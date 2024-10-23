Leopard Attacks People Who Teased And Lured It Out Of Woods, Caught On Video: “Serves Them Right”

ADVERTISEMENT

A bunch of thrill-seekers in India learned the hard way that it’s best not to mess with Mother Nature—especially when that nature comes with claws and fangs.

What started as a casual picnic turned into a real-life horror show when the picnickers decided to lure a leopard closer.

They quickly realized that they weren’t ready for the impromptu encounter with the wild predator.

Highlights Picnickers in India were captured calling out to a leopard in the woods, leading to a close-up encounter with the predator.

The incident took place in a forested area in Madhya Pradesh, India.

A viral video captured the big cat charging at the group at full speed.

Two men and a women sustained injuries from the attack.

A group of picnickers in Madhya Pradesh, India, learned why teasing a wild animal is never a good idea

Share icon

Image credits: Sourabh/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: Víctor/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

A viral video captured the group of picnickers visiting a forested area in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

The group spotted a leopard lurking in the nearby woods and began calling out to it.

In the local language, the visitors were heard calling out to the wild cat and asking the animal to come closer towards them.

A viral video shows the leopard bolting toward the group after they called out to it, causing panic and chaos

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Bertrand Godfroid/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

As if on cue, the big cat seemed to oblige their request and charged at them at full speed.

The group’s laughter quickly turned into terror as the predator bolted straight for them and jumped on a man. He then charged at other people in the group.

A total of three people were injured in the incident: two males, identified as Nitin Samdariya, 35, and Akash Kushwaha, 23, and a female, identified as Nandini Singh, 25.

Two men and one woman sustained injuries inflicted by the wild animal

8 persons hurt in leopard attacks in 3 areas of MP’s Shahdol district in last 2 days. On Sunday, 3 persons, including a police ASI and a woman were critically wounded in leopard attack at Shobha Ghat picnic spot. It’s video is viral. @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/KvewDsTP8g — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) October 21, 2024

Video credit: anuraag_niebpl

A few others also sustained injuries from the panicked rush to flee from the leopard.

“The woman sustained severe injuries as the leopard dug its claws into her head,” a local police official told the Times of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media reactions were unsympathetic, with many blaming the picnickers for provoking the animal

Image credits: Sanju Pandita/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: Christian B./stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

Social media users weren’t too kind as many agreed they shouldn’t have teased the animal.

“Clear instructions not to tease animals, now enjoy the bite,” one said while another quipped, “Serves them right..”

“Humans will never learn,” read a third comment.

“Why am I not feeling bad,” asked another.

“Aggression and teasing by people led to it,” said another. “Case should be booked against the persons.”

Most netizens were team leopard, with one saying: “That kitty gave them what they asked for!”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT