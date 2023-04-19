Kerning is the process of adjusting the spacing between individual characters in a font. This is done to achieve a visually pleasing and balanced appearance of the text. But as with most things, every now and then, things can go wrong.

Put the symbols too close or too far from one another and you end up with awkward or humorous typography. For example, if a company wanted to make a poster advertising their "cleaning" services but made the spacing between the letters "c" and "l" too tight, it can create the word "dining" instead.

The funny part is that such mistakes are more common than we might think. And the Facebook group 'The Real Crime Is That Kerning' has all the proof. Here are some of their finds.

Justin Cornelius

Sad Quokka
Attention! You are not our trollies!

Dishwasher

Salvatore Kalaka

Jojo
Cannibalism vibes

Wot & Who?

John Lund

Kirsten Kerkhof
I honestly cannot figure this one out - and as a language teacher I am used to some next-level spelling mistakes. Help?

Good Job, Walmart. If You Could Just Schooch The "Gurt" A Little To The Left

John Paul Drummond

Wait... I'm Confused. Is The Food From China Or Togo?

Michael Andrew

Sad Quokka
They were under the influence 😂

Car Pets Are The Best Pets

Brendan Tompkins

If You Go Hiking In The Bamboo Forest, You Better Check For Ticks

Laura Brooks

Apply At..???

Disa Giada

Superb Owl
They are hiring both lice and nsed stylists without applications, but hair needs to apply.

It's Rush Because Go Time!

Radhika Rawat

Finally Found Something

Joe Odekerken

Anna Demkovych
At least its more symmetric.. i guess..

I Guess It's More Font Choice, But The High School That My Girlfriend Teaches At Is Fort White High School, But All I See Is Fart White In Their Gym

Mike Stabile

N Miller
I read "font white" and assumed they'd just printed the instructions instead

Finals

Alexis Rabinowitz

Sad Quokka
No, no, no!!! Please tell me I'm not the only one

Some Are Neon The Kerning Thing

David Gugenheim

Trisha Bagby

Sad Quokka
Nathaniel, are you Greek?

Love It!

Jack Harris

DustTea
that's an M. Why can i tell.

Amazing Pizza. Atrocious Kerning

Matthew Summey

Tucker Cahooter
Ludicrous spacing on both the wall and the awnings

Nope I'll Get Mine Done Somewhere Else

Carl Mellesmoen

Finally Found One In The Wild!

Bradlee Slusser

Saw In The Wild And Thought Of You All

Christina Elle

Today I Learned That Automotive Professionals Are Not Typesetting Professionals

Tom Bagel Donohue

The Real Crime Is You Knew Darn Well What That Looked Like And Sent It To Print Anyway

Elise Payne

Sam Anthony

DustTea
that's a

Fail

Grant Bright Report

Superb Owl
I'll just leave this here: https://www.penisland.net/

Found In The Wild At Our Local O'charley's

Alyson Taylor Report

In Nails I Trust

Antonio M. Rosario Report

Sad Quokka
The trusty nail sounds cool

This Has Bothered Me For Years. And It's Not Just Decals - All Of Their Signs Are Like This, Too

Dev Adams Report

Chips

Chris Weaver Report

He Is Trisen

Melissa Andrea Gutiérrez Report

Sad Quokka
I thought they meant Tristen and missed out the extra T

Please Don

Jenna Wasakoski Report

Error 404 (He/They)
W Hyy Yyyyy???

Joel White Report

This Stresses Me Out. In The Living Room Of A Sober Living House. I Feel Like They Weren’t Very Sober When They Did This

Brie' DeShae Hughes Report

The Closer You Look, The Worse It Gets

Aaron Duff Report

Andrew Shaw Report

Font Shaming And Spelling Issues? I Want This To Say *exploring* But It Just Doesn’t

Sarah Guptill Report

B A Ylea Ves Spotted At A Local Market

Blake Ellis Report

A While Ago I Was An Extra On The Last Of Us, And I Had To Wait To Share This

Spencer Stevens Report

Whotels

Bethany Thomasson Report

6nly Sod Gan Gugjmel

John Lund Report

F Jords

Alex Suzzi Report

Sinkist?

Chris Birkbeck Report

Shampoo

Alexis Rabinowitz Report

Somebody Hit The -1000 Button

Alek Gembinski Report

We Are Open

I. Lee Tudela Williamson Report

Church Of Bod Douth Balls

Maria McCarthy Report

Tucker Cahooter
Serves them right for choosing Old English font

Cool Craft Bar In Richmond

Chris Mcdaris Report

Something I Hated Today

Nikki Kimberly Report

Corey Perrine Report

A Wild Bean
"With Gthings od All Possible are"

I Got This T-Shirt At A Conference And It Bothers Me To This Day

They Themmington Report

Erin Vierthaler Report

A Wild Bean
*throws a steak at someone's face*

I Just Saw This Posted In A News Article - Better Kerning Might Have Left Space For The Whole Word To Fit. Image Of A School With "The School District Of Philadelph" In Shiny Block Letters

Steve Cooperstein Report

Rizzo
I think the letters are photoshopped out.

Anniversary Dinner At The Tas T Ingroom

Heather Holmes Report

Smell Ya Later, Smenu

Erik Larson Report

It’s Not Like They Didn’t Have Enoughroom

Mary Becker Cunningham Report

I Mean Come On

Jomboy Media Report

I Just Saw This In A Market In Georgia Today And Could Not Stop Laughing. You’re Welcome

Olajide Paris Report

Rizzo
Relax! Not real pooing.

I Hate The Way The Letter 'H' Looks, Too. Can't Stop Seeing A 'Ђ'

Nevena Momirov Report

Sad Quokka
I loved this book.... It's awesome

"We Can't Make It Any Tighter!" "Do It Anyway!"

Helen Hewetson Report

Pudding Turkey!

FubsyShabaroon Report

I Love Le Cher (French Department) vs. I Love Lécher (To Lick)

Damien Damien Report

From One Of My Child’s Books From School. If Only Ben Jamin Franklin Would Have F Ound A Way To Improve This Keming

Cindy Steele Agee Report

Rizzo
Jamin was his stage name. ;)

Brendan Tompkins Report

The Spacing, The Backwards Letters Scattered Throughout. It’s All Just A Mess

Group member Report

Rizzo
If this is made by kids, it's sweet.

Saw This At A Local Park Today And Knew I Had To Snap A Pic To Share

Kate Buss Report

A Wild Bean
Storytimes are a what? What are they? I MUST KNOW

Hahahahaha Forgive Me This Isn’t Strictly A Kerning Issue But It Made Me Laugh

Christopher Wright Report

Home Ffice? Hom Effice?

Home Ffice? Hom Effice?