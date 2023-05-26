What’s life without a dash of superhero in it? Boring, that’s what it is. And even though you might be skeptical with all this ‘Marvel character this, Marvel character that’ song, just remember yourself as a kid and tell us if you didn’t wish for a cool superpower of your own. Well, some of us still wish for them as adults, and very rightfully so (meaning, life is hard, gimme a break). And while we all know that it ain’t going to happen anytime soon, that doesn’t mean we cannot keep our hopes up by declaring our profound love to the Marvel Universe and its superheroes by getting a cool Marvel tattoo. Agreed? Well then, proceed to the list!

In it, you’ll find your regular Marvel tattoo ideas, like getting your favorite hero’s likeness or their insignia inked on your skin. And yeah, it’s a regular choice, but who says that choosing regular is choosing badly? Most likely, the snobs. Anyhoo, besides the obvious choices, these superhero tattoos will also give you some unique ideas, including, but not limited to, turning your hero’s catchphrase into a nicely designed tattoo, choosing a small Marvel tattoo that’s both abstract and minimalist, or going at it full on with a Marvel tattoo sleeve with all of the characters in it. Either way, you’ll definitely find something that catches your eye on this list.

And, presto chango, time for you to actually see the cool Marvel tattoos! So scroll on down below until you reach the submissions, take a nice long look, and rank these awesome tattoo designs in whichever way you like. Oh, and it might also be nice to share this list with your friends, don’t you think?