#1

Being mean to my cat

Ace
This should be top of the list.

    #2

    He was an Andrew Tate follower

    Svenne O'Lotta
    How the fúck is being a danger to women a "weird ick"?

    #3

    he swerved to try and hit a groundhog instead of trying to avoid

    Stardrop
    WHAT?? bro people who are cruel to animals will typically be cruel to humans too.

    #4

    He said "your best friend has eyes on me, seems like you have competition" i ended it right away

    Okiedokie
    when a relationship becomes a competition for someone's affection, it's always best to let the 'competition' 'win' ;)

    #5

    I lost our baby due to a miscarriage. I told him. He said oh I’m sorry and kept playing PlayStation. He was in his 30s and we were married with a child already. Now I’m happily divorced.

    E M
    It's astounding the psychopaths we encounter in our lives.

    #6

    He dated me for 5 years but didn't come to my mom's funeral.

    Chrystina Sumpter
    At least you found out before you wasted anymore time.

    #7

    He went out his way to kill grasshopper that wasn't bothering him 🚩

    #8

    This might sound wierd but he was mean to my childhood stuffed animal- like punching it and kicking it around my room. Lost feelings right there and told him to leave.

    Stardrop
    wha- why would you do that to a stuffie in the first place-

    #9

    He said “pweaseeeee” and put his hands like this 🙏. Never felt instant, primal rage like that before

    Mark Alexander
    If you're going to say "pweaseeeee" you can ONLY say it in Roger Rabbit's voice.

    #10

    He didn't wake up in time for a job interview.

    #11

    he put gum behind his ear to chew it later 🙂

    Stardrop
    was he violet beauregarde?? who the hell actually does this 🤢

    #12

    Had a full back tattoo of himself as a gladiator.

    Mark Alexander
    "Do you like gladiators, Tommy?"

    I was blonde at the time, he said "you shoULD go back to brunette like my mum, you'd look hotter" BOY BYE

    Stardrop
    his MUM?? you KNOW hes gonna treat you just like he treats his mother as soon as you move in.

    #14

    He said "you know how many people want me"🫡

    #15

    he sent me $20 and said you never had a real man that'll send you money. mind u he was paying me back…

    #16

    When he drives fast, impatient, and recklessly.

    #17

    He told me I'm high maintenance when it was 95 degrees out and I wanted water which was like a dollar

    #18

    Came over to my house for the first time and actually yelled at my dog when it barked… like who is you

    #19

    He ate chicken wings and then touched my hair with his fingers

    #20

    She chewed with her mouth open. I'm sorry, I literally can't 💔

    #21

    He kept comparing me to his ex

    Stardrop
    he either needs to go back to his ex or be alone for longer

    #22

    "I know you miss me" I never did, the audacity was too much.

    #23

    we were eating in his car, asked if I was done & I said yes & proceeded to throw all the trash outside the car window 😭

    Stardrop
    i would have gotten takeout, eaten it, then left all of the garbage on his bed.

    #24

    He told me his mom was coming over shortly to do his laundry

    #25

    Young woman in a leather jacket and hat looking away, reflecting the moment attraction ended due to a weird ick feeling. pumping my own gas at 9 months pregnant while he sat in the passenger seat on his phone (:

    Sara Frazer
    I've never had a passenger get out of the car I was driving and pump the gas for me 🤔 and it's not like it's hard, they typically have a lil switch you can flip to keep it pumping while you can go sit in your car for a few minutes...then an auto shut-off..

    #26

    Anytime he’d mention my apartment he’d say as “ours”.

    #27

    Man wearing striped shirt sitting on couch and using smartphone reflecting on attraction ending moments from weird ick experiences he would send me pictures of models he followed on insta and said he wished I looked like that

    Stardrop
    send him pictures of male thirst traps and tell him you wish he looked like that

    #28

    he missed his doctors appointment because i didn’t remind him

    #29

    Wouldn’t accept the answer “no”

    #30

    He brought his mom on the date twice and was 30 years old.

    Sara Frazer
    Twice? I wouldn't make it through the first date with his mom

    #31

    Making baby noises when he wanted to cuddle 😂😂😭😭😭

    Nik Odongray
    I had a woman start using baby talk while we were in bed. Couldn’t get out of there fast enough.

    #32

    he told me he has never finished reading a book in his life.. he was 32. haven't seen him since.

