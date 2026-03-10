Reality should be fairly stable. The sun rises, day becomes night, objects (generally) stay where we left them. But every now and then, the universe seems to play a few tricks on us. We see things or people that surely should not be there, or experience moments that make absolutely no sense at all. It's almost as if the world has glitched.

#1 My baby brother passed away and a few days later when I was sitting at a stoplight I looked to my right and saw someone who looked exactly like my brother driving a 1957 (the year he was born) truck and he looked right at me and smiled and nodded his head. I felt comforted by the experience



Dana Mae:

When my husband passed away suddenly my daughter was devastated and a few months later she was on a bus and was overcome with grief and started to cry. A nice young gentleman reached over and gave her a pk of Kleenex. Later when she looked at the pk it had Cardinal funeral home on it. Her dad’s last name is Cardinal and there is no such funeral home in our city or anywhere in our province. We believe it was a sign from him.



Jayne Biron-Compton:

Such a sweet gesture.

My dad passed away after a short bout with cancer. When he called to tell us, he was adamant that he’d be at our youngest son’s first communion. Sadly, he passed away two weeks later.

That May, our son made his first communion. It was bittersweet without my dad. A man tapped our son on his shoulder after the ceremony and said, “Good job buddy. Glad I got to see you up there.” He looked a little my dad (same type. Same smile) but he sounded exactly like him. The RI accent, the words he used. Everything.

He slipped away into the crowd and we never saw him again.

But to this day our son (now grown) believes Grampa was there. Just like he said he would be.

Dozens of people around the world could have sworn that Nelson Mandela passed away in prison in the 1980s. In reality, the former South African president and freedom fighter lived to the ripe age of 95 years old until taking his last breath in 2013. The fact that so many people collectively had the same incorrect memory was so bizarre that researcher Fiona Broome coined the phrase the "Mandela Effect" in 2009. She was reportedly at a conference discussing how she remembered Madiba's tragic passing in a prison cell in the 80s. Many of those she spoke with also remembered seeing news coverage of his untimely passing, and even a speech by his widow. "Broome was shocked that so many people could remember the same event in such detail when it never happened. Encouraged by her book publisher, she began a website to discuss what she called the Mandela Effect and similar incidents," notes VerywellMind.

#2 Ok guys, its think its been glitching or something over here at my house. Weird things have been happening that I can’t quite explain.



In the last week, my boyfriend and I have had a total of 3 different experiences where we were looking for something that wasn’t where it was supposed to be, but when we looked again it was right there where it should have been all along..



First, his cup. He has a shaker/smoothie cup that he uses every morning and at first, he was keeping it downstairs on the shelf under the lamp. After a while he decided to start leaving it upstairs on the counter by the sink, and this went on for several weeks without incident. Last week, he went to get it from the counter by the sink and it wasn’t there. He started looking around wondering where it could have been, checking other rooms and the shelf under the lamp, only to come back upstairs to find it by the sink, the first place he had looked. There would have been no way he could have missed it, it just wasn’t there the first time he looked.



Second, the bedroom Roku remote. This one we keep in the bedroom, and if it’s not on my nightstand or his, it’s on the dresser or TV stand, or I find it in the covers when I make the bed in the morning. The other day I was looking for it to put a show on for the dog before we left. Not on my nightstand, or his, or the dresser or TV stand so I called him downstairs to help me find it. We lifted up the sheets and blankets to check the bed, not there either. Then out of nowhere as we were just standing there puzzled he said babe it’s right behind you on the nightstand. I was like that’s crazy, it wasn’t there 2 minutes ago!



Last, his keys. We came home from Easter dinner last night at my mom’s, brought everything in from the car and put it on the kitchen counter. My purse, and a plant from my mom, and a casserole dish and a bag with leftover food. He was looking for his keys later that evening and was sure he left them on the counter when we got home. They weren’t there so he went downstairs checking everywhere and they were nowhere to be found. When he came back upstairs they were on the counter in the first place he looked. Where they weren’t 2 minutes prior. I was sitting in the living room chair right behind the kitchen counter, nobody but him came or went. For all of these the kids (older teens) weren’t home.

#3 My grandma passed away 11 years ago. She was like my mom. I really struggled with grief and really wanted to see her and speak to her in my dreams. I was unable to. Where I got close I couldn’t see her. Just knew she was there. Then a few months ago it happened. When I say the hug was real. It was!! I have never ever felt anything like it. I felt it for days after I never wanted to forget that feeling. But the scary thing was is that she was telling me it was time for me to go with her. And I felt so calm and ready. But I said I can’t yet I need to let my kids grow with me here. I can’t leave them. And she said ok you can have more time. As much as I never wanted to forget the hug. I’m scared if she comes back I have no more time. I would love for her to come back and just hug me again. But that one embrace has me convinced she was there it was real.

Other examples of the Mandela Effect include people remembering a children’s book as The Berenstein Bears instead of The Berenstain Bears (its actual title). Or many recalling seeing a famous portrait of Henry VIII eating or holding a turkey leg, yet no such painting has ever existed. And if you remember Darth Vader saying, "Luke, I am your father," in Star Wars, you're not alone. We hate to break it to you but but the actual line is, "No, I am your father." Same applies to the famous line from Snow White, which many remember as "Mirror, mirror on the wall…" when the line actually begins, "Magic mirror on the wall."

#4 I'm a teacher, and for the past 3 ish years, I have driven behind the same two cars every day on the way to school. I drive past one school to get to my school. First, I'm always behind a silver Pathfinder. That car turns into their school, and then I'm behind a black jeep. We live in a suburban area, not rural, so there are hundreds of cars on the road during this time. It makes me feel like I'm just in a television show, to the point that I'm like "cue the Pathfinder"..



