Bored Panda has put together a list of the best answers for you to scroll through while you question why you never thought of that before. Let us know your favorites by hitting the upvote button. We also reveal how some loopholes have been used to save certain people millions and help others evade jail time. You'll find that info between the images.

Someone asked people to share the times they found a loophole and went on to unashamedly exploit it. And there was no shortage of answers. Some of them came from cunning and clever masters who saw cracks in the system and dove right in. Others were chance situations that left people unexpectedly scoring much more than they had originally bargained for.

Exploiting a loophole is the ultimate game of legal cat-and-mouse: follow the rules to the letter, even if it completely violates their spirit. It can take a unique blend of intelligence , nerve, and timing. Or sometimes it's a matter of pure luck.

You either break the rules or you obey them. Right? Not quite. Sometimes rules are a little bendable, allowing you to twist them just enough to get more than you would. Without necessarily doing anything wrong.

#1 When I started college, a family friend gave me a $50 gift card to a local coffee chain near my dorm, the kind of place that also has pastries and prepared sandwiches. I had very little spending money at this point, so this felt like a real windfall and I intended to make it last.



After 2 months of cafeteria food, I finally decided to splurge on a coffee and a muffin, the total is like $4.00. I hand over the gift card, and the girl on the register gives me this incredulous look. it was like I had just handed her monopoly money. Immediately this feels like it’s going to be an problem. She asks me where I got it. I tell her it was a gift. She rolls her eyes at me, clearly irritated. She says they don’t usually take gift cards, I guess they were pretty new at that point, but it was a branded plastic scannable card, obviously legit, so i politely ask if she can try it. She sucks her teeth and starts punching at the screen. 2 or 3 minutes of sighing and rolling her eyes go by and she appears to finish the transaction, hands me my receipt and throws the gift card on the counter without a word.



I’m kind of taken aback at this point by her attitude, but look at the receipt and see my gift card total is now $54. She credited my card with $4. I realize i’m trying my luck here but i quickly grab a sandwich and drink from the case and say, sorry i forgot i wanted to get these too. She rolls her eyes at me again and rings them up. The total is $12. Punches at the screen for a while again, prints my receipt - my new total is $66. Despite being a broke student, I probably would have pointed out the mistake if she hadn’t been so rude. Also I figured it was a one time thing, it couldn’t happen again, right?



WRONG. The next few months I got the total of that card up to almost $200.



I ate very well that semester.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finding a loophole - and using it - doesn't always mean cheating. In fact, the very definition of "loophole," according to Investopedia, is "a technicality that allows a person or business to avoid the scope of a law or restriction without directly violating the law." It's about playing the game and playing it well. Not just thinking outside the box. But completely redefining it. You can admire their brilliance or be shocked by their boldness. At the end of the day, these people found a genius hack that nobody else saw coming. And they ran with it.

RELATED:

#2 I had a 50% employee discount on my satellite subscription years after I left my old job. It was a s***e job.



Transplanted_Cactus:

I still get 15% off my cell bill for a corporate discount at a place I haven't worked at in over two years. Apparently they never verify that you actually still work there.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 I used to work in an office building downtown. Parking was expensive. Most places were about 10 bucks a day. So approximately 200 bucks a month. A bus pass for the month was about 80 bucks.



Then i discovered the casino paradox. If you parked at the casino, it cost 10 dollars. Expensive right? If you signed up for a casino club card, and you spun 10 dollars worth of slot machine, parking was free. Usually, you’re left with about 6 bucks out of your original 10. Bad if you’re purely gambling but now parking costed you 4 dollars.



Things got even juicer when the local sports team had a coupon for 5 dollars in free play on the back of each and every 50/50 ticket for an entire season. Since everyone loses they left their left over tickets all over, which I picked up. Now, with my free play money, I was technically getting paid to park downtown!!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes it's something small, like a free candy bar or saving $2 on parking. But other times, exploiting a loophole has managed to save people thousands, if not millions, and even help others evade jail, or spend less time behind bars. Take Romania, for example. Under that country's earlier law, prisoners could shave 30 days off their jail terms for every book of scientific value that they published. And as the Guardian reported back in 2016, white-collar criminals were taking full advantage.

