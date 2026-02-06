ADVERTISEMENT

The 2026 Winter Olympics have officially kicked off in style, with Milan, Italy, hosting the opening ceremony on February 6.

While the world’s top athletes prepare to compete across snow and ice through February 22, the opening red carpet night at the iconic Teatro alla Scala drew a wave of celebrities eager to soak in the Olympic moment.

From Hollywood heavyweights to pop icons and former Olympians, here is Bored Panda’s list of the 10 worst-dressed celebrities whose fashion moments failed miserably.

#1

Michelle Yeoh

Celeb wearing black outfit and hat on the red carpet at Olympics 2026 opening ceremony in Milan.

The Oscar-winning star of Everything Everywhere All at Once and Crouching Tiger, Yeoh opted for an understated, almost minimalist look at the Milano Cortina opening ceremony.

She arrived in an all-black ensemble featuring a long-structured coat layered over a sleek top and tailored trousers. Yeoh finished her look with a wide-brim black hat, white platform sneakers, and loose, straight hair tucked under the hat.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

3points
POST
rhondamoore avatar
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
24 minutes ago

I love that everyone is casual and comfortable, its not the Oscars after all

2
2points
reply
    #2

    Devon Lee Carlson

    Celeb wearing a red and cream cardigan, black pants, and boots at the Olympics 2026 opening ceremony red carpet in Milan.

    The fashion influencer and founder of Wildflower Cases, known for her cool-girl California aesthetic, Carlson opted for an overly casual style for the Milano Cortina 2026 opening ceremony.

    She wore a red-and-cream varsity-style cardigan layered over a black turtleneck and relaxed black trousers. She complemented her outfit with black ankle boots and a small structured handbag.

    The 31-year-old kept her accessories minimal, wearing her hair loose and makeup natural.

    Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

    2points
    POST
    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    There are all going out for day lunch/drinks looks, I love them all and would/could wear them because they look like normal clothes

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Marisa Tomei

    Woman in a black outfit walking the red carpet at Olympics 2026 opening ceremony worst dressed celebs in Milan

    The Oscar winner beloved for My Cousin Vinny and her role as Aunty May in the MCU, Tomei went in an unexpectedly subdued direction.

    She opted for a long black coat-dress featuring multicolored embroidered diamond motifs.

    The 61-year-old paired the look with black ankle boots, loose waves parted at the center, and a small structured clutch.

    Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

    2points
    POST
    zitronella_1 avatar
    Zitronella
    Zitronella
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    First of all, she looks f*****g incredible for a 61 year old woman. And the dress is nice.

    6
    6points
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    Stanley Tucci

    Man wearing sunglasses, black jacket, and white turtleneck on red carpet at Olympics 2026 opening ceremony in Milan.

    The acclaimed actor, best known for films like The Devil Wears Prada, The Hunger Games, and Julie & Julia, opted for a muted look at the Milano Cortina 2026 opening ceremony.

    He stepped onto the La Scala red carpet in a navy padded jacket layered over a chunky white turtleneck, paired with slim black trousers.

    He finished the look with black leather shoes, round-frame glasses, and a clean-shaven head.

    Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

    1point
    POST
    kacorradini avatar
    kaycee14
    kaycee14
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    It's nothing special, but hardly a "worst dressed" look.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #5

    Monique Coleman

    Celeb on red carpet at Olympics 2026 opening ceremony in Milan wearing navy outfit with silver clutch, showcasing worst dressed style.

    Best known for Disney’s High School Musical franchise, Coleman attended the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony at Teatro alla Scala in Milan.

    She opted for a navy zip-up tracksuit-style ensemble paired with wide-leg trousers. She accessorized with a metallic silver clutch and a chunky bracelet.

    Unfortunately, her sporty footwear clashed with the formal venue, though her slicked-back hairstyle and bold red lipstick elevated the look.

    Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

    0points
    POST
    #6

    Adam Rippon

    Man wearing a festive Olympic sweater and black pants posing indoors on a red carpet at Olympics 2026 event.

    Rippon is a retired Olympic bronze medalist in figure skating. He is also a pop-culture favorite known for his sharp wit and TV appearances in shows like Dancing with the Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Messyness.

    For the opening ceremony, he made a bold choice that leaned more toward a high-neck ugly-holiday-sweater vibe than high-fashion red carpet. The pattern on the sweater featured the Olympic rings, which he paired with tailored black trousers and chunky black loafers. His hair was neatly groomed.

    Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

    0points
    POST
    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    What's wrong with this. Looks good

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #7

    Gracie Gold

    Celeb in feathered pink jacket and sparkling red ombré dress at Olympics 2026 opening ceremony red carpet in Milan

    The Olympic bronze medalist, a six-time Grand Prix medalist, and a two-time U.S. national champion, Gold went full glam for the Winter Olympics 2026 opening ceremony.

    She wore a dramatic blush-pink feathered jacket paired with a heavily sequined ombré skirt that faded from soft pink to deep red and black.

    The combination of feathers and heavy sequins created a distracting silhouette that competed with her classic red lipstick and a neat updo.

    Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

    0points
    POST
    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    Little ott for my taste but shes happy so all good

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    Usher

    Celeb on red carpet wearing shearling jacket, denim and Olympic-themed scarf at Olympics 2026 opening ceremony in Milan.

    The Grammy-winning R&B icon behind hits like Yeah! And Confessions, Usher brought a rugged, off-duty energy to the red carpet.

    He stepped out in a jumbo Ralph Lauren fur-lined bomber jacket marked with the Olympic and Team USA logos. He paired it with a partially unbuttoned denim shirt, faded blue jeans, and brown suede boots.

    Usher complemented his outfit with a black Olympic-branded scarf, aviator sunglasses, and a chunky belt buckle.

    Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

    0points
    POST
    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    He's dressed to go to Milan's equivalent of Walmart after the show. Make an effort.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #9

    Benito Skinner

    Young man on red carpet wearing colorful jacket and white pants, featured in worst dressed celebs Olympics 2026 Milan event.

    Best known for Over Compensating and sharp pop-culture satire, Skinner brought an oddly casual energy to the red carpet.

    He layered a bright red color-blocked puffer jacket over a USA-themed Olympic knit, pairing it with relaxed cream jogger-style trousers.

    Skinner elevated his look with black lace-up boots, scrunched socks, and neatly styled hair.

    Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

    -2points
    POST
    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago

    He got dressed in the dark maybe

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #10

    Donatella Versace

    Woman in a red fitted dress and black platform heels posing at the Olympics 2026 opening ceremony red carpet in Milan.

    The legendary creative force behind the Versace empire, Donatella, leaned into her signature aesthetic.

    She wore a body-hugging red midi dress with ruched detailing at the neckline. The 70-year-old styled the look with sheer black tights and towering black platform heels.

    Donatella’s platinum-blonde hair was worn sleek and center-parted, paired with heavy eye makeup and nude lips. For accessories, she carried a small black handbag.

    Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

    -5points
    POST
    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    This would be fine if the dress wasn't several sizes too small for her, as evidenced by the fact that you can see the lines of her panties and bra.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