Zeke Austen:

I bet they feel the same way about the creep following them around lmao





Pete Wilson:

The Truman show

#5 My uncle was amazing. He had worked for Disney in Florida for several years, and retired in the late 90s after a long career at Epcot. He and my aunt lived in that area and their house had Disney memorabilia, and we’d come home from vacations with all the Disney merch you’d want. For as long as I can remember, he wore khaki pants and a polo. By the time he passed away at about 80 years old just a few years ago, his hair was grey/white. My parents and I went to DisneyLand in California this past summer. We had spent the day exploring and going on rides, and by early evening were exhausted. I was tired and a little moody hy that point , and walked ahead of my parents for a few minutes. I saw an older gentleman standing by himself. He was wearing khaki pants and a striped polo. He had grayish hair and when he turned around, he looked at me, put his hands on his hips like he was waiting for me, and smiled. I thought “wow that guy looks like my uncle.” His family had returned from whatever they were doing, and they walked away, and that was that. I didn’t mention it at all. About ten minutes later, my parents and I were cooled off and walking together. My mother asked me if I had seen an older man that looked just like my uncle. My father chimed in and mentioned that he froze when he saw the man. We literally felt like we’d seen a ghost , but in the most peaceful sense.





Jo Ann Ferreri-Carr:

Well if he walked away with his family like you said how is that a spirit? I'm not saying that in that moment your uncle wasn't with you I'm saying the guy that looked like him was not a spirit if that makes sence...



Our loved ones passed are always with us watching we are always connected by love trust me, they speak when they have important things to say to their loved ones, perhaps your uncle was saying hi through this man that looked like him- there's many people in this world that look alike too What's important is how it made you feel regardless of what happened....



I sometimes have trouble with realizing when it's a spirit & when it's a person at 1st I'm very logical initially I once wanted to call the cops on a spirit I thought it was a real person my son's informed me that they did not see anyone where I saw them lol



My gut says I think your uncle used that man in a way to let you know he's around you & your family



I have another story on how Spirits work- I was in a situation where I wasn't sure if I was doing the right thing I asked my late father in my mind & all of a sudden this man walks in he acted exactly like my dad & he was sending Italian cookies from my dad's favorite bakery to his brother in Ca. Exactly like my dad did Happily many times it was uncanny & I felt this peace come over me & it said its all ok ....



I have trouble believing most of the posts on here lol but yours made me feel like responding I hope I could shed some light for you...

#6 I’m hoping to get any insight at all. Three times in my life, a member of my household has seen “me” ascending stairs, and then jumped when they realized I was behind them or next to them. It happened once when I was a child. It happened twice in the same hour as an adult. My ex and my son- back to back- started shouting toward the upstairs balcony to get my attention, suddenly spotted me on the first floor living room couch, jumped when they saw me, and told me that they just watched me walk up the stairs. One after another! This also happened when my sister saw me ascending stairs at age 10 and freaked out when she realized I was standing behind her. I have never heard of a similar phenomenon before reading that a member of this group saw his cat in two locations. And this may be unrelated, but my childhood staircase had a presence on the bottom steps. My siblings and I would feel something behind us and break into a run! I remember being surprised when I’d go to other peoples’ homes, and their stairs didn’t include the feeling of being chased by an invisible presence. My young, innocent brain thought the sense of being chased was normal!

#7 While I have had many unusual things happen over the years there is one that floored me and could not be explained away as a coincidence or anything else. I had bought some new childrens books one night to be read to the kids I was babysitting. One of them was a book called Stellaluna, about a baby bat who gets lost from her mother and ends up in a nest of baby birds. I showed nobody these books and mentioned them to nobody until the next day when the 4 year old i babysat for got to my house after pre school. As she walked through the door I said to her "I bought some new books last night" to which she replied "I hope one of them is about a baby bat who gets lost from her mommy and lives with birds". I am floored at that moment and I ask her "have you seen a book like that?" She says to me " no, but it would be a good book". So I calmly said "well, thats the book I got" and she's like oh good and just carries on her day like a matrix mystery didnt just take place.

#8 Twenty years ago my husband was engaged to his high school sweetheart. He was away at boot camp when something tragic happened and she passed. The circumstances, which were preventable and surrounded by controversy, rocked him to his core and he didn’t deal with it well for many years.



Eventually, my husband processed what had happened and felt that he was ready to move past all of it. There were two things that he had of Jessica’s: a ring and a photo copy of a picture of her. There is very little that my husband has of his past, but he’d kept this photo copy of her picture tucked away in a small purple tote box.



About three years ago, he was going through the box, cleaning it out, when he came upon the photo copied pic. He looked at it for a long moment and right as I started to tell him that one day he could share his memories and the picture of her with our kids, he ripped the paper up.



I was kinda shocked that he did it, but what was done was done. Be very clear. I was sitting there watching him clean that box out. I watched him pull that paper out with her picture on it. I know for a fact he ripped it up and threw it in a black garbage bag. I felt regret because that young girl who is forever 18 was an only child with no extended family, and one of the only people who could remember her with love was my husband. I felt like maybe one day he would like to share her story with our kids. But in a second, the picture was gone and nothing could be done about the shreds he ripped it into.



Fast forward to about a year ago and we moved into our new house. We had boxes of things packed up that we needed to go through so my husband and I got down to business unpacking them. We were sitting in our bedroom while my husband pulled things out of a random cardboard box when suddenly he gasped. He pulled out the perfectly intact photo copy of Jessica’s picture. It was the very same piece of paper he ripped up three years ago. We both were yelling at each other in astonishment and excitement. We both recalled the exact same details of the day he tore it up. We both KNOW that paper was destroyed, yet there it was in the same condition pre-destruction. After we both calmed down, he placed the photo copy into another smaller box with other papers and set it in our closet. Now, a year later, we can’t find that box. It’s just gone.

#9 I grew up in an old farmhouse that was built, I believe, in the 1890s. We saw and heard quite a few unusual things over the years, but one thing that stands out, was when my Mom was outside hanging laundry one day, and started to hear people talking off in the distance. She realized it was coming from our barn. As she continued to listen, she could hear, loud and clear, the sound of men at work in the barn, yelling back and forth, pounding, throwing things around, that sort of thing. It went on for a solid minute or so. It was a clear day, and no one was in the barn, no radios or TVs were on, nothing like that. Was she hearing ghosts at work or was it some kind of time portal or what? We don’t know, but it was definitely one of the things that tops the list of strange things that occurred there. We’ve always wondered what would have happened if she actually walked out to the barn to investigate…

#10 I'm Dave and something to know about me is … I had an experience I can’t explain while serving in the Army on Okinawa in 1969.



