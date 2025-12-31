Bored Panda has put together a list of the best ones for you to scroll through while you wonder why you didn't think of that. Upvote your favorites and feel free to share your own sneaky loopholes in the comments section below.

Someone recently asked , " What glitch in the system are you exploiting? " and thousands of responses came flying in. People shared all the ways they're winning at life without breaking any rules whatsoever. Epic stories about spotting a crack, slipping through and scoring. Harmless rebellion. Big wins. Legendary bragging rights.

Every now and again life accidentally leaves a door unlocked. Only those who dare to enter are rewarded with great and unexpected surprises. Free coffee for life. Money for nothing. Airline and hotel points for years. All-you-can-eat buffets without spending a cent. Call them loopholes , glitches in the system, or sheer luck. They’re the stuff dreams are made of.

#1 It's not exactly a glitch, but if you use spotify on chrome (so not the downloadable app) and have AdBlock on, you no longer have to listen to any commercials.

#2 I've been getting free Internet for the last 10 years because my ISP never cut me off after I stopped paying. I don't question it.

#3 My great student card heist. I live in South Australia, so YMMV elsewhere. Basically, the cost to apply for a uni degree here is about $60. So you apply for a degree, enrol in topics, get your "full time student" ID card, then unenrol in all your topics. If you unenrol before the census date (which is usually a month or so after uni starts), you don't get charged for the course - but they don't ask for your student card back!



That means that you get to claim all the sweet sweet student discounts, the best of which being on public transport. If, like me, you get public transport twice a day, five days a week, it costs you almost $40. Having a student card halves the cost. So you basically make up for the $60 you paid to apply for uni in 3 weeks of catching the train.

#4 Live in a rural town. No degree, but I'm excellent at math. I got a job teaching GED math classes which requires a degree, it was supposed to be temporary and I was supposed to give my boss a refresher on math so they could eventually let me go. My boss knows I have a daughter to support by myself as a dad and have really turned my life around and my boss already knows how to do math. Boss still always tells her supervisor she just can't get the hang of alegebra so I can keep my job. My boss is cool.

#5 One of the washing machines at my college only costs a quarter as opposed to the normal dollar. I'm saving tens. TENS I TELL YOU.

#6 I took a regular old stats class in high school. My college saw it on my transcript, thought it was AP, and checked it off of my degree requirements. My graduate school saw it on my undergrad transcript and checked it off on my requirements. I haven't taken a math class since I was 17 and I'm not saying a word.

#7 Not current, but a good story.



Three years ago I worked at a grocery store as a cashier and they had a system where every dollar spent was put towards a point system to give you discounts on their gas. You also got discounts on specific items with the card.



They tracked our employee cards, so we couldnt cop some free fuel points. But my mom's old phone number was still linked to an account, so whenever a customer didnt have an account (which was free) I would just type in my mom's old # and say it was the store code to give them discounts. I paid next to nothing for gas while I worked there and never got caught.

#8 In Norway they legally can't put more than one parking ticket on your car. So I have been using the same ticket when parking since september.

#9 Being a private nanny to get through university. Rich parents will pay a ton for someone well-presented who enjoys playing with children and can make a sandwich. I earn so much more than my friends in casual jobs, work half the hours, love my job and the parents are people in my field who let me assist them with work so I'm gaining experience for after my degree. Just find some rich parents man.

#10 Wal-Mart will match any price of their competitors...so I usually get a tremendous deal on sodas...$2.50 per 12 pack...because if you just show them the deal on a newspaper they will honor it, doesn't matter if the deal is from the friggin 4th of July. They never check the date. This can work on other items as well, I've just found the biggest savings to be on 12-packs.

#11 At my work, we have to pay 30€/month for parking which get deducted from our salary, but I've never paid a cent since when I started there, I used to go to work by train but after a month, I've started to use my car and just never informed anyone ...



So far I've saved around 3k€ ...

#12 At Noodles and Company I regularly order online at work. I get the Med Salad. Normally it comes with chicken added. I deselect the chicken saving like $3 and so far I'm 5/5 for them still putting it on there.

#13 Theres a change dispenser near my house and when you put in 1 dollar bills it despenses 5 quarters instead of 4. Woohoo breaking economy.

#14 Getting the employee discount on my phone bill, from an employer I left a year ago.

#15 Was told by gas company that my apartment "doesn't exist" according to their records and therefore couldn't set up an account. Despite this, we've had gas in the apartment for the past 3 years.

#16 I keep being offered sign up bonuses for starting new bank accounts. I've switched twice now in a year, moving my direct deposit each time and have made $800 in incentives. Other than the hassle of switching my direct deposit I can't find a reason not to. There are no penalties for closing a bank account, and to me the hassle is worth the money.

