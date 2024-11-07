ADVERTISEMENT

There are a number of food items that are stereotypically hated, particularly by children. Brussels sprouts and broccoli, for example. However, everyone’s taste buds have their own little personality, so some folks end up surprised when they try popular and beloved items and end up hating them.

A netizen asked “What food/drink are you convinced people are pretending to like?” and people share their favorite examples. We got in touch with the person who posed the question to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and examples below.

#1

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks Oysters. Slimy like swallowing a raw egg.

smokencold59 , Mitili Mitili Report

beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
zububonsai
zububonsai
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I admire people who are brave/adventurous enough to dig into ... IMHO... cold big boogers.

#2

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks Beetroot, it tastes like dirt and can’t understand why anyone would want to have it in anything.

ABurr_sir , Natalia S Report

p-haller avatar
Peet
Peet
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't like it raw...but cooked or steamed and as a salat it's delicious

#3

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks Bubble tea. It is vile and not even cheap.

tinybrainenthusiast , Kevin Canlas Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never had it, and will never try. No need for mee to risk start liking more sugary stuff for one.. 😋

Bored Panda got in touch with the netizen who created the thread and they were kind enough to answer some of our questions. Firstly, we were curious to hear why they wanted to ask the internet about this in general.

“I was probably pretty bored and thought it would be a fun question to ask to kill some time. I'm also pretty passionately against sweet potato fries. I guess it was a combination of catching people at the right time and it being a subject others are passionate about. It's a pretty light-hearted question and funny to discuss.”

#4

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks Licorice. Or the full name _satanus pubicus_.

Matticus95 , The Nix Company Report

familiedito64 avatar
Fembot
Fembot
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not sure what’s in the picture but licorice in all its variations is lovely. Go ask a Dutch or Scandinavian person. And if you want to see what it could look like, google ‘(Dutch) drop’

#5

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks Coconut water. Tastes like semen.

Emotional-Section981 , Polina Tankilevitch Report

tmenne1709 avatar
Learissa
Learissa
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whoever gave that Statement must have had a coconut eater as lover....

#6

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks Sparkling water. Like I genuinely don’t see the reason for it and it somehow tastes bitter. I feel like a lot of people drink it just cause it’s fancy? Idk.

fatgoose52 , Nataliya Vaitkevich Report

“Mayo and cucumber are both up there with sweet potato fries. In fact they're actually way worse, I can't stand either and they seem to make their way into so many dishes. I actually don't mind sweet potato fries, I just can't fathom why anyone would want them over normal chips,” they shared.

#7

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks Celery.

It's the food of the devil and should be eradicated asap.

anon , Kaboompics Report

#8

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks Aperol Spritz "I'll have a glass of nail varnish remover, please.".

flingeflangeflonge , Kristina Paukshtite Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Campari is worse, and yet it tastes amazing when sitting at a bar in Italia on a warm day, I can't stand the stuff as soon as I cross the border.

#9

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks Red Bull. Tastes fruity, but also fishy, and also like old copper pennies. I’m convinced people only drink it because it amplifies the drunkenness.

Ok_Shopping_3341 , Jeff Siepman Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It doesn't "amplify drunkenness". The caffeine allows you to drink more alcohol and the extra alcohol makes you more drunk. Especially when the caffeine crash hits. Kapow, you are now on the floor of a restroom in a dive bar.

We also wanted to hear if they had any comments or suggestions that they particularly agreed with. “Just looking back, Aperol Spritz is my favorite answer. I've tried it so many times, even tried it a few times in Italy and it's just meh. It's not nasty, it's just not nice and the color of it writes cheques its flavor cannot cash.”

#10

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks The classic coriander. Blehhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. It's soooo nasty. Like soapy soil.

karybrie , Lindsay Moe Report

Miki
Miki
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This actually depends. I know this can taste like soap to some people. I know at least few.

#11

I legitimately like everything that has been mentioned in this thread so far, I think. So I am obviously not the target audience of this question.

I like all the 'weird' s**t people stereotypically dislike. Mushrooms, spinach, sprouts, olives, anchovies, stinky cheese, fermented foods, raw fish, caviar, plain water, etc. And I legit prefer these foods to the foods people are 'supposed' to like, like burgers and chips/fries. I'd rather eat a bowl of sauteed mushrooms than a bag of doritos or whatever. Any day of the week.

auntie_eggma Report

#12

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks Prime.