I had been trained in the Hawk Missel system and finished top in the class. The Army stationed me at a Nike Hercules site. ?? Later the site closed so they put me in a motor pool. This part is important because my barracks was a Quonsit Hut built during WW2. This is an area in Sukeran, the Army headquarters base. That area also housed the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) which was lit up at night and had concertina wire around its perimeter. That’s important because I used that light at night while going to bed. Since I was an NCO, my bunk was at the end of the Quonset Hut facing the CID Headquarters.



I had a car, the only person in the company to have one, and parked next to the barracks. I entered the barracks from the opposite end where my bunk was. Think of it as the front door. Quansit Huts have ventilation widows along the sides of them, which were kept open since it was summer. I used the light streaming in from the CSD lights reflecting off the top of footlockers as I walked the length of the Quonsit Hut to get to my bunk. I usually opened the door at that end to give me some light to undress and get ready for bed.



Only this time, when I opened the door, there was no light. This startled me but rather than trouble shoot the problem, I reached under my pillow and grabbed a paperback book I was reading and headed back to my car to figure it out. Using the same reflected light from the CID, I exited the building and got back into my car. I opened my paperback and began reading where I had left off, page 127. Just then I felt something or someone approaching me from above. I didn’t see them, I just sensed them; or it. It spoke to me: “Get on your knees and pray to me.”



I don’t remember saying anything directly. It was more like telepathy, carrying on a conversation. I asked, “Why?” Not being any kind of believer of a superior power, I challenged it and demanded proof. Its response didn’t change. It demanded worship and I felt like it was trying to make me turn around with my knees in the back of the seat and hands clasped in prayer! I refused and again demanded, “Why!” At that point it began to pull away and said, “You’ll never have another chance.” I was alone and reading page 132, having no memory of what I had read.



I returned to the barracks, used the same reflected light to make my way to my bunk, opened the back door and used the light to get ready for bed. I went to bed and slept normally. I have not been able to explain what happened to me nor has there ever been anything similar to happen to me. I’ve discussed it with people close to me and they have no idea either. I’m still waiting for anything similar to happen and; still waiting..,



Helen Lejot:

Sounds like a very bad entity. Nothing good would demand worship

#11 So weird thing happened today. I was training a new kid at work and we were talking about cars cause he likes them. Whatever, anyway. I was talking about the mustang Mach E suv. Talking about the doors and that there wasn’t any door handles, it’s just a button cause it’s an electric car anyway. He’s like, like that? I look out the window and it’s just in drive thru. It’s just weird, I was talking about it and it just pops up in drive thru

#12 So I had a very vivid recurring dream for the majority of my childhood (up until I was around 16) that I still think about all the time. It would always just kind of start, or like I would drop in after it already started. It would be me, like real life me at whatever age I was, being dragged up a cliff in the middle of the desert by “aliens”. I feel like the “aliens” appearance changed over time, based on what I thought of them to be as I got older. There was always 4 of them, two holding my arms on either side, one behind us and one at the front. The one in the front always felt like the main one, head honcho or whatever. I would beg and cry for them to let me go, but they always acted like they couldn’t hear me and would just stare straight ahead and keep walking and dragging me along. We would get to the top, and the one in front would turn and look at me, but no one ever spoke or did anything but drag me up this cliff. Then with no warning, they would shove me off the cliff. I would fall for a minute, screaming, and then right before I hit the ground my eyes would fly open in real life. The weirdest part of the whole thing is that every. single. time. I would wake up from this dream, I would be jumping on my bed, and when my eyes opened, my legs would come out from underneath me involuntarily, and I would fall on the bed. I had this dream frequently, at least once a month, for a LONG time. As I got older it wasn’t quite as often, but often enough for me to always wonder what it could have meant, or what was actually happening. **Edit, I feel I should add that the last time I ever had this dream was when I was about 6 months pregnant with my son when I was 16. I’ve asked my son if he’s ever had any weird reoccurring dreams/nightmares and he hasn’t, but he did have night terrors when he was a baby. But I can definitively remember the very last time I had the dream was when I was pregnant with him.

#13 My husband and I took our daughter to Meow Wolf last week. For those unfamiliar with it, it’s an immersive art experience. It’s like a giant interactive art world that you can walk through. My husband and I have been before but it was our daughter’s 1st time.



Before entering, a person greets everyone and details a story within the experience. There’s a boy in this story with a unique name, the same name as my husband. When the lady said the name, my husband and I looked at each other surprised, because we never heard them say that name before when we came other times and it was odd that it was his name.



We brushed it off and started to walk the exhibit. There wasn’t many people at this time of day, maybe about 7 total so it was nice to be able to walk through and every area was pretty much empty. We got to one part where there’s a massive stage looking area with bright fun colors and lights. It was completely empty.



I should mention Meow Wolf always has unique music playing, and I’ve never heard any words spoken beforehand, it’s always been instrumental. We put our daughter down to run around this area, as soon as she starts walking around, the song says her name, very clearly. My husband and I looked at each other in disbelief. No way we just heard that. But luckily we both got it on video because we were recording her walking on our phones and low and behold, it clearly says her name on the videos so we know we weren’t just hearing things. Our daughter has an even more unique name, (sorry for not saying it it’s just for privacy reasons) it’s a name I guarantee you’ve never heard before, it’s from the Cornish language and it’s over 1000 years old. There’s nobody there that knew us. His or her name wasn’t used to purchase the tickets, we didn’t even say her name while walking through, and I never said his name.



Maybe I’m looking too deep into this and it’s just a very odd coincidence. But very strange synchronicities like this has happened before to me, and it made me feel like I was exactly where I was supposed to be.

