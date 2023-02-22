This AskMen thread on Reddit gives us a chance to see the things guys really like doing - without filters or reservations and without a care for stereotypes.

We’ve all seen that picture of the really tall, very masculine, and big bearded biker with the tiny kitten in his hands online, right? It’s always nice to find out that your guy friends also like talking about their feelings, watching romantic comedies, or taking care of plants. There are still a lot of stereotypes pervasive in society, dictating what people should and should like or do, but people are slowly breaking them down, one stereotype at a time.

#1 I don't give a single f**k about sports.

#2 I don't like to have sex with a woman unless I get to know her first and there's an emotional connection

#3 I sleep with a stuffed animal. He’s a large broccoli and his name is Brock. We’re very happy together.

#4 I tear up stupidly easy during emotional movie scenes.

#5 I f*****g love gardening. Every year I can't wait to fill my goddamn yard with sunflowers. If you don't like sunflowers I will fight you.



Also, BBQ'ing, I have no idea what the f**k a BBQ does or how it works and everything I cook turns to s**t. I don't f**k with the BBQ.

#6 I'm such a little girl when anything at all happens in nature.



"oooh wow it snows. Look at these beautiful trees. Oh I'm so happy right now"



"oh wow those flowers are really pretty. I wanna pick them and take them home"



"oh look a butterfly"



"oooooooooh kitty. I wanna pet the kitty"

#7 Although I still live with my dad at the age of 26, I don't consider myself a failure and I'm not a slob. I have finished my university degree and have a full-time job in my field, it's just that renting is simply too expensive. I do every chore that an average 'independent' person does - I cook, clean the apartment, do the laundry, pay the bills etc. Basically dad is my roomie.

#8 Not interested in sports overly



Don't have a compulsive need to drink or bet



Not bothered if a woman earns me than me, her place isn't in the kitchen, it's where ever she wants that makes her happy



Don't bang everything with a pulse



Don't feel a need to prove myself or out-do others

#9 I actually prefer to cook my own food rather than ordering takeout

#10 I like sewing. I’m working on my first quilt right now.

#11 I like to sit and pee.

It's just conformable and more hygienic, also my bathroom smells like strawberries.

#12 Sucker for cuddles

#13 I’m not the breadwinner. I do all of the housework. I stay home with the baby.



Edit: This got a lot more attention than I expected. My wife and I have been married for 5 years. 3 years ago I was miserable in a 9-6 office job and she just finished school with her Nurse Practitioner license. I got an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a tech startup for equity involved (although minimal pay up front). We decided that I would pursue this opportunity and when we had kids I would be staying home with them while she works since I’d be working from home. It’s been 3 years since then. I co-founded a second company in March and our first child was born in May. We have family help, and I’m able to make my own schedule. I try to make life as easy for my wife as I can because I know her job is very stressful and she only gets to see our daughter 2-3 hours max per day. To us it was a no-brainer. For me to go back to an office job just for my salary to go to childcare seems foolish. So yea I do the dishes, cook, clean, grocery shop, etc. because it’s the best thing for my family at this time. 10 years from now we could be living a very different life, and we’ll make the same decisions to better the lives of our children.

#14 I love my marriage

#15 I find folding laudry relaxing.



I always take the basket to the bedroom. Throw on a off roading video and just fold.



Its such a simple task.



No thinking about whats for dinner or how the kids did.in school.



Just simple laundry.

#16 I can fix nothing . I am not into sports . I cook . I like kids . I am not a car guy. I work as a nurses aid. The last one put me in high demand at the hospital.

#17 I like baking...

#18 Have great fashion sense and love grooming myself, am not gay

#19 Not liking flowers.



I absolutely love flowers and plants. Small, big, geen, red, pink, whaterver. I love them.



Liking to drink.



I hate alcohol and I've started to dislike soft drinks too. I mostly drink water.

#20 I love doing the washing up and having a tidy kitchen!!!

#21 Idgaf about cars

#22 I cannot stand beer. I think it is the most repulsive substance you could possibly drink. It's literally just rotten barley water imo. I have tried so many beers, commercial, imports, dark, light, etc. its all disgusting. Gimme a good rum or bourbon. And if you really wanna make me happy, gimme something fruity like a Malibu sunrise or a Bahama mama. But mostly I just drink tea.



I also bake nearly everyday. I make cookies, cakes, brownies, muffins, etc. all from scratch. I even make my own bread. I literally bake a loaf of bread every 2-3 days. And I love to give my baked goods out to whoever will take them.



For christmas all my neighbors receive a plate of various cookies, cupcakes, brownies, fudge and fresh baked bread, all made from scratch. Box desserts are horrible and either don't or just barely save you any work, money or time.

#23 You have to spend a lot of money to prove you are a real man, such as...big a*s trucks and camo

#24 I'm very nurturing and am happy and was perfectly willing to take on primary care giver role of our child, even with full time employment. I also do housework. No issue with it.



I am also much more gentle and soft spoken than my wife, who is basically a (hot) bull in a China shop. Between the two, I am the peace maker.

#25 I find a lot of 'banter' just irritating, and gets in the way of what could be a good time. (source: Northern English so results may vary)

#26 I played with my sister’s dolls as a kid and I will hug anyone in sight (pre/hopefully soon post covid). Stealing from someone else I also sit and pee. I remember my 3rd grade teacher getting on to me for that (she was not a good teacher)

#27 I am definitely *not* horny 24/7.

#28 Just wanted to pipe in.



While I don't know about "exceptionally clean". My place was definitely pretty clean, it was also better organized then anytime I've lived with a partner.



I think the stereotype comes from young guys who are living in dorm rooms or going out partying all the time.

#29 I'll admit when I'm wrong.

#30 I have a skincare routine

#31 I love listening to mainstream pop music like Taylor Swift, Doja cat, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande etc

#32 I don’t care about my name living on or having a legacy. I came, I survived until I died and that’s all there was to it.



I also don’t find sex worth the effort people go through for it, I can’t understand paying for a prostitute.