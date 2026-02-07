Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mariah Carey Faces Backlash Over Opening Ceremony Performance At 2026 Winter Games
Mariah Carey performing at the 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony, facing backlash over timing of her song choice.
Awards & Events, Celebrities

Mariah Carey Faces Backlash Over Opening Ceremony Performance At 2026 Winter Games

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
0

24

0

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 Winter Olympics officially began on February 6 at Milan’s San Siro stadium, but instead of uniting viewers in celebration, Mariah Carey’s opening ceremony performance quickly divided the internet.

Invited as one of the headline performers for the Milan-Cortina Games, Carey sang the Italian classic, Nel blu, dipinto di blu, better known as Volare, before transitioning into her own song, Nothing Is Impossible.

Highlights
  • Mariah Carey faced a wave of criticism for being an American headliner at an Italian-hosted event.
  • Social media erupted with jokes about Carey’s association with the holidays, with many viewers finding the slow-tempo performance and rigid staging unintentionaly comedic.
  • Despite the vocal criticism, Carey dazzled visually in a custom Roberto Cavalli gown and over 300 carats of diamonds.
  • While Carey's performance divided the audience, Italian legend Andrea Bocelli received universal acclaim for his powerful performance during the lighting of the Olympic flame.

While some viewers praised the ambition, others criticized the performance, questioning her song choice and why an American singer was chosen to open Italy’s biggest global moment.

“Absolutely unbelievable that Italy chose an American to open. So bizarre,” wrote one netizen.

RELATED:

    Mariah Carey took the 2026 Winter Olympics stage in Milan with an Italian classic that immediately divided viewers

    Mariah Carey performing at 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony facing backlash over Christmas timing

    Mariah Carey performing at 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony facing backlash over Christmas timing

    Image credits: Elsa/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User tweet criticizing Mariah Carey singing in Italian at 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony backlash discussion.

    User tweet criticizing Mariah Carey singing in Italian at 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony backlash discussion.

    Image credits: rareAURA9

    Carey appeared early in the ceremony, standing alone beneath a spotlight as she delivered Volare entirely in Italian.

    In a conversation with Vogue, the singer shared, “It’s one of the largest and most anticipated global events, and being part of a moment that brings the world together like that is a great honor.”

    She further explained that Volare has long been a favorite song of hers.

    Mariah Carey performing at the 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony amid backlash over Christmas-themed song choice.

    Mariah Carey performing at the 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony amid backlash over Christmas-themed song choice.

    Image credits: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Rearranging it and learning to sing it in Italian was definitely a challenge, but it felt important to honor the host country in a meaningful way,” she said.

    “I also chose my song ‘Nothing Is Impossible’ because its message is hopeful and uplifting, which felt perfectly aligned with the spirit of the Olympic Games and what they represent.”

    However, the restrained staging and slow tempo caught many viewers off guard.

    Social media quickly filled with confusion and sarcasm.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by LEVUMA (@levuma)

    Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on Mariah Carey's 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony performance backlash.

    Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on Mariah Carey's 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony performance backlash.

    Image credits: octoplay_real

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I think I’ve never seen anything funnier,” one person wrote, while another bluntly commented, “It’s not Christmas yet,” referencing Carey’s long-standing association with the holiday season.

    Others questioned her emotional engagement, with one viewer adding, “She stood there looking afraid while she was lip-syncing.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the same time, fans pushed back hard against the criticism.

    “She’s American and a world star, not Italian,” one supporter wrote.

    “She got invited and performed a classic song from your country, in your language, in front of millions of people. People don’t realize how difficult that is.”

    Beyond her performance, the 56-year-old’s diamond look also became the night’s most-talked-about visual moment

    Mariah Carey performing at 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony with backlash over timing of Christmas song.

    Mariah Carey performing at 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony with backlash over timing of Christmas song.

    Image credits: Xavier Laine/Getty Images

    Carey stepped onto the Olympic stage wearing more than 300 carats of diamonds valued at roughly $15 million.

    She paired the jewelry with a custom winter-white bustier gown by Roberto Cavalli designer Fausto Puglisi. The ensemble featured a feathered stole draped over her shoulders as emerald-cut diamond jewelry caught the stadium lights.

    Her jewelry alone became the focal point of her appearance as the massive necklace pendant weighed over 20 carats, while her bracelet and drop earrings added tens of carats more.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Mariah Carey's performance and backlash during the 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony.

    Tweet discussing Mariah Carey's performance and backlash during the 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony.

    Image credits: RoseWahabi

    Tweet criticizing Mariah Carey's opening ceremony performance at the 2026 Winter Games for lipsyncing.

    Tweet criticizing Mariah Carey's opening ceremony performance at the 2026 Winter Games for lipsyncing.

