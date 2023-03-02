Jyo John Mulloor is a graphic designer with over 10 years of experience. He worked on various projects and always shares new art pieces on his social media platforms, mainly Instagram. So far the artist's profile has over 100K followers but this number is still growing.

For his work as a digital artist, Jyo John primarily uses Photoshop, but sometimes he also combines his own skills with an image generated by AI. The series “Macro World” is a collection of images picturing tiny versions of wild animals. Each one of them can easily fit into the palm of a human’s hand. Baby elephant, giraffe, zebra, or polar bear - it is hard to choose the most adorable one. Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

