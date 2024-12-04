Lindsay Hubbard: From Reality TV Star To Mom-To-Be

ADVERTISEMENT

Lindsay Hubbard is facing one of her biggest plot twists yet — except that this time, everything is unfolding outside the walls of the Summer House, and her new boyfriend is at the center of this story. She’s switching from being a reality TV star to being everyone’s favorite momma as she expects the birth of her first child soon.

Thanks to her savvy background as a successful PR professional and naturally candid personality, Lindsay Hubbard, age 38, has developed a knack for keeping audiences hooked. With her pregnancy taking the spotlight, she reveals just enough to keep everyone guessing.

Join us as we unpack the latest chapters in Hubbard’s journey as a new mother, explore who Lindsay Hubbard is dating, and dive into the personal life details of one of reality TV’s most talked-about stars.

Lindsay Hubbard’s Career Highlights

Lindsay Hubbard first appeared on the public radar in the first Summer House season of 2017. The reality show is about a group of affluent New York friends who leave the city’s weekday stressors to share a house on the weekends.

Their weekend schedules are anything but ordinary; they’re filled with fancy events, galas, partying, and booze-filled brunches. Hubbard was one of the featured New York yuppies on the show, balancing her personal and professional drama.

Share icon Image credits: Bravo / Getty Images

When the reality TV series debuted, Hubbard had just launched her PR firm, Hub House Public Relations. As she was focused on building her PR empire then, she used the opportunity to promote her company, combining her professional expertise with the entertaining aspects of reality TV (per Life & Style).

ADVERTISEMENT

She was doing fantastic in PR, and her persona in the show brought that ambitious zest and magnetism to the forefront. After building her reputation through the Summer House, Hubbard eventually closed her PR firm to concentrate on being an influencer.

In 2022, she fully leaned into a new role. “I make a lot of money from brand deals and campaigns,” revealed Lindsay in episode 3 of the show’s eighth season.

By 2023, Hubbard’s net worth had grown to around $1.1 million, with various brand deals and campaigns to her name. Her ex-fiance Carl Radke divulged that in 2023, Hubbard made $150,000 in paid posts, according to Life & Style.

Hubbard’s ambition and expansion didn’t end there. She is a natural entrepreneur, and by January of 2024, Hubbard revealed on Instagram that she bought a property in Nashville as an investment. “I won’t be the one living in it … you guys will!” she wrote about her new purchase.

Share icon Image credits: @lindshubbs



The posh four-bedroom, four-bathroom rental finally opened to the public in March 2024 (per People).

Dating Co-star Carl Radke

ADVERTISEMENT

While focusing on her career, Lindsay Hubbard’s romantic life was shaped through the show. She had long shared a noticeable on-again, off-again relationship with co-star Carl Radke, but they finally solidified their bond on January 11, 2022 (per US Weekly).

In August 2022, during season 7 of the show, Hubbard and Radke took things to the next level and got engaged. Radke popped the question during a private picnic at the Dune Beach in the South Hamptons, and Hubbard said yes (per People).

However, the pair called it quits a year after their engagement in a highly publicized breakup. Things had already started getting rocky by season 8, and the couple had argued a lot about finances on the show.

According to Life & Style, Lindsay expressed concerns that Carl wasn’t financially stable throughout the season. Then, by September 2023, Radke announced in a letter to family and friends that he and Hubbard were canceling their wedding.

Hubbard was allegedly caught blindsided by Radke’s letter, noting that it “was not my decision.” She told US Weekly that it was an “absolutely humiliating breakup” that shook her world.

Lindsay Hubbard’s New Boyfriend

The highly publicized breakup was incredibly tough for Hubbard. However, as she reflects on her journey a year later, she feels a sense of relief and gratitude for how far she has come since that challenging time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To think about where I was this time last year is insane to me,” Hubbard shared with People while revealing the happy news. “Looking back, it’s so clear that the universe had a plan.” Now, she’s in a healthy relationship and expecting a child.

In a recent podcast with Jackie Schimmel, Hubbard revealed that her boyfriend isn’t exactly new to her life. She and Dr. Turner Kufe (Lindsay Hubbard’s boyfriend’s name) had dated briefly during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he ended things back then, citing “bad timing.”

However, a few years later, Kufe returned to her life. “Some of my friends call it a boomerang where you go out the first time, the timing wasn’t right, and then they come back around,” she explained. Love, it seems, was indeed sweeter the second time around.

In December 2023, a few months after the Radke-Hubbard breakup, Kufe contacted the reality star again. They started dating in January 2024.