#14 Year 2019, during All Souls’ Day, we were all spending the day at our youngest sister’s mausoleum. She passedin 2016, and there has never been a day that we don’t visit her to offer a prayer. The area is a bit secluded, and the mobile signal there is weak—you can receive a call, but once you answer, the line usually becomes unclear or full of static. But that day, our Kuya (means big brother) received a call. When he answered, the line was suddenly clear, and the voice on the other end sounded very similar to our sister’s voice. In disbelief, my brother put the phone on speaker and asked again who was calling. The voice said, “Kuya—it’s me. I need to hurry because we’re not allowed to make this call.” My brother asked again, “Who? Who is this?” She replied, “It’s me!” He asked once more, “Who? Is this Mara?” (My sister’s name) She answered, “Yes! I need to go! I just want to let you know that I am fine!” Then the call ended. We all fell silent.



None of us could believe what we had just heard. My brother dialed the number twice. The first time, no one answered, so he moved to an area with better reception. The second time, an older lady answered. My brother asked if she had called his number. She said no, because the phone didn’t have any load or data to make calls—it was a prepaid number—and she confirmed that nobody had used the phone. It was so strange, but hearing that small voice brought us so much relief. Our sister passed from brain stem glioma at the age of 13. The tumor grew on both the inner sides of her brain stem, making it impossible to cure. Until now, I hold on to that memory. I hope it happens again someday.

#15 I'm currently in Varinasi, India. I sat with my feet in the River Ganges. I looked to my left and there was a man in a white robe, salt and pepper coloured dreadlocks and really light hazel eyes. I looked at him, he looked at me and we smiled. I felt odd, so I looked away for no more than 2 seconds and when I looked down at my hands. My hands were brown. I have the whitest skin (redhead). I looked back to the man and he was gone. He was nowhere. NOWHERE. I instantly felt comfortable when I saw this man I sat silently for a minute or so. Then I just went back to my hotel. I felt so drained (so unlike me).



Dan Smith:

You know the answer. Trust your intuition.

#16 This is going to sound weird, but its messing with me. I met a guy over fb in 2021 who I had a couple mutual friends with.I feel like I've known him my entire life. He has things in his house that I had in my childhood. Same utensils I bought from zellers in 2007 when they were closing down. He has no idea where he got his from. Exact same towels from years ago. Like hes me just male. But the similarities that I've been finding make me tear up. The items from my childhood that are the same as his I dont know what happened to them. When we look at eachother we know what the other is thinking without saying anything. Ive never had that happen before. Im crying writing this. There is a familiar presence between us but dont know how. It bugs me that I can't figure it out. My strange question is this: Could this guy be me from a different timeline? Or are we the same gender in every timeline? I know I'll probably get laughed at, but it hurts not knowing...everything is the same.

#17 I had a hankerin' for some Raisinets. (chocolate covered raisins) I couldn't find any in the kitchen. I asked hubby if he had some stashed. He said no. Oh well, I was bummed, but added them to my shopping list. Not 10 minutes later, my ring doorbell picks up movement on the front porch. Doorbell rings. I answered the door and there's a young girl standing there trying to sell me candy. Sure enough, she had Raisinets. Darn tootin' I bought them. What a coincidence. Mama is a happy camper

#18 I don’t know if I’m crazy or what. I saw somebody at a store earlier this week while I was traveling for work (bass pro in springfield, mo if by some crazy chance theyre here too and can confirm). When I saw them I felt like I was seeing somebody that I hadn’t seen for a long time. It felt like magic in my chest, a magnetic pull, an instant electric spark. it was so intense that I cry every time I talk about it. We both stared at each other for maybe 30 seconds. As they walked by we looked at each other again. As they got further away I saw them look back twice to look at me. I feel like they felt it too. I am sobbing as I type this. I feel like i miss them maybe?? I have no idea who it was and had never seen them before in my life. They didnt look like anybody i knew either. I’m not even sure how I feel right now. Am I crazy? What could that have been?? To be clear, this was not attraction. It was not that kind of experience at all.



Kim Tobias:

Omgosh I had this exact same thing happen to me a few weeks ago. I was walking into a gas station & he was walking out. He held the door for me and said watch your step, be careful. I looked up to say thank you and I could feel the physical pull. Like a dusty guitar string had been plucked. We locked eyes. We both just stared. When I walked out he was sitting in the parking lot, the only car. I know he waited for me. We stared at each other the whole time I walked to my car. I could've been run over, I never looked away from him LoL I cried. Like a longing cry. I felt it in my soul. I couldn't sleep that night. It was beautiful.



Julie Bressie:

I saw a women in a thrift store as we walked out ..l said your hair is so beautiful..automatically l said you look like my sister. (And I don't have one ). About 30 minutes later we saw each other in Walmart. She walked over and we hugged tight . And she walked away with tears in our eyes. Unsaying nothing.

#19 I had a odd occurance when my daughters were very young. We were going home & I was making a left hand turn to go down a street I always take. I was waiting for the oncoming cars to pass me & all of a sudden the guy behind me started honking his horn to make me turn cause the light had changed to red, but I couldn't. I tried, but something or someone wasn't letting me make that turn. All of a sudden a car came out of nowhere & ran that red light. IF I had turned when the guy behind me honked, we wouldn't be alive. I looked in my rearview mirror & the guy behind me was sitting with his mouth open not believing what HE saw. I know someone was looking after the 3 of us that day.

#20 I set my phone and my ONE PAIR of cheaters beside me on the bed..... I bend over and swiped my hand by the nightstand in between the bed looking for my lost left ear bud.... I sit up after locating the ear bud.... I look down and see THIS ON TOP OF MY PHONE...... EXCUSE ME...... WHERE DID THE SECOND PAIR COME FROM (they were EXACTLY LIKE THIS ON MY PHONE)..... I'm excitedly in awww Told my 87 year old Mom we just jumped time lines and thankful she's still here





Dougald Beaudoin:

The other you frantically is looking for the glasses that were JUST THERE...





