Mariah Carey Faces Backlash Over Opening Ceremony Performance At 2026 Winter Games

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 Winter Olympics officially began on February 6 at Milan’s San Siro stadium, but instead of uniting viewers in celebration, Mariah Carey’s opening ceremony performance quickly divided the internet.

Invited as one of the headline performers for the Milan-Cortina Games, Carey sang the Italian classic, Nel blu, dipinto di blu, better known as Volare, before transitioning into her own song, Nothing Is Impossible.

Highlights Mariah Carey faced a wave of criticism for being an American headliner at an Italian-hosted event.

Social media erupted with jokes about Carey’s association with the holidays, with many viewers finding the slow-tempo performance and rigid staging unintentionaly comedic.

Despite the vocal criticism, Carey dazzled visually in a custom Roberto Cavalli gown and over 300 carats of diamonds.

While Carey's performance divided the audience, Italian legend Andrea Bocelli received universal acclaim for his powerful performance during the lighting of the Olympic flame.

While some viewers praised the ambition, others criticized the performance, questioning her song choice and why an American singer was chosen to open Italy’s biggest global moment.

“Absolutely unbelievable that Italy chose an American to open. So bizarre,” wrote one netizen.

RELATED:

Mariah Carey took the 2026 Winter Olympics stage in Milan with an Italian classic that immediately divided viewers

Mariah Carey performing at 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony facing backlash over Christmas timing

Image credits: Elsa/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

User tweet criticizing Mariah Carey singing in Italian at 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony backlash discussion.

Image credits: rareAURA9

Carey appeared early in the ceremony, standing alone beneath a spotlight as she delivered Volare entirely in Italian.

In a conversation with Vogue, the singer shared, “It’s one of the largest and most anticipated global events, and being part of a moment that brings the world together like that is a great honor.”

She further explained that Volare has long been a favorite song of hers.

Mariah Carey performing at the 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony amid backlash over Christmas-themed song choice.

Image credits: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rearranging it and learning to sing it in Italian was definitely a challenge, but it felt important to honor the host country in a meaningful way,” she said.

“I also chose my song ‘Nothing Is Impossible’ because its message is hopeful and uplifting, which felt perfectly aligned with the spirit of the Olympic Games and what they represent.”

However, the restrained staging and slow tempo caught many viewers off guard.

Social media quickly filled with confusion and sarcasm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEVUMA (@levuma)

Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on Mariah Carey's 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony performance backlash.

Image credits: octoplay_real

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think I’ve never seen anything funnier,” one person wrote, while another bluntly commented, “It’s not Christmas yet,” referencing Carey’s long-standing association with the holiday season.

Others questioned her emotional engagement, with one viewer adding, “She stood there looking afraid while she was lip-syncing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, fans pushed back hard against the criticism.

“She’s American and a world star, not Italian,” one supporter wrote.

“She got invited and performed a classic song from your country, in your language, in front of millions of people. People don’t realize how difficult that is.”

Beyond her performance, the 56-year-old’s diamond look also became the night’s most-talked-about visual moment

Mariah Carey performing at 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony with backlash over timing of Christmas song.

Image credits: Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Carey stepped onto the Olympic stage wearing more than 300 carats of diamonds valued at roughly $15 million.

She paired the jewelry with a custom winter-white bustier gown by Roberto Cavalli designer Fausto Puglisi. The ensemble featured a feathered stole draped over her shoulders as emerald-cut diamond jewelry caught the stadium lights.

Her jewelry alone became the focal point of her appearance as the massive necklace pendant weighed over 20 carats, while her bracelet and drop earrings added tens of carats more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing Mariah Carey's performance and backlash during the 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony.

Image credits: RoseWahabi

Tweet criticizing Mariah Carey's opening ceremony performance at the 2026 Winter Games for lipsyncing.

Image credits: FelXandre

ADVERTISEMENT

However, her statuesque fashion moment was largely criticized by netizens who felt the styling worked against her.

“Pretty embarrassing to be honest—was she stuffed on a pole so she couldn’t move?” one critic wrote, suggesting the rigid look made the performance feel distant.

Another added, “Your hair was sprayed stiff, you lip-synced most of it; not your best performance.”

Carey’s Volare performance sparked debate over cultural respect, authenticity, and lip-sync accusations

ADVERTISEMENT

Carey’s decision to perform Volare became the most polarizing element of the opening night.

Written and first performed by Domenico Modugno in 1958, the song is one of Italy’s most treasured musical exports, famously winning two Grammy Awards and topping charts worldwide.

Some viewers felt Carey’s rendition lacked warmth. “Playback and very bad interpretation of one of the most famous Italian songs. Shame,” one person wrote.

Mariah Carey performing at the 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony, facing backlash over her show.

Image credits: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Yet defenders argued that the scrutiny ignored the scale of the challenge.

“What’s funny about it?” one user asked. “Every singer usually has a teleprompter, especially when singing in a different language they don’t speak.” Another added,

“Performing in Italian, on Italian soil, at the Olympics—only the Queen could pull this off,” added a third. “The Winter Olympics just got its golden moment!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides Carey, the Winter Olympics inauguration night also featured performances from Italian artists

Mariah Carey performing at 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony amid backlash over timing of her holiday-themed performance

Image credits: Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Credo di non aver mai visto niente di più divertente sto morendopic.twitter.com/wz6pdC3BMz — Nicolò (@sononicolo_) February 6, 2026

As the ceremony progressed, Italian artists Andrea Bocelli and Laura Pausini took the stage and were met with noticeably warmer responses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bocelli’s performance of Nessun Dorma during the lighting of the Olympic flame emerged as one of the ceremony’s most widely praised moments.

“Greatest song ever. Andrea is the best voice for that song. Awesome,” wrote one user.

The Milan-Cortina Games are set to continue through February 22. You can watch the Games and Paralympics on NBC and Peacock.

“Playback and very bad interpretation of one of the most famous Italian song,” wrote one netizen

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by user sky bliss saying It’s not Christmas yet, related to Mariah Carey backlash at 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony.

Image credits: blissful_blisss

Screenshot of a tweet about Mariah Carey's Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony performance and related backlash.

Image credits: itsmedarco

Screenshot of a tweet praising Mariah Carey's 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony performance.

Image credits: Xrandom_info

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Mariah Carey's performance at 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony, highlighting backlash and negative feedback.

Image credits: Pirueta60245842

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet praising Mariah Carey as the Olympics Queen following her 2026 Winter Games performance.

Image credits: MarieSjlin

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Mariah Carey's performance at the 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony.

Image credits: radnek82

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet praising Mariah Carey's performance during the 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony.

Image credits: jeffsheehan

Twitter comment criticizing Mariah Carey's lip-syncing during 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony performance backlash.

Image credits: PatriciaLWatts

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet praising Mariah Carey's Italian singing during her 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony performance.

Image credits: NickLucaTangi

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Mariah Carey's 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony performance with backlash over her song interpretation.

Image credits: jolicoeur11

Tweet praising Mariah Carey’s performance at 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony amid backlash over timing.

Image credits: iamjaqueepaes

Tweet expressing disappointment about Mariah Carey's opening ceremony performance at 2026 Winter Games amid backlash over timing.

Image credits: Dannfox_22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Mariah Carey's 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony performance amid backlash.

Image credits: Dannfox_22

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on Mariah Carey's 2026 Winter Games opening ceremony performance backlash.

Image credits: JackJoe2000