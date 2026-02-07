Mariah Carey Faces Backlash Over Opening Ceremony Performance At 2026 Winter Games
The 2026 Winter Olympics officially began on February 6 at Milan’s San Siro stadium, but instead of uniting viewers in celebration, Mariah Carey’s opening ceremony performance quickly divided the internet.
Invited as one of the headline performers for the Milan-Cortina Games, Carey sang the Italian classic, Nel blu, dipinto di blu, better known as Volare, before transitioning into her own song, Nothing Is Impossible.
While some viewers praised the ambition, others criticized the performance, questioning her song choice and why an American singer was chosen to open Italy’s biggest global moment.
“Absolutely unbelievable that Italy chose an American to open. So bizarre,” wrote one netizen.
Mariah Carey took the 2026 Winter Olympics stage in Milan with an Italian classic that immediately divided viewers
Image credits: Elsa/Getty Images
Image credits: rareAURA9
Carey appeared early in the ceremony, standing alone beneath a spotlight as she delivered Volare entirely in Italian.
In a conversation with Vogue, the singer shared, “It’s one of the largest and most anticipated global events, and being part of a moment that brings the world together like that is a great honor.”
She further explained that Volare has long been a favorite song of hers.
Image credits: Sarah Stier/Getty Images
“Rearranging it and learning to sing it in Italian was definitely a challenge, but it felt important to honor the host country in a meaningful way,” she said.
“I also chose my song ‘Nothing Is Impossible’ because its message is hopeful and uplifting, which felt perfectly aligned with the spirit of the Olympic Games and what they represent.”
However, the restrained staging and slow tempo caught many viewers off guard.
Social media quickly filled with confusion and sarcasm.
Image credits: octoplay_real
“I think I’ve never seen anything funnier,” one person wrote, while another bluntly commented, “It’s not Christmas yet,” referencing Carey’s long-standing association with the holiday season.
Others questioned her emotional engagement, with one viewer adding, “She stood there looking afraid while she was lip-syncing.”
At the same time, fans pushed back hard against the criticism.
“She’s American and a world star, not Italian,” one supporter wrote.
“She got invited and performed a classic song from your country, in your language, in front of millions of people. People don’t realize how difficult that is.”
Beyond her performance, the 56-year-old’s diamond look also became the night’s most-talked-about visual moment
Image credits: Xavier Laine/Getty Images
Carey stepped onto the Olympic stage wearing more than 300 carats of diamonds valued at roughly $15 million.
She paired the jewelry with a custom winter-white bustier gown by Roberto Cavalli designer Fausto Puglisi. The ensemble featured a feathered stole draped over her shoulders as emerald-cut diamond jewelry caught the stadium lights.
Her jewelry alone became the focal point of her appearance as the massive necklace pendant weighed over 20 carats, while her bracelet and drop earrings added tens of carats more.
Image credits: RoseWahabi
Image credits: FelXandre
However, her statuesque fashion moment was largely criticized by netizens who felt the styling worked against her.
“Pretty embarrassing to be honest—was she stuffed on a pole so she couldn’t move?” one critic wrote, suggesting the rigid look made the performance feel distant.
Another added, “Your hair was sprayed stiff, you lip-synced most of it; not your best performance.”
Carey’s Volare performance sparked debate over cultural respect, authenticity, and lip-sync accusations
Carey’s decision to perform Volare became the most polarizing element of the opening night.
Written and first performed by Domenico Modugno in 1958, the song is one of Italy’s most treasured musical exports, famously winning two Grammy Awards and topping charts worldwide.
Some viewers felt Carey’s rendition lacked warmth. “Playback and very bad interpretation of one of the most famous Italian songs. Shame,” one person wrote.
Image credits: Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Yet defenders argued that the scrutiny ignored the scale of the challenge.
“What’s funny about it?” one user asked. “Every singer usually has a teleprompter, especially when singing in a different language they don’t speak.” Another added,
“Performing in Italian, on Italian soil, at the Olympics—only the Queen could pull this off,” added a third. “The Winter Olympics just got its golden moment!”
Besides Carey, the Winter Olympics inauguration night also featured performances from Italian artists
Image credits: Xavier Laine/Getty Images
Credo di non aver mai visto niente di più divertente sto morendopic.twitter.com/wz6pdC3BMz
— Nicolò (@sononicolo_) February 6, 2026
As the ceremony progressed, Italian artists Andrea Bocelli and Laura Pausini took the stage and were met with noticeably warmer responses.
Bocelli’s performance of Nessun Dorma during the lighting of the Olympic flame emerged as one of the ceremony’s most widely praised moments.
“Greatest song ever. Andrea is the best voice for that song. Awesome,” wrote one user.
The Milan-Cortina Games are set to continue through February 22. You can watch the Games and Paralympics on NBC and Peacock.
“Playback and very bad interpretation of one of the most famous Italian song,” wrote one netizen
Image credits: blissful_blisss
Image credits: itsmedarco
Image credits: Xrandom_info
Image credits: Pirueta60245842
Image credits: MarieSjlin
Image credits: radnek82
Image credits: jeffsheehan
Image credits: PatriciaLWatts
Image credits: NickLucaTangi
Image credits: jolicoeur11
Image credits: iamjaqueepaes
Image credits: Dannfox_22
Image credits: Dannfox_22
Image credits: JackJoe2000
