You don’t have to be a Wall Street worker to have received a glimpse into what it's like in that neck of the woods. American Psycho, The Wolf of Wall Street, Boiler Room, The Big Short, and even Martha Stewart’s Netflix documentary are just a few of the films that have let us into the crazy world of the finance bros who dare to try and make it big in banking.

By now, many of us have realized that it’s not all glitz and glamor. It’s a dog-eat-dog industry, filled with high stress levels, and long hours. Especially when the markets are volatile and there’s word on the street of a looming recession. Sometimes, the best way to get through the tough times is with a great, big dose of humor.

And that’s exactly what you’ll find on an Instagram account called “Overheard On Wall Street.” It has more than 494,000 followers and is a wall of painfully relatable laughs that you don’t even need to be a banker or trader to appreciate. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best, for you to scroll through ahead of the next manic stock market crash.