#17 During Christmas the power for just my apartment went out but the Christmas lights on the balcony railing were still on.

I hypothesized that that wall outlet was probably wired to my neighbors place by accident by the electrician or on purpose for some reason. i tested this by plugging a power strip into it, running it inside and plugging everything i could into it and sure enough the electric bill was low as heck.



the neighbor drives a Mercedes so i dont feel bad about it.

#18 This was like 7 or 8 years ago when a lot of towns in the UK didn't have Dominoes Pizza, before Papa Johns was a thing here and you were lucky if there was a Pizza Hut delivery. Most people only had access to pizza from little, dirty kebab shops and like their kebabs, the pizzas were best eaten when drunk.



Well a Dominoes opened up in my hometown not long after I finished university and moved back home. Because it was so expensive compared to the cheap, albeit bad, pizza you could already buy, they did loads of really good coupon and online deals.



They had this one code, PIZFIFTY, that was 50% of £50. A large pizza with two sides was about £25 anyway, so you could basically get twice the amount of food. It made it feel like you weren't getting totally ripped off.



That code didn't stay on the menus for long though, and it was replaced with various other codes that would change every month. The thing is though, the PIZFIFTY code still worked online. And it stayed active until this year. I was a little heartbroken when I entered it and got an invalid code error.

#19 If your listening to pandora on android and an ad comes up, press your recent screens button (either the left or right button) and close out and re launch it, its quicker than sitting through the ad and with extended use pandora is now permanently glitched and every ad is now 6 seconds of black screen and back to my music (:.

#20 Getting a mortgage and then getting a roomie to pay rent to me, which I use to pay the mortgage. Living for free man.

#21 I get 15% discounts at a particular grocery store by virtue of being a student. However, the chain doesn't apply the discounts on returns. So,I can buy something at a 15% discount and return it for full price.



I don't use it because I want the chain to stick around, but I know it exists.

#22 My brother got discounts from other stores in the plaza of the grocery store he worked at becsuse he work at said grocery store. The pizza place got so used to seeing him, they gave him the grocery store discount every time he came in, even well after he quit that job.

#23 I use the Starbucks mobile ordering system to order a grande drink, but then select the option to have it put in a venti cup. 4/5 times I get a full venti drink.



Edit: grande: medium. Venti: large. Yea, I hate using those words too. They offer that option so you can have room to add sugar or cream. And yea, I know it's not a full venti drink, but it's always more than a grande. My cousin is a barista and she says they don't really care if they give more on iced coffee or hot coffee because yea, it's still $5 for .50 coffee. Anyway, it's the little things that make my day.

#24 Flipping failed recalled products. When say Apple do a recall for a logic board failure, find systems with those symptoms on eBay for cheap, take them into the Apple Store and they'll repair it for free under warranty.



Also a cheap way to get a MacBook every few years (but usually better to get several failed ones and swap for something that hasn't been recalled).

#25 The mobils in my area did a scratch off game via text. you text a code and they send you a link to a scratch-off page. get 3 out of the 6 and you won a free energy drink, soda, or water (changed monthly). i literally won every day. then i discovered you could clear cookies and get as many tickets as you had email addresses. was getting 5 energy drinks a day for free for a few months.

#26 My local pizza place has pepperoni on the menu for £1 more than pepperoni plus (pepperoni, mushrooms and onions), just swap the mushrooms and onions for pepperoni and pepperoni.



Every time I eat it I MWAHAHAHAHAHA to myself.

#27 With the *subway app* you can get discounts on subs. If you delete the app you can try again and get a different (better) discount. It ain't much, but it is to a 19 year old student.



EDIT: it's the Subway Netherlands app for everybody asking. So that might be why the Americans don't see the "footlong for 5 euro" discount. I don't know what the deal is with subway in other countries.

#28 This is probably the same in other cities but if you get a parking ticket from a private company you don't have to pay it.

I've been getting parking tickets for years in this privately owned parking lot and I just throw them out.

#29 The cost of living system hasn't been refactored for the online economy yet. That means you can make a decent income online while living in a place with a cheaper cost of living, thus multiplying your standard of living, often to a level exceeding your home country.



I've tested this in Thailand, Mexico, Bulgaria and South Korea so far. Works like a charm.

#30 The Deluxe Double at my local Culvers is like 4 bucks but a regular double cheeseburger with deluxe condiments is 2.80.