My nephew gave me a spare bottle and it tastes like if you just ate the icing off an entire birthday cake, despite it being low in sugar.

rezonansmagnetyczny , uns1ghtly Report

shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better known by the scientific name: Loganus Micro-Paul-asticus

#13

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks Expensive wines. In blind taste tests even ‘experts’ can’t tell them apart from cheap supermarket bottles.

Personal-Listen-4941 , Danielle Suijkerbuijk Report

annikperrot avatar
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I disagree. Not an expert, but I can easily tell the difference between à 5€ bottle and à 30€ one. Not so easily between à 30€ bottle and à 150€ one, though.

#14

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks Sweet potato fries are better than normal fries - they have to be properly deep-fried, though, and galvanized with salt/seasoning.

AAHale88 , Valeria Boltneva Report

#15

Coffee, high street coffee anyway. 9 times out of 10 it tastes like ashtray but people are still willing to pay £3+ for it. Every morning, because 'they can't even'.

hermit_tortoise Report

#16

Sushi.

treeplayz Report

shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No disrespect, but proper sushi is delicious. You might not be getting them from the right place.

#17

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks Gin. That whole phase of everyone loving gin was ridiculous thank f**k people are mostly over it.

Edit: yes whatever mix of gin you're suggesting I've tried it and I still think it's vile. I've got a few bottles in the house (gifts) and every time I try some thinking it can't be as bad as I remember it I'm proved wrong... its worse.

rice_fish_and_eggs , Toni Cuenca Report

woodworm avatar
L H
L H
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't trust anyone that doesn't like gin and fortunately it's as popular as ever.

#18

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks Brioche bread should never go near a burger (it is a sweet bread) the 'chef' who made that one popular wants sacking.

Cliffoakley , Valeria Boltneva Report

sarudhillon26 avatar
SD
SD
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow! I prefer brioche over any other bun for burgers. I can see though how people may think it's too sweet for burger.

#19

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks Parma Violets.

Whigget Report

#20

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks IPA.

Now I love your regular lagers, especially draught on a hot sunny day. I even developed a taste for fruit beers too, there's definitely a time and a place for them.

But IPA.... I swear to Sue Barker that it tastes like how cat wee smells. You know that pungent almost ammonia type smell?

That's IPA for me.

I love the cool label designs and names, they have all done well with the branding, but I sort of think that's 75% of the appeal.

BastardsCryinInnit , Donovan Kelly Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah 75% of the appeal is that IPA is usually at least 7% alcohol as opposed to a 5% lager. The appeal is it gets you drunk faster and with less drinking.

#21

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks American root beer, which for me is basically repackaged Listerine.

greggery , Michael Morse Report

tambovtsev-igor avatar
Glasofruix
Glasofruix
Community Member
9 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It smells and tastes like you'd imagine licking a hospital floor would.

#22

Raw steak.

That s**t literally is for social media pictures. Oooh look at my red steak that I didn't cook, how cool I am.

They scrape it straight into the garbage.

swampdonkus Report

black-adder avatar
Miki
Miki
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I must agree. for me raw is too little. But many times medium is too much. :/

#23

Pepsi. I don't get it. Tastes like cheap cola.

nottodayplzx Report

#24

Matcha.

DotComprehensive4902 Report

sarudhillon26 avatar
SD
SD
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Acquired taste. I'm surprised no one's mentioned Drurian yet lol

#25

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks Beer. It’s disgusting, yet I’ve drank gallons.

Roylemail , Tembela Bohle Report

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Depends on the country. Belgian beer is delicious. Irish beer is disgusting.

#26

Probably gonna get down voted to s**t but…ketchup

The smell of it makes me gag and I think it ruins anything it’s put on.

NaturalDisaster2582 Report

leoninusfate avatar
Leoninus Fate
Leoninus Fate
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

a dab is better then a lot, it makes stuff taste good, but drowning stuff in it is blah

#27

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks I'm pretty sure I'm alone in this but I cannot stand the taste or smell of cucumber. I'll eat almost anything, but find the stuff absolutely vile. I've actually had multiple occasion where I pick up a meal deal sandwich/wrap when I'm out and accidentally eat some, it ruins my whole day. Disgusting stuff.

OrdinaryImplication , Matthias Zomer Report

shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I eat it as a snack, can't say that it's vile in any way at all... Cooling as heck, yup.

#28

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks Coffee. Tastes awful and makes me feel sick. Doesn’t even wake you up it literally makes me sleep.