#4 I used to sell guitars at a music store. This guy started coming in and window shopping, getting prices. Didn’t seem serious so no-one wanted to waste time on him, but I was nice and maybe naive so I spent hours testing pedals, amps, etc. Writing out prices. He’d come in every couple weeks, telling me he has some money coming in soon. Everyone thought I was wasting my time, and after a while I started to believe them.



Then one day he calls and says he’s ready to buy, make sure I have everything he wants in stock for next week (it was around $1500 worth of gear if I remember correctly) when he comes in. I get his order ready.



Dude shows up with a huge stack of gift cards. Apparently the owner had been running a promo in the paper - go to this random record store, pay them $50 and get a $100 gift card to my guitar store. Could only get it once a week. This kid had been going to this place every week for like four months, buying gift cards and saving them up. Brought em in with this look on his face, like we are all idiots and he is the smartest MF around. And he was, there was no fine print, no limitations in any of the postings anywhere. Guy just got a monster discount for being patient. Im sure they lost money on that deal.



They don’t offer that promotion anymore, either.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 My local car park costs 7£ per day...... but only 5£ if you hit the lost ticket option! I lose my ticket everyday!!



FoxyBastard:

My brother-in-law used to do this.

He would regularly go on business trips and the airport parking cost €25 per night but the lost ticket charge was €75.

He would leave on a Sunday night and come back on a Friday evening, having "lost his ticket", and pay €75 instead of €125 every time.

#6 My company books me a flight home frequently when I am working out of town. But won't book me a flight to a different destination, say I want to go to Vegas instead one weekend. So I let them book my trip home, under my rewards account. Then I go in and cancel the flight and use the credit to rebook it. I don't know if they know this, but they've never said anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

"While in prison for graft offences, politicians and businessmen in particular are churning out papers in order to take advantage of the loophole, with little in the way of checks to confirm the value or even originality of the works produced," reported the Guardian at the time. The outlet added that many of the prisoners' books were believed to be written by ghostwriters, or heavily guided by outside research assistants. The text was allegedly then passed to the convicts to handwrite, essentially helping them not do the time for their crime. This loophole made international news headlines but was later suspended by the government.

#7 I took advantage of a retail websites online gift card sale. They were offering “gift cards” for 25% off, for a weekend sale. The great part about it was that they weren’t actually gift cards they were just codes that they emailed to you to act as gift cards, allowing you to use it instantly. Well... it turns out you could buy gift cards with gift cards, for any amount. So my 17 year old self turned $20 into $650, over the course of about 4 hours and bought a brand new snowboard set up! I have never seen them run that sale again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Expenses at my previous employer.



We had a hard limit of £20 per day for breakfast and dinner only, or it could be averaged at £20 per day or under for the entire trip e.g. you could spend £40 one day, nothing the next, then £10 one day, then £30 another. Lunch was **not** included for some very odd grandfathered reason that was long since lost to the mists of time.



The expenses category was for "Meals & Sustenance" which you had to book your breakfast and dinner to, although hotel-inclusive breakfast didn't count towards the limit at all.



However, here's the interesting part: there was another category called "Incidental Spend" which was unlimited. Guess who used this to purchase lunch items *and* breach the rate cap for other meals?



Me and about 26,000 other employees, as it turned out. Nobody was ever disciplined (providing you didn't completely take the p**s) because HR amazingly admitted that they had screwed up and hadn't thought of this being a problem. Took them two years from me starting before that was closed off.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 A British price comparison website offers 2 for 1 cinema tickets for a year if you buy insurance through it. The cheapest possible insurance on there works out significantly cheaper than just a single cinema ticket.

Look no further than Wall Street for a tried-and-tested way to beat the system and save big bucks. "A prime example is the carried interest provision that allows private equity managers, venture capital investors, hedge fund managers, and real estate investors to pay a capital gains tax rate (presently 20%) instead of the higher ordinary income tax rate on the income earned from their day-to-day work activity," explains Investopedia. The site adds that this very loophole has saved hundreds of millions in taxes for financiers such as Stephen Schwarzman and others like him.