Hubbard gushed on People about finally being in “a very loving, caring, and healthy relationship.” “He’s a really loving man. Sweet and nurturing and understanding,” she says. “He’s highly emotionally intelligent. He’s probably one of the smartest guys I’ve ever met, and really handsome, of course.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hubbard Reveals Her Biggest News Yet

After a few months of dating, Hubbard and Kufe discovered she was pregnant. She announced her pregnancy to her fans via a post on Instagram on July 4.

She showed a photo of her belly bump and the pregnancy test, and she captioned her post: “Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!”

Share icon Image credits: @lindshubbs

The past year of finding “the one” after heartbreak and getting closer to her dream of being a mom has been a whirlwind for Hubbard. “The journey is really just crazy,” she revealed to People.

Before her pregnancy announcement, she had kept mum about the identity of her boyfriend. After all, Kufe, a doctor who works as the VP of a biotech investments firm, “is very private, mostly because of his high-powered job,” Hubbard told People.

“Obviously, I’m a very public [person] and share pretty much every aspect of my life with the world, so I know it’s weird. But I need to respect his privacy here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What matters most to Hubbard is Kufe’s excitement about becoming a father. “He is just so excited to be a dad and proud to be having a child with me,” she shared with US Weekly. “It means the world to have someone like him by my side.”

Fans and co-stars are overjoyed for the reality TV star. After watching her endure heartbreak, they agree she deserves this happy chapter in her life.

How Is Hubbard Preparing for Parenthood

As Hubbard approaches her due date, she’s been making many preparations for the arrival of their bundle of joy.

She shares regular snippets on Instagram — from her growing tummy, checkups, keeping healthy, and prenatal yoga to decorating the nursery.

Share icon Image credits: @lindshubbs



Hubbard revealed on Instagram that her boyfriend surprised her with the news of their baby’s gender during a vacation in Italy. Upon entering their hotel room, decorated with pink flowers and balloons, she exclaimed, “Stop! What? No! We’re having a girl? Oh my God, babe!” She was thrilled, adding, “It is hard to surprise me, but not only did he pull it off, he crushed it!”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Hubbard (@lindshubbs)

The couple already has a name ready for their baby girl, but they haven’t revealed it. On October 10, though, Hubbard told Page Six that they’ve had a name for a while and that they both like it. In the meantime, they refer to their little one as their little cub.

On October 26, they held a unique mom-and-dad baby shower at the Paris Cafe in New York in anticipation of their baby’s arrival. While Hubbard handled all the party planning, she wanted Kufe to be as much a part of the festivities as possible.

“What makes my baby shower more unique is it’s a joint baby shower for his-and-hers to celebrate — not just the baby mama, but also the baby daddy,” Hubbard told US Weekly.

As a certified PR, Hubbard ensured that each detail of their joint shower was perfect. The cafe was dressed in beautiful rusty roses and mauves, and Paris Cafe’s Chef John Delucie reimagined the menu. They even had sponsors for their balloon decor and desserts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This moment is one of the biggest moments that is ever going to happen to me in my life, becoming a mother, and simultaneously, it’s going to be the biggest moment for [my boyfriend] in his life, too,” explained Hubbard.

When asked if they had plans of moving in, getting engaged, or marrying soon, Hubbard clarified that it was far from her mind. “Those were some things that I pretty much took off the table immediately upon finding out that we were pregnant,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight.

Hubbard’s Next Chapter: Balancing Motherhood, Career, and Life in the Spotlight

The reality TV star is entirely focused on and excited about her new role: motherhood. “The timing for me is right. Everything that led up to this point, I can draw upon those experiences, and I think they’ll “Help me be a better mom because of them,” she shared with People, highlighting the support from her partner. Hubbard is determined to use the lessons she’s learned, especially over the past year, to be her best mom.

In terms of her career, fans can still expect to see Hubbard in the upcoming season of Summer House, as filming for that season is already complete. However, there’s no confirmation yet about her involvement in future seasons of Bravo once the baby arrives or whether her new beau, Dr. Turner Kufe, will join her on the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dynamics will undoubtedly shift, but Hubbard says she’s ready for whatever comes her way — even coexisting with her ex-fiancé, Carl Radke.

“I feel very indifferent about him… I’m not going to go talk to him about all the sh*t going on in my life, but I can tolerate being in the same room as him. If that means living in the same house, great, whatever,” she explained.

Hubbard doesn’t shy away from the spotlight, even during this significant transition in her life. As a prominent social media influencer, she plans to continue sharing her journey into motherhood with her followers (Viralstar Hub).