When we think about talents, we often imagine something cool, valuable and impressive. From painting to playing an instrument, these abilities immediately bring us into the spotlight and make us a teeny tiny bit better than anyone born without them.

But this online group celebrates exactly the opposite of that. Welcome to the “Learn Useless Talents” subreddit, a miscellaneous home to 694k members who share not just talents, but the most useless ones of all.

“This is a place to learn how to do cool things that have no use other than killing time and impressing strangers,” the group’s description reads, so I leave the stage to some of the best (and most useless!) posts posted here.

#1

How To Gird Up Your Loins When The Wedding Party Is Over

How To Gird Up Your Loins When The Wedding Party Is Over

PM_ME_YOUR_INDOMIE Report

Harley Lee
Harley Lee
1 hour ago

I love that at the end- tie a cute bow and get ready for battle!!!

#2

How To Shake Ankles

How To Shake Ankles

gridzbispudvetch Report

enigma
enigma
1 hour ago

ah yes,a true gentleman's shake,unlike the ungiga ball shake

#3

How To Make A Grim Reaper Puppet Using Your Sleeve And Hand

How To Make A Grim Reaper Puppet Using Your Sleeve And Hand

VengarTheRedditor Report

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
1 hour ago

I like that!

#4

Well, Then

Well, Then

lol_and_behold Report

Toolkit
Toolkit
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Wut

#5

How To Make A Pants Backpack

How To Make A Pants Backpack

XenobiaXD Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm doing this tomorrow and waiting to see how long it takes before someone notices and says "Are those PANTS??"

#6

How To Float

How To Float

Omith12 Report

Potato Panda
Potato Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago

i mean it works

#7

How To Make An Amazing Sofa Fort

How To Make An Amazing Sofa Fort

ElMasChingon-JoshEMC Report

enigma
enigma
Community Member
1 hour ago

yo,this aint useless my guy,who put the hideout for me and the gremlins here?(the gremlins is the name we gave me and my friends.

#8

How To Make A Shadow Turtle

How To Make A Shadow Turtle

1Blackleaf Report

AffenpinscherMom
AffenpinscherMom
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh Garcia, you are so silly

#9

How To Make A Stapler Mandala

How To Make A Stapler Mandala

aloofloofah Report

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Oh my, why didn't I think of this sooner?

#10

How To Split A Donut

How To Split A Donut

Rasrockey19 Report

River Webb
River Webb
Community Member
1 hour ago

lick your fingers first for an even better effect

#11

The Names Of Types Of Camera Movements

The Names Of Types Of Camera Movements

BACON_BATTLE Report

Argle Bargle
Argle Bargle
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Me: point and click

#12

Become The Master Of Shadows With These Simple Steps (Plus Its A Cool Title For Your Resume)

Become The Master Of Shadows With These Simple Steps (Plus Its A Cool Title For Your Resume)

BouquetOfDogs Report

#13

How To Make A Quick Escape

How To Make A Quick Escape

Ktr0x Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
23 minutes ago

I love this!! I've seen the video of this young man doing it!! He's impressive!

#14

How To Beatbox

How To Beatbox

Leonlg Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago

Anyone else tried it? It wasn't just me, right?

#15

How To Make A Shower For A Small Bird

How To Make A Shower For A Small Bird

Penguin_Pantaloons Report

Andrew
Andrew
Community Member
1 hour ago

OK that is not useless.

#16

Ima Do This

Ima Do This

MyManOwen Report

DEW
DEW
Community Member
19 minutes ago

You're the best! Totally going to do this and share!! Your legacy will live on!! When this takes off make sure you get the credit!!

#17

How To Slice A Bagel Into Two Congruent, Linked Halves

How To Slice A Bagel Into Two Congruent, Linked Halves

aloofloofah Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago

Thanks, I hate it.

#18

The Gentlemans Guide To Amputation

The Gentlemans Guide To Amputation

PillowDan Report

PickleRick
PickleRick
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'd need a lot of brandy before this no matter which person I am in the equation.