#10 Bought a mattress on Amazon back in November of last year. It was one of those where they ship it compressed and it takes a day or so to fully expand. Anyway, the wife and I slept on it and it was rough on our backs, so we decided to return it within the 60 day trial period. UPS wouldn't take a now fully inflated king sized mattress, so Amazon refunded our money and just told us to keep it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 There was a vending machine on my university campus that would give you two candy bars for the price of one. You would type in the number of the thing you wanted, then put in the money, then type the number again. It was amazing, but got fixed after a semester. :/.



specialkk77:

The vending machines on my campus were always broken. Eating money, items getting stuck...these things sucked. It got to the point where you could just go to the office and tell them "yeah, I've lost 20 bucks to the machines this week", and they'd just give you the money. They relied on the honor system, since they were well aware that the machines sucked.

Sometimes the vending machine gods woul call forth a double offering to us poor college students. Those were fine days indeed.

#12 I once signed up for a Firestone credit card.



I got my oil changed on our cars and new tires. I kept waiting for them to send a bill, and they never did.



I also told the cashier multiple times about not getting bills.



I also kept charging car stuff... Never paid once.



Nothing on my credit report, nada.



It's been ten years.



weedful_things:

In ten years you will get a bill for $400 in service and 40,000 in late fees and interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

"A person or company utilizing a loophole isn't considered to be breaking the law but circumventing it in a way that was not intended by the regulators or legislators that put the law or restriction into place," notes the site. And the reason they're even able to do this is often because those who originally drafted the law or made the rules didn't go through them with a fine-tooth comb and allowed something to slip through the cracks. Although sometimes, loopholes were purposely placed there. It just took a cunning and clever figure to spot them and strike with sheer audacity.

#13 One time I found out a bouncy ball dispenser at Walmart could be exploited. I could put a quarter in, turn it part way and get a ball, then turn the handle back and get my quarter back. I did that to get a few balls before I felt guilty and asked my dad if it's stealing. I was really young so I didn't fully understand.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 When I was broke I forgot to disable auto-renew for x-box Live so when the charge hit my account, I had to call them and ask for a refund. Super simple process and I had my money back the next day.



And to my delight they forgot to remove my Live access.



I had it for a whole year. When it was time to renew, I paid, called them the next day to cancel, and sure enough had free x-box live for another year.



Scaphismus:

I once got an email from Microsoft saying "Thank you for your purchase of ($70 worth of Live points)", when I hadn't used my account in over a year.

So I immediately emailed both Microsoft and PayPal, informing them that I did not authorize this purchase, and I would like to reverse it. Paypal reversed the charge right away, so my account was all square.

Then, a couple of weeks later, I get another email from Microsoft apologizing for the mistake, and refunding my $70. The $70 that PayPal had already credited to my account.

I waited a few months before taking the money out of PayPal, thinking that they'd figure it out eventually, but they did not.

Thanks for the $70, Microsoft!

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Years ago, Wawa had emailed coupons for free cup of coffee. I had to print it myself cuz for some reason it wouldn't scan on my phone. So I printed it and used it and got my free large coffee. All good so far.



Then I thought it'd be worth trying to print again and use it. They scanned the bar code so I thought the system would definitely know if it has been used. Guess what? That wasn't the case. I printed coupons and made copies. My brothers and parents love Wawa coffee. We used to print the coupons and use it EVERY morning for 7 months.

#16 A few years ago, The Cubs had a promotion with Qdoba where if the Cubs scored a run in the 6th inning or whatever inning it was, you’d get a free burrito. When you walked into the stadium, the workers would hand you this little booklet that had the Qdoba coupon along with others. So many people would just discard them on the ground by their seats. After the games, I would go around and collect as many as I could find. I’d take them into Qdoba and get me free burrito regardless if the Cubs scores in the correct inning. The employees never checked or knew. So many free burritos that summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Pizza Pizza app. Had a promo flyer arrive on a box for a free pound of wings when I spend 9.99 when they were doing a scratch and win promo. Added the code. Ordered the a large 9.99 pizza and got the wings. The Pizza Pizza app has a “repeat last order” and it would automatically add the free wings every time I repeated last order. Then it gave me 2 dips on the scratch, so that was included. Then dessert. Then fries. then boneless bites. Just kept adding free promos on top of older free promos and I would keep repeating previous orders and adding more free stuff to it.



I accidentally updated the app. They fixed the glitch. It was a blessing in disguise cause I was eating way to much pizza every week. At least that’s what I told myself. It was a sad day. Now it feels weird paying for pizza from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 I had to use Wiley for physics homework. After getting a question wrong 3 times, it gave you the answer at a penalty cost. The cost was you would only get 95% for the question. After I figured that out, it was all A's.