Christina McDowell:

My son lost his glasses that look EXACTLY like these about a month ago, I have turned this house upside down and searched everywhere and still can’t find them. Maybe his teleported to you

#21 I had an experience in elementary school that this group might find interesting. You know how in conversations there's naturally occurring moments of silence? Like you're talking back and forth, but its not constant- there's a second or two of silence between the people talking? Okay, so it was lunch time in 4th grade in my elementary school cafeteria. There was probably 200 kids or so loudly eating lunch when all of sudden all of our "naturally occurring moments of silence" all lined up and there was about 2 seconds of complete silence- you could hear a pin drop. I mean not a single person was talking. We all looked around in confusion and then everyone just started laughing. One of the most eerie moments of my life.

#22 So I met my husband in the early summer of 2012 . I had just gotten out of a long relationship of four years, and didn’t think I was ready for anything serious yet. He seemed to have wanted more than I thought I wanted at the time. So I did what any mid 20-year-old would do and ghosted him. Two weeks passes by, and I’m walking out of getting a pedicure and my phone rings and it’s him. I answer and ask how he’s doing, and he says “you don’t remember talking to me last night?”. I checked my call log, and we had had a 45 minute long phone conversation at 3 o’clock in the morning. He said that I shared all kinds of information with him regarding how I was feeling, and about the people I dated during the two weeks since we spoke as well. Like a true purge of information! To this day, I still have no recollection of that conversation. I remember plugging my phone in and setting my alarm for work that night and going to sleep! I hadn’t been drinking or under the influence of anything. I have chalked it up to divine intervention - as shortly after our reconnection and relationship status confirmation, my sister died of leukemia. I was so grateful to have him with me during a truly difficult time- and he got to meet her days prior to her death which was really special to me. We were married a year later.

#23 So day before the epic blizzard we just had this Sunday. I stopped at the liquor store to get bloody Mary mix. Each isle has tube lights over the bottles on the shelves. Lots of aisles. I walked up to the first aisle searching. When I walked up the light dimmed. O.k. lights bad. As I walked down the aisle each light would go out and the one on the far end would turn on. As I went to a different aisle the same thing would happen. By now the cashier noticed and another customer who had come down the same aisle. The customer said I was sucking the energy from the lights. It was just strange. I've had where our small chandelier lights in the kitchen and front entry hall explode over my head.

#24 My grandma passed away a few years ago. At her funeral my cousin sang over the rainbow because that was always her favorite song. Fast forward a couple of years I check my phone and got the notification that it was my grandma's birthday on facebook along with a recommendation for a video to watch on YouTube for an over the rainbow piano cover. I just thought this was cool, I think she was letting me know she made it over the rainbow somehow.

#25 The other day I found a dog treat in my car. I don't have a dog. I've had my vehicle for over a year. No one rides in it. It's literally just me and my kids. I have cats but no dog. It's one of those greenies tooth brush dog treat things. It has no teeth marks on it. Don't even try to give rational answers because there's not one. A ghost dog or a timeline glitch. Something crazy! * I don't go anywhere. I don't have any friends. I don't have a partner. My kids are homeschooled and have autism, they're with me 24/7 . We didn't go anywhere for anyone to put it in the car. My car is in a locked gate.



Robert Chauncey:

Was stuck under the seat from previous owner and it finally worked its way out





Sara Toussaint:

Many years ago, I had a brand new, shiny silver key turn up in a brand new, sealed box of Pampers. It was one of the large, long keys (for a main door) so not really a small thing. I went through all the possible explanations in my mind. I had just come out of a painful breakup and was on the verge of starting a new college course. I would have loved to believe that this key was sent to me by the universe to represent new beginnings and the start of something fresh and exciting.

However, the reality is that the key somehow got dropped in there, lost by a factory worker, maybe on the production line or similar. It's an improbable explanation but entirely possible.

I still have the key all these years later because the whimsical side of me hopes that one day I'll come across a secret door or chest and my key will be the only thing that can open it. I've lost many of my day-to-day keys that I actually need whilst holding on to this one that is as shiny as the day it was cut. Meanwhile, somebody out there will be recounting the story of when they got sacked from the Pampers factory for misplacing the new master key

#26 I'd love to hear if anyone else has experienced seeing a being that resembled static. My husband and I were watching TV and the cat and dog were on the ottoman in front of us. The animals turned their heads to look towards the entryway. We turned to look and a figure walked by as if it had just come down the stairs to go out the front door. No noise, no negative feeling, never happened before or since, we both saw it, the animals seem to have seen it but weren't bothered by it. It's like it was just walking through as if we weren't there. We couldn't see through it, but it looked like the static that used to be on TVs after hours. It's one of the top strangest experiences I've ever had.

#27 So my husband and I are grabbing gas at our local Sam's Club and we are driving by not quite pulling in. I look over at the pumps from the side road that runs along the pumps, and I'm like frack there are a ton of people there. Must be worried about the gas prices going up. We get to the pump and maybe 10 seconds have passed and there are 3 cars at the station. My husband looks over at me comfused and says "wait weren't there just like 15 cars there?" And I'm like, I thought the same, where did they all go? There are two exits from the station and we drove through one of them. There is zero way that many cars could have filled up, had the cars behind them pump gas, and all left in the time it took us to turn a corner.

#28 I’ve washed all the baby clothes together so many times, but I’ve never ended up with duplicates before. I was totally shocked. And then this morning, my older son walked out wearing a T-shirt that I was sure was still drying on the rack

#29 I ride a commuter train about an hour each way. I also get emails when the train is running late and the reason for the incident. Yesterday I received a note that my train that I was on was running 20, min late due to equipment failure. There was no equipment failure. I checked and my train was running on time. I brushed it off as the person sending notices must have reported on the wrong train. I looked at my watch 2 stops from mine, on time. When I arrived to my stop (without any equipment failure), we were in fact arriving 20 minutes late. (Important to note-the 'time between the 2 stops is 10 minutes). Somehow I consumed 30 minutes in a 10 minute run. Then this morning, while on my bus approaching my work, I looked at my watch and noted the time. A few seconds later the bus started to turn the corner and we were almost T-boned by someone blowing the stop sign at the corner. It was quite the fright for those of us in the path of the car looking out the window. Fortunately the bus driver was savvy and we stopped in time. I got off the bus and my watch was missing. I never felt it come off. I got to my desk and was telling someone about this and my watch fell out of my sleeve, which I had checked several times!!! It literally disappeared for a few minutes. So weird.