    #33

    it was like 3pm i was fully at work and he texted me "goodmorning i just woke up" he had been playing video games all night. instantly blocked

    #34

    he ate an entire tub of tiramisu i'd made for my friends when i told him to take ONE portion 😭

    #35

    He said it was gross I had to give myself an insulin shot… I’m type one 🧍‍♀️

    Stardrop
    oh sorry its grossing you out guess i'll just die

    #36

    Told me he was "so happy to finally be dating someone in his league" because "all his other past crushes were above him"

    #37

    I am a home health CNA and I said that I cook and clean for my patients and he said, “so everything a typical woman should do.” Bye bye

    #38

    He opened my fridge on his own accord without asking and started to critique my fridge organisation then started to critique my parking, my clothes, my dishwasher staking ability

    #39

    he said working part time was too stressful for him.

    #40

    Spelled beautiful as "beutifal"

    #41

    He told me he didn't wash his hands after he took a poo, because it was "not like he got anything on his hands"

    Stardrop
    tf is this toddler logic bro

    #42

    Went into a store and tried on a fedora - he was being serious.

    Melody
    ...What's wrong with liking fedoras? I must be missing something.

    #43

    called me "expensive" when I ordered a mixed drink…. never ran away so fast!

    #44

    His mom came in his room to clean it. He’s 24.

    #45

    His Lock Screen was a picture of himself

    #46

    Him telling me to lower my voice when I was just telling him about something I was passionate about.

    #47

    A few years after my mom died I was having a really bad day were grief was overwhelming. I told my husband "I miss my mom so bad". He responded, "I miss mine too". She lived 25 mins away. I'm now happily divorced.

    #48

    when they try to correct you but they're wrong and won't let you explain why because they're convinced YOU'RE wrong.

    #49

    his mom would come over every week and clean his house and do all his laundry while he gamed, before she left she’d leave a note saying how much she loved him and kiss it with LIPSTICK, he’s 26

    #50

    When he told me I paid for dinner last night you pay for breakfast today

    Sara Frazer
    Seems reasonable, I like treating my partner, it's unfair to expect men to pay for everything

    #51

    Said “A degree is just a piece of paper” right before my masters program graduation

    #52

    he said he would never have indoor animals. broke up that night 😅

    Stardrop
    this is a fair boundary, it just shows y'all aren't compatible.

    #53

    Asked me if I would ever get the same haircut as his mom.

    #54

    Tried to control what I posted online, while simultaneously liking photos of women doing the same thing I was doing

    #55

    He only washed his hair once a month and would ask me to do it for him when he would come over because he just “didn’t know how”

    #56

    “Our options are to either get engaged and married asap or breakup” absolutely not sir (I was 18 yrs old)

    #57

    he told me MY body "belongs" to HIM...

    #58

    Walk into his room and he has 8 Spider-Man posters and a Spider-Man bed spread

    #59

    my fat golden retriever we lovingly called a potato passed away, and the very next day he said he was now a baked potato because he got cremated.

    Stardrop
    is it bad that i laughed... ANYWAYS this is horrible to say to someone, especially when the grief is so raw </3

    #60

    not knowing how to hold a conversation.

    #61

    imagine him chasing after a ping pong ball during a game and not being able to pick it up

    #62

    My ex used to wipe his teeth with his shirt because he forgot to brush his teeth every day

    #63

    Told me loved me after two days of dating BYE

    #64

    When they send a sad face when I don't respond right away, biggest ick everrr for me

    #65

    Long nails

    #66

    He was rude to our waitress and didn’t tip. I went back and tipped her and apologized for his behaviour. That was our first and last date.

    Stardrop
    people who treat service staff like they're below them should be forced to work in service for six months minimum

    #67

    Avoidant attachment style 😒

    #68

    he didn’t remember things i told him over and over again

    #69

    He wanted to take control of my finances. all of them.

    Stardrop
    HUGE RED FLAG... its like he's trying to trap you

    #70

    When he made me pay for dinner

    #71

    Didn’t know the different between accept and except

    #72

    a guy saying "hehe" in a message

    #73

    he tries to act “tough” in front of his friends

    #74

    Stood outside his car for 5 minutes while he tried to parallel park.

    #75

    spelled “cough” like “colph” and he was in his mid twenties.

    Stardrop
    where did he even get the L...

    #76

    Casually kept saying “wyd” every 5 freaking minutes

    #77

    he did the duke dennis hug not even a week into talking.

    #78

    “Rule number one, stay off your phone” LIKE YES ABSOLUTELY! But who are YOUUUU to tell me what I can and can not do??? Mind you this was the very FIRST day we went on a “date”

    #79

    Drove a PT Cruiser! 😳

    #80

    he asked for split bills on the first date🙃

    Rinnn Report

