ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Ever had a boss who keeps an eye on every detail? Or maybe one who steps back and lets you figure things out? Leadership styles vary just as much as personalities, shaping how we guide and motivate those who look to us for direction. Psychologist Kurt Lewin’s research introduced the foundation for understanding these styles, including autocratic, democratic, delegative, and transformational leadership.

Whether you’re curious about your own or someone else’s leadership style, this test will help you discover how you lead and what it says about you.

Are you ready? Let’s get started! 🎯

RELATED:

Image credits: Anna Tarazevich