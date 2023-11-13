ADVERTISEMENT

With all the rush of everyday life, it can be difficult for a couple to find the time to talk on the phone or even text. But there's one easy way to stay in contact during even the busiest of times: trading memes.

If you're just beginning to date, it can help to understand each other's sense of humor, and if you've already been together for a while, it can be an excellent relationship extracurricular to maintain intimacy.

The Instagram account 4relate is a perfect source for this. It regularly shares funny and relatable memes about all sorts of romantic situations!

More info: Instagram