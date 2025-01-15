“AITA For Losing [It] And Screaming At GF To Get Out Of My House After What Her Stepbrother Did?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Couples break up for many reasons: infidelity, incompatibility, and constant arguments are just some of the most common reasons. But it’s not often that people break up because their partner’s family member might pose a threat to their younger siblings.

This guy started questioning his girlfriend’s morals after she chose to believe her creepy stepbrother over his 15-year-old sister. The woman saw nothing wrong with the sleazeball coming into the teen’s room to “chat her up.” But her brother was having none of it and prioritized his sister’s well-being and safety.

A couple got into a fight because the GF’s creepy stepbrother tried to “chat up” the BF’s 15 Y.O. sister

As she didn’t see anything wrong with it and even tried to blame the girl, the BF unceremoniously kicked them both out

“I can’t have a future with her,” the BF wrote in the comments

The commenters sided with the boyfriend, calling the stepbrother a huge walking red flag

Some people even thought the OP didn’t do enough and was acting irresponsibly by getting drunk while a minor was in the house

A couple of days later, the guy posted an update: “I told her, ‘Yes, we’re done'”

