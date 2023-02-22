We’ve all seen that picture of the really tall, very masculine, and big bearded biker with the tiny kitten in his hands online, right? It’s always nice to find out that your guy friends also like talking about their feelings, watching romantic comedies, or taking care of plants. There are still a lot of stereotypes pervasive in society, dictating what people should and should like or do, but people are slowly breaking them down, one stereotype at a time.

This AskMen thread on Reddit gives us a chance to see the things guys really like doing - without filters or reservations and without a care for stereotypes.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread I don't give a single f**k about sports.

VindictiveMelon , Guduru Ajay bhargav Report

9points
POST
Joel 🇨🇦
Joel 🇨🇦
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes! Mind numbingly boring. Give me something with a plot to watch.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#2

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread I don't like to have sex with a woman unless I get to know her first and there's an emotional connection

igfxreapers , Mark Kent Report

8points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes. I tell this to people and they think I am stupid.

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread I sleep with a stuffed animal. He’s a large broccoli and his name is Brock. We’re very happy together.

deeayytch Report

8points
POST
Horten Ho-229 (she/her)
Horten Ho-229 (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Broccoli... Sockoli... what's he doing today? Person (offscreen): he's dead

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#4

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread I tear up stupidly easy during emotional movie scenes.

kingcal , Alex Green Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do that sometimes. Embarrassing as hell.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread I f*****g love gardening. Every year I can't wait to fill my goddamn yard with sunflowers. If you don't like sunflowers I will fight you.

Also, BBQ'ing, I have no idea what the f**k a BBQ does or how it works and everything I cook turns to s**t. I don't f**k with the BBQ.

BlanketFortSiege , Martin Pettitt Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#6

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread I'm such a little girl when anything at all happens in nature.

"oooh wow it snows. Look at these beautiful trees. Oh I'm so happy right now"

"oh wow those flowers are really pretty. I wanna pick them and take them home"

"oh look a butterfly"

"oooooooooh kitty. I wanna pet the kitty"

Jokker_is_the_name , Seiya Ishibashi Report

6points
POST
YTK
YTK
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The last one is just a basic human instinct

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#7

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread Although I still live with my dad at the age of 26, I don't consider myself a failure and I'm not a slob. I have finished my university degree and have a full-time job in my field, it's just that renting is simply too expensive. I do every chore that an average 'independent' person does - I cook, clean the apartment, do the laundry, pay the bills etc. Basically dad is my roomie.

kidmaciek , EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA Report

6points
POST
Joel 🇨🇦
Joel 🇨🇦
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is going to become increasingly more common. Housing is becoming unattainable for young people.

6
6points
reply
#8

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread Not interested in sports overly

Don't have a compulsive need to drink or bet

Not bothered if a woman earns me than me, her place isn't in the kitchen, it's where ever she wants that makes her happy

Don't bang everything with a pulse

Don't feel a need to prove myself or out-do others

Mardanis , Mikhail Nilov Report

6points
POST
#9

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread I actually prefer to cook my own food rather than ordering takeout

Pranay_Dogra , cottonbro studio Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love watching cookery shows, whilst eating take out.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread I like sewing. I’m working on my first quilt right now.

atlas794 , Windell Oskay Report

5points
POST
Joel 🇨🇦
Joel 🇨🇦
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can sew. I usually make the Halloween costumes. Do I like it? No

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#11

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread I like to sit and pee.
It's just conformable and more hygienic, also my bathroom smells like strawberries.

pull_my_waffle , Hernan Bustelo Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sitting is just relaxing, and the possibility of errant spray is reduced dramatically.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#12

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread Sucker for cuddles

agentmichaelscarn__ , Martinus Scriblerus Report

5points
POST
#13

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread I’m not the breadwinner. I do all of the housework. I stay home with the baby.

Edit: This got a lot more attention than I expected. My wife and I have been married for 5 years. 3 years ago I was miserable in a 9-6 office job and she just finished school with her Nurse Practitioner license. I got an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a tech startup for equity involved (although minimal pay up front). We decided that I would pursue this opportunity and when we had kids I would be staying home with them while she works since I’d be working from home. It’s been 3 years since then. I co-founded a second company in March and our first child was born in May. We have family help, and I’m able to make my own schedule. I try to make life as easy for my wife as I can because I know her job is very stressful and she only gets to see our daughter 2-3 hours max per day. To us it was a no-brainer. For me to go back to an office job just for my salary to go to childcare seems foolish. So yea I do the dishes, cook, clean, grocery shop, etc. because it’s the best thing for my family at this time. 10 years from now we could be living a very different life, and we’ll make the same decisions to better the lives of our children.

brenndog , Anton Uniqueton Report

5points
POST
MrsFettesVette
MrsFettesVette
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's what a "real" man does-cares for his family, does what's best for them and supports his partner. Toxic masculinity is killing men.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread I love my marriage

Ewokhunters , Kumar Saurabh Report

5points
POST
Chucky Cheezburger
Chucky Cheezburger
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love my wife, and wouldn't change anything if I could.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread I find folding laudry relaxing.

