2 Dogs Get Trapped In A Forest When 1 Gets Pinned By A Log, A Friendly Stranger Rescues Them

ADVERTISEMENT

Going on adventures is almost always fun. However, when someone embarks on such a trip, they must also be aware of the dangers that may lurk ahead because they could very well end up being trapped.

A couple of beagles recently were on just such a journey. They were playfully chasing a deer in the woods near their home when, unexpectedly, one of the dogs got pinned down by a branch that was heavy enough so neither of them could budge it. After a few days in the forest, things started to look dire, but fortunately, a friendly stranger heard their barks. Scroll down to read the full story!

More info: Reddit

Some dogs are so loyal they will stay with their friends even if it may possibly cost them their own lives

Share icon

Image credits: ChesterMIA

A man was on a walk deep through the woods when he came across a couple of nervously barking dogs, one of which was stuck

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ChesterMIA

He managed to gain the dogs’ trust, and after freeing them, he brought them back home with him

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ChesterMIA

The dogs had no microchips, and no one responded to the postings online, so the man and family expected that they might have to keep the dogs with them

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP, going by the name of ChesterMIA, was out on one of his usual walks through nature near his house. He was about a mile and a half away from his starting point when he first heard the nervous barking.

At first, no one was in sight, so the author decided to investigate. After climbing up the cliffside, the man came across 2 beagles, one of which was pinned under a pretty big tree branch.

The dogs were very defensive but also very tired. The male, who was walking around free, could barely take a few steps before needing to rest, and the female could hardly move at all due to her situation.

Thankfully, the OP approached the situation calmly. He gained the trust of the boy and freed the girl from the log holding her down, who, once free, appeared to be likely pregnant. Even though she wasn’t yet willing to cooperate, the man was then able to make her follow him by picking up her friend and carrying him in front.

Once the company returned, the owners were nowhere to be found. The dogs were without microchips, and the social media posts didn’t bring much either. The man and his family concluded that if no one turned up, the dogs might as well live with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ChesterMIA

A few hours later, the dogs’ owner found the posting, contacted the man, and, overjoyed, sent her son to pick the beagles up

Share icon

Image credits: ChesterMIA

Once the guy arrived, he explained that the dogs were inseparable and most likely got lost chasing a deer, but no one could find them as the witness reports were wrong

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ChesterMIA

He was very grateful for the help, and, since the man’s kids fell in love with the dogs, promised to bring them around sometime to play

A few hours after the rescue operation, the OP received a message from the owner. She couldn’t have been happier that the dogs had been found and were now safe and sound.

Even though the woman herself was out of town and couldn’t come immediately, she sent her son. Once the guy arrived, both beagles, who turned out to be named Copper and Toddy, could hardly contain their excitement.

The owner shared that this couple of inseparable dogs actually went missing on October 30th and were found on November 4th, which meant that they actually spent a few good days in that very spot. It most likely occurred when Copper started chasing a deer, which he does often. The unusual part was that Toddy joined in.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family searched for the dogs all that time, but the witness reports actually led the opposite way to where they were found. All things considered, everyone was lucky that due to ongoing deer hunting season, the man decided to take a different route and ended up finding the lost beagles.

Even though the OP and his family spent only 5 or so hours with Copper and Toddy, they all, but especially the kids, grew very fond of them. It turned out that the girl beagle was actually not pregnant, so there wouldn’t be any puppies to see anytime soon, but the owners promised to bring the dogs over sometime later, which made everyone happy.

Share icon

Image credits: ChesterMIA

This story is a great testament to dog loyalty. When his friend got pinned under a log and was unable to move, Copper didn’t abandon her even as he grew weak. But where does this trait of theirs come from?

According to an article on Lightpaws Dog Training, dogs who are used to spending time with each other, especially if they grew up together, may experience separation anxiety when they are apart. This means that they might not only do everything together but also make sure to remain by each other side, no matter the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, as explained by Katherine Gallagher of Treehugger, dogs are pack animals, so staying together is pretty much in their DNA. While it may be a lot less necessary for them to remain in numbers to fight the enemy, sometimes, this instinct is useful nonetheless. Just think about it: if Toddy had been left alone in the forest at night, things might’ve turned out a lot worse.

But of course, in the end, everyone needs a friend, and all good friends are there for each other. We all need someone who makes us feel good, and losing them is pretty much the complete opposite of that, and so, Copper and Toddy’s bond doesn’t seem that surprising after all.

What did you think about this story? Have you ever had a similar encounter? Share it all in the comments below!

The commenters seemed just as happy as the dogs’ owner and were also inspired to share their own similar stories

ADVERTISEMENT