#19

You Can Unfold Kinder Egg Pods Into Desktop Catapults

You Can Unfold Kinder Egg Pods Into Desktop Catapults

AnthonyDawnwalker Report

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
1 hour ago

Only for Europeans :-)

#20

Owlpple

Owlpple

longlivethedodo Report

tophei
tophei
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Cute!

#21

Does Learning Strange Spoken Language Rules Count?

Does Learning Strange Spoken Language Rules Count?

FareonMoist Report

Passerby
Passerby
Community Member
1 hour ago

Now, I wonder what that censored word is. It is not like there are any other repeated instances of that word, right?

#22

How To Make Your Lipstick Last Through Eating

How To Make Your Lipstick Last Through Eating

1Voice1Life Report

River Webb
River Webb
Community Member
1 hour ago

i usually bite down on a funnel and shovel food through there

#23

How To Draw A Boy From The Word "Boy"

How To Draw A Boy From The Word "Boy"

Mamnmal Report

Ola Pe
Ola Pe
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Cool!

#24

Learn How To Draw A Sheep

Learn How To Draw A Sheep

hufflestork Report

ThatOtherPanda
ThatOtherPanda
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Looks like he's wearing leg warmers lol

#25

How To Create Glyphs

How To Create Glyphs

Anacanrock11 Report

#26

How To Properly Peal A Post-It Note From The Stack

How To Properly Peal A Post-It Note From The Stack

Real_Floop Report

enigma
enigma
Community Member
1 hour ago

puff the cat and vector from despicable me confirmed,this works!

#27

How To Fold A Napkin To Fit Three Pieces Of Silverware

How To Fold A Napkin To Fit Three Pieces Of Silverware

Puppyshiz Report

#28

How To Be A Table

How To Be A Table

ambertino Report

Frank
Frank
Community Member
1 hour ago

You'll need 5 people: 1 to pull the chairs. Incomplete instructions, we need to sue.

#29

How To Find Waldo. (Cross-Post R/Interestingasfuck)

How To Find Waldo. (Cross-Post R/Interestingasfuck)

ridicuhsweet Report

#30

It Seems Useless Until You Need It

It Seems Useless Until You Need It

cammoblammo Report

Khara Mei
Khara Mei
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Now this is strange, but I have indeed had to do this when I worked at the zoo. This is what we did, with four people because it needed extra security on the wings as one wing was injured.

#31

How To Casually Get In Water As A Big Man

How To Casually Get In Water As A Big Man

Dwn_Wth_Vwls Report

#32

How To Solve A Rubik's Cube

How To Solve A Rubik's Cube

theaxeman21 Report

enigma
enigma
Community Member
1 hour ago

still gonna be stupid at this

#33

Make Paper Boat Out Of Toilet Paper Roll

Make Paper Boat Out Of Toilet Paper Roll

superboyk Report

PickleRick
PickleRick
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nice for a guest bathroom.

#34

How To Loudly Whistle With Four Fingers In Your Mouth

How To Loudly Whistle With Four Fingers In Your Mouth

thetinymoo Report

sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
46 minutes ago

I nearly barfed trying it. I guess I will keep whistling like a peasant with dry fingers.

#35

How To Survive Being Buried Alive

How To Survive Being Buried Alive

tigantango Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago

And scare the living hell out of everyone who happen to be there!

#36

How To Cut An Apple With Your Finger

How To Cut An Apple With Your Finger

OxycleanBoi Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ouch??

#37

Nato Phonetic Alphabet

Nato Phonetic Alphabet

reddit.com Report

Jan Rosier
Jan Rosier
Community Member
1 minute ago

Not a native English speaker, but learned when I was about nine. Teacher used his freetime to obtain a pilot's licence, flew 4-seater Cessna.

#38

Watermelon Packing

Watermelon Packing

aloofloofah Report

#39

How To Be Mildly Successful At Rope Ladder Carnival Games

How To Be Mildly Successful At Rope Ladder Carnival Games

BlueJabs Report

ThatOtherPanda
ThatOtherPanda
Community Member
44 minutes ago

What did they even censor here?!?

