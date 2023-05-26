What’s life without a dash of superhero in it? Boring, that’s what it is. And even though you might be skeptical with all this ‘Marvel character this, Marvel character that’ song, just remember yourself as a kid and tell us if you didn’t wish for a cool superpower of your own. Well, some of us still wish for them as adults, and very rightfully so (meaning, life is hard, gimme a break). And while we all know that it ain’t going to happen anytime soon, that doesn’t mean we cannot keep our hopes up by declaring our profound love to the Marvel Universe and its superheroes by getting a cool Marvel tattoo. Agreed? Well then, proceed to the list!

In it, you’ll find your regular Marvel tattoo ideas, like getting your favorite hero’s likeness or their insignia inked on your skin. And yeah, it’s a regular choice, but who says that choosing regular is choosing badly? Most likely, the snobs. Anyhoo, besides the obvious choices, these superhero tattoos will also give you some unique ideas, including, but not limited to, turning your hero’s catchphrase into a nicely designed tattoo, choosing a small Marvel tattoo that’s both abstract and minimalist, or going at it full on with a Marvel tattoo sleeve with all of the characters in it. Either way, you’ll definitely find something that catches your eye on this list.

And, presto chango, time for you to actually see the cool Marvel tattoos! So scroll on down below until you reach the submissions, take a nice long look, and rank these awesome tattoo designs in whichever way you like. Oh, and it might also be nice to share this list with your friends, don’t you think?

#1

My 9 Year Old Son Drew The Original Artwork

My 9 Year Old Son Drew The Original Artwork
pariah1981 Report

pariah1981 Report

#2

My Original Dancing Baby Groot Tattoo Design! Got To Do It Today At Bulldog Custom Tattooing In East Palestine, OH

My Original Dancing Baby Groot Tattoo Design! Got To Do It Today At Bulldog Custom Tattooing In East Palestine, OH
WoodrowDrawsPictures Report

WoodrowDrawsPictures Report

#3

Secret Wars Tattoo

Secret Wars Tattoo

408guy Report

#4

Matching Peter

Matching Peter

marveltattooart Report

#5

Dr. Strange Tattoo

Dr. Strange Tattoo

houseofblackart Report

#6

Marvel Sleeve By Cory Cartwright At Ink & Dagger Tattoo In Roswell, GA

Marvel Sleeve By Cory Cartwright At Ink & Dagger Tattoo In Roswell, GA
theamazingmattx Report

theamazingmattx Report

#7

Tony Stark

Tony Stark

mj_tattooer Report

#8

My New Mantis Tattoo

My New Mantis Tattoo

friends-waffles-work Report

#9

Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch

samsonmedare Report

#10

Favorite Heroes

Favorite Heroes

thebakery Report

#11

Spidey, Venom Tattoo By John Tarrao Of Stone’s Throw Tattoo & Gallery

Spidey, Venom Tattoo By John Tarrao Of Stone's Throw Tattoo & Gallery
Caminee Report

Caminee Report

#12

Deadpool Tattoo

Deadpool Tattoo

bostonanimetats Report

#13

Couple Of Infinity Stones Added

Couple Of Infinity Stones Added

happy_jack_tattoo Report

#14

Deadpool Tattoo

Deadpool Tattoo

setattoo Report

#15

The Little Groot Has Found Its Spot

The Little Groot Has Found Its Spot

black_smog_ttt Report

#16

Avengers Tattoo

Avengers Tattoo

_nina.rt_ Report

#17

Groot Tattoo

Groot Tattoo

malovanenany Report

#18

Chibi Miles Morales And His Cat

Chibi Miles Morales And His Cat

jessicavtattoos Report

#19

Thor Tattoo

Thor Tattoo

snogboxx Report

#20

Magneto And Gambit

Magneto And Gambit

drkturcotte Report

#21

Thanos Tattoo

Thanos Tattoo

omomtattoo Report

#22

Hawkeye

Hawkeye

matthewbrowntattoo Report

#23

Hammer

Hammer

stayxgoldtattoo Report

#24

Nick Fury

Nick Fury

rizza_boo Report

#25

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel

dianacoellotattoo Report

#26

The Magician

The Magician

inksomethingsomething Report

#27

Gambit

Gambit

chrismorristattoos Report

#28

Scarlet Witch Tattoo

Scarlet Witch Tattoo

somecanadianslut Report

#29

My Comic Book Sleeve, Artist @benhawaii

My Comic Book Sleeve, Artist @benhawaii
YayAdamYay Report

YayAdamYay Report

#30

Comics Venom

Comics Venom

pate.tattoos Report

#31

Gambit Tattoo

Gambit Tattoo

inkdingus Report

#32

Green Goblin

Green Goblin

claytondiasoficial Report

#33

Thor Tattoo I Got Done By Kieran At Whifflet Street Tattoos In Coatbridge, Scotland

Thor Tattoo I Got Done By Kieran At Whifflet Street Tattoos In Coatbridge, Scotland
SandyH6 Report