#19 A few years ago, Kelloggs had a promotion, where a box their new cereal included a coupon for another free box of cereal.



Presumably, the intention was that you would buy one and get one free. But you could use the coupon to get a free box of cereal that *included another coupon*.



So, I bought one box of cereal at the start of summer, and then continually used the coupons to get more of that cereal for the next several months.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 When I was younger Mountain Dew had a promotion where 1 in 4 bottles won a free Mountain Dew. This was before codes and silly points, you just traded the cap for a new soda. I realized I could look through the plastic bottle at the right angle to identify winners. I only bought 1 soda that whole summer! It was glorious.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Local pizza place hasn't been collecting the coupons nor expiring the code for 50% any online order. We've been using the same code for over a year. I couldn't even tell you where the coupon actually is right now.



Before the hate starts, we still tip nicely. I at least half-believe the delivery drivers aren't asking for it since we tip well and we get food from there far too often.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Amazon will straight up offer a free month of Prime if you raise pretty much any complaint with them. Still on free Prime after 3 months now, but to be fair, they have been awful for me recently, missing delivery dates and what not.

#23 Back in 1999 papa Johns had a promo going that if you took a survey you’d get a code for free pizza. The pass word was “olives from Spain” so after 3 surveys I just wrote it on all the coupons I had (+30). I got tired of pizza quickly though.

#24 I bought beer once at the grocery store using the self checkout line. When you ring up booze on the kiosks, it’ll say it’s calling for an attendant so they can check your ID. When the lady came over, she looked at my ID and then hit the top corner of the screen, input a four digit code and then typed in my birthdate. I saw her code. So now whenever there’s a long wait at the kiosk (because there’s only the one lady for about ten machines) I will just put in the code and my birthday myself. Oh and you have to make sure you turn off the volume on your kiosk or it will say “ID check required” very loudly. I’ve only done it a couple times but nobody has stopped me.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 In high school we had a fairly expensive cafeteria and I ate A LOT as a teenager. We also had a yearly fundraiser for the school that auctioned off things like the best parking spot, front row at graduation and free lunch for the year. After my freshman year my mom smartly added up all the money I had spent on lunch the past year and decided that was her limit on trying to win the free lunch in the auction.



She got it easily.



I burnt that place to the ground my sophomore year and again my junior year taking full advantage of that unlimited lunch.



They did not offer the lunch deal at the auction when my senior year rolled around.

#26 There was one website that I would buy from a lot that would cancel a lot of my orders because they were out of stock. I realized that they were refunding me twice for every order. I decided to do the right thing and tell them. I called them and the customer service agent told me "Happy Birthday". I guess he didn't care and I wasn't going to fight him about it. I ended up with about $2,000. I guess I could have gotten more money out of this but I just felt bad doing it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Story passed down from class to class by one of my biology professors, so read with suspicion.





It's the day of a practical and someone shows up in flipflops. Universities don't f**k around with lab safety (or at least just mine) and open-toe shoes are banned in the lab because-- you know-- acids and such. Even though no chemicals were out, the professor still wouldn't allow the guy to take the test. The guy asked if he could borrow the thing of black tape that's used to mark test tubes (kinda like duct tape but not as strong) and leaves the room. He comes back before the practical starts with both of his feet completely wrapped up to his calves with the tape and some crudely drawn on shoelaces with a pink sharpie. The professor has a chuckle and starts the exam.





Apparently, the head lab person catches the guy leaving the room and immediately takes him to her office to go in on him (then later called in the professor). His excuse was that he was poor and that they were orthopedic (he f*****g taped over his flipflops). Since there was no concrete definition of what closed-toe shoes were in the rules for labs, the lab tech angrily lets the guy go.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 I remember oprah did a free kfc meal for everybody,EVERYBODY, you just had to bring a slip in, printed, on your phone, whatever. LOL that lasted maybe a week or so. Who knows how bad that got.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Downgraded my Netflix subscribtion right before the next payment, paid for a single screen sub, upgraded again after one day and got the 4 screen sub for free for the rest of the month. I did this like 3-4 times but stopped bothering about that. Not sure if this is still working.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Pizza Hut misprinted buy one get one free coupons. Instead of "less or equal value" on the second item, they said "greater or equal value"



So you could order only breadsticks and get a free large supreme pizza.