#30 My dad passed away very suddenly in August 2021. I NEVER believed in anything like this but since he passed away, every single day I get my phone out randomly to check whatever , news etc .. WHENEVER I look at the time randomly it sure is 13:06 . My dad was born on the 13th of June . Almost 5 years and without a doubt i just randomly check my phone at 13:06...every single day

#31 I've experienced so many glitches I thought it was just me. Glad to be here in this group, have to post Anon bc I don't post publicly. Last night I had a big one. I was walking down the hall to my bedroom, saw the cat coming out of another room like it was going to follow me. I said hieeeee sweeteee. Six quick steps later (I count steps for many reasons) I am in the doorway, I see my cat, in full light, snoozing on my bed. I said hey you.. and I noticed the sleepy face half awaken to see why I was interrupting nap time. I only have one cat. This wasn't like seeing a shape like a cat out of the corner of my eye in a dark room. It was my cat. In the hallway. And sleeping on the bed. Seconds apart.

#32 I had a crazy dream about my grandmother who passed 13 years ago. We were very close when she passed and I think of her frequently. I’m no longer sad when I think about her, but rather joyful to reminisce on her memories.



When I remembered the dream the following day, I was overcome with so much emotion, I couldn’t help but cry for a while (I’m not a super emotional person). It felt like she came to me. We were sitting at a long dining table set up outside in a field/woods, surrounded by our family. Her and I were sitting at the end of the table, but I was the only one that could see/hear her. I said to her “everyone probably thinks I’m crazy because it looks like I’m talking to myself”. Within our conversation, she told me that she visits every March because “that’s when all her babies were born” (she never had babies, she adopted my father and his two brothers. She was never open about why she didn’t have kids herself, but I’m wondering if she experienced miscarriages that occurred in March).



At one point I told her I was scared of my life ending and she told me not to be & that heaven is absolutely beautiful. In my dream, she was young (30ish) and healthy (she was very sick for many years). I remember feeling warmth from her, like the sun was shining through her onto me, and that feeling radiated throughout my entire day. The dream felt like a blessing! Would love to hear any similar experiences.

#33 I'm a lawyer and I have a briefcase which I use every day for work. The briefcase has two main compartments and inside of them there are different kinds of pockets in which I store my pens, my post-it notes, my badge, and stuff like that.



I have court meetings every single day. The last court meeting I had for 2025 was on December 26th. I had a few days off around New Year's, so I wasn't using my briefcase. When I got back at work at the beginning of January, the personalized pen, which I use every day, was gone. I took everything out of my briefcase, I literally shook it and I couldn't find it. I was absolutely sure that I have lost it and I was hoping that some of my colleagues will find it in the courtrooms and give it back to me because it was personalized, it had my name on it, and it was a gift, so I really wanted it back.



I store different case files in the briefcase every single day because I have different court meetings. So every day I will take the case files from my briefcase and I will put in another ones for the next day. Since December 26th, I have took out and put in a lot of case files, all of them different.



A few days ago, I had court meetings in another city. As usual, I put the case files in my briefcase, I went to the court and I finished the court meetings. I got back to my car and when I was about to take the case files out of my briefcase, so I would put another ones for the next day, I saw the pen lying in one of the big compartments. The pen is black and my briefcase is in cream color, so there is no way I could not have seen it that morning. All of the case files that I have put in the bag since December 26th are different ones. So no case file that was on December 26th in the briefcase got back in the briefcase. Meaning, there is no way that the pen could have gotten in one of the case files and then put back in the briefcase, because all of the case files that were exchanged during this period of time were different. There is no way the pen could have slipped into one of the pockets, because I checked literally everything since the day I realized that I had lost it. I checked every single pocket. I shook the bag. I took everything out of the bag, and the pen was just gone. The pen was not in my briefcase when I put the case files for the meetings I had that morning, but it was there when I took the case files after the court meetings. It just reappeared out of nowhere. By the way, I keep the briefcase in the trunk of my car and yes - I have checked the trunk as well.

#34 I've had this pack of highlighters for years. Yesterday I gave a patient her appointment slip and I remember opening this pack and taking out the yellow one to highlight her next visit. Today I open the drawer where I keep them and there was an extra yellow one out of the pack. I dont know where this extra one came from. And I keep this drawer locked overnight. Made me freeze when I slid it open and it was laying next to the closed pack

#35 My mother gave me a memory box 15 years ago with childhood photos, newspaper clippings, trinkets and various little things from over the years. I am 49 with my own children and I cherish that box and I have gone through it countless times. I have emptied it and shown the items to my kids, my husband and friends many times. Yesterday this happened. I was speechless. As a child I had this ceramic jewelry box with a lid. I was devastated when the bottom broke so I kept the top. It was in my room until I moved to college. I dont remember if I inherited it or who gave it to me, it was just always in my room. Now I have two identical tops of that ceramic box... I called my older sister, she remembers the box, she remembers the bottom part had broken. She doesn't know if there were two. I called my mom, she is baffled. I am in awe of the things that have no explanation. It stopped me dead in my tracks. I have a twin brother and a part of me wonders if in a different timeline, I had a twin sister instead and we had matching jewelry boxes.