SandyH6 Report

#34

Marvel Villain Sleeve, Done By Adam Hernandez, Champion Tattoo. Olathe, Ks

Marvel Villain Sleeve, Done By Adam Hernandez, Champion Tattoo. Olathe, Ks
noslo5oh Report

noslo5oh Report

#35

Captain Marvel By Tony Johnson At The Platinum Koi In Huntsville, Al

Captain Marvel By Tony Johnson At The Platinum Koi In Huntsville, Al
CalligraphyCat Report

CalligraphyCat Report

#36

I Got A Tattoo Of The Comic Version Of The Infinity Gauntlet

I Got A Tattoo Of The Comic Version Of The Infinity Gauntlet
hova092 Report

hova092 Report

#37

Deadpool

Deadpool

bentebloktattoos Report

#38

Whoa Comic Strip

Whoa Comic Strip

vitytattoo Report

#39

Marvel Badges

Marvel Badges

sealfon Report

#40

Wakanda Forever

Wakanda Forever

therealmalave Report

#41

Venom Tattoo

Venom Tattoo

diana_dmpunk Report

#42

Had So Much Fun Doing This Miles Morales Piece Today

Had So Much Fun Doing This Miles Morales Piece Today
whisperstattoo Report

whisperstattoo Report

#43

Cyclops Tattoo

Cyclops Tattoo

max_brazos_ttt Report

#44

Captain America Tattoo

Captain America Tattoo

misiti_andrea_art Report

#45

Venomized Spider-Man

Venomized Spider-Man

nobru.ttt Report

#46

Little Groot In Transition

Little Groot In Transition

miss.mort Report

#47

My Stan Lee Tribute

My Stan Lee Tribute

royalewithcheese21 Report

#48

Marvel Tattoo Art

Marvel Tattoo Art

Janica_Harris Report

#49

Spiderman Tattoo By Neil At Chronic Ink Tattoo

Spiderman Tattoo By Neil At Chronic Ink Tattoo
chronic-ink Report

chronic-ink Report

#50

New Spiderman Tattoo!

New Spiderman Tattoo!

LittleAfro96 Report

#51

Hulk Tattoo

Hulk Tattoo

andreic_tattoo Report

#52

Nova

Nova

Vinnie_tank Report

#53

Moon Knight By Lil Pete, High On Ink, Victoria, Australia

Moon Knight By Lil Pete, High On Ink, Victoria, Australia
JetsonP Report

JetsonP Report

#54

Magneto

Magneto

nailed.to.the.x Report

#55

Star Lord

Star Lord

deeperthanwar Report

#56

Black Panther Tattoo

Black Panther Tattoo

barikpo Report

#57

Daredevil

Daredevil

sylartattoo Report

#58

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel

guysvl Report

#59

Fantastic

Fantastic

tsvilla Report

#60

Spiderverse

Spiderverse

troyslackink Report

#61

New Tattoo!

New Tattoo!

shibbylowfivexx Report

#62

Vintage Thor

Vintage Thor

marveltattooart Report

#63

Stan Lee

Stan Lee

paul_vaughan_tattoos Report

#64

Logan Tattoo

Logan Tattoo

tomekkolucki Report

#65

Captain America Tattoo

Captain America Tattoo

feline_sick Report

#66

Wandavision Tattoo

Wandavision Tattoo

michelabottin.ackerman Report

#67

Kid From Brooklyn

Kid From Brooklyn

tattoosbyshannon Report

#68

Mysterio

Mysterio

diego_joey Report

#69

Zombie Captain America

Zombie Captain America

anderson.stark Report

#70

Wolverine vs. Captain America

Wolverine vs. Captain America

luciano_rossi Report

#71

T'Challa Tattoo

T'Challa Tattoo

ikostattoo Report

#72

Hulk

Hulk

lynn_tats Report

#73

Loki Painting Tattoo

Loki Painting Tattoo

kimi.ortuzar Report

#74

Avengers

Avengers

hellfishtattoo Report

#75

Thanos Tattoo

Thanos Tattoo

oldmanwagner Report

#76

Miles Morales Tattoo

Miles Morales Tattoo

XimiraAisu Report

#77

Marvel Tattoo

Marvel Tattoo

roland.kecskes Report

#78

Mark III Helmet On The Ankle

Mark III Helmet On The Ankle

longarmtattoos Report

#79

Kewl Lil Baby Venom From A Few Months Ago, Had Fun With The Colors On This One!

Kewl Lil Baby Venom From A Few Months Ago, Had Fun With The Colors On This One!
timcochranart Report

timcochranart Report

#80

"Don't Weaken Be Worthy"

"Don't Weaken Be Worthy"

mataleao.ttt Report

#81

Loki Helmet Tattoo

Loki Helmet Tattoo

blastofftotheskies Report

#82

Hulk Calf Tattoo

Hulk Calf Tattoo

brickartist119 Report

#83

Got To Do This Custom Thanos And Iron Man Full Thigh Piece At The @villainarts Convention In Chicago

Got To Do This Custom Thanos And Iron Man Full Thigh Piece At The @villainarts Convention In Chicago
tfranktattoos Report

tfranktattoos Report

#84

Venom Tattoo

Venom Tattoo