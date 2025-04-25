40 “Overheard On Wall Street” Memes To See You Through The Next Market Crash (New Pics)
You don’t have to be a Wall Street worker to have received a glimpse into what it's like in that neck of the woods. American Psycho, The Wolf of Wall Street, Boiler Room, The Big Short, and even Martha Stewart’s Netflix documentary are just a few of the films that have let us into the crazy world of the finance bros who dare to try and make it big in banking.
By now, many of us have realized that it’s not all glitz and glamor. It’s a dog-eat-dog industry, filled with high stress levels, and long hours. Especially when the markets are volatile and there’s word on the street of a looming recession. Sometimes, the best way to get through the tough times is with a great, big dose of humor.
And that’s exactly what you’ll find on an Instagram account called “Overheard On Wall Street.” It has more than 494,000 followers and is a wall of painfully relatable laughs that you don’t even need to be a banker or trader to appreciate. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best, for you to scroll through ahead of the next manic stock market crash.
If you were to think of a Wall Street worker, what comes to mind? Maybe a White male in a suit, perfectly styled hair, clean-shaven? Perhaps he attended an expensive Ivy-league school and lives in a fancy penthouse apartment?
If you answered yes to those, it could be because Wall Street movies have created a stereotype that’s stuck in our minds. But also because it’s traditionally been a tough place to break into. And those with a leg-up might have stood a better chance at landing a job or even an internship.
According to Business Insider, the system prioritizes people who "are lucky enough to be exposed to the finance industry and its all-important investment banking internship at a young age.” While investment firm Prescient reports that the industry is male-centric because not enough women are being exposed to it. Nor are they being encouraged to join.
“Historically, women interested in pursuing a career in financial services have shown a preference for banking or accounting rather than investment management," reads the firm's site. "Aspirations are the first step towards reality and more needs to be done to attract women into an industry that perhaps isn’t at the top of their minds when considering their career options in the financial services industry.”
Business Insider recently did some research to find out who exactly sits at the desks on Wall Street. And some of the answers might be surprising.
Contrary to the what many imagine, BI found that Only 11.7% of New York-based front-office workers at four big banking firms attended Ivy Plus schools for their undergrad studies. Those are the Ivy Leagues, as well as the University of Chicago, Stanford, Duke, and MIT.
Almost the same percentage got their undergraduate degree abroad. And almost four out of five went to other schools.