#31 Car wash near me uses tokens as most of them do and my parents have a slot machine at home and i was curious one day to see if they would work at the car wash and they did. Well I went to their vending machine to get some glass wipes or something and I put a token in and it took it. I hit the return change button and it spit out 4 quarter or a dollar coin. I went back a few times but never chanced it because of cameras and didn’t want to get caught.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 One time AmEx offered double rewards. We had a s**t-ton of points saved up and one of the rewards was travelers cheques. We cashed out and took $2,300 in cheques (!) then soon after, we closed the account. Way better than a toaster or a c**p TV or the other stuff we didn't need but would have had to settle for.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Back in the late 90s, they used to have a limited number of questions on the GMAT (biz school standard test). If you took it enough times in a given year, you would start seeing the same ones. After each test, I would cancel the score, go home and figure-out the answers to the quesitons I couldnt answer. By the 7th time, i aced through the whole thing and didnt cancel.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Hotels who say free breakfast don’t specify that its only for people staying in the hotel. Many free breakfasts were had on my family’s summer road trips.



anon:

The amount of balls to do this for a breakfast meal. Imagine the embarrassment if they found out.

Also what if they ask for your room/name.

#35 At my work I found out that if you scan your name badge at the till it counts as a transaction.

One of the things that can get counted on your annual review is your customer per hour rate, which is utterly random if you get things like old people writing cheques, people with no money insisting they really do have money in their accounts, finding item numbers for stuff that won’t scan, etc.

Solution, scan your name badge in between transactions to bump your numbers way up for when you get people who don’t have their s**t together.

Even without my trick I could average a 70cph and managed to bust out a 83cph without someone packing the orders for me. I just like my buffer zone.

I only told two cashiers I liked how to do this before I left the cash tills.

Company still hasn’t caught on.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 In the UK, Young's pubs have an app where if you log in for the first time you get a 'free pint'. However you can just use a temporary email app and keep making new accounts for free pints, all you have to do is to move from one pub to another!

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 For my university's vending machines, if you use Android/Apple pay everything is $1.25 instead of the actual cost via a card or cash.



It's great. Tell no one.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 I got an award for reading the most books in 4th grade by reading maybe a handful of books because I learned you could retake the accelerated reading tests from previous years or just flat out guess the answers to most questions. I proceeded to knock out every book I had ever read up to that point and then would switch seats with my friends and we would take tests for each other.



I didn’t realize I was so far ahead until the ceremony at the end of the year. They called my name and my mom just laughed because she knew there was no way I earned that properly. Felt bad for the girl who was actively trying to get that award all year long.

#39 Audible allows a good deal of returns. I accidentally hit return on a book that I had like 30 seconds left of, which is just the audible sign off usually, and it refunded my credit, I was so surprised I tried it again with another book I had a few seconds left of as well and it worked... doesn’t matter how much of the book you’ve listened to they’ll refund it... I think you get up to 12 returns in a year, so you could use them all in one month but you can’t return anything after that... I believe it’s part of their “great listen guarantee”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Around the holidays, coinstar would have a dump 40$ get a bonus 10$. I went to the bank and got 400$ in coin and then proceded to dump 40$ x 10 and got 100$ bonus.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 There is an old BBS game called Legend of the Red Dragon. when you start off the game you are level 1 and have really c****y stats. If you buy things, they charge you more and if you sell things, they give worse rates. I figured out I could buy a horse, sell it back and my level 1 charisma would have them give me negative money to sell them the horse. The game is so old that negative money balances are assumed to be an overflow error and it fixes this by giving you the max money possible instead.... So I had essentially infinite money as a level 1 player and could buy every upgrade and weapon available and k**l the dragon then be ready to k**l it again after the server restarts at midnight each night. Ruined the game for some many people who had been playing for months to try to k**l it enough times to win.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Every morning I would stop at 7-11 and pick up a six pack of Pepsi cans. I would only drink one but I’d sell the others to my classmates. Made more than enough to buy another pack the next day with money leftover. My school didn’t like my version of capitalism.

