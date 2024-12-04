Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

The Best Lord Of The Rings Trivia Out There: Take This Test To See How Much Of A Superfan You Are
Entertainment, Movies & tv

The Best Lord Of The Rings Trivia Out There: Take This Test To See How Much Of A Superfan You Are

Selin Atalay
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

This trivia is for all the Lord of the Rings fans!

Whether you’ve just watched the movies in 2024 or you are a seasoned fan who read the books and watched all the movies, as well as all the interviews (Do you wear wigs?), this trivia welcomes all. This is a safe space for all LOTR fans. Some questions might be too easy for the most hardcore LOTR fans, but they will surely be enjoyable. Come take this trivia test and celebrate years of Lord of the Rings and the joy it has brought to its fans!

Let’s begin!

Ic_chat

Progress:

Ic check outlined Dialog close

Ic_smile Ic_meh

Ic check outlined Dialog close

Ic_smile Ic_meh

Thanks! Check out the results:

Quiz icon

View alternative results:

Quiz icon

Ic_score

/

0

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

27

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

2

Selin Atalay

Selin Atalay

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, I’m a writer here at Bored Panda. When I’m not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

Read less »
Selin Atalay

Selin Atalay

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, I’m a writer here at Bored Panda. When I’m not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

18/20. Could have been 19, but apparently I cannot read. The only one I did not know was the Ent one.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#19 is wrong. Khazad-dûm is not the name of the bridge itself, but the whole of the dwarven kingdom. It's variously referred to as "the Bridge of Khazad-dûm," and "Durin's Bridge'. In the book, of course, nobody should care about what they may or may not call in the films.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
jihana avatar
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

18/20. Could have been 19, but apparently I cannot read. The only one I did not know was the Ent one.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

#19 is wrong. Khazad-dûm is not the name of the bridge itself, but the whole of the dwarven kingdom. It's variously referred to as "the Bridge of Khazad-dûm," and "Durin's Bridge'. In the book, of course, nobody should care about what they may or may not call in the films.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda