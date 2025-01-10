French Tourist’s Tale Goes Viral After Incredible Find Of $500K Diamond In Arkansas State Park

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine strolling through a scenic park, trying to escape the stresses of life, when you stumble upon something that could literally change your life forever.

In a post that garnered 2.5 million views on Instagram, this woman recounted the experience of a French tourist who discovered a diamond worth up to $500,000.

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

You’ve heard that sometimes you find the most valuable things in the most unexpected places

Share icon

Image credits: Neneqo Fotógrafo / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This tourist was out exploring at the Arkansas State Park when he found a diamond worth about $500,000

The tourist decided to explore Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park. With nothing more than curiosity and an entry ticket, he spent a few hours searching through the park’s rocky area. It was during this search that he found something more than just a pebble—a 7.46-carat brown diamond.

Crater of Diamonds State Park is no ordinary destination. Located in Arkansas, it has a wide range of precious stones—diamonds included. Since its opening, the park has become a hot spot for hunters due to the number of diamonds that have been yielded from it.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: tianasama

Share icon

Image credits: tianasama

Among its most famous finds is the “Uncle Sam” diamond, a colossal 40.23-carat gem that remains the largest ever discovered in the U.S. Valued at over a million dollars in today’s market, it seals the park’s reputation as a bucket-list destination for lovers of exploring.

While luck may play a role in finding diamonds, there’s a pro tip: visit after a rainstorm. That’s right. Rainwater helps wash away dirt, exposing diamonds on the surface. The tourist’s find proves that sometimes the right timing and a little persistence can lead to incredible rewards.

Share icon

Image credits: tianasama

Share icon

Image credits: Karen Laårk Boshoff / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Apparently, the secret to finding these gems is to go after a rainy day, as the diamonds would have been brought to the surface

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Rent Blog, Arkansas, which is known as “The Natural State,” is famous for its spectacular landscapes and historical significance. Amidst a number of attractions, one is the Crater of Diamonds State Park, where visitors can hunt for diamonds and keep what they find.

This public diamond mine has seen over 33,000 diamonds discovered since 1906, including the massive 40.23-carat “Uncle Sam” diamond. The park’s appeal draws gem hunters from around the world, making it a key part of Arkansas’s distinctive charm.

To make the most of this opportunity, Going Location recommends the best time to visit Crater of Diamonds—spring or early fall. They explain that these seasons offer the most pleasant weather and moderate crowds, making for a more enjoyable experience.

They also affirm that the best time to hunt for diamonds is indeed a few days after a rainfall, as “the rain helps to uncover hidden diamonds and bring them to the surface,” thereby increasing one’s chances of finding the diamonds.

Share icon

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the excitement of finding them, diamonds themselves carry significant cultural value. According to Inspereza, they are not only valued for their scarcity and beauty but also for their deep symbolic meaning. Throughout history, they’ve been linked to power, wealth, and royalty, and often also represent lasting love.

This connection makes them a prominent feature in engagements and weddings, where they symbolize commitment and devotion, and this could be the reason a number of netizens in the comments expressed their hope for future partners to find stones for their engagement rings in the park.

Many visitors at the Crater of Diamonds State Park often choose to name the diamonds they discover, and Arkansas State Park reports that the tourist will eventually name the diamond he found after his fiancée.

The diamond, called the “Carine Diamond,” would be the fifth diamond to be registered at the Crater of Diamonds State Park in 2024. Before that, other visitors also struck it lucky at the park, like this man who once found a 4.87-carat diamond, and this father and son who found a 2-carat diamond.

Generally, the comments from netizens reflected a mix of excitement and skepticism about the possibility of actually finding a diamond as they recounted their experiences with visiting the park. Others, on the other hand, were eager to visit the park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever found anything valuable while out exploring? We would love to hear from you!

Some netizens expressed skepticism about finding diamonds, while others were more excited by the possibility

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon