rocket Raccoon

leah_t.attoo Report

#31

Wolverine & Hulk By Dane Grannon Creative Vandals UK

Wolverine & Hulk By Dane Grannon Creative Vandals UK

DaneGrannonXIII Report

#32

Dr. Strange

Dr. Strange

greg.k.zam Report

#33

Bucky

Bucky

nicetattooparlor Report

#34

Gambit

Gambit

troymaboy Report

#35

Storm

Storm

alan_morris_tattoo Report

#35
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Do you know what happens to a toad that's hit by lightning? "

#36

Can You Guys Approve My Latest Tattoo?

Can You Guys Approve My Latest Tattoo?

Dananitor Report

#37

Lil Cap

Lil Cap

thecoppercobra Report

#38

Guardians

Guardians

brikrangeltattoo Report

#39

Dark Phoenix Rising

Dark Phoenix Rising

deadbirdinc Report

#40

Fight

Fight

shembot.ink Report

#41

Worthy

Worthy

blucktattoobcn Report

#42

Broken Crown

Broken Crown

soottatleinad Report

#43

Moon Knight

Moon Knight

allexdonporto Report

#44

Bucky

Bucky

chrismorristattoos Report

#45

Deadpool

Deadpool

kyle.chaney.tattoo Report

#46

Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier

sanyink Report

#47

Groot Finished

Groot Finished

mila_fckthssht Report

#48

Jim Lee X-Men Cover Tattoo

Jim Lee X-Men Cover Tattoo

kristiepagnam Report

#49

Iron Man Tattoo

Iron Man Tattoo

gabriellhenr Report

#50

Marvel Enough?

Marvel Enough?

Replicando Report

#51

Galactus And Silver Surfer

Galactus And Silver Surfer

juniorreistattoo Report

#52

Nightcrawler

Nightcrawler

futuro.final Report

#53

Blade

Blade

craigstartattoo Report

#54

One Hawkeye Tattoo

One Hawkeye Tattoo

interp21 Report

#55

Ironman

Ironman

aficionadosoficial Report

#56

Cyclops

Cyclops

lucasgomesart Report

#57

Dr. Doom

Dr. Doom

horizondweller Report

#58

Amazing

Amazing

fmtattooart Report

#59

Black Panther

Black Panther

eric_conner_3 Report

#60

Wolverine Tattoo

Wolverine Tattoo

ivylovespugs Report

#61

Oh Snap

Oh Snap

jey_jey_tattoo Report

#62

Venom

Venom

loze_bng Report

#63

Deadpool

Deadpool

camiloespinel_ Report

#64

Cute Deadpool Tattoo

Cute Deadpool Tattoo

tattoostudio_eleven Report

#65

Fresh Thanos

Fresh Thanos

masheen_tattoo Report

#66

Classic Marvel Sleeve

Classic Marvel Sleeve

jeromy_sawdon_tattoos Report

#67

"Till The End Of The Line"

"Till The End Of The Line"

yanotattoos Report

#68

"Keep Your Sticky Fingers To Yourself, You Walking Tar Pit!" – Rogue

"Keep Your Sticky Fingers To Yourself, You Walking Tar Pit!" – Rogue

onigirlaitattoo Report

#69

Inspired By The Avengers World Grid, But Swapped Symbols Out For My Favorite Characters

Inspired By The Avengers World Grid, But Swapped Symbols Out For My Favorite Characters

Chunlisundies Report

#70

Thanos

Thanos

alex_rattray_ink Report

#71

Moon Knight

Moon Knight

ikostattoo Report

#72

Got My Second Tattoo

Got My Second Tattoo

DJ117Xx Report

#73

Nova

Nova

beerye_tattoos Report

#74

Marvel Tattoo

Marvel Tattoo

colinmcummings Report

#75

Pow!

Pow!

caponetto_tattoos Report

#76

The Thing

The Thing

falcignoart Report

#77

X Men Sleeve

X Men Sleeve

redoceantattoo Report

#78

Dr. Doom

Dr. Doom

tattoosbypickles Report

#79

Captain America

Captain America

wesoutattoo Report

#80

Avengers. The Effect Of The First Session And The First Marvel Heroes

Avengers. The Effect Of The First Session And The First Marvel Heroes

atka.tattoo Report

#81

Spiderman

Spiderman

federkeiltattoo Report

#82

Captain America's Shield For Alba

Captain America's Shield For Alba

mireiamateostattoo Report

#83

Starting This Arm Adding Marvel Comic Characters

Starting This Arm Adding Marvel Comic Characters

joanx19x Report

#84

Venom Tattoo

Venom Tattoo

itsy_bitsy_snyder_flash Report

#85

Iron Man Tattoo

Iron Man Tattoo