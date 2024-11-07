A netizen asked “What food/drink are you convinced people are pretending to like?” and people share their favorite examples. We got in touch with the person who posed the question to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and examples below.

There are a number of food items that are stereotypically hated, particularly by children. Brussels sprouts and broccoli, for example. However, everyone’s taste buds have their own little personality, so some folks end up surprised when they try popular and beloved items and end up hating them.

#1 Oysters. Slimy like swallowing a raw egg.

#2 Beetroot, it tastes like dirt and can’t understand why anyone would want to have it in anything.

#3 Bubble tea. It is vile and not even cheap.

Bored Panda got in touch with the netizen who created the thread and they were kind enough to answer some of our questions. Firstly, we were curious to hear why they wanted to ask the internet about this in general. "I was probably pretty bored and thought it would be a fun question to ask to kill some time. I'm also pretty passionately against sweet potato fries. I guess it was a combination of catching people at the right time and it being a subject others are passionate about. It's a pretty light-hearted question and funny to discuss."

#4 Licorice. Or the full name _satanus pubicus_.

#5 Coconut water. Tastes like semen.

#6 Sparkling water. Like I genuinely don’t see the reason for it and it somehow tastes bitter. I feel like a lot of people drink it just cause it’s fancy? Idk.

“Mayo and cucumber are both up there with sweet potato fries. In fact they're actually way worse, I can't stand either and they seem to make their way into so many dishes. I actually don't mind sweet potato fries, I just can't fathom why anyone would want them over normal chips,” they shared. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Celery.



It's the food of the devil and should be eradicated asap.

#8 Aperol Spritz "I'll have a glass of nail varnish remover, please.".

#9 Red Bull. Tastes fruity, but also fishy, and also like old copper pennies. I’m convinced people only drink it because it amplifies the drunkenness.

We also wanted to hear if they had any comments or suggestions that they particularly agreed with. “Just looking back, Aperol Spritz is my favorite answer. I've tried it so many times, even tried it a few times in Italy and it's just meh. It's not nasty, it's just not nice and the color of it writes cheques its flavor cannot cash.” ADVERTISEMENT

#10 The classic coriander. Blehhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. It's soooo nasty. Like soapy soil.

#11 I legitimately like everything that has been mentioned in this thread so far, I think. So I am obviously not the target audience of this question.



I like all the 'weird' s**t people stereotypically dislike. Mushrooms, spinach, sprouts, olives, anchovies, stinky cheese, fermented foods, raw fish, caviar, plain water, etc. And I legit prefer these foods to the foods people are 'supposed' to like, like burgers and chips/fries. I'd rather eat a bowl of sauteed mushrooms than a bag of doritos or whatever. Any day of the week.

#12 Prime.



My nephew gave me a spare bottle and it tastes like if you just ate the icing off an entire birthday cake, despite it being low in sugar.

#13 Expensive wines. In blind taste tests even ‘experts’ can’t tell them apart from cheap supermarket bottles.

#14 Sweet potato fries are better than normal fries - they have to be properly deep-fried, though, and galvanized with salt/seasoning.

#15 Coffee, high street coffee anyway. 9 times out of 10 it tastes like ashtray but people are still willing to pay £3+ for it. Every morning, because 'they can't even'.

#16 Sushi.

#17 Gin. That whole phase of everyone loving gin was ridiculous thank f**k people are mostly over it.



Edit: yes whatever mix of gin you're suggesting I've tried it and I still think it's vile. I've got a few bottles in the house (gifts) and every time I try some thinking it can't be as bad as I remember it I'm proved wrong... its worse.

#18 Brioche bread should never go near a burger (it is a sweet bread) the 'chef' who made that one popular wants sacking.

#19 Parma Violets.

#20 IPA.



Now I love your regular lagers, especially draught on a hot sunny day. I even developed a taste for fruit beers too, there's definitely a time and a place for them.



But IPA.... I swear to Sue Barker that it tastes like how cat wee smells. You know that pungent almost ammonia type smell?



That's IPA for me.



I love the cool label designs and names, they have all done well with the branding, but I sort of think that's 75% of the appeal.

#21 American root beer, which for me is basically repackaged Listerine.

#22 Raw steak.



That s**t literally is for social media pictures. Oooh look at my red steak that I didn't cook, how cool I am.



They scrape it straight into the garbage.

#23 Pepsi. I don't get it. Tastes like cheap cola.

#24 Matcha.

#25 Beer. It’s disgusting, yet I’ve drank gallons.

#26 Probably gonna get down voted to s**t but…ketchup



The smell of it makes me gag and I think it ruins anything it’s put on.

#27 I'm pretty sure I'm alone in this but I cannot stand the taste or smell of cucumber. I'll eat almost anything, but find the stuff absolutely vile. I've actually had multiple occasion where I pick up a meal deal sandwich/wrap when I'm out and accidentally eat some, it ruins my whole day. Disgusting stuff.

#28 Coffee. Tastes awful and makes me feel sick. Doesn’t even wake you up it literally makes me sleep.

#29 Guinness.



"Go to the Guinness brewery in Dublin and drink a whole pint and you'll love it."



I did and it still tasted like shite. Liars.

#30 Bloody Mary's. Glass of pasta sauce.

#31 Raw tomatoes.



Like I’ve tried them every single way that is recommended but I cannot stand them. I’ve had them fresh off a vine, still sun-warm, and just nope.

#32 Cauliflower. The whole cauliflower craze with everything being made from it is baffling. I don’t want cauliflower wings, cauliflower steak, or cauliflower rice. It seems like it’s become the trendy new thing and yet its rank.

#33 Marmite.

#34 I'm convinced that the vast majority of the wine industry is a huge con that is built on the basis that people are vacuous twats who think spending stupid money on a drink makes them more sophisticated.

#35 Anything salted caramel flavour.



And any “freak shake” of any kind. I have one hellll of a sweet tooth, and am on the plump side, but the sheer sight of them makes me feel ill.



I’m with you regarding sweet potato!

#36 Anything from Greggs.



Uninspiring pasties and sausage rolls, doorstep sandwiches, like something out of the 70s, yet everyone raves about it like it's the food of the gods. Queues out the door at my local branch at lunchtimes.



I just don't get it. I think there's some kind of mass hypnosis at play.



Edit: ah, I should have realised. Perhaps this thread should have been titled "name something you don't like and everyone can downvote you for it because your opinion is bad and you should feel bad".



The price of your downvote is to explain to me why I'm wrong. Tell me something in Greggs that no sane person could possibly dislike and I'll try one next time I'm near one and report back.

#37 Parsnips, they're just too sweet and such a strange taste.



I'm also not a big fan of melon (apart from watermelon). Another weird taste!

#38 Caviar. If it cost 2 quid down Tesco, nobody would eat that s**t 🧐.

#39 Prosecco.



It’s extremely dry, the high sulphur gives you a headache after one glass and it’s the least thirst quenching drink in the world.



People that say they like Prosecco are jumping on the same band wagon as the Gin and IPA trend.

#40 I like sweet potatoes. But I wouldn't say they are superior in taste. Just an alternative. Potato chips are tastier for sure. I wouldn't pay more for them.

#41 Olives, I fail to understand how anyone can enjoy those Satan grapes.

#42 Mushrooms. I’ve tried so many times but I just can’t. Flavour and texture are both so wrong.

#43 Fish in general, absolutely vile.

#44 F*****g mayonnaise! Most pointless mank condiment!

#45 Vinegar. How can something be so vile and yet be so loved? I feel like I'm on the Truman Show and it's some in-joke with all the actors. And god the smell... Yuck.