#31 Not really a glitch but I churn credit cards and bank accounts for their signup bonuses. In the past year (2016) I have opened 23 new cards and made close to $10k "profit" - which is nothing compared to some others. I have enough airline and hotel points to last for a long time, I get into airport lounges for free, and I have elite status at many hotels. And no, I don't pay interest and it's not bad for your credit.

#32 GameStop allows you to get a full refund on any preowned game if you bring it back within seven days. Good for shorter games or breaks/vacations when you have lots of time to play.

#33 A while back they got new keypads at my job that wouldn't let you punch in if you showed up late for work. It would just say, "too late, see a manager" and then you'd have to go through the awkward process of telling your manager, having them follow you up the stairs, and they had to sign a late slip for you. One day I figured out that if I put a nine at the end of my four digit key (because it doesn't overwrite the last key) I could punch in late without being penalized. Naturally I exploited this loophole whenever I was too late for work. Eventually they caught on to what I was doing and had a manager talk to me and tell me that if I showed up late three more times (three strikes) I'd be fired.



I think the only reason they didn't fire me then and there was because they didn't want to admit there was a loop-hole in the system.

#34 In most states, children/teens have to take a series of specific standardized tests to determine the effectiveness of the school and progress of the student themselves. These aren't the APs, SAT, ACT, or TOEFLs. These are state administered and in my state when we had to take it, people found out a "glitch" so to speak.





So the way the test works was that the questions got harder the more you got right. Also it was not timed so you could pause the test. **However**, whenever you paused and then came back you got a different question. This question may have been easier for you to do if you were the student.



So basically, a room of 30 or maybe more students would get a question they would get stumped on. Then pause the test and resume seconds after to receive another question that they knew how to do. Of course, you could do this as many times as you wanted to during the test. It was L I V I D! !





I scored 99% better in the whole state because of this. . . **NOTE** the new question would be in the same difficulty "set" as the one you couldn't do. The new question you got just might have been faster to do or easier to comprehend. So it was kind of a half **glitch** and you still had to be a little smart. (#_#( woo^oo^o







TL:DR> Glitch on test allows you to switch out a hard question for something you could easily comprehend or do faster. I did 99% better than the rest of the students in the test in whole state.

#35 Two school glitches I used to "exploit" (if by "exploit" you really mean "use because they handed it to you."):



In middle school I quit going to a class and started to help out/hang out with a teacher I got along with way better than the teacher I was supposed to be with. They still gave me an A on the next report card. For the class I hadn't even been in for weeks. They gave me another A on all subsequent report cards. For the class I literally was never part of again. To this day I have no clue how that happened, but I was sure glad it did.



In high school, my school had 2 lunch hours, and allowed students to program their schedules each year. Thanks to their not requiring a full compliment of credits to graduate, a particularly motivated student could complete their high school in 3 years, or have any specific free hour each of their 4 years if they wanted. Guess who got first lunch *and* second lunch? This hobbit, that's who. Only did that one year, and man was my guidance counselor not pleased at my figuring it out. Kinda mad I didn't figure that out for each year, but oh well. I heard they added a third lunch hour the year after I graduated.

#36 Used to work in the cinema so I know al the tricks.



Order tickets online, pay the extra convenience fee. Then go to the registers and tell them you left your credit card at home and you wish to pay in cash. The cashier will cancel your order but keep your seats so tou can pay regular price but still have designated seats.



If you bring food in plastic bag (like a burger you just bought in the bag they gave you) they ushers will tell you to put it aside for safekeeping, but if you put it in your own bag (like the one you take to school. Sorry I don't know all the words in english I think it's the same word) they can't tell you to open it



If you feel extra sneaky and have lots of spare time you can watch a movie and hide in the bathroom for 20 minutes until the next showing is starting, then just go to a different room to watch another movie for free.

#37 Thought about upping my Gamers Club Unlocked membership at best buy when I realized when I initially bought the membership two years ago best buy quite literally had a glitch in their system and accidentally gave me an additional two years for free



It's not super fancy or anything, but hey it means 20% off games without paying another 30 bucks, so that's a win in my book.

#38 One that I used to use, not sure if it works anymore.



On a kindle, I would buy books from the store and wait while they downloaded. Then I would click the refund button, go to my library and load up the book. As long as I didn't press the home button, I could read the book to the end. If I pressed the home button, the book was no longer in my library.

#39 Every year, the New York Times tells me my $4/month promotional rate is ending and I'll now be paying $20/month. Every year, I go to cancel it, and every year, they extend me the $4/month rate for another year.

#40 If you're scrolling a website and you get the pop-up or greyed out words because the site is hidden behind a paywall, just open the link and type archive.is/ right before the www. Then click the link that pops up and there's your free, unblocked article. Looking at you New York Times...

