You don’t have to be a Wall Street worker to have received a glimpse into what it's like in that neck of the woods. American Psycho, The Wolf of Wall Street, Boiler Room, The Big Short, and even Martha Stewart’s Netflix documentary are just a few of the films that have let us into the crazy world of the finance bros who dare to try and make it big in banking.

By now, many of us have realized that it’s not all glitz and glamor. It’s a dog-eat-dog industry, filled with high stress levels, and long hours. Especially when the markets are volatile and there’s word on the street of a looming recession. Sometimes, the best way to get through the tough times is with a great, big dose of humor.

And that’s exactly what you’ll find on an Instagram account called “Overheard On Wall Street.” It has more than 494,000 followers and is a wall of painfully relatable laughs that you don’t even need to be a banker or trader to appreciate. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best, for you to scroll through ahead of the next manic stock market crash.

#1

Wall Street meme showing a tweet about spending money foolishly, ending up in the same situation as investors.

@Patrick_Fenelon Report

    #2

    Wall Street meme with Finance Becky skiing, showcasing luxury brands and witty captions about exclusivity.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #3

    Wall Street meme about finance people's reputation, featuring a tweet discussing potential outcomes of an LA fire event.

    @Invesquotes Report

    If you were to think of a Wall Street worker, what comes to mind? Maybe a White male in a suit, perfectly styled hair, clean-shaven? Perhaps he attended an expensive Ivy-league school and lives in a fancy penthouse apartment?

    If you answered yes to those, it could be because Wall Street movies have created a stereotype that’s stuck in our minds. But also because it’s traditionally been a tough place to break into. And those with a leg-up might have stood a better chance at landing a job or even an internship.

    #4

    Graduates in blue gowns, one serious in office, one relaxed at home. "Overheard on Wall Street" meme humor.

    freakindsheets Report

    #5

    Man raising a glass, referencing "Overheard On Wall Street" humor about urgent emails between New York and European offices.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #6

    Animated hippo and giraffe reacting to shocking Wall Street news on tariffs, reflecting a market crash theme.

    @Geiger_Capital Report

    According to Business Insider, the system prioritizes people who "are lucky enough to be exposed to the finance industry and its all-important investment banking internship at a young age.” While investment firm Prescient reports that the industry is male-centric because not enough women are being exposed to it. Nor are they being encouraged to join.

    “Historically, women interested in pursuing a career in financial services have shown a preference for banking or accounting rather than investment management," reads the firm's site. "Aspirations are the first step towards reality and more needs to be done to attract women into an industry that perhaps isn’t at the top of their minds when considering their career options in the financial services industry.”
    #7

    Dog wrapped in an orange blanket with text overlay: "How your email finds me this week." Wall Street meme.

    freakindsheets Report

    #8

    Man in blue shirt with sheep, caption about winning against Goldman; Wall Street meme humor.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #9

    Man in a vest at a dinner party, embodying "Overheard On Wall Street" meme humor.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    Business Insider recently did some research to find out who exactly sits at the desks on Wall Street. And some of the answers might be surprising.

    Contrary to the what many imagine, BI found that Only 11.7% of New York-based front-office workers at four big banking firms attended Ivy Plus schools for their undergrad studies. Those are the Ivy Leagues, as well as the University of Chicago, Stanford, Duke, and MIT.

    Almost the same percentage got their undergraduate degree abroad. And almost four out of five went to other schools.
    #10

    1987 vs 2025 millionaire's office meme comparing traditional and modern workspaces amid market changes.

    newyorkers Report

    #11

    Wall Street meme: MD versus associate career paths, highlighting an unconventional journey versus academic achievements.

    @WillManidis Report

    #12

    Refrigerator filled with eggs and a bowl, with text about investing bonus, reflecting Wall Street memes theme.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #13

    Four men wearing yellow helmets and vests smiling in a hallway. Overheard on Wall Street humorous context.

    @OHWallStreet Report

    #14

    Man smiling in bed with eyes closed, meme text jokes about Wall Street email sent to deal team at 2am.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #15

    Elderly man in hospital bed humorously reflects on shareholder value, Wall Street meme background with stars.

    freakindsheets Report

    #16

    VP meme of surprised colleagues in cars, reflecting on "Overheard On Wall Street" humor during market crash scenarios.

    freakindsheets Report

    #17

    Crying person meme about Gen Z bankers' struggle with calendar invites, humor on Wall Street trends.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #18

    Split image with a person skiing in the snow on the left and a restaurant door on the right; Wall Street meme theme.

    @picotop Report

    #19

    Wall Street meme comparing investment banking and private equity with humorous holiday scenes and lifestyle differences.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #20

    Man in suit smiling in a busy office setting, referencing a draft review in a Wall Street meme.

    shortsqueeznews Report

    #21

    Tweet from Overheard on Wall Street humorously commenting on a market decision.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #22

    Group of serious men in vests, representing an "Overheard On Wall Street" meme about EBITDA adjustments.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #23

    Laughing young professionals discussing a lucrative Wall Street internship over coffee.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #24

    Wall Street meme with an explosion symbolizing a stressful work weekend decision by a Principal.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #25

    Group of businessmen using laptops outdoors, with caption about waiting for a trade deal, from "Overheard On Wall Street" memes.

    @OHWallStreet Report

    #26

    Wall Street meme text jokes about next pope as investment banker.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #27

    Retro yearbook style Wall Street meme featuring humorous money quote.

    financegoldenera Report

    #28

    Wall Street meme with luxury brands, trust fund quotes, and elite education symbols in an "eldest boy starter pack."

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #29

    Man in Santa hat at Christmas dinner, reading a work email on his laptop. Wall Street meme humor.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #30

    Wall Street meme of a financial statement with humorous text about life's plans impacting finances.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #31

    Wall Street meme shows New Year's resolutions: talk about banking, achieve enlightenment, become finance chad, praise NYC.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #32

    Text from an "Overheard on Wall Street" meme about an analyst going to the dentist in a suit and tie with a notebook.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #33

    Two men in suits laughing, text reads ‘Guys, the ESG due diligence is really, really important’, from Overheard On Wall Street.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #34

    Before and after meme of a man showing effects of stress from Wall Street live deal deadlines.

    @OHWallStreet Report

    #35

    Overheard on Wall Street meme: Frédéric Arnault named CEO, described as "29-year-old nepo baby" in a suit.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #36

    Man drinking coffee with a leopard at a table in a desert setting, capturing a humorous Wall Street meme.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #37

    Investor relations meme starter pack with items like luxury watch, loafers, martini, and Sweetgreen logo.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #38

    Wall Street meme featuring a Van Cleef necklace, Cartier bracelet, vacation promise, and Manolo pumps as "self defense essentials."

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #39

    Illustration of "Overheard on Wall Street" shows a cartoon dog's transformation from day 1 to day 27 of banking.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

    #40

    Wall Street professionals at a lively party, each labeled with humorous job titles.

    overheardonwallstreet Report

