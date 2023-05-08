It's funny how our love for the Marvel Universe can manifest in so many different ways. Some of us collect comics, action figures, or posters. Others engage in movie marathons and heated debates over the best Avenger or which Marvel superhero would win in an all-out battle royale. If you feel part of this, let us welcome you to our little corner of the internet, where we celebrate all things Marvel and, more specifically, Marvel tattoos!

Our love for the Marvel Universe runs deep. We've laughed, cried, and even tried to imitate Thor's epic hair (results may vary was an understatement). We've bonded with friends, family, and strangers alike over our shared love for these incredible heroes. Now we're bringing that passion to the world of body art because our love for superheroes is only matched by the one for tattoos and everything cool. From Avengers tattoos to intricate comic tattoos, we've scoured the virtual globe to bring you the best Marvel tattoo ideas.

Why, you ask? Because we believe that every superhero enthusiast should be able to showcase their love for the franchise, whether it's an iconic Iron Man tattoo, a subtle Black Widow emblem, or an impressive full-sleeve featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy. For those of you who are intrigued by the idea of a Marvel-themed tattoo, we know it can be a daunting task to choose the perfect design, so we've taken the liberty of curating this comprehensive list to help you make your decision.

Now, we understand that not everyone might be on board with the idea of getting a tattoo. That's totally fine! Even if you're not looking to get inked yourself, we think you'll still enjoy browsing through these incredible superhero tattoos. Don't let us detain you any longer — scroll down and dive into the world of Marvel ink, where every tattoo tells a story and each design pays tribute to the incredible legacy of Stan Lee and the countless artists, writers, and actors who have brought these iconic characters to life!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Infinity Groot

polillo_ink Report

#2

Groot

rizostattoo Report

#3

My New Spider-Sense Tattoo Done By Steph Alvarez At Main Street Tattoos In Merced, CA

MercedLocal Report

#4

Deadpool Tattoo

gobgab.tattoo Report

#5

I Am Iron Man

kozo_tattoo Report

#6

Lawson

matsy__ Report

#7

Wakanda

semexcecaotattoo Report

#8

Thor

troyslackink Report

#9

Deadpool

marveltats Report

#10

Infinity Gauntlet Tattoo!

CPPhoenixRanger Report

#11

Excelsior!

brokenmouser Report

#12

Tony Funko

cruel_tattoo Report

#13

Dr. Strange

brunodtattoo Report

#14

Stan Lee Tattoo By Bazil.412

wezsietattoo Report

#15

Groot

kayneinklab Report

#16

Venom And Carnage On The Outer Thigh For Jamie

charles.oliver.tattoo Report

#17

Groot! Had A Blast On This One

tattootyson Report

#18

Marvel Tattoo

pe_petit Report

#19

First Tattoo, Proud That It Is Marvel Themed

VincentYWCC Report

#20

Wandavision/Marvel Universe Tribute By Jenn Small At Archery Tattoo In Charlotte, NC

garlandtograce Report

#21

Captain America vs. Spiderman By Kozo Tatto At Gida Tattoo Studio

lushtattoo Report

#22

Handpoked Deadpool

yoonneedle_tattooer Report

#23

Avengers

ireneparis.tattoo Report

#24

Thanos

k_peanut_ Report

#25

Figured Y’all Would Like My Friend’s Newest Tattoo

Tuna-No-Crust Report

#26

Ironman

gutocarvalhoink Report

#27

Spidey-Sense Tattoo

iamditzy Report

#28

Captain Marvel

hushanesthetic Report

#29

Doctor Strange

peterhilgersart Report

#30

Under The Skin

netomendezz.tattoo Report

#31

Spider-Man Villains

brandonsommerstattoo Report

#32

Ghost Rider

spendlotattoo Report

#33

Happy Groot

adamaguastattoos Report

#34

Wolverine Tattoo

_fixie__t Report

#35

Hello Groot

sergiotb_7 Report

#36

Spider-Man

pagliarinalessandro Report

#37

Deadpool Tattoo

ink_district_heidelberg_ Report

#38

Ant-Man Tattoo

davidhtattoo Report

#39

Finally Got My Marvel Anti-Heroes Tattoo

The_Gosh_Darn_Avatar Report

#40

Spiderman

carolinacaosavalle Report

#41

Deadpool And Wolverine

marveltattooart Report

#42

Hawkeye Inspired Arrow

vicmunitions Report

#43

Spider-Man

marveltattooart Report

#44

Moon Knight

nadelnest.tattoo.piercing Report

#45

Part 3 Of My Marvel Sleeve By Sean Belida At White Light Tattoo In Bend, Oregon

joeysixshooter Report

#46

Vision

FeelTheDuck Report

#47

Magneto

alchemistsvalley Report

#48

Ghost Rider Sleeve

tattoo1978 Report

#49

Got My Dr. Doom Tattoo Today

BatMark94 Report

#50

Handpoke Spiderman

spaceghostpokes Report

#51

Spider-Man Rip Out Tattoo

Ryanthln- Report

#52

Doom Comic Strip

troymaboy Report

#53

Marvel Tattoo

inspirittattoo Report

#54

Spiderman

benja.isekai.tattoo Report

#55

Marvel Tattoo

takacs_miklos Report

#56

Venom Tattoo

rockylobomb_ Report

#57

Shield Of Captain America

13agtattoo Report

#58

Spider-Man And Venom Collabration

isacthekid Report

#59

I Am Groot

michaelswertztattoo Report

#60

Guardians Of The Galaxy Cassette Tape For Taylor

christinatattooer Report

#61

Baby Groot

guil.tattoo Report

#62

Deadpool Tattoo

lucarausi.tattoo Report

#63

Thor, Son Of Odin, God Of Thunder — Work Done At The 8th Expo Tattoo Vitória

nictattoo_ Report

#64

Loki

perwintattoo Report

#65

My Captain Marvel Tattoo By Troy Slack

Captain__Marvel Report

#66

Stormbreaker Tattoo

Dr_Infinite_Ghost Report

#67

Dr. Doom Tattoo

gualas_vat Report

#68

Wanda And Sylvie Tattoos!

catsinthechief Report

#69

Japanese Style Hulk By Blake Chambers At Mom’s Tattoos, Austin, TX

Severe-Tap5713 Report

#70

Daredevil

futuro.final Report

#71

Daredevil Tattoos

tattoos_by_kelly Report

#72

Hulk

samanta_tattoo Report

#73

Eye Of Agammoto Tattoo I Just Got

LolFukYou Report

#74

Mjölnir UV Ink Tattoo

KevlarYarmulke Report

#75

Iron Hand

ma_reeni Report

#76

Yondu

davidcorden Report

#77

Cyclops Tattoo

empty.projectmx Report

#78

Signed Richard E. Grant Portrait From Marvel’s Loki By Josh Watson Of The 27 Club Tattoo Studio, London

Mrnwall93 Report

#79

Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan By Dan Hodgepodge At Route 60 Tattoo, Pittsburgh

ZFunktopus Report

#80

Black Panther

phantom_avenger Report

#81

Dr. Doom Tattoo

usagilunaffxiv Report

#82

Moon Knight

honeybee.tattoos Report

#83

Bucky Barnes

marc_toon Report

#84

Wana

jamesmullintattoos Report

#85

Spiderman And Captain America

caitlindrakemckay Report

#86

Venom Tattoo

dphantomtattoos Report

#87

Gambit