#41 I am due to graduate from university soon. When my student card expired recently, I changed my graduation date to December 2022 before getting an updated card. Hello, 6 more years of cheap movie tickets/public transport concessions.



Edit:



The guy who issued the card and took my photo was pretty skeptical of the date I had entered haha.



When I told him I was in a very long dual degree, he smirked and said he was "happy with that explanation". I think he was just doing me a solid by turning a blind eye #topbloke



Technically, I *am* enrolled in a degree that takes 5.5-6 years... I just skipped the part where I'm 6 years into it hehe 😇.

#42 I never actually did this, and I'm told it doesn't work any more, but I saw people do it.



Years ago, at a certain major university, the administration decided to put all your services on one card: everything from the library to photocopiers, to exams to food services: a fine idea.



There was just one tiny problem...



The code somehow presumed that everyone would, at some point, put a balance on the card. They did not account for the possibility of someone showing up in certain places with a zero balance.



One set of such places involved anywhere that served university-issue food.



In short, as long as you kept a zero balance on your card, you ate for free.



You'd get rung in at the cash, and present your card; it would scan but *not* show the cashier the balance (because of privacy regulations); it would only say 'OK' or 'not OK'. If you had a balance that was not sufficient, or negative (e.g. in the case of library fines) it would compare X to Y and it wouldn't go through; if your balance was zero, it went through every time, so somebody didn't set up that binary properly.



This went on for YEARS. In certain faculties and departments -- and it's easy to imagine which ones -- it was legendary. It got to the point, I'm told, that they were actually holding meetings and disciplining people who used it too much because they were so concerned about keeping it going.



AFAIK, it only ended because the university tore out all of their old cafeterias and put new ones in -- presumably because the old ones were losing staggering amounts of money -- complete with a new payment system that did not apparently have this issue.



I found out towards the end of my time there, but I didn't feel too upset because I lived off-campus and only ate within the university inside my college, which was on a different system and had way, WAY better food. Someone literally said, "How would you like a free lunch?", showed me his 0.00 balance on a nearby machine, and then bought me lunch.





Now that I'm more involved in and aware of university operations, I'm actually kind of pissed about this -- like all free lunches, it wasn't -- but it remains, undeniably, a first-class hack.



(Personally, my own view is that student nutrition is a huge problem, and we should be giving food away to students, but the legal problems surrounding that are truly prohibitive.)



**TL;DR: students at a major university who kept a null balance on their student cards had an all-you-can-eat buffet on tap.**.

#43 My Dad is a recycling man for my town. And man did he ever do this well.



So with McDonalds you know how you can get a stamp card and a sticker on every cup? When you fill out the stamp card you get a free drink.



Well whenever he goes to pick up someone's recycling sometimes a person left there mcdonalds drink cup in there. And the sticker is still on it. So he takes the sticker and puts it on his stamp card.



Lets say he has over 50+ stamp cards for a free drink by doing this. And counting. He is exploiting that one that is for sure. Free coffee for life.

#44 Jamba juice give members of their club a free small smoothie during their birthday month. They recently redid the app for mobile ordering so you could use discounts and stuff. In the app you can use the free small smoothie to get a large smoothie. I use ten minute mail and a random phone number to make a new account whenever I want a smoothie.

#45 Not currently, but a year ago when I was in college:



The meal plan, in addition to letting you into the cafeterias a certain number of times per week, included something called "dining dollars" which are just regular dollars except you can only use them at college-approved restaurants or fast food chains on campus. The meal plan comes with a fixed number of dining dollars per semester ($200 or $300 or something depending on your plan) but you can add extra if you want to go to the college restaurants more. They have a promotion where if you spend $20 or more of real money on dining dollars, you get 10% extra, so for example if you pay $100, you'd get $110 to spend on food. The college actually earns a profit on this because items at their convenience stores are marked up by more than 10% of market value, so it increases their revenue by more than the cost of giving out that 10% bonus.



Except I broke this system.



I was the treasurer of a club, and noticed in some obscure bylaw that if you filled out some form at the student affairs office, it would authorize your organization to hold fundraisers where people can spend their dining dollars on your club's merchandise, such as soccer team t-shirts or a bake sale or whatever. Usually when you have a fundraiser, you want people _outside_ of your club to buy your stuff, because otherwise it'd just be like charging ridiculous club dues. But I figured out we could charge $10 per cookie, have all the club members buy 20 cookies (from ourselves) using dining dollars, take the $6000 check out of the club account, then re-distribute the money to everyone so that they could buy more dining dollars. BUT you get 10% extra each time you repeat this, so basically it was like being given $600 for free by the dining services department for doing absolutely nothing productive.



