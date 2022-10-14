Welcome To “Learn Useless Talents” Online Group That Posts Random Tricks That Have Absolutely No Use, Except Looking Cool (61 Pics)
When we think about talents, we often imagine something cool, valuable and impressive. From painting to playing an instrument, these abilities immediately bring us into the spotlight and make us a teeny tiny bit better than anyone born without them.
But this online group celebrates exactly the opposite of that. Welcome to the “Learn Useless Talents” subreddit, a miscellaneous home to 694k members who share not just talents, but the most useless ones of all.
“This is a place to learn how to do cool things that have no use other than killing time and impressing strangers,” the group’s description reads, so I leave the stage to some of the best (and most useless!) posts posted here.
This post may include affiliate links.
How To Gird Up Your Loins When The Wedding Party Is Over
I love that at the end- tie a cute bow and get ready for battle!!!
How To Shake Ankles
How To Make A Grim Reaper Puppet Using Your Sleeve And Hand
Well, Then
How To Make A Pants Backpack
I'm doing this tomorrow and waiting to see how long it takes before someone notices and says "Are those PANTS??"
How To Float
How To Make An Amazing Sofa Fort
How To Make A Shadow Turtle
How To Make A Stapler Mandala
How To Split A Donut
The Names Of Types Of Camera Movements
Become The Master Of Shadows With These Simple Steps (Plus Its A Cool Title For Your Resume)
How To Make A Quick Escape
How To Beatbox
How To Make A Shower For A Small Bird
Ima Do This
How To Slice A Bagel Into Two Congruent, Linked Halves
The Gentlemans Guide To Amputation
I'd need a lot of brandy before this no matter which person I am in the equation.
You Can Unfold Kinder Egg Pods Into Desktop Catapults
Does Learning Strange Spoken Language Rules Count?
How To Make Your Lipstick Last Through Eating
Learn How To Draw A Sheep
How To Create Glyphs
How To Properly Peal A Post-It Note From The Stack
How To Fold A Napkin To Fit Three Pieces Of Silverware
How To Be A Table
How To Find Waldo. (Cross-Post R/Interestingasfuck)
It Seems Useless Until You Need It
How To Casually Get In Water As A Big Man
How To Solve A Rubik's Cube
Make Paper Boat Out Of Toilet Paper Roll
How To Loudly Whistle With Four Fingers In Your Mouth
I nearly barfed trying it. I guess I will keep whistling like a peasant with dry fingers.
How To Survive Being Buried Alive
And scare the living hell out of everyone who happen to be there!
How To Cut An Apple With Your Finger
Nato Phonetic Alphabet
Not a native English speaker, but learned when I was about nine. Teacher used his freetime to obtain a pilot's licence, flew 4-seater Cessna.
Watermelon Packing
How To Be Mildly Successful At Rope Ladder Carnival Games
Surviving A Drop Off A Waterfall
Staircase Terminology
How To Bounce A Dinner Roll
How To Turn Your Cat Into A Bunny
Identifying Different Types Of Lamps
How A Bar Code Supposedly Works
How To Fold A Plastic Bag Properly. Not Just Scrunch It Up Into A Ball
How To Tell The Different Types Of Watch Hands And What To Call Them
How To Look Behind You (Without Looking Behind You)
Cook Water
How To Read Korean In 15 Minutes
How To Commit Seppuku!
I love how BP censors words like "die", "death", and "suicide", but put a pictorial guide to killing yourself with a sword into an article.
Double Knot Shoelace Method
Make A Huge Splash
Omg I Think Ima Do This
How To Make A Baseball Cap Lincoln From A Five Dollar Bill
How To Tell Someone Off
How To Crack An Egg With One Hand
Crossing Piranha-Infested Water
They did an episode on River Monsters where Jeremy Wade crawled into a tub full of piranhas to prove that they're not nearly as dangerous as old adventure stories like to make them out to be. The ones in the tub just acted like scared fish.
How To Do That Cardspin
How To Tell Apart Various Language Writings
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Oh, yeah, these mocking stereotypes of other cultures' writing aren't offensive at all. /s