#43 When I was 9 I realised the sweet machines that took 20ps (insert 20p then twist it round and sweets come out) would work with the fake money we used at school in maths. So I’d take a couple 20ps every day and treat myself after school.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 This is for the Google Play Store





When there are apps with a discount that makes them free for a limited time you can download them (making it appear that you "purchased" it) then delete it from your phone.







ATM I have about $300 dollars worth of "Paid" apps that aren't even on my phone that I can share with my family via googles "family purchase option".

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 When going to Chipotle, Qdoba, etc., be aware of false choices. Black or Pinto? BOTH. Which meat? 1/2 of one and 1/2 of another. Also always get the bowl.



You end up getting about 2/3 of a serving of each ingredient instead of 1/2. More food for the same money!

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 I'm from Canada so I don't think this would work in the US. When I get stopped for speeding I always pass them an expired insurance card. You need to provide your license, registration and insurance. I have up to date insurance, but always hand them an expired card. Driving without insurance is about a $1300 fine. Speeding is like $380. Probably 6 out of 7 times I've done this (I get stopped for speeding about once every 2 years, usually 70km in a 50 zone or something), they have come back and gave me just the insurance ticket and said they would let me off on the speeding. The trick is when they ask you if you have valid insurance, you say yes, but you say it in a way that makes the cop think you are not telling the truth and just trying to get out of the ticket. Most cops don't give you everything they can and like to come back and say they are giving you some kind of break. That has almost always meant giving me the insurance fine and not the speeding fine. When you get the ticket for the no insurance you can just take it down to the police station, show them your real insurance and then get out of your ticket, the cost is $25 (admin fee), a hell of a lot cheaper then $380. Or you can get a court date, show up and provide proof of insurance and it is free.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 When you book tickets for a movie online it wont let you leave 1 seat in between your seats and someone else, So what you do is book the single seat on your phone and then continue with your actual seats on the computer. The seat on your phone gets held for a few minutes, just dont continue with the process and it will show that seat as booked so you can take the others. Only use if you hate other people though.

#48 Getting any parking ticket on a college campus dismissed. All you have to do is email, or go in person and say the vehicle was disabled (flat tire, fuel pump went out etc) and you had to pull over right then. They waive the fee.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 I had maximum 20 minute sleeping pods at my gym. I used to work crazy hours, go for a nap during lunchtime.

20 minutes just wasn't enough. I worked out that the duration could be changed in browser address.



45 minute naps all the way!



The staff looked confused, handed me my pod headset and never called me out on it but kept acting confused due to the duration every time.



Yes, I napped at the gym..

#50 In elementary school my teacher introduced get out of jail free cards to use to get out of not doing homework or detention. He gave one to every kid in my class.



He never said we couldn't give our cards away.



So what I did was bribed a couple kids for their cards. Once those were used up, I took my last card and a couple bucks down to 7/11 to use their photocopier. I printed maybe 50 and cut them out so they looked like the original. I then folded some, and crinkled others to give them a worn look.



For the next several months I never did any homework. He knew I was cheating the system. I knew he knew. He would give me this "are you kidding me" face whenever I presented him with a new card.



Suffice to say that next year those cards were never given out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 There was a game, Arx Fatalis. Interesting game and magic system.



I was having problems beating an early area, when I found a new rune. This unlocked a spell, circle of pain, when something touched you it would be dealt a small amount of damage.



I found that by casting many of these I could "hug" my enemies to death, as I levelled I maxed my casting and soon I killed all k**lable enemies and allies in the game...

#52 I didn't have enough in my bank to pay for Spotify last month but they kept saying "payment failed. Add payment details to keep Spotify premium"



They never shut my premium down all of January. Was nice.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 In my high school arriving to class late 3 times would earn you a detention. You were allowed up to 10 absences per semester. If I was going to be late for class I just skipped it.

#54 Late to the party: it’s my senior year in HS. My birthday is in April and my grandparents gave me $1,000 as a gift. I took it and bought 10 prom tickets ($100/ticket) as they go on sale early April. I knew it would sell out as it did every year. I sold them for $250-300/ticket. There was a huge uproar and the principal threatened expulsion as I was “scalping tickets on school property.” Nothing came of it as there was no rule about buying many and selling them. I bought a sweet used maxima with the proceeds of my business venture.



Since then the schools policy is 2 tickets/person. One for you and a guest. A policy that is still enforced 16 years later.