Also we got to eat a lot of cookies.

#46 In my library system, you can only get pre-due notifications on items if you have e-mail notifications set up. You can get only an e-mail, or an e-mail and a text, but you *must* have e-mail selected or else they won't come.



Except in my account.



I'm enjoying my text-based notifications without spammy e-mails, and while I dutifully reported the bug I certainly haven't pressed to have it fixed.



I also briefly enjoyed a period when HR's emergency closure alert system decided that it wasn't going to call me on the phone at 6 in the morning even if I wasn't scheduled to come in for that shift, opting to text me instead. This wasn't how it was supposed to work, everybody was supposed to get a call and then some people would get additional texts. I think the library just really likes to text me, and I'm sure not complaining!

#47 If you swipe your Kroger card at Food Lion you will still get the discount and the gas points.



Edit: user name has nothing to do with this.

#48 When I was in university we had a machine that gave you a little slip for the windshield to show you paid to park there so i used excel to make duplicates and put them in my windshield every morning without having to pay the $8/day to park. I got caught though after about 6 months when the machine was broken one day but i still had a slip on my dash.

#49 Not any more but for about 2 weeks at my school I could get 600ml Choc Chill for free because the online ordering glitched.

#50 The food court at my local mall gives a discount to anyone that works in the mall. I just lie and tell them I work at sears and they hook it up.

#51 I've been getting free movie tickets for a while now. Fandango has an app that you can buy your tickets on and it becomes a QR code thingy and the person at the booth just scans it and you go in. If you screenshot it and show the picture the QR code doesn't work but if your local theater has a nervous teenager working the booth and a long line of customers, they're not gonna make a big deal and just assume the computer is being weird and let you in. When you get inside the theater, pull out your phone and return the tickets through the app, it will let you because it sees that its QR code was never scanned. I've bought movie tickets for my friends a bunch of times, and then they pay me back for spotting them. So free tickets and profit.

#52 In high school, I was a teachers assistant for my 5th and 7th periods. 6th was my lunch hour. I was able to earn a good enough relationship with both of the teachers that I was assisting to the point where I didn't have to go anymore. So I would have a 3 hour lunch every day.

#53 I was a 17 year old when I opened my bank account and it was free as I was under the age of 18. I haven't paid them a fee since I turned 18.

#54 Went out drinking a couple of yeara ago and woke up with broken phone.



Went hungover to a place to buy a new one, Samsung S5. Was broke so bought it with 12 month part financed through having to change phone company. They told me the phone company would take care of the switch and I would start recieving bills in a couple of weeks.

Well ita been 2 years and I still havent recieved one, and still with the old phone company.

Basically got a free phone.

#55 A month or 2 ago amazon had a bunch of blu-rays that were on both the 2 for £10 offer *and* the 3 for £20 offer. Just happened to notice when I was checking out that I was getting double discount so I went back and searched for all the ones that were on both deals. Got 12 blu rays for ~£35 with ~£60 discount. They changed the deal a couple weeks later.

#56 Nike soccer cleats have a two year warranty... Per pair. I use firm ground cleats, but we always play on turf, so they'll wear out after about a season or so. We print out the warranty, attach it to the cleats, ship them back, get approval, then get the exact value of thr cleats back to buy another pair. Been having free $300 cleats for the past 5 years.

#57 Standard size ice cream, was 1.30, while "big ice cream", double the standard size, was 3.30.



The "standard" was really small, so everybody bought the "big" one. But I did the math, so I'd ask for two standard ones, receive an extra waffle, and save 0.70.



I was 11. As I watched the line of adults all buying "big ice cream", I realised that not all adults were smart. Nobody repeated my trick.

#58 When I was a kid, two 5 piece chicken nuggets at burger king cost less combined than 1 eight piece chicken nugget. Two extra nuggets for less money. One of my idiot friends told me "that's just a trick they use to get you to spend more" and I sat him down and did the math in front of him.

#59 Honestly, public assistance programs are where it's at. Even if you are housed & have employment, there are things you are entitled to as a citizen that the government still does pay for (despite what our current administration implies) & they help out so much. You don't have to struggle as much as you think you do. There's stuff out there that can help you reduce the pressure!

#60 An ex-girlfriend hasn't changed her Netflix password and is still logged in on my Blu-ray player. It's been nearly two years.

#61 Multiple members of family are police officers. When they say "Do you know why I pulled you over?" I say, "I was speeding, I know better, my -------- is a an officer"



85% of the time the response is "Slow it down and have a good day"



I know it's bad but those tickets are expensive.

