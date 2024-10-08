Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Neighbor Treats Common Washers And Dryers As His Personal Belongings, Receives Petty Revenge
Entitled People, Social Issues

Neighbor Treats Common Washers And Dryers As His Personal Belongings, Receives Petty Revenge

Some people simply cannot resist dancing on the edge of the rulebook, whether it’s parking in a ‘no parking’ zone or disturbing the person who lives next door. And when they forget to follow rules, sometimes the universe sends them a gentle reminder that they are there for a reason.

Like a person shared online how they had to stop a noisy dryer after their neighbor ignored the laundry room’s operating hours. The author recounted how they discreetly stopped the dryer after just 3 minutes, without notifying the man. Continue reading to learn more about how things transpired.

Some neighbors can be inconsiderate, ignoring rules and disrupting the peace

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual image)

A person shared how they had to stop a faulty dryer after their neighbor ignored the rules and ran it at midnight

Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual image)

Image credits: Vladdeep (not the actual image)

Image credits: Flimsy-Meringue-5982

It’s essential to show respect for your neighbors

Whether you are renting a space or have just bought a new home, it’s important that you are well-behaved with people who live next door. Being a good neighbor not only helps promote positive relationships but also helps build trust and cooperation among residents.

Remember, no one enjoys living next to someone who lacks manners. You should treat people the way you want them to treat you. For instance, you should be respectful of others, especially when living in a neighborhood. Living next to someone doesn’t give you ‘special’ rights over their property.

You should respect your neighbor’s privacy and home. This implies that you must refrain from purposely causing harm to their property, such as smashing windows, writing on the walls, or messing with their possessions. Not only is this morally wrong, but it could also lead to legal actions against you.

You should try to get to know people living around you. According to a 2019 Pew Research Center survey, 43% of Americans say they know most or all of their neighbors, compared to 57% who say they know some of them.

Building a good neighborhood requires effort and cooperation

You can begin with simple acts of friendliness like waving hello when you step outside or having a quick conversation with people when you see them in the neighborhood. If you are able to build a connection, you can lean on your neighbors in times of need and vice versa.

They can lend you a hand during a home repair project, while you can pet sit for them when they’re out of town. Neighbors also help with watering plants, getting your mail or packages, providing a ride, and sharing meals and recipes.

Another easy way to be a good next-door neighbor is by helping to keep the community clean. You can do so by not littering or removing leaves or unwanted trash whenever you can. Keeping the exterior of your home tidy is also a great way to start.

Be aware of your noise levels and respect designated quiet hours, particularly during the night and early morning. This is especially important if you live in an apartment building or condo, where shared walls mean that noise travels easily between units.

In this particular incident, the man ignored the timing signs and continued to do his laundry at midnight. Firstly, doing laundry so late can disturb neighbors who are sleeping, and secondly, using a faulty machine despite knowing the issue shows a lack of consideration for others. Have you ever sought petty revenge on an unruly neighbor? How did they react to it?

Many people believed the author’s neighbor deserved what happened, seeing it as justified payback for breaking the laundry room rules

Others chimed in, sharing their own stories of dealing with unruly neighbors

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