#40

Surviving A Drop Off A Waterfall

Surviving A Drop Off A Waterfall

jamesorlando55 Report

Epona
Epona
Community Member
15 minutes ago

What if you aren't conscious when you are in this body of water that has a waterfall? What if you can't see when or where the waterfall edge is? How would you know when to take the deep breath?

#41

Staircase Terminology

Staircase Terminology

SkepticalMoose Report

#42

How To Bounce A Dinner Roll

How To Bounce A Dinner Roll

slayrslay Report

enigma
enigma
Community Member
54 minutes ago

gon use this on my sister if she decides to have children

#43

How To Turn Your Cat Into A Bunny

How To Turn Your Cat Into A Bunny

Minifig81 Report

Brazen
Brazen
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I did that once to my cat. I laughed so hard while he, on the other hand, was plotting my demise.

#44

Identifying Different Types Of Lamps

Identifying Different Types Of Lamps

JackApollo Report

#45

How A Bar Code Supposedly Works

How A Bar Code Supposedly Works

NigelSamuel Report

Khara Mei
Khara Mei
Community Member
31 minutes ago

I know EAN13, definitely not it, barcodes are all numbers too, it also lacks a start/stop so could never be read properly. In fact, I think this is just the 3 of 9 font.

#46

How To Fold A Plastic Bag Properly. Not Just Scrunch It Up Into A Ball

How To Fold A Plastic Bag Properly. Not Just Scrunch It Up Into A Ball

Oceanlyric Report

sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
44 minutes ago

*looks at the bag bag and starts calculating*

#47

How To Tell The Different Types Of Watch Hands And What To Call Them

How To Tell The Different Types Of Watch Hands And What To Call Them

HighInTheSkyOhMy Report

#48

How To Look Behind You (Without Looking Behind You)

How To Look Behind You (Without Looking Behind You)

LIS1050010 Report

Enuya
Enuya
Community Member
31 minutes ago

This one can actually be helpful if you're followed. You can somewhat control a situation without scaring attacker into doing something unpredictable

#49

Cook Water

Cook Water

reddit Report

#50

How To Read Korean In 15 Minutes

How To Read Korean In 15 Minutes

Real_Floop Report

#51

How To Commit Seppuku!

How To Commit Seppuku!

JediMindTrick188 Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love how BP censors words like "die", "death", and "suicide", but put a pictorial guide to killing yourself with a sword into an article.

#52

Double Knot Shoelace Method

Double Knot Shoelace Method

Monic_maker Report

#53

Make A Huge Splash

Make A Huge Splash

r3dl3mon Report

#54

Omg I Think Ima Do This

Omg I Think Ima Do This

sorryforthata Report

PickleRick
PickleRick
Community Member
1 hour ago

Poor thing.

#55

How To Make A Baseball Cap Lincoln From A Five Dollar Bill

How To Make A Baseball Cap Lincoln From A Five Dollar Bill

EpicAriX Report

#56

How To Tell Someone Off

How To Tell Someone Off

Report

Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
1 hour ago

As demonstrated by Joe Gatto!

#57

How To Crack An Egg With One Hand

How To Crack An Egg With One Hand

jja_02 Report

#58

Crossing Piranha-Infested Water

Crossing Piranha-Infested Water

VioletWinters Report

Izzy Curer
Izzy Curer
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

They did an episode on River Monsters where Jeremy Wade crawled into a tub full of piranhas to prove that they're not nearly as dangerous as old adventure stories like to make them out to be. The ones in the tub just acted like scared fish.

#59

How To Do That Cardspin

How To Do That Cardspin

OberstFlunder Report

#60

How To Tell Apart Various Language Writings

How To Tell Apart Various Language Writings

lalala253 Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

Oh, yeah, these mocking stereotypes of other cultures' writing aren't offensive at all. /s

#61

How To Fit A Round Peg In A Square Hole

How To Fit A Round Peg In A Square Hole

aloofloofah Report