AFreshlySkinnedEgg , Andrew Neel Report

#29

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks Guinness.

"Go to the Guinness brewery in Dublin and drink a whole pint and you'll love it."

I did and it still tasted like shite. Liars.

anon , Engin Akyurt Report

#30

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks Bloody Mary's. Glass of pasta sauce.

EllebumbleB , Toni Osmundson Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never had any, but they say they taste better whilenon an airplane?

#31

Raw tomatoes.

Like I’ve tried them every single way that is recommended but I cannot stand them. I’ve had them fresh off a vine, still sun-warm, and just nope.

lemon-bubble Report

shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do eat them as is and in salads. Somehow, I prefer them raw than cooked in any way.

#32

Cauliflower. The whole cauliflower craze with everything being made from it is baffling. I don’t want cauliflower wings, cauliflower steak, or cauliflower rice. It seems like it’s become the trendy new thing and yet its rank.

Crazycatladyanddave Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is not my favourite, but in a gratin with lots of cheese it is edible.... actually most things are edible when baked with lots of cheese.

#33

Marmite.

jugdar13 Report

#34

I'm convinced that the vast majority of the wine industry is a huge con that is built on the basis that people are vacuous twats who think spending stupid money on a drink makes them more sophisticated.

All_within_my_hands Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I drink it because I like it. I'm not buying top shelf though. 2nd and 3rd shelf are good enough for me.

#35

Anything salted caramel flavour.

And any “freak shake” of any kind. I have one hellll of a sweet tooth, and am on the plump side, but the sheer sight of them makes me feel ill.

I’m with you regarding sweet potato!

alotofgoodways83 Report

#36

Anything from Greggs.

Uninspiring pasties and sausage rolls, doorstep sandwiches, like something out of the 70s, yet everyone raves about it like it's the food of the gods. Queues out the door at my local branch at lunchtimes.

I just don't get it. I think there's some kind of mass hypnosis at play.

Edit: ah, I should have realised. Perhaps this thread should have been titled "name something you don't like and everyone can downvote you for it because your opinion is bad and you should feel bad".

The price of your downvote is to explain to me why I'm wrong. Tell me something in Greggs that no sane person could possibly dislike and I'll try one next time I'm near one and report back.

LoccyDaBorg Report

#37

Parsnips, they're just too sweet and such a strange taste.

I'm also not a big fan of melon (apart from watermelon). Another weird taste!

Athena_x Report

#38

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks Caviar. If it cost 2 quid down Tesco, nobody would eat that s**t 🧐.

what_the_actual_fc , Anastasia Belousova Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dr. Zoidberg: "What is this? Fish eggs? Goose liver? I ask for rich guy stuff and you give me garbage! I had garbage last night!"

#39

Prosecco.

It’s extremely dry, the high sulphur gives you a headache after one glass and it’s the least thirst quenching drink in the world.

People that say they like Prosecco are jumping on the same band wagon as the Gin and IPA trend.

Mines_a_mojito Report

#40

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks I like sweet potatoes. But I wouldn't say they are superior in taste. Just an alternative. Potato chips are tastier for sure. I wouldn't pay more for them.

Ruby-Shark , Anastasia Belousova Report

#41

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks Olives, I fail to understand how anyone can enjoy those Satan grapes.

anon , Polina Tankilevitch Report

#42

45 Times People Were Convinced Others Just Pretend To Enjoy These Foods And Drinks Mushrooms. I’ve tried so many times but I just can’t. Flavour and texture are both so wrong.

PlantFiend_ , Irina Iriser Report

shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shitake, enoki and even oyster mushrooms are great in soup, and in the case of oyster mushrooms, lightly battered and fried. The only one I've yet to try is matsutake, which judging by the rarity, will remain a distant dream for me.

#43

Fish in general, absolutely vile.

HellHaggis Report

#44

F*****g mayonnaise! Most pointless mank condiment!

Laurapirate14 Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Depends on what kind of mayonnaise. The store bought ones are generally vile and have nothing to do with proper mayonnaise. Look at the ingredients, it should just be oil,egg, mustard, and salt.

#45

Vinegar. How can something be so vile and yet be so loved? I feel like I'm on the Truman Show and it's some in-joke with all the actors. And god the smell... Yuck.

BigBob145 Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You just don't know how to use it. You can make some killer stuff with vinegar. Balsamic vinaigrette and buffalo sauce are two good examples.

