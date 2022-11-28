Greedy Landlord Refuses To Remove $25 Monthly Parking Fee, Tenant Places Wheeled Storage In Their Space, Starts Renting It Out For $35

While Robin Hood did show a great example of how to best fight greed and injustice, alas, justifying robbery, theft, burglaries, and the like under the veil of all that is good and righteous isn’t always the most practical approach.

But, there are alternatives. Maliciously compliant ones.

A Redditor recently shared a story of how a greedy landlord did not want to part with the $25 per month they were getting from OP after they got rid of their car and hence had an unused vacant parking space. This in turn prompted some very malicious compliance that pushed the landlord into a bit of a bind.

Ever been told you can’t cancel a part of a service without cancelling the whole thing or something among those lines?

Image credits: Atomic Taco (not the actual photo)

So, the story goes that OP, user u/eGrant03, was just starting out their adult life back in the early 2000s. They ended up renting a place from a complex—one that also upcharged a parking spot for $25 a month. Pretty sweet deal if you have an injury, a car and can’t be bothered to have an uncertain parking space on the street.

But, OP reached a point when they didn’t have a car any more, so they didn’t really need a parking space (or worry about finding space for it on the street either). And, what is more, public transport wasn’t all that bad, was paid for by the employer, and the local grocery store delivered (pretty progressive for the early aughts), so the car outlived its purpose. RIP Junker.

In reality, you can reach an agreement, but it has to be “convenient” for the company. Too bad malicious compliance is worse

Image credits: eGrant03

So, OP turned to the landlord, the leasing office of the complex. After being asked to cancel the charge, the person at the desk said she’d look into it. Whether she actually did was uncertain, but OP got slapped with another fee. Back to the office. The same lady said she was still awaiting an answer. Well, the answer came about 3 days before rent.

Effectively, it was a no.

A Redditor recently shared how they couldn’t get rid of a $25 monthly parking fee from their rental agreement, so they embraced it

Image credits: eGrant03

Image credits: Morgan (not the actual photo)

The long story, though, is in order to eliminate that particular fee, the agreement would have to be canceled, and a new one would have to be set in motion. This in turn meant paying all of the early termination fees. This is besides the fact that a new contract would be drafted with a new market rent price, which was an extra $1,000. And that was not an option.

Following this back-and-forth, OP seemingly let it go. Until a few weeks later when they were reviewing the contract for another matter. This is where they found this one particular clause about the parking spot. It specifically stated that parking renters could keep “a motorcycle, scooter such as Vespa, car, truck, SUV, or trailer.”

Light bulb!

The rental’s management did not budge—they wanted that $25—but what they got in return was a technicality left in the agreement

Image credits: eGrant03

As long as it had wheels on it, it fit the description. Technically. So, OP found themselves a wheeled container—similar to a shipping one, but much smaller in size. $700 for the container and $30 for the trailer registration later, OP proudly parked it in their parking spot.

Now, they didn’t have a lot of stuff to fully utilize the storage, but they knew who did—the neighbor. After offering $35 a month, giving full uncompromised 24/7/365 access, he took the deal. This is compared to the $100/month storage unit deal the complex was also offering as a service.

Turns out, the author of this post could have used the parking space for anything, as long as it had wheels. So they opted for wheeled storage

Image credits: eGrant03

This did not please the over landlord, and so “out of compliance” stickers, tow company calls, fines for improper parking and the like started coming in. However, OP was a tough nut to crack, and they stood their ground—they had proof of what was within their rights, and could even call specific laws and regulations to back it up.

And the idea was contagious: not only did it grind the complex’s gears, but it also prompted the other neighbors to start following suit

Image credits: eGrant03

Image credits: AK House Project Media (not the actual photo)

It all went downhill from there for the complex, though. In the time that OP lived there, the neighbor saved well over $1,000 on storage by renting from them, all the while showing the middle finger to the landlord. In fact, others followed suit and soon the landlord’s storage side-venture was struggling.

And speaking of the landlord, their last attempt at “fixing” the situation was to impose new rules. Which they couldn’t impose upon existing leases. And so they offered 6 months free storage, but few bought into it. What was worse for them was that tenants could reassign their leases, which meant passing on the contract under the existing old terms—including the trailer parking loophole—along with them. The gift that kept on giving.

The maliciously compliant author also provided some edits in the form of more info on some of the nuances of the story

Image credits: eGrant03

The fallout was that OP was passing by the building 2 years or so later and, apparently, the complex had rebranded itself under a different name. But remnants of its maliciously compliant past remained in the form of about a dozen wheeled shipping containers in the parking lot.

OP provided more details about it all in an update later on. Specifically, how much they ended up selling the unit for, how big it was, some nuances with the towers, the neighbor, stuff like that.

Image credits: eGrant03

Needless to say, folks online loved it. How much, you ask? 37,500 upvotes and over 65 Reddit awards worth of love. People were happy OP showed the complex what’s what, and they also managed to help others along the way.

Others speculated how much worse it could have been if the complex was to actually tow the container away. This would have meant they would have had to pay more for towing it back, and having to deal with literal theft charges and other trouble.

Some time later, when the hero of the story was passing by, they still saw a dozen containers parked there—the gift kept on giving

Image credits: eGrant03

You can check out the post in all of its contextual glory here.