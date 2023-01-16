This Guy Briefly Parks His Car In Neighbors’ Driveway As They Weren’t At Home, Gets Called Out For Doing So

Henry Ford is sometimes credited with the phrase that “a car is not a luxury, but just a vehicle.” Almost a century has passed since then, the car has acquired many new qualities and incarnations, and one of them is being a source of constant problems and reasons for quarrels with relatives and neighbors.

Of course, many of our cities were designed in the days when the car was still a luxury, so it was incredibly easy to park the car near the business center when you were almost the only car owner in the whole company. But what to do now, when very often there are two or three cars per family?

The story we’re about to tell you today belongs to the beloved “neighbor drama” genre, and appeared a few days ago as a post by user u/First-Management-511 on the AITA Reddit community. While the author of the post honestly doesn’t see what he is actually guilty of, most people in the comments believe that he is fundamentally wrong. So let’s try to figure it out together.

The author of the post and his wife live in a townhouse and own a garage with a parking spot in addition

The author of the original post says that he and his wife live in a row of four townhouses, so all the houses are connected. Each house has its own garage, as well as a driveway leading to this garage. According to the original poster, his wife usually parks in the garage and he leaves his car outside, simply because it’s too big to put it inside.

It happened once that the author briefly parked his car in the neighbors’ dedicated parking spot as they were away for holidays

This case happened when one of the OP’s neighbors had gone away on holiday, leaving their parking space free for three days. The author of the post himself suggested earlier that the neighbors use their parking space if they were not at home, therefore, returning home and seeing that his wife had parked outside, he did not think long and left the car in the neighbors’ parking spot.

It turned out that some person saw his car parked there and reported it to the spot owners immediately

As the original poster admits, he was busy around the house for some time, and then, after about half an hour, he ultimately went out to park his wife’s car in the garage, and his own – in its dedicated spot. And just at that moment, a message came from those very neighbors. As it turned out, some person saw the OP’s car parked in someone else’s spot and immediately reported it to the owners.

The neighbors told the author that he showed a lack of respect, though he didn’t see himself as guilty of anything

The neighbors were annoyed that the author of the post parked his car without asking permission. All of the OP’s objections that the car had been parked for no more than half an hour, that the space was already empty, and that he himself had previously suggested that the owners of other townhouses leave their cars on his own driveway in his absence had absolutely no effect. The neighbor insisted that the OP showed a lack of respect, and asked that it never happens again.

Most of the commenters, however, sided with the author’s neighbors, stating that he should definitely respect another people belongings

However, the author of the original post could not find sympathy among the commenters, because the vast majority of them supported just his neighbors. According to people in the comments, most likely, the OP’s neighbors simply do not want him getting in the habit of parking there. And sometimes, as some commenters have pointed out, it’s easier to really say a firm “no” than having to spend time and effort dealing with entitled neighbors.

Many commenters simply advise the Original Poster to respect other people’s property – for example, how would he feel if the neighbors came over and started using his own porch and BBQ in his absence, just because he wasn’t using it? And the fact that the OP himself repeatedly suggested that others use his parking lot is no reason to do the same to others. After all, it is their property, they utilize it as they see fit, and this right must be respected.

