Lorde fans were left stunned this week after unboxing the newly released vinyl edition of her latest album Virgin—only to be met with what many believe is an explicit photograph of the singer’s genitals beneath translucent plastic underwear.

While the 28-year-old pop star had previously stirred controversy with the album’s main cover—an X-ray image of her pelvic region featuring a visible intrauterine device—the vinyl photo raised eyebrows to a new level.

“When the music will not live up to the hype, reach out for the controversial!” one viewer wrote.

Lorde’s decision to add a photo of her genitals to the vinyl edition of her latest album was met by criticism by some of her fans

Even the most diehard of Lorde’s fans were put off by the artist’s choice. Some even wondered what would happen if the album arrived at their shared homes or family residences.

“My Lorde vinyl is getting delivered to my parent’s house. I’m scared,” one user wrote.

Virgin, is Lorde’s fourth studio album and her first since 2021’s Solar Power. Marketed as a deeply personal and confrontational body of work, Lorde has described it as a “gender broadening.”

The artist said the album’s theme is inspired by her own journey “coming into masculinity.” In a conversation with fellow singer Chappell Roan, the New Zealand artist elaborated, “I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man.”

The polarizing photo adds another layer to the album’s message. While some critics slammed the move as the artist being “desperate for attention,” and gratuitously leaning into drama to boost her image, others came to her defense.

“This is nothing,” a viewer said. “It barely shows anything, you’re all exaggerating.”

“I really thought the Lorde vinyl insert would be a lot worse than people are saying it is. You guys are kinda dramatic.”

The singer described the album as a transparent exploration of her identity

This isn’t the first time the Royals singer has leaned into provocative visuals. But this release—named Virgin and accompanied by anatomically suggestive imagery—has sparked accusations of “gender baiting,” with critics accusing the artist of using the controversial topic for publicity.

Earlier this year, Lorde shocked fans with the official cover art for the album: a grayscale X-ray of her pelvic region, zipper and belt buckle included.

What really drew attention, however, was the small T-shaped object nestled within her uterus—a clear depiction of an intrauterine device (IUD). While some saw it as statement about bodily autonomy, others believe it to be an unnecessary shock tactic.

“We get it. You’re deep,” one commenter wrote. “But this is just weird.”

While some of her fans praised her for pushing boundaries, others expressed fatigue

Lorde, on the other hand, described her work as her being fully transparent with the way she sees her femininity, describing it as “raw, primal, innocent, elegant, openhearted, spiritual, masc.”

While her fans praised Virgin for being a genuine artistic risk, detractors see it as an example of yet another singer spiraling into incoherence and pseudo-intellectualism.

“Her earlier music didn’t seem too bad, I have a couple of her first albums, but now it all seems complete gibberish,” a former fan wrote.

Some went as far as to express fatigue—not just with Lorde—but with the entire generation of pop stars using identity and controversy as marketing tools.

“I absolutely find people like this insufferable,” one commenter wrote. “They’re too consumed with themselves and think other people should be too.”

The criticism reflects a broader cultural mood in 2025, a year already marked by saturation in celebrity spectacle.

From Sabrina Carpenter’s suggestive performances, to Kanye West’s lyrics once again igniting outrage, to the unraveling of Justin Bieber’s mental health in the public eye, and the ongoing legal chaos surrounding Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Tasteless.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on the photo