    Image credits: FelXandre

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, her statuesque fashion moment was largely criticized by netizens who felt the styling worked against her.

    “Pretty embarrassing to be honest—was she stuffed on a pole so she couldn’t move?” one critic wrote, suggesting the rigid look made the performance feel distant.

    Another added, “Your hair was sprayed stiff, you lip-synced most of it; not your best performance.”

    Carey’s Volare performance sparked debate over cultural respect, authenticity, and lip-sync accusations

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Carey’s decision to perform Volare became the most polarizing element of the opening night.

    Written and first performed by Domenico Modugno in 1958, the song is one of Italy’s most treasured musical exports, famously winning two Grammy Awards and topping charts worldwide.

    Some viewers felt Carey’s rendition lacked warmth. “Playback and very bad interpretation of one of the most famous Italian songs. Shame,” one person wrote.

    Mariah Carey performing at the 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony, facing backlash over her show.

    Mariah Carey performing at the 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony, facing backlash over her show.

    Image credits: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Yet defenders argued that the scrutiny ignored the scale of the challenge.

    “What’s funny about it?” one user asked. “Every singer usually has a teleprompter, especially when singing in a different language they don’t speak.” Another added,

    “Performing in Italian, on Italian soil, at the Olympics—only the Queen could pull this off,” added a third. “The Winter Olympics just got its golden moment!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Besides Carey, the Winter Olympics inauguration night also featured performances from Italian artists

    Mariah Carey performing at 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony amid backlash over timing of her holiday-themed performance

    Mariah Carey performing at 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony amid backlash over timing of her holiday-themed performance

    Image credits: Xavier Laine/Getty Images

    As the ceremony progressed, Italian artists Andrea Bocelli and Laura Pausini took the stage and were met with noticeably warmer responses.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Bocelli’s performance of Nessun Dorma during the lighting of the Olympic flame emerged as one of the ceremony’s most widely praised moments.

    “Greatest song ever. Andrea is the best voice for that song. Awesome,” wrote one user.

    The Milan-Cortina Games are set to continue through February 22. You can watch the Games and Paralympics on NBC and Peacock

    “Playback and very bad interpretation of one of the most famous Italian song,” wrote one netizen

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user sky bliss saying It’s not Christmas yet, related to Mariah Carey backlash at 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony.

    Tweet by user sky bliss saying It’s not Christmas yet, related to Mariah Carey backlash at 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony.

    Image credits: blissful_blisss

    Screenshot of a tweet about Mariah Carey's Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony performance and related backlash.

    Screenshot of a tweet about Mariah Carey's Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony performance and related backlash.

    Image credits: itsmedarco

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Mariah Carey's 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony performance.

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Mariah Carey's 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony performance.

    Image credits: Xrandom_info

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Mariah Carey's performance at 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony, highlighting backlash and negative feedback.

    Tweet criticizing Mariah Carey's performance at 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony, highlighting backlash and negative feedback.

    Image credits: Pirueta60245842

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Mariah Carey as the Olympics Queen following her 2026 Winter Games performance.

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Mariah Carey as the Olympics Queen following her 2026 Winter Games performance.

    Image credits: MarieSjlin

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Mariah Carey's performance at the 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Mariah Carey's performance at the 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony.

    Image credits: radnek82

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Mariah Carey's performance during the 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony.

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Mariah Carey's performance during the 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony.

    Image credits: jeffsheehan

    Twitter comment criticizing Mariah Carey's lip-syncing during 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony performance backlash.

    Twitter comment criticizing Mariah Carey's lip-syncing during 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony performance backlash.

    Image credits: PatriciaLWatts

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Mariah Carey's Italian singing during her 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony performance.

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Mariah Carey's Italian singing during her 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony performance.

    Image credits: NickLucaTangi

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Mariah Carey's 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony performance with backlash over her song interpretation.

    Tweet criticizing Mariah Carey's 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony performance with backlash over her song interpretation.

    Image credits: jolicoeur11

    Tweet praising Mariah Carey’s performance at 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony amid backlash over timing.

    Tweet praising Mariah Carey’s performance at 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony amid backlash over timing.

    Image credits: iamjaqueepaes

    Tweet expressing disappointment about Mariah Carey's opening ceremony performance at 2026 Winter Games amid backlash over timing.

    Tweet expressing disappointment about Mariah Carey's opening ceremony performance at 2026 Winter Games amid backlash over timing.

    Image credits: Dannfox_22

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Mariah Carey's 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony performance amid backlash.

    Tweet criticizing Mariah Carey's 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony performance amid backlash.

    Image credits: Dannfox_22

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Mariah Carey's 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony performance backlash.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Mariah Carey's 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony performance backlash.

    Image credits: JackJoe2000

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities

    24

    0

    24

    0

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT