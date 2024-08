ADVERTISEMENT

Men lying to women is not something new, because people have been known to lie to their significant others since ancient times. However, this TikToker went viral when he claimed what they actually mean when they lie and why they do so.

He said that they would rather have a laid-back time with their friends rather than fully engage with their dates. And this controversial statement was met with an immense debate from netizens where some claimed this to be true while others questioned the importance of healthy boundaries that are necessary between couples.

More info: TikTok

The TikToker in this video claimed that guys lie to women and what they actually mean is something else

Image credits: itsdomeniciandolo

When guys say that they have to go to a “buddy” to help him out, it’s a clear lie as guys don’t have these type of emotional conversations, as per him

Image credits: domeniciandolo

In today’s article, TikTok user Domenic Iandolo garnered over 3.9 million views after his controversial statement fired up a debate among netizens. He claimed that when men mentioned that they’re going to help a “buddy”, it is a clear lie as men don’t have these types of emotional conversations.

According to him, the hard pill to swallow is that a man would rather have a laid-back and relaxing night over being completely engaged or fully present with their date. Well, it does sound like a controversial statement, doesn’t it? No wonder the netizens reacted so strongly to this.

Image credits: animationscreencaps (not the actual photo)

Many people shared similar experiences and said that they had seen this happen and what he said was true. Some guys also admitted to actually using that lie in the past and shirking away from their dates. Some even claimed that men shouldn’t have to lie to women about these things.

People said that if women are not fine with men hanging out with their friends, then those women are a big red flag and need an introduction to healthy boundaries.

Research states, “Setting and communicating boundaries can benefit you and your relationships. Healthy boundaries can also offer a sense of control over your emotional and physical space and time. By learning how to set and maintain boundaries, you can develop independence and engage in healthy, positive connections with others.”

Looks like the netizens were right on advising about boundaries in order to keep things healthy between people.

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

He says that even if it’s a hard pill to swallow, they would rather have a laid-back time with friends than completely engage with their dates

But what drew the most controversial opinions was when he mentioned that “guys never have these types of emotional conversations.” Many people said that this is a highly stereotypical statement and they know men who are not afraid to share their emotions with their friends. Folks also stressed how important it is for men to talk about their emotions, just like women, for their own mental peace.

It has also been observed that boys are born with similar emotional capacity as girls, but emotional fluency is discouraged as they grow older. And it can impact their mental health and overall well-being when the patriarchal outlook “men don’t share their emotions” is enforced on them. So, some netizens claimed that such statements as the TikToker made should not be done without thought.

Image credits: Katerina Holmes (not the actual photo)

A woman online also claimed that she’s so used to this lie that any time she hears the words “buddy” or “buddy of mine” from a man, she just leaves. It can also have an adverse impact on a person when they find out about the lies from their partner or significant other. Being constantly lied to does not bode well for any connection or relationship.

Research also suggests that even little, infrequent lies can add up to distrust and lead to more lies and deception. So, it’s basically a vicious cycle that keeps repeating itself. Another study also claims that men are more selfishly dishonest than women. Now we know why so many women commented that they had experienced these lies from men.

Have you ever been lied to in this way or have you ever lied to someone? Was it the same reason as this TikToker explained? Feel free to let us know in the comments below!

His controversial statement sparked a heated debate among netizens and the video went viral