I always take the basket to the bedroom. Throw on a off roading video and just fold.

Its such a simple task.

No thinking about whats for dinner or how the kids did.in school.

Just simple laundry.

publicbigguns , mali maeder Report

4points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope to laundry. Sorry ladies, if you take me on, laundry will be a you job.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread I can fix nothing . I am not into sports . I cook . I like kids . I am not a car guy. I work as a nurses aid. The last one put me in high demand at the hospital.

Trygolds , Pixabay Report

4points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. And then no for me. Not in the medical profession at all. I faint at the sight of other peoples blood.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread I like baking...

RazorBladeInMyMouth , ready made Report

4points
POST
#18

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread Have great fashion sense and love grooming myself, am not gay

bagman_ , Luca Nardone Report

4points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep same. I could shop all day, I buy lots of the latest fashion stuff etc etc

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#19

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread Not liking flowers.

I absolutely love flowers and plants. Small, big, geen, red, pink, whaterver. I love them.

Liking to drink.

I hate alcohol and I've started to dislike soft drinks too. I mostly drink water.

EdyMarin , Pixabay Report

4points
POST
Joel 🇨🇦
Joel 🇨🇦
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like plants, but they hate me. I can kill them just by looking at them.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#20

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread I love doing the washing up and having a tidy kitchen!!!

torchy89 , Jean van der Meulen Report

3points
POST
#21

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread Idgaf about cars

Kinetiks , Loe Moshkovska Report

3points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tbf, this is probably my only 'male' trait. I love cars

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread I cannot stand beer. I think it is the most repulsive substance you could possibly drink. It's literally just rotten barley water imo. I have tried so many beers, commercial, imports, dark, light, etc. its all disgusting. Gimme a good rum or bourbon. And if you really wanna make me happy, gimme something fruity like a Malibu sunrise or a Bahama mama. But mostly I just drink tea.

I also bake nearly everyday. I make cookies, cakes, brownies, muffins, etc. all from scratch. I even make my own bread. I literally bake a loaf of bread every 2-3 days. And I love to give my baked goods out to whoever will take them.

For christmas all my neighbors receive a plate of various cookies, cupcakes, brownies, fudge and fresh baked bread, all made from scratch. Box desserts are horrible and either don't or just barely save you any work, money or time.

yeahyeahiknow2 , ELEVATE Report

3points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is literally me. Who wrote this cos I wanna know you? I utterly hate beer, and I love rum and I drink far too much tea. I also love cooking, baking etc ☺️

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#23

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread You have to spend a lot of money to prove you are a real man, such as...big a*s trucks and camo

phlebonaut , Chris Potter Report

2points
POST
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let's hope this stereotype dies a quick death.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread I'm very nurturing and am happy and was perfectly willing to take on primary care giver role of our child, even with full time employment. I also do housework. No issue with it.

I am also much more gentle and soft spoken than my wife, who is basically a (hot) bull in a China shop. Between the two, I am the peace maker.

Eltharion-the-Grim , Laura D'Alessandro Report

2points
POST
#25

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread I find a lot of 'banter' just irritating, and gets in the way of what could be a good time. (source: Northern English so results may vary)

Orange_is_Truth , Armin Rimoldi Report

2points
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Results may vary 🤣. Tbf I love a good bit of banter

0
0points
reply
#26

I played with my sister’s dolls as a kid and I will hug anyone in sight (pre/hopefully soon post covid). Stealing from someone else I also sit and pee. I remember my 3rd grade teacher getting on to me for that (she was not a good teacher)

anon Report

2points
POST
L
L
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

why on earth was your third grade teacher aware of your peeing posture?

3
3points
reply
#27

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread I am definitely *not* horny 24/7.

VMK_1991 , Katy Warner Report

1point
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is anyone really? If we are being honest?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#28

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread Just wanted to pipe in.

While I don't know about "exceptionally clean". My place was definitely pretty clean, it was also better organized then anytime I've lived with a partner.

I think the stereotype comes from young guys who are living in dorm rooms or going out partying all the time.

loki0111 , Nathan Cowley Report

1point
POST
Anime dude101
Anime dude101
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

do yourself a favor and do not go to the boy's bathroom at my school

0
0points
reply
#29

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread I'll admit when I'm wrong.

OldSpiceMelange , ROMAN ODINTSOV Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread I have a skincare routine

anon , Polina Tankilevitch Report

1point
POST
#31

Men Share 33 Stereotypes That Don’t Apply To Them In This Online Thread I love listening to mainstream pop music like Taylor Swift, Doja cat, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande etc

BinnedAF , taylorswift Report

1point
POST
Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup. Controversial but I love TS, AG and others

1
1point
reply
#32

I don’t care about my name living on or having a legacy. I came, I survived until I died and that’s all there was to it.

I also don’t find sex worth the effort people go through for it, I can’t understand paying for a prostitute.

anon Report

1point
POST
#33

I keep my apartment clean. Also, I like The Sims.

DuncanIdaho88 Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!