80 People Share The Exact Second Their Attraction Ended Because Of A Weird Ick They Got
He was an Andrew Tate follower
How the fúck is being a danger to women a "weird ick"?
he swerved to try and hit a groundhog instead of trying to avoid
He said “your best friend has eyes on me, seems like you have competition” i ended it right away
I lost our baby due to a miscarriage. I told him. He said oh I’m sorry and kept playing PlayStation. He was in his 30s and we were married with a child already. Now I’m happily divorced.
He dated me for 5 years but didn’t come to my mom’s funeral.
He went out his way to kill grasshopper that wasn’t bothering him 🚩
This might sound wierd but he was mean to my childhood stuffed animal- like punching it and kicking it around my room. Lost feelings right there and told him to leave.
He said “pweaseeeee” and put his hands like this 🙏. Never felt instant, primal rage like that before
If you're going to say "pweaseeeee" you can ONLY say it in Roger Rabbit's voice.
He didn’t wake up in time for a job interview.
he put gum behind his ear to chew it later 🙂
Had a full back tattoo of himself as a gladiator.
I was blonde at the time, he said “you shoULD go back to brunette like my mum, you’d look hotter” BOY BYE
He said "you know how many people want me"🫡
he sent me $20 and said you never had a real man that’ll send you money. mind u he was paying me back…
When he drives fast, impatient, and recklessly.
He told me I’m high maintenance when it was 95 degrees out and I wanted water which was like a dollar
Came over to my house for the first time and actually yelled at my dog when it barked… like who is you
He ate chicken wings and then touched my hair with his fingers
She chewed with her mouth open. I’m sorry, I literally can’t 💔
He kept comparing me to his ex
"I know you miss me" I never did, the audacity was too much.
we were eating in his car, asked if I was done & I said yes & proceeded to throw all the trash outside the car window 😭
He told me his mom was coming over shortly to do his laundry
pumping my own gas at 9 months pregnant while he sat in the passenger seat on his phone (:
I've never had a passenger get out of the car I was driving and pump the gas for me 🤔 and it's not like it's hard, they typically have a lil switch you can flip to keep it pumping while you can go sit in your car for a few minutes...then an auto shut-off..
Anytime he’d mention my apartment he’d say as “ours”.
he would send me pictures of models he followed on insta and said he wished I looked like that
he missed his doctors appointment because i didn’t remind him
Wouldn’t accept the answer “no”
He brought his mom on the date twice and was 30 years old.
Twice? I wouldn't make it through the first date with his mom
Making baby noises when he wanted to cuddle 😂😂😭😭😭
I had a woman start using baby talk while we were in bed. Couldn’t get out of there fast enough.
he told me he has never finished reading a book in his life.. he was 32. haven't seen him since.
it was like 3pm i was fully at work and he texted me “goodmorning i just woke up” he had been playing video games all night. instantly blocked
he ate an entire tub of tiramisu i’d made for my friends when i told him to take ONE portion 😭
He said it was gross I had to give myself an insulin shot… I’m type one 🧍♀️
Told me he was "so happy to finally be dating someone in his league" because "all his other past crushes were above him"
I am a home health CNA and I said that I cook and clean for my patients and he said, “so everything a typical woman should do.” Bye bye
He opened my fridge on his own accord without asking and started to critique my fridge organisation then started to critique my parking, my clothes, my dishwasher staking ability
he said working part time was too stressful for him.
He told me he didn’t wash his hands after he took a poo, because it was “not like he got anything on his hands”
Went into a store and tried on a fedora - he was being serious.
called me “expensive” when I ordered a mixed drink…. never ran away so fast!
His mom came in his room to clean it. He’s 24.
His Lock Screen was a picture of himself
Him telling me to lower my voice when I was just telling him about something I was passionate about.
A few years after my mom died I was having a really bad day were grief was overwhelming. I told my husband "I miss my mom so bad". He responded, "I miss mine too". She lived 25 mins away. I'm now happily divorced.
when they try to correct you but they're wrong and won't let you explain why because they're convinced YOU'RE wrong.
his mom would come over every week and clean his house and do all his laundry while he gamed, before she left she’d leave a note saying how much she loved him and kiss it with LIPSTICK, he’s 26
When he told me I paid for dinner last night you pay for breakfast today
Seems reasonable, I like treating my partner, it's unfair to expect men to pay for everything
Said “A degree is just a piece of paper” right before my masters program graduation
he said he would never have indoor animals. broke up that night 😅
Asked me if I would ever get the same haircut as his mom.
Tried to control what I posted online, while simultaneously liking photos of women doing the same thing I was doing
He only washed his hair once a month and would ask me to do it for him when he would come over because he just “didn’t know how”
“Our options are to either get engaged and married asap or breakup” absolutely not sir (I was 18 yrs old)
he told me MY body "belongs" to HIM...
Walk into his room and he has 8 Spider-Man posters and a Spider-Man bed spread
my fat golden retriever we lovingly called a potato passed away, and the very next day he said he was now a baked potato because he got cremated.
not knowing how to hold a conversation.
imagine him chasing after a ping pong ball during a game and not being able to pick it up
My ex used to wipe his teeth with his shirt because he forgot to brush his teeth every day
Told me loved me after two days of dating BYE
When they send a sad face when I don't respond right away, biggest ick everrr for me
Long nails
He was rude to our waitress and didn’t tip. I went back and tipped her and apologized for his behaviour. That was our first and last date.
Avoidant attachment style 😒
he didn’t remember things i told him over and over again
He wanted to take control of my finances. all of them.
When he made me pay for dinner
Didn’t know the different between accept and except
a guy saying "hehe" in a message
he tries to act “tough” in front of his friends
Stood outside his car for 5 minutes while he tried to parallel park.
spelled “cough” like “colph” and he was in his mid twenties.
Casually kept saying “wyd” every 5 freaking minutes
he did the duke dennis hug not even a week into talking.
“Rule number one, stay off your phone” LIKE YES ABSOLUTELY! But who are YOUUUU to tell me what I can and can not do??? Mind you this was the very FIRST day we went on a “date”