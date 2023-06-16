Jyo John Mulloor is back on Bored Panda with a bunch of new images featuring adorable little versions of wild animals. These cuties are so small, they could fit right in the palm of your hand. The project, titled “Macro World”, has already won over many people, and its first part was also featured on Bored Panda.

Scroll down for that 'awww' moment. Let us know your thoughts in the comments and upvote your favorite animals!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | behance.net