#36 When I was 7 or 8 I had a reoccurring dream of me flying around our property. I can still feel the pressure on my body from "flapping" to take off. I never saw myself so I dont know if I was a bird or just a kid flapping my arms lol I would just cruise the sky. We had barns and I remember seeing two rocks on the tin roof of one of them. They were the size of a basketball. Fast forward probably 20ish years and the barn had to be torn down so I'm like WAIT!!!!! I NEED TO CHECK SOMETHING!!!! I made them put a ladder in a backhoe bucket to get me up there to look! Sure enough there on the backside of the barn roof were the two rocks!!!! Nobody believed me that I saw them while flying 🤣 But I know. I tried to find the rocks after the demo but as the bottom of the barn was old stone too I couldn't pick out which ones they were!

#37 This happened two days ago and I still can’t process or make sense of what happened or how.



I have my own little farm I live on in the mountains of western North Carolina where winter storms or storms in general come with minimal warning and temperatures drop in to the single digits mostly every night in winter.



I have my two horses live in what is essentially my back yard and while I was doing my daily AM farm chores I decided to completely scrub out and clean their 100 gallon thick rubber water trough and fill it completely before the temps dropped and the water line/hose froze.



This is a normal routine for me. I had the water on from the hose to clean and scrub the trough. I had the trough on its side to rinse out the residue. I turned the trough back over and left the hose in running to start to fill up the trough. I always leave a timer on my phone to remind me to turn the water off as I will do other chores while it is filling. I always let it run for 25 mins and with years of doing the same thing, that is the amount of time I know it takes to fill a 100 gallon horse trough. My timer went off, I went to shut the water off, I double checked the trough to make sure it was full, which it was, finished my other farm chores and left my house to run errands.



In the PM as I was out feeding all the animals with temperatures dropping fast, I had a nagging feeling to double check the horse’s tank to make sure it wasn’t frozen over. I had recently bought a new trough de-icer and wanted to make sure it was working properly. To my shock the water trough was completely empty. Like bone dry there hadn’t been any water in there for a week dry. There wasn’t even a water line you could make out on the rubber it was so dry. It was impossible. Hours earlier that tank was filled to the absolute top. If the tank had a crack, there would have been mud all around it from the water seeping out. There is a thick screw gasket on the bottom of the tank to allow you to drain it but that was still in tact, and again, had it come off somehow I would have seen the water all around it with mud to prove it. The ground was completely dry. Horses under any circumstances will not drink 50 gallons of water each in a few hours even under the most extreme conditions. The hose was still where I left it, Santa didn’t magically come while I was away and get me a new trough because he knows the price of 100gallon rubber tanks and the year just started, I have a lot of good left to prove lol Scratching my head and a bit freaked out over this one.



The water line was definitely frozen by that time and I definitely had to use my backup water jugs I keep in my house to refill the horses water so they could drink for the evening. The next AM first thing I did was check the tank and of course it was still desert dry so I don’t think I was in a fever dream. Line was unfrozen from the sunlight by that time and I refilled using the hose as normal, the tank is still full.

#38 I have stage 4 cancer and I wear 3 angel pins on the lapel of my jacket I wear ALL THE TIME. I'd lost/found the backing to pin and didn't loose it. A few days later, I checked again and the backing was gone so I took the angel off. I didn't have another backing. A friend said "don't put it back on. It's completed it's purpose". So, I have it in the pocket. Yesterday I checked the backings of the other two and one is missing. I took it off and put it I'm my pocket with the other one. Did this one complete it's purpose, too? Mind you, these pins were given to me over 25 years ago!

#39 I wonder if anybody else ever saw / experienced this.. when I was walking home from achool with my mum, brother and sister (maybe around 22 years ago) we looked in the sky and saw a ship, like an old style wooden boat with sails.. but from what I can remember it was all white. It was very high in the sky and definitely wasn’t a kite or balloon or anything like this. I can still remember it now and we all watch it and even a man walking past stopped to look. This has been a mystery all these years and we’ve never been able to explain it!

#40 Around 10 years ago I was sat with my boyfriend whilst he was on his computer. My phone started ringing and it said my boyfriend was calling me on Facebook messenger. We both stared at my phone in disbelief as he was sat right there and was definitely not calling me. I pressed the button to answer and as soon as I did this the call ended. The weirdest part was that there was no record of the call either on my Facebook or on my phone call log. He also did not have any record of the call on his own Facebook (he even had fb open in a tab on his computer at the time). He’s usually extremely sceptical about things like this but even to this day it still freaks us both out as we cannot think of any logical explanation.

#41 Most people only know about my NDE but I wanted to share a moment that happened before my NDE. 2007 I lost everything in a house fire at my ex’s home. I got a phone call late at night telling me to rush home, the house had caught fire. My first thought wasn’t about things. It was about the grandmother and my ex girlfriend’s four year old son. When I found out they were safe, I drove as fast as I could, sliding on ice covered roads. Someone even hit me from behind and I told him I couldn’t stay, I had to get home right away. When I pulled up, it felt unreal. The flames were huge. Firefighters spraying water into what used to be a home. People don’t realize it isn’t just fire that takes everything. It’s the water damage. Everything was gone. In that house was a small wooden box with a wolf on it. I had kept for years. Inside were birthday cards and personal things I kept from different times in my life. It sat in the closet. I accepted it was gone. Days later I searched through what was left, soaked debris, ash, broken pieces, but it was nowhere. So I had to let it go. About a month later, while I was still living out of a hotel, I walked out to my car and opened the trunk. And there it was. My wooden box. I opened it and everything was inside. Dry. Perfect. Exactly how I left it. I never put it there. There’s no way my ex would have. It was in the closet the night of the fire. I still remember just standing there in shock, trying to make sense of it. What sticks with me isn’t just the flames or the chaos. It’s that swing from losing everything to feeling overwhelming gratitude for something so small but incredibly meaningful. Some moments stay with you not because you can explain them, but because you can't.

#42 Years ago, we were driving home from a family member’s house. It was a route we knew well—a long stretch of highway we had taken countless times for our weekly dinner visits. My children were just 3 and 4 years old then. We had recently moved to a property just outside of town, and not long after, some strange things began happening in that house. At the time, though, I tried not to think too much about it. That night, like many others, we were driving home late. I’ve always been someone who watches the sky, especially on those quiet nighttime drives.



