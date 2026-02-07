#1 Being mean to my cat

#2 He was an Andrew Tate follower

#3 he swerved to try and hit a groundhog instead of trying to avoid

#4 He said “your best friend has eyes on me, seems like you have competition” i ended it right away

#5 I lost our baby due to a miscarriage. I told him. He said oh I’m sorry and kept playing PlayStation. He was in his 30s and we were married with a child already. Now I’m happily divorced.

#6 He dated me for 5 years but didn’t come to my mom’s funeral.

#7 He went out his way to kill grasshopper that wasn’t bothering him 🚩

#8 This might sound wierd but he was mean to my childhood stuffed animal- like punching it and kicking it around my room. Lost feelings right there and told him to leave.

#9 He said “pweaseeeee” and put his hands like this 🙏. Never felt instant, primal rage like that before

#10 He didn’t wake up in time for a job interview.

#11 he put gum behind his ear to chew it later 🙂

#12 Had a full back tattoo of himself as a gladiator.

#13 I was blonde at the time, he said “you shoULD go back to brunette like my mum, you’d look hotter” BOY BYE

#14 He said "you know how many people want me"🫡

#15 he sent me $20 and said you never had a real man that’ll send you money. mind u he was paying me back…

#16 When he drives fast, impatient, and recklessly.

#17 He told me I’m high maintenance when it was 95 degrees out and I wanted water which was like a dollar

#18 Came over to my house for the first time and actually yelled at my dog when it barked… like who is you

#19 He ate chicken wings and then touched my hair with his fingers

#20 She chewed with her mouth open. I’m sorry, I literally can’t 💔

#21 He kept comparing me to his ex

#22 "I know you miss me" I never did, the audacity was too much.

#23 we were eating in his car, asked if I was done & I said yes & proceeded to throw all the trash outside the car window 😭

#24 He told me his mom was coming over shortly to do his laundry

#25 pumping my own gas at 9 months pregnant while he sat in the passenger seat on his phone (:

#26 Anytime he’d mention my apartment he’d say as “ours”.

#27 he would send me pictures of models he followed on insta and said he wished I looked like that

#28 he missed his doctors appointment because i didn’t remind him

#29 Wouldn’t accept the answer “no”

#30 He brought his mom on the date twice and was 30 years old.

#31 Making baby noises when he wanted to cuddle 😂😂😭😭😭

#32 he told me he has never finished reading a book in his life.. he was 32. haven't seen him since.

#33 it was like 3pm i was fully at work and he texted me “goodmorning i just woke up” he had been playing video games all night. instantly blocked

#34 he ate an entire tub of tiramisu i’d made for my friends when i told him to take ONE portion 😭

#35 He said it was gross I had to give myself an insulin shot… I’m type one 🧍‍♀️

#36 Told me he was "so happy to finally be dating someone in his league" because "all his other past crushes were above him"

#37 I am a home health CNA and I said that I cook and clean for my patients and he said, “so everything a typical woman should do.” Bye bye

#38 He opened my fridge on his own accord without asking and started to critique my fridge organisation then started to critique my parking, my clothes, my dishwasher staking ability

#39 he said working part time was too stressful for him.

#40 Spelled beautiful as “beutifal”

#41 He told me he didn’t wash his hands after he took a poo, because it was “not like he got anything on his hands”

#42 Went into a store and tried on a fedora - he was being serious.

#43 called me “expensive” when I ordered a mixed drink…. never ran away so fast!

#44 His mom came in his room to clean it. He’s 24.

#45 His Lock Screen was a picture of himself

#46 Him telling me to lower my voice when I was just telling him about something I was passionate about.

#47 A few years after my mom died I was having a really bad day were grief was overwhelming. I told my husband "I miss my mom so bad". He responded, "I miss mine too". She lived 25 mins away. I'm now happily divorced.

#48 when they try to correct you but they're wrong and won't let you explain why because they're convinced YOU'RE wrong.

#49 his mom would come over every week and clean his house and do all his laundry while he gamed, before she left she’d leave a note saying how much she loved him and kiss it with LIPSTICK, he’s 26

#50 When he told me I paid for dinner last night you pay for breakfast today

#51 Said “A degree is just a piece of paper” right before my masters program graduation

#52 he said he would never have indoor animals. broke up that night 😅

#53 Asked me if I would ever get the same haircut as his mom.

#54 Tried to control what I posted online, while simultaneously liking photos of women doing the same thing I was doing

#55 He only washed his hair once a month and would ask me to do it for him when he would come over because he just “didn’t know how”

#56 “Our options are to either get engaged and married asap or breakup” absolutely not sir (I was 18 yrs old)

#57 he told me MY body "belongs" to HIM...

#58 Walk into his room and he has 8 Spider-Man posters and a Spider-Man bed spread

#59 my fat golden retriever we lovingly called a potato passed away, and the very next day he said he was now a baked potato because he got cremated.

#60 not knowing how to hold a conversation.

#61 imagine him chasing after a ping pong ball during a game and not being able to pick it up

#62 My ex used to wipe his teeth with his shirt because he forgot to brush his teeth every day

#63 Told me loved me after two days of dating BYE

#64 When they send a sad face when I don't respond right away, biggest ick everrr for me

#65 Long nails

#66 He was rude to our waitress and didn’t tip. I went back and tipped her and apologized for his behaviour. That was our first and last date.

#67 Avoidant attachment style 😒

#68 he didn’t remember things i told him over and over again

#69 He wanted to take control of my finances. all of them.

#70 When he made me pay for dinner

#71 Didn’t know the different between accept and except

#72 a guy saying "hehe" in a message

#73 he tries to act “tough” in front of his friends

#74 Stood outside his car for 5 minutes while he tried to parallel park.

#75 spelled “cough” like “colph” and he was in his mid twenties.

#76 Casually kept saying “wyd” every 5 freaking minutes

#77 he did the duke dennis hug not even a week into talking.

#78 “Rule number one, stay off your phone” LIKE YES ABSOLUTELY! But who are YOUUUU to tell me what I can and can not do??? Mind you this was the very FIRST day we went on a “date”

#79 Drove a PT Cruiser! 😳