I was familiar with the usual flight paths—we saw planes regularly, both day and night—so I knew what was normal. Out of nowhere, my 3-year-old started complaining from the backseat. “Ow… mommy, my head hurts.” I immediately turned my attention to him, asking what was wrong. I even asked my 4-year-old if something had happened—if maybe he had bumped his head or wasn’t feeling well.



But then my son said something that stopped me cold. “Mommy, when they are near, my head hurts.” I asked him, “Who is near?” But just as quickly as it started, he said he was fine again. “It’s okay, my head doesn’t hurt anymore,” and went back to playing with his sister like nothing had happened. I remember thinking how odd that was, but I brushed it off as one of those random things kids say.



I went back to looking out the window—and that’s when I noticed it. At first, it looked like a normal plane far off over the mountain line, following a typical flight path. It was far enough away that it would have taken at least an hour and a half to two hours to reach that area by car.



But then something changed. The lights weren’t normal anymore. Instead of just the standard red and white flashes, they began shifting—blue, red, green—cycling in a way I had never seen before. Then it veered off course, breaking from the usual flight path and turning directly toward us. What happened next felt impossibly fast. Within less than a minute, it closed the distance and flew right over our car. It was low—much lower than any plane should have been—and clearly shaped like a triangle. The colored lights traced along its edges, glowing and shifting as it passed overhead. And then… it was gone. Just like that. In that moment, my son’s words came rushing back to me—“when they are near, my head hurts.” I was left sitting there with a chill running through me… and a whole lot more questions than answers.

#43 I was going to ask my 6 year old if her teacher mentioned any field trips coming up this year, because usually they take at least 1 and I haven't heard about any yet this year. I never asked her the question, yet out of the blue an hour later she answered my question. She said she doesn't know where their field trip will be this year. I asked her why she started talking about field trips out of nowhere and she seemed like she didn't even know why she was talking about field trips either.

#44 Maybe it's not a glitch but it sure was interesting. Love to hear what y'all think the chances of this happening are? I knocked stuff off the table in my excitement to get the photo. This is my favorite coffee cup. I have 2 of them. We just got back from a lovely dinner with his parents. I made us both a cup of coffee and sat down to watch Andy Griffith. We both love them old shows. He was trying to adjust the volume with the remote and accidentally changed the channel. It was Wheel of Fortune and the start of a brand new puzzle. Neither of us watch the show and haven't seen it in years. 2 letters in, he yells "character". I'm already like "no way"! We both knew what it was going to be and I wanted a photo. I'm amazed that happened. I find it hard to believe that it was just a coincidence

#45 My deceased ex called me in a dream I had last year This one is also for those who swear you can’t use phones in your dreams. He called me on fb messenger twice. Both times I picked up but couldn’t make out what he was saying because there was so much white noise coming through the phone. He hangs up and FaceTimes me instead. I can see & hear him clearly but he only says one thing: “none of this is real” Then I woke up.





Aspenn Galyan:

I have dreams where I need to call 911 but I can never hit the right numbers. Or it’ll be 119 991. I’ve also googled the number for emergencies in my dreams. There’s been times where I finally get the sequence of numbers correct & then never get through. It’s a never ending hold while people are dying. These are the only dreams I’ve had my phone in

#46 One day my mom and I were playing with a yellow ball tossing it back and forth. On one of those tosses the ball bounced off a wall and into our bathroom out if sight. We didn’t hear the ball bounce off anything when it entered the bathroom. When I went to look for the ball I couldn’t find it anywhere. Our bathroom is small and there’s nothing that can conceal an object. The ball was the size of a fist and bright yellow. But it was completely gone. My mom searched for it and also found nothing. Here’s the weirdest part, a few months later we found the ball! It was in plain sight sitting inside our laundry basket inside our bathroom. Now we had used this basket dozens of times since that day. There’s no way we could have not seen or heard the ball during all the times we emptied it.

#47 The number 47 or 74 seem to show up a lot in my life. I thought maybe I was just noticing it because my brain created a pattern. But, this picture has me a bit shook. I’d love to know what people’s thoughts are on this. I remember thinking, of course it’s 147 as I took the picture. When I looked back at the photo, the 1 is gone.

#48 I think I just experienced my first real glitch. My calendar on my phone has been showing 30 days in Feb the last few times I checked it. And today that started to bother me. Like, 29 days is a leap year...where did 30 days come from? So, I searched it online to see IF there was ever 30 days in February (knowing there wasnt) and Google tells me certains times in history HAS used 30 days. SOOOO, I flip back to my calendar on my phone and the screen proceeds to change IN FRONT OF MY EYES to the correct 28 day calendar

#49 I purchased a book written by someone from my hometown. It was delivered at the beginning of the month. I have two places I put my books: either on the bookshelf [imagine that] or beside my bed on the floor with some stuff that sits between the bed and the nightstand. Nowhere else. I’ve spent the past two days looking EVERYWHERE for this book. I couldn’t find it anywhere. I was on the phone with two different people who experienced my frustration in trying to find it. I pulled the books off the bookshelf to see if maybe it fell behind. I looked here. I looked behind here. I read each individual spine because I didn’t know the color and thought maybe it was being overlooked. Friends… I got off the phone with one best friend whilst looking everywhere for this book. Got on the phone with another, walked into the bathroom [directly to the left of the bookshelf], came back out, and the red spine caught my eye. NO ONE ELSE WAS HOME. Just me, within a matter of minutes. And the spine is red? My mind is blown. I can’t fathom what happened. It was not there. You can see that. And then… ??? And it was tightly squeezed onto that shelf. Everything else is identical. What just happened!?

#50 On the night of Christmas Eve, while I was asleep, a set of numbers dropped into my head. I woke up seconds later because they felt really important, like a phone number I needed to call the next day. I rolled over, told my husband, and he wrote them down in his phone. The next day, those exact numbers won Powerball. All 6 out of 6. We didn’t play because we never do, and now I can’t